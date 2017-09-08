Digital

watson-Leser empfehlen

screenshot: twitter

Du glaubst nicht an Geister? Dann sieh dir diese Aufnahmen an

Ok, wir glauben nicht an Geister! Und jetzt schauen wir gemeinsam, was Adam Ellis in seiner Wohnung erlebt und dank privater Sicherheitskamera (angeblich) auf Video festgehalten hat. 😱😱😱

08.09.17, 22:16 09.09.17, 13:27
Hol dir die App!
Daniel Schurter
Daniel Schurter

Adam Ellis* ist (ziemlich sicher) ein normaler junger Mann. Was er aber seit August in seiner Wohnung erlebt, ist alles andere als normal. Via Twitter lässt er uns teilhaben.

* Es handelt sich um den bekannten New Yorker Cartoon-Künstler und Buzzfeed-Autor.

«Es passiert wieder ...»

Die jüngsten Ereignisse

Private Überwachungs-Kameras sind praktisch. Sie erfassen jede Bewegung und jedes Geräusch in der Wohnung.

Man geht ins Bett, die Kamera ist auf Stand-by. Später kann man ja mal schauen, ob in der Nacht etwas los war ...

Katzen. Im Wohnzimmer.

Vielleicht ein Insekt?

Genau hingesehen?!!!

Und was ist mit dem Glas? DEM VERDAMMTEN GLAS!

Umfrage

Was hältst du von Adams Geschichte?

  • Abstimmen

1,004 Votes zu: Was hältst du von Adams Geschichte?

  • 9%😱😱😱😱😱😱😱
  • 46%Faaaake!
  • 8%Überwachungskameras sind des Teufels!
  • 37%Knoblauch. Da hilft nur Knoblauch!

Wie alles anfing ...

Einige Nächte später ...

«Versuche nie, ihm eine dritte Frage zu stellen, sonst wird er dich töten.»

Nun ja ....

Die erste Frage

Die zweite ...

🙈 🙉 🙊

Die Recherche beginnt, dann der Wohnungswechsel

Wenn sich die Katzen hinter der Tür versammeln

Er hat Angst, die Tür zu öffnen. Und fotografiert durchs Schlüsselloch.

Endlich Ruhe? Nein.

Ein paar Nächte später sitzt die Katze wieder vor der Tür.

Dann beide ...

Da hilft nur noch Salz ...

An dieser Stelle hören wir auf und verweisen auf den Twitter-Account von Adam Ellis. Seine gruseligen Erlebnisse verbreiten sich viral im Internet, köstlich sind auch die Reaktionen.

Alles, was bislang passiert ist

via Mashable

Ich habe mein Zuhause mit einer Videokamera überwacht – ein Erfahrungsbericht

Nach so viel Grusel brauchen wir Good News...

Warum du keine Angst vor dem Tod haben musst

Die skurrilsten Weltrekord-Halter, die du je gesehen hast

1m 9s

Die skurrilsten Weltrekord-Halter, die du je gesehen hast


        
            Video: srf/SDA SRF

    
    
Dieser Frosch sieht umwerfend aus



    
    

	

					

				

																		

							

																

												
WTF? 23 vergenderte Produkte, die keiner braucht 

					

				

				
			

							

								

				

																		

							

																

												
«Grauenhaft und falsch»: Barack Obama sagt Trump die Meinung – aber so richtig

					

				

				
			

							

								

				

																		

							

																

												
11 Erfinder, die ihre eigenen Erfindungen mit dem Leben bezahlten

					

				

				
			

							

								

				

																		

							

																

												
Einen Viertel des Lohns für die Prämien abdrücken? Politiker, wacht auf!

					

				

				
			

						

	

	


	    
   
	

	

		

			

				

					

					

						
						
						
					

				

			

		

	



	

		

			
Abonniere unseren NewsletterNewsletter-Abo

			

				
				
			

		

	


	


    

    	Themen
        
    




			

			
			

				
29Alle Kommentare anzeigen

				

					

						


													

							
29

						


													
 Um mit zudiskutieren oder Bilder und Youtube-Videos zu posten, musst du eingeloggt sein. 

						

													

								

									

									

										

											
											Youtube-Videos und Links einfach ins Textfeld kopieren.										

