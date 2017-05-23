20 Unmenschen, die per sofort KOCHVERBOT BEKOMMEN!

oliver baroni
Bild: imgur
bild: bromygod.com
Bild: bromygod.com
Bild: kochbar.de (!)
Bild: topix.com
(Und dann noch £3.20 dafür will!) Bild: scotsman.com
Please help me find the tuna @GreggstheBakers #greggs #sandwich #goingoutofbusiness #tunacrunch #neveragain pic.twitter.com/vzLqZyCAk3— Graham (@Grahms) October 17, 2013
Please help me find the tuna @GreggstheBakers #greggs #sandwich #goingoutofbusiness #tunacrunch #neveragain pic.twitter.com/vzLqZyCAk3
bild: topix.com
*Kochverbot. Bild: bromygod.com
Bild: reddit
(obi)