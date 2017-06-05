Digital

Apple hat es am Pfingstmontag richtig krachen lassen. Hier sind die Ankündigungen. screenshot: youtube

Der HomePod und neue Pro-Geräte – die Apple-Keynote im Überblick

05.06.17, 19:05 06.06.17, 07:11
Uff, geschafft ...

Die Keynote in voller Länge

Video: YouTube/iKien

Das Wichtigste in Kürze

Das Promo-Video zum iMac Pro ...

Video: YouTube/Apple

... und das neue iPad Pro

Video: YouTube/Apple

Die Augmented-Reality-Demo

Video: YouTube/Dope Gadgeteries

Erste Reaktionen, Bilder und Einschätzungen

Geräte, auf denen iOS 11 läuft

Apple öffnet NFC (ein bisschen)

Das neue iPad Pro ist ein Grafikmonster

Preis: ab 649 Dollar

Dank der vielen iPhones (und iPads) werde iOS 11 zur grössten Plattform für Augmented-Reality-Anwendungen

Kein Redesign für die Musik-App, aber ...

Der neue Monster-Mac (ist leider schweineteuer 😂)

Und wie sieht der neue App Store aus?

Live Photos werden noch praktischer

Apple Cash kommt ... (fragt sich nur, wann der Service hierzulande verfügbar ist)

(Geld-Transaktionen von User zu User)

Apple Maps erhält Indoor-Navigation, Kloten fehlt, aber Genf ist zum Start dabei

Und? Zufrieden?

Trump ist omnipräsent ...

Noch eine Frage ...

Das war die Vorschau

Heute ist Apple-Keynote – darum lohnt sich die Show

User-Review:
Catloveeer, 19.12.2016
Die beste App ever! Einfach 🔨
Themen
  • Zeit_Genosse 06.06.2017 07:10
    Highlight Alles logische Entwicklungen für Entwickler. Die Consumer werden später von einem verbesserten und erweiterten Gesamtsystem profitieren.
    0 0 Melden
    600
  • willey 06.06.2017 00:29
    Highlight Ich kann mir beim besten Willen keinen Lautsprecher vorstellen bei dem immer 6 Mikrofone laufen um auf ein "Hey Siri," zu warten. Klar sagt Apple das nur jene Daten die nach dem "Hey Siri" an Apple gesendet werden. Wir werden sehen wie lange es dauert bis die ersten Datenschutzprobleme auftauchen. Ich bleibe bei meinem Sonos.
    23 2 Melden
    600
  • olmabrotwurschtmitbürli 06.06.2017 00:09
    Highlight Mein Bruder hat sich das ansehen wollen. Natürlich habe ich als Androidianer das zu sabotieren versucht: WLAN-Profile löschen und umbenennen, seine Freundin um 19:20 anrufen lassen... Ok das am Sicherungskasten ging dann wohl zu weit...



    22 4 Melden
    600
  • yellowastra 05.06.2017 23:52
    Highlight Ultimative ScreenRecording funktion yeah
    1 0 Melden
    600
  • _mc 05.06.2017 22:26
    Highlight ich brauche die schwarze Tastatur vom iMac Pro...! Nehmt mein Geld..!!
    17 9 Melden
    • bcZcity 06.06.2017 05:52
      Highlight Wegen der Farbe? Verstrahlte Gesellschaft!
      5 0 Melden
    600
  • moedesty 05.06.2017 22:23
    Highlight das ist der tag, an dem apple nichts neues bzw. das präsentiert, was die konkurrenz bereits hat. Ich würde behaupten, heute ist das apple von steve jobs gestorben.
    38 60 Melden
    • peigi 05.06.2017 22:53
      Highlight Immer wieder sagte man das über Apple - auch als Jobs noch am Ruder war - bei iPod, iPhone, iPad etc.