									


									

										
									


									

    

        
    

    

        

            
			
        

        

            
        

        
600

	    

        
    



								

															


						
											

				


				
				
    
					
  • 
    
    
        
    
                    
                                			
            
    
    	mia g.
    	09.09.2017 12:32 

		
    
			 Highlight
			Ich sehe nicht wie sich das grüne Glas bewegt, hab das Video nun schon paar mal angeschaut 					
    
        
    
            7
            3
            
            
            Melden

            
    
                
    
                    
                    
                    
                
    
            
    
        
    
                	
      
                                    
    • 
    
      
        
      
                    
                                			
            
      
    	DonChaote
    	09.09.2017 13:42 

		
      
			 Highlight
			Hat mich auch verwirrt... es ist jedoch im ersten Video, wo die Katze rumspringt. Bisschen unklar im Artikel. 					
      
        
      
            2
            0
            
            
            Melden

            
      
                
      
                    
                    
                    
                
      
            
      
        
      
        
            
      

      • 
                                    
    • 
    
      
        
      
                    
                                			
            
      
    	A_C_Doyle
    	09.09.2017 13:49 

		
      
			 Highlight
			Danke!!! Ich dacht schon ich sei bekloppt!					
      
        
      
            1
            0
            
            
            Melden

            
      
                
      
                    
                    
                    
                
      
            
      
        
      
        
            
      

      • 
                			
    
        
                
    
            
    
                
                
                

                
    
                    
                
    

				
    
    
    
        
    
    
    
    
        
    
            
			
        
    
        
    
            
        
    
        
    600
    
	    
    
        
    
    

    
            
    
        
    
            
    

    • 

  • 
    
    
        
    
                    
                                			
            
    
    	RozaxD
    	09.09.2017 12:07 

		
    
			 Highlight
			Katzen machen das... Das nennt man spielen. 					
    
        
    
            6
            0
            
            
            Melden

            
    
                
    
                    
                    
                    
                
    
            
    
        
    
        
                
    
            
    
                
                
                

                
    
                    
                
    

				
    
    
    
        
    
    
    
    
        
    
            
			
        
    
        
    
            
        
    
        
    600
    
	    
    
        
    
    

    
            
    
        
    
            
    

    • 

  • 
    
    
        
    
                    
                                			
            
    
    	politico
    	09.09.2017 11:41 

		
    
			 Highlight
			Aha... ein Comiczeichner. Kommt wohl bald ein neuer Band "dear david" in die Läden... 					
    
        
    
            9
            0
            
            
            Melden

            
    
                
    
                    
                    
                    
                
    
            
    
        
    
        
                
    
            
    
                
                
                

                
    
                    
                
    

				
    
    
    
        
    
    
    
    
        
    
            
			
        
    
        
    
            
        
    
        
    600
    
	    
    
        
    
    

    
            
    
        
    
            
    

    • 

  • 
    
    
        
    
                    
                                			
            
    
    	stayhome
    	09.09.2017 11:11 

		
    
			 Highlight
			Hunde sind eh viel besser als Katzen!!! 					
    
        
    
            2
            12
            
            
            Melden

            
    
                
    
                    
                    
                    
                
    
            
    
        
    
        
                
    
            
    
                
                
                

                
    
                    
                
    

				
    
    
    
        
    
    
    
    
        
    
            
			
        
    
        
    
            
        
    
        
    600
    
	    
    
        
    
    

    
            
    
        
    
            
    

    • 

  • 
    
    
        
    
                    
                                			
            
    
    	Denk nach
    	09.09.2017 10:23 

		
    
			 Highlight
			Oh, Katzenvideos.... um was gehts?					
    
        
    
            10
            0
            
            
            Melden

            
    
                
    
                    
                    
                    
                
    
            
    
        
    
        
                
    
            
    
                
                
                

                
    
                    
                
    

				
    
    
    
        
    
    
    
    
        
    
            
			
        
    
        
    
            
        
    
        
    600
    
	    
    
        
    
    

    
            
    
        
    
            
    

    • 

  • 
    
    
        
    
                    
                                			
            
    
    	Wurst 
    	09.09.2017 09:41 

		
    
			 Highlight
			Oh mein Gott!!! 
    
Was passiert hier!!!
    

