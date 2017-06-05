Der HomePod und neue Pro-Geräte – die Apple-Keynote im Überblick

Nach zweieinhalb Stunden verabschiedet sich Tim Cook. Das war es von der WWDC17. pic.twitter.com/Ot59QH6EvE— Switch Tech (@switchtechmag) 5. Juni 2017
Der #MacPro lebt weiter im #HomePod! #WWDC17 pic.twitter.com/rLAK50pWo1— Florian Kurzmaier 🇪🇺 (@Shortmaier) 5. Juni 2017
350$ für ein Produkt, das eine Konkurrenz zu Amazon und Google sein soll? 🤔 #WWDC17 #apple #Homepod— Jens Stoewhase (@Stoewhase) 5. Juni 2017
HomePod Home Speaker! #WWDC17 pic.twitter.com/JmIQyRZZHi— OnLeaks (@OnLeaks) 5. Juni 2017
HomePod hört sich an wie Plumpsklo #WWDC17— Mariusz Henke (@MariuszHenke) 5. Juni 2017
Devices that support iOS 11. #Apple #iOS11 #WWDC17 pic.twitter.com/966243dH3L— iService (@iserviceindia) 5. Juni 2017
Anderthalb Stunden um. Meine Lieblings-News bis jetzt: NFC ist nicht mehr exklusiv für Apple Pay. Sind Fitnessgeräte nur der Anfang? #WWDC17— Rafael Zeier (@RafaelZeier) 5. Juni 2017
The new iPad has a new six-core A10x CPU, which has 30% faster processing over the A9x (which is fast too). #WWDC17 #iPad #Apple pic.twitter.com/h6dFLlbve0— iService (@iserviceindia) 5. Juni 2017
Durch das File Managment und den Browser ist das iPad doch jetzt eigentlich ein MacBook ohne Tastatur oder? #WWDC17— Mario Hanousek (@mariohanousek) 5. Juni 2017
Und das ist die neue iPad-Pro-Familie im Überblick. Jetzt auch mit 512 Gigabyte Speicher. #WWDC17 pic.twitter.com/D6RtirpLSV— Sven Stein (@svenstein) 5. Juni 2017
New iPad display has richer color & new feature called ProMotion, updates content up to 120 x's per second . #WWDC17 https://t.co/fKr7G3anqF pic.twitter.com/P4qiPiENOD— Recode (@Recode) 5. Juni 2017
Das neue 10.5-inch #iPadPro könne mal wieder eines für mich sein. Aber: Aus der Kategorie ist schon ein bisschen die Luft raus … #WWDC17 pic.twitter.com/kvzMx6EElV— Florian Kurzmaier 🇪🇺 (@Shortmaier) 5. Juni 2017
More detailed view on AR capabilities. Making Apple the largest AR platform! #WWDC17 pic.twitter.com/EXW75e6Jwg— Tizio Magazine (@TheTizio) 5. Juni 2017
Apple Music will let you share what you’re listening to with your friends https://t.co/vqqo3880O0 via @Verge #WWDC17 #applemusic— Streaming Biz (@streamingbiz) 5. Juni 2017
iMac pro details. #WWDC17 pic.twitter.com/cklhR70oFB— Apple Events (@AppleEventos) 5. Juni 2017
Most important new Apple product: New wireless keyboard WITH NUMBER PAD. #wwdc17 pic.twitter.com/bFMvseTm9l— Dan Frommer (@fromedome) 5. Juni 2017
Oh Gott, es sieht aus wie Apple Music 😳 #WWDC17 #AppStore— JoshHarrow (@JoshHarrow) 5. Juni 2017
#Apple übernimmt Verantwortung: Bei #iOS11 wird das #iPhone automatisch Störungen während einer Autofahrt unterbinden. #SafeDriving #WWDC17— glisco (@gliscohilft) 5. Juni 2017
You can now pick a different frame in Live Photos as the key picture. #WWDC17 pic.twitter.com/rqB6GUo1wJ— All iPhone (@iPhoneTeam) 5. Juni 2017
Apple killt das letzte interessante Feature von @twint #wwdc17 pic.twitter.com/vEhW8QGa9R— Jean-Claude Frick (@jcfrick) 5. Juni 2017
Maps in iOS 11 comes with great new features for selected airports listed in the image below.#WWDC2017 #WWDC17 pic.twitter.com/Iavk2iOtr8— Versed Tech (@VersedTech) 5. Juni 2017
Und nun ein Ausblick auf eine echte Profi-Maschine, der neue iMac Pro. #WWDC17 pic.twitter.com/p354IlLEq1— Sven Stein (@svenstein) 5. Juni 2017
#WWDC17 @TechBirneNEWS Neue iMac´s :D pic.twitter.com/1967kUymBs— TechBirne.NEWS (@TechBirneNEWS) 5. Juni 2017
VR support is coming to Mac OS via Metal 2… this also brings the Steam VR SDK to Mac… including Unity #macOS #WWDC17 pic.twitter.com/UDStg8n61u— Sivvr (@sivvr) 5. Juni 2017
Grafik: Apple hat die Programmiererschnittstelle Metal überarbeitet und dabei bis zum 10fachen beschleunigt #WWDC17 #Apple— Connect Live (@connect_live_) 5. Juni 2017
Exclusive sneak peek at today’s Keynote presentation: #WWDC17 #WWDC2017 pic.twitter.com/apLoySBMM6— not Jony Ive (@JonyIveParody) 5. Juni 2017
Apple Keynote klingt wie ein Trump Tweet #amazing #incredible #excited #bestever #wonderful #greatest #wwdc17 #wwdc2017 #bullshitbingo— Martin Mühl (@MartinMuehl) 5. Juni 2017
Wo bleibt der offizielle #Apple-Adapter-Beutel? #WWDC17 pic.twitter.com/yaTuLjDkpT— Florian Kurzmaier 🇪🇺 (@Shortmaier) 5. Juni 2017
Apple spricht vom «grössten iOS-Release aller Zeiten». Wir zeigen einige der besten neuen Funktionen und sagen, was es rund um die Software-Aktualisierung zu beachten gilt.
Das iPhone 6 lässt noch etwas auf sich warten, dafür kommen Apple-Nutzer ab sofort in den Genuss des neuen mobilen Betriebssystems iOS 8.
Apple stellt das Software-Update, das über ein Gigagabyte gross ist, als Download zur Verfügung. Man benötigt also eine (leistungsfähige) Internetverbindung und aktualisiert die Geräte am schnellsten über WLAN oder ein 4G-Netz.
