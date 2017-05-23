20 Unmenschen, die per sofort KOCHVERBOT BEKOMMEN!

23.05.17, 14:26 23.05.17, 14:50
oliver baroni

Du da, der du dir Spaghetti mit Ketchup gemacht hast: Kochverbot!

Bild: imgur

Du da – raus aus der Küche!

bild: bromygod.com

Und dieser besoffene Banause kann auch gleich mit.

Bild: imgur

Dieser faule Sack ebenfalls.

Bild: bromygod.com

Dieser Unmensch, der die Frechheit besitzt, dies auf einer veritablen Rezept-Seite zu posten.

Bild: kochbar.de (!)

Der hier: Kochverbot!

Bild: topix.com

Schmelzkäse und Fertigdressing auf Spaghetti. In Italien wurden auch schon Leute für weniger umgebracht.

Bild: bromygod.com

Spaghetti-Tacos? Das gibt KOCHVERBOT!

Bild: topix.com

Dieser Idiot, der sich an einem Ramen-Sandwich versuchte: Dito.

Bild: topix.com

Und dieser Sadist erst recht, der offenbar das Konzept von «egg and bacon roll» nicht checkt!

(Und dann noch £3.20 dafür will!) Bild: scotsman.com

Dieser Riesenhirni, der nicht imstande ist, ein hundsgewöhnliches Thon-Sandwich zu fertigen.

Diese offensichtliche Hexe.

Bild: bromygod.com

... was? Wer? Wieso?

bild: topix.com

Du da! KOCHVERBOT!

Bild: bromygod.com

Hotdog-Brötchen mit Ahornsirup ist nicht kochen!

Bild: bromygod.com

Dieser Vandale bekommt lebenslänglich*.

*Kochverbot. Bild: bromygod.com

Ich will dich nie wieder in der Nähe einer Küche sehen!

Bild: topix.com

RAUS! Zurück nach Trump's America!

Bild: bromygod.com

Dieser Volldepp kann auch gleich mit.

Bild: bromygod.com

Und dieser geschmacksverstauchte Barbar soll sich nie wieder in der Nähe einer Küche blicken lassen!

Bild: reddit

(obi)