    
David will mich die Geschichte nicht lesen lassen! 😂			            
    
				
								
    
			
    		
    
        
    
            9
            0
            
            
            Melden

            
    
                
    
                    
                    
                    
                
    
            
    
        
    
                	
      
                                    
    • 
    
      
        
      
                    
                                			
            
      
    	DieRoseInDerHose
    	09.09.2017 13:01 

		
      
			 Highlight
			Ist bei mir auch passiert😂					
      
        
      
            3
            0
            
            
            Melden

            
      
                
      
                    
                    
                    
                
      
            
      
        
      
        
            
      

      • 
                			
    
        
                
    
            
    
                
                
                

                
    
                    
                
    

				
    
    
    
        
    
    
    
    
        
    
            
			
        
    
        
    
            
        
    
        
    600
    
	    
    
        
    
    

    
            
    
        
    
            
    

    • 

  • 
    
    
        
    
                    
                                			
            
    
    	Calvin WatsoFF
    	09.09.2017 08:32 

		
    
			 Highlight
			Irgendwie neurotisch. Aber das ist nicht schlimm. So ich muss noch die Zimmer lüften, die Aussentemperatur steigt aber schon, hoffentlich reichts noch für fünf Minuten. Unbeding muss ich noch die Eier im Kühlschrank ausrichten, hab gesehen eines liegt schief. Meine Fingernägel, da muss auch noch was gehen, die sind letzte Nacht um 0,02 mm gewachsen, ich spürs ganz genau...😂👍🏻					
    
        
    
            15
            2
            
            
            Melden

            
    
                
    
                    
                    
                    
                
    
            
    
        
    
        
                
    
            
    
                
                
                

                
    
                    
                
    

				
    
    
    
        
    
    
    
    
        
    
            
			
        
    
        
    
            
        
    
        
    600
    
	    
    
        
    
    

    
            
    
        
    
            
    

    • 

  • 
    
    
        
    
                    
                                			
            
    
    	Mia_san_mia
    	09.09.2017 08:06 

		
    
			 Highlight
			Das ist doch alles ein Witz. Billig das man so etwas überhaubt bringt. 					
    
        
    
            11
            7
            
            
            Melden

            
    
                
    
                    
                    
                    
                
    
            
    
        
    
                	
      
                                    
    • 
    
      
        
      
                    
                                
      			      
            
      
    	@schurt3r
    	09.09.2017 10:17 

		
      
			 Highlight
			...			            
      
				
      
								
      
			
      		
      
        
      
            11
            5
            
            
            Melden

            
      
                
      
                    
                    
                    
                
      
            
      
        
      
        
            
      

      • 
                			
    
        
                
    
            
    
                
                
                

                
    
                    
                
    

				
    
    
    
        
    
    
    
    
        
    
            
			
        
    
        
    
            
        
    
        
    600
    
	    
    
        
    
    

    
            
    
        
    
            
    

    • 

  • 
    
    
        
    
                    
                                			
            
    
    	Tschakkaaa!
    	09.09.2017 08:03 

		
    
			 Highlight
			Klar ist das ein Fake. Irgendwann wird er erklären das es sich um ein soziales Experiment handelt oder so.
    
Trotzdem ist es creepy und ich habe mich beim Anschauen unter die Decke verkrochen... sehr gut gemacht!					
    
        
    
            15
            0
            
            
            Melden

            
    
                
    
                    
                    
                    
                
    
            
    
        
    
        
                
    
            
    
                
                
                

                
    
                    
                
    

				
    
    
    
        
    
    
    
    
        
    
            
			
        
    
        
    
            
        
    
        
    600
    
	    
    
        
    
    

    
            
    
        
    
            
    

    • 

  • 
    
    
        
    
                    
                                			
            
    
    	Menel
    	09.09.2017 07:57 

		
    
			 Highlight
			Wir finden Gravitationswellen, das Higgsteilchen und noch viel mehr Subatomares; aber bei etwas, das sogar eine Katze wahrnehmen kann, ist es nicht möglich, dass es detektiert wird? Ehrlich? 😅
    

    
PS: Seinen Wecker filmen, um zu zeigen, dass es Mitternacht ist 🤣 					
    
        
    
            16
            2
            
            
            Melden

            
    
                
    
                    
                    
                    
                
    
            
    
        
    
                	
      
                                    
    • 
    
      
        
      
                    
                                			
            
      
    	Eine_win_ig
    	09.09.2017 11:07 

		
      
			 Highlight
			Das Ding hat sicher hinten keine Rädchen die die Zeit unstellen lassen ;)					
      
        
      
            5
            0
            
            
            Melden

            
      
                
      
                    
                    
                    
                
      
            
      
        
      
        
            
      

      • 
                			
    
        
                
    
            
    
                
                
                

                
    
                    
                
    

				
    
    
    
        
    
    
    
    
        
    
            
			
        
    
        
    
            
        
    
        
    600
    
	    
    
        
    
    

    
            
    
        
    
            
    

    • 

  • 
    
    
        
    
                    
                                			
            
    
    	bamuang
    	09.09.2017 06:11 

		
    
			 Highlight
			Natürlich gibt es unerklärliches.
    
Häufig beim essen zum Beispiel, denn...
    
“Ich sehe tote Tiere“ 
    
					
    
        
    
            26
            0
            
            
            Melden

            
    
                
    
                    
                    
                    
                
    
            
    
        
    
        
                
    
            
    
                
                
                

                
    
                    
                
    

				
    
    
    
        
    
    
    
    
        
    
            
			
        
    
        
    
            
        
    
        
    600
    
	    
    
        
    
    

    
            
    
        
    
            
    

    • 

  • 
    
    
        
    
                    
                                			
            
    
    	Pasch
    	09.09.2017 01:10 

		
    
			 Highlight
			Bitzeli weniger von dem magisch grünem Gewürz! 					
    
        
    
            20
            2
            
            
            Melden

            
    
                
    
                    
                    
                    
                
    
            
    
        
    
        
                
    
            
    
                
                
                

                
    
                    
                
    

				
    
    
    
        
    
    
    
    
        
    
            
			
        
    
        
    
            
        
    
        
    600
    
	    
    
        
    
    

    
            
    
        
    
            
    

    • 

  • 
    
    
        
    
                    
                                			
            
    
    	elivi
    	09.09.2017 00:15 

		
    
			 Highlight
			Das ganze beweisst nur eins... Katzen spüren das supernatural!!!! Oder die machen dich wahnsinig bis du videos auf twitter verbreitest.... Wenn ich jedes mal ausflippe nur weil meine katze wieder mal was sau spannendes gesehn hat das ich ned seh hab ich schon immer nen david in der wohnung 					
    
        
    
            25
            1
            
            
            Melden

            
    
                
    
                    
                    
                    
                
    
            
    
        
    
                	
      
                                    
    • 
    
      
        
      
                    
                                			
            
      
    	Eine_win_ig
    	09.09.2017 11:09 

		
      
			 Highlight
			Katzen sind auch bekannt für:
      
-ignorieren, wenn sie nichts von dir wollen;
      
-überbeanspruche  bei Hunger;
      
-Missbrauch des Staubsaugerroboters als Katzentaxi.... naja, ich stimme dir zu :) sag deinem David einen Gruss ;)					
      
        
      
            4
            0
            
            
            Melden

            
      
                
      
                    
                    
                    
                
      
            
      
        
      
        
            
      

      • 
                			
    
        
                
    
            
    
                
                
                

                
    
                    
                
    

				
    
    
    
        
    
    
    
    
        
    
            
			
        
    
        
    
            
        
    
        
    600
    
	    
    
        
    
    

    
            
    
        
    
            
    

    • 

  • 
    
    
        
    
                    
                                			
            
    
    	Informant
    	08.09.2017 23:46 

		
    
			 Highlight
			Spannende Story, aber für meinen Geschmack zu "rund".
    
Das Mädchen in der Bibliothek, Der Name "Dear David", Katzen die sich komisch verhalten, "Mitternacht"...
    
Etwas viel Klischee...
    
Und dann kommt das Glas, welches sich bewegt (das einzige, wirklich paranormale Ereignis und ein echter "Schocker" und Adam geht im Tweet nicht mal darauf ein, sondern lässt den Leser das Ereignis selber entdecken.
    
Spätestens jetzt riecht das ganze sehr stark nach Fake.
    
					
    
        
    
            47
            0
            
            
            Melden

            
    
                
    
                    
                    
                    
                
    
            
    
        
    
        
                
    
            
    
                
                
                

                
    
                    
                
    

				
    
    
    
        
    
    
    
    
        
    
            
			
        
    
        
    
            
        
    
        
    600
    
	    
    
        
    
    

    
            
    
        
    
            
    

    • 

  • 
    
    
        
    
                    
                                			
            
    
    	Kommenta(to)r
    	08.09.2017 22:44 

		
    
			 Highlight
			Hmmm... schwieriges Thema. Gesunder Menschenverstand sagt: nöö, gibt's nicht. 
    

    
Ich persönlich frage mich jeweils, weshalb so viel wissenschaftliche Arbeit / Forschung in etwas investiert wird, dass es eben "gar nicht gibt"? Zu paranormalen Aktivitäten. 
    

    
Weil am Schluss sprechen ja trotzdem alle von "Fake".
    

    
Der Vater eines Freundes behauptet auch er könne sie sehen. Erklärt dann halt das übliche, von wegen "keine Ruhe gefunden", etc.
    

    
Irgendwie mag man nicht recht daran glauben... aber andererseits ist es auch "faszinierend".					
    
        
    
            24
            5
            
            
            Melden

            
    
                
    
                    
                    
                    
                
    
            
    
        
    
                	
      
                                    
    • 
    
      
        
      
                    
                                			
            
      
    	elivi
    	09.09.2017 00:12 

		
      
			 Highlight
			Forscher denen langweilig is ... Kommen schnell mal auf sie idee was lustiges mal zu forschen. Resp ... Mna forscht grad was finanziert wird und da viele das gern erforscht haben wollen und es finanziert ist ... Dann lässt sich auch leute finden die da rum forschen					
      
        
      
            7
            0
            
            
            Melden

            
      
                
      
                    
                    
                    
                
      
            
      
        
      
        
            
      

      • 
                			
    
        
                
    
            
    
                
                
                

                
    
                    
                
    

				
    
    
    
        
    
    
    
    
        
    
            
			
        
    
        
    
            
        
    
        
    600
    
	    
    
        
    
    

    
            
    
        
    
            
    

    • 

  • 
    
    
        
    
                    
                                			
            
    
    	Typu
    	08.09.2017 22:34 

		
    
			 Highlight
			Meine güte was für ein "hafechääs". Summerloch?					
    
        
    
            46
            9
            
            
            Melden

            
    
                
    
                    
                    
                    
                
    
            
    
        
    
        
                
    
            
    
                
                
                

                
    
                    
                
    

				
    
    
    
        
    
    
    
    
        
    
            
			
        
    
        
    
            
        
    
        
    600
    
	    
    
        
    
    

    
            
    
        
    
            
    

    • 

  • 
    
    
        
    
                    
                                			
            
    
    	Confused Dingo #teamhansi (an intolerant asshole)
    	08.09.2017 22:28 

		
    
			 Highlight
			Süsse Gutenachtgeschichte!😊					
    
        
    
            25
            2
            
            
            Melden

            
    
                
    
                    
                    
                    
                
    
            
    
        
    
        
                
    
            
    
                
                
                

                
    
                    
                
    

				
    
    
    
        
    
    
    
    
        
    
            
			
        
    
        
    
            
        
    
        
    600
    
	    
    
        
    
    

    
            
    
        
    
            
    

    • 

  • 
    
    
        
    
                    
                                			
            
    
    	Der Tom
    	08.09.2017 22:24 

		
    
			 Highlight
			Bei mir erscheint jeden Morgen ein schrecklicher Geist im Spiegel. 					
    
        
    
            115
            2
            
            
            Melden

            
    
                
    
                    
                    
                    
                
    
            
    
        
    
        
                
    
            
    
                
                
                

                
    
                    
                
    

				
    
    
    
        
    
    
    
    
        
    
            
			
        
    
        
    
            
        
    
        
    600
    
	    
    
        
    
    

    
            
    
        
    
            
    

    • 

  • 
    
    
        
    
                    
                                			
            
    
    	niklausb
    	08.09.2017 22:23 

		
    
			 Highlight
			Sieht keinee wie sich beim 1. Video das Glas auf dem Tisch bewegt?					
    
        
    
            23
            7
            
            
            Melden

            
    
                
    
                    
                    
                    
                
    
            
    
        
    
                	
      
                                    
    • 
    
      
        
      
                    
                                			
            
      
    	Rendel
    	08.09.2017 22:38 

		
      
			 Highlight
			Ich kann keine Twittrvideos kucken, funzt nicht.					
      
        
      
            15
            1
            
            
            Melden

            
      
                
      
                    
                    
                    
                
      
            
      
        
      
        
            
      

      • 
                                    
    • 
    
      
        
      
                    
                                			
            
      
    	kupus@kombajn
    	08.09.2017 23:02 

		
      
			 Highlight
			Da sind doch mehrere Twitter-Screen-Shots, die genau das thematisieren.					
      
        
      
            3
            3
            
            
            Melden

            
      
                
      
                    
                    
                    
                
      
            
      
        
      
        
            
      

      • 
                                    
    • 
    
      
        
      
                    
                                			
            
      
    	EvilBetty
    	09.09.2017 00:10 

		
      
			 Highlight
			Da wäre der Ton des Videos hilfreich. Kann gut sein , dass sich unter dem Glas ein Film Kodenswasser gebildet hat wenn vorher was kaltes in dem Glas war. Dann wandert schon mal etwas über einen Glastisch.					
      
        
      
            15
            0
            
            
            Melden

            
      
                
      
                    
                    
                    
                
      
            
      
        
      
        
            
      

      • 
                			
    
        
                
    
            
    
                
                
                

                
    
                    
                
    

				
    
    
    
        
    
    
    
    
        
    
            
			
        
    
        
    
            
        
    
        
    600
    
	    
    
        
    
    

    
            
    
        
    
            
    

    • 
				

				
				

					

						

							

							

							

							

							

							

						

						

							

						

					

				

			

			
		


	
			

	


	
			

	

		


					

				

					

						
Meistgelesen

					

				



									

						
						

							1
						

						

							
Stromausfälle in Florida ++ 5 Millionen Menschen zur Evakuierung …

						

					

									

						
						

							2
						

						

							
«Frau Keller-Sutter, das ist schlicht falsch» – Berset lässt …

						

					

									

						
						

							3
						

						

							
Du glaubst nicht an Geister? Dann sieh dir diese Aufnahmen an

						

					

									

						
						

							4
						

						

							
Eisenbahnfans warten eine Stunde, um historischen Zug zu filmen – …

						

					

									

						
						

							5
						

						

							
Apple von Super-Leak betroffen: Details zum iPhone 8, zu FaceID, …

						

					

							


					

				

					

						
Meistkommentiert

					

				



									

						
						

							1
						

						

							
Milchbauern zittern vor Sojamilch-Trend – und warnen in …

						

					

									

						
						

							2
						

						

							
Perisic verlängert bei Inter +++ Barça-Präsi beruhigt Fans: «Messi …

						

					

									

						
						

							3
						

						

							
Hört Gott zu, wenn Gläubige beten? Antwortet er gar? Zweifel sind …

						

					

									

						
						

							4
						

						

							
50'000 sind ohne Job – was machen diese Jugendlichen falsch?

						

					

									

						
						

							5
						

						

							
Klima-Kämpfer Al Gore ist zurück – und könnte helfen, Trumps …

						

					

							


					

				

					

						
Meistgeteilt

					

				



									

						
						

							1
						

						

							
«Shit happens» – auf der neuen HCD-Strafbank sieht es aus wie in …

						

					

									

						
						

							2
						

						

							
22 Bilder und Gifs, die beweisen, dass Kinder kleine Psychopathen sind

						

					

									

						
						

							3
						

						

							
Nadal im US Open Final gegen Anderson +++ Saisonende für Krummenacher

						

					

									

						
						

							4
						

						

							
In England hat sich gerade das schlimmste Tinder-Date ever …

						

					

									

						
						

							5
						

						

							
Bern schafft das Triple, Wallson fliegt: Das ist meine Prognose – …

						

					

							


		
		


		

			

		


		

			

		


	




	
			

	

				
«Frau Keller-Sutter, das ist schlicht falsch» – Berset lässt Reform-Gegner auflaufen
		
Die Gegner der Rentenreform wirken in der Abstimmungs-Arena bisweilen etwas gar stur. Sie reiten auf den immer gleichen Argumenten herum, während Bundesrat Alain Berset diese mit einer väterlichen Geduld anhört. Dies aber nur, um sie danach ohne Gnade zu zerpflücken. 
		
Die Gäste und das Publikum sitzen auf ihren Rängen, die Scheinwerfer lassen die Temperaturen im Arena-Studio ein paar Grad in die Höhe steigen. Schon vor der Sendung ist klar: Die Diskussion heute wird eine hitzige werden. Schliesslich geht es bei der Abstimmung vom 24. September um die Zukunft der Renten. 


Dementsprechend nervös ist die Stimmung auch im Vorzimmer des Studios. Hier wird die Sendung live auf einem grossen Bildschirm übertragen, was normalerweise nicht viele Interessierte …
		

			
Artikel lesen