      Apple war und wird wohl nie der erste Hersteller in einer neuen Produktkategorie sein, aber irgendwie sind sie über kurz oder lang fast immer der dominierende...
      27 8 Melden
    • Tschedai 05.06.2017 23:02
      Highlight Wer von der Konkurrenz hat einen ausgeklügelt smarten und qualitativ hochstehenden Lautsprecher (wie Sonos) gepaart mit virtuellem Assistenten (wie Alexa)? Genau, keiner.
      16 11 Melden
    • bokl 05.06.2017 23:07
      Highlight Nicht doch. Steve hat einfach Innovationen von unbekannten Kleinfirmen als Apple-Erfindungen verkauft. Inzwischen sind halt andere Grossfirmen beim Einkaufen von Ideen erfolgreicher. Die wirklich bahnbrechenden Ideen finden selten bei Apple, Samsung, oder bei den anderen grossen Playern statt. Die werden eingekauft.
      10 3 Melden
    • Tschedai 06.06.2017 00:01
      Highlight Ich wünschte die anderen wären erfolgreicher, dann müsste ich nicht so viel Geld für Technologie ausgeben. Aber bisher hat noch keine Lösung, jene von Apple für meine Bedürfnisse getoppt. Ich verdiene mein Geld mit Arbeit am Computer, mir ist es sowas von egal ob Apple oder Windows oder was auch immer.
      1 1 Melden
    600
  • flyingdutch18 05.06.2017 22:23
    Highlight Die Keynote war so so. Am besten gefallen haben mir die OS11-Erweiterungen für das iPad und das neue iPad Pro 10.5 Zoll.
    7 6 Melden
    600
  • ostpol76 05.06.2017 22:04
    Highlight Wow... 3 neue Zifferblätter, na wenn das nicht grossartig ist 😉
    36 11 Melden
    • ostpol76 05.06.2017 22:32
      Highlight Wollt ihr Apple User mir etwa erklären, dass man nicht beliebig viele Zifferblätter installieren und persönlich anpassen kann?

      Gut ist vielleicht etwas viel verlangt für eine Uhr die doppelt so teuer ist als bei der Konkurrenz.
      33 9 Melden
    • Tschedai 05.06.2017 23:03
      Highlight Du tust so, als ob 3 neue Zifferblätter alles war, das gezeigt wurde :D Haha, Warmduscher.
      9 19 Melden
    600
  • Groll 05.06.2017 21:57
    Highlight Egal ob man Apple jetzt mag oder nicht, es ist einfach unglaublich wie genial designed diese Geräte immer sind. Aussen sowieso aber innen eben auch...
    Selbst wenn man sich mit Technik nicht besonders gut auskennt, sehen der HomePod oder der iMac Pro einfach unglaublich genial konstruiert aus.
    Und wenn man jetzt noch weiss, was technische Daten wie: 18-Core Prozessor, 4GB Flash Speicher und 8GB Grafikkarte bedeuten und sieht, in welchem Gehäuse Apple diese Komponenten untergebracht hat...dann freut sich doch jeder Technik-Fan, weil es zeigt, wo wir inzwischen gelandet sind :O
    50 37 Melden
    • kEINKOmmEnTAR 05.06.2017 22:08
      Highlight Auf Golem gibt es dazu (überraschenderweise) eine interessante Diskussion in den Kommentaren wo echte Pro-User die aktuelle Markt-Situation im Workstation-Bereich erklären.
      8 5 Melden
    • E. Edward Grey 05.06.2017 22:12
      Highlight Der Mac Pro war hübsch designed, im inneren Aufbau aber so genial daneben dass Apple wieviel Jahre gebraucht hat um nun die halbwegs Pro-Performance im Hausfrauen-Design unterzubringen? Genial.
      24 17 Melden
    600
  • Groll 05.06.2017 21:49
    Highlight Weis jemand ob das neue iPad Pro 3D Touch beherrscht?
    4 2 Melden
    • kEINKOmmEnTAR 05.06.2017 22:07
      Highlight Gute Frage, denke nicht da sowas sonst sicher angekündigt worden wäre.
      8 2 Melden
    600
  • Toerpe Zwerg 05.06.2017 21:49
    Highlight Gab es auch Innovationen?
    44 24 Melden
    • Groll 05.06.2017 22:09
      Highlight Viele viele kleine :)
      z.B. Drag & Drop mit der Möglichkeit gleichzeitig weitere Objekte auszuwählen und Apps zu wechseln.
      oder das iPad Display mit 120 Hz, welches die Wiederholungsfrequenz auch noch anpassen kann. Ist Momentan ein Unikat im Mobile-Bereich.
      21 9 Melden
    • Raphael Stein 05.06.2017 22:13
      Highlight Ne, warum auch.
      11 12 Melden
    • kEINKOmmEnTAR 05.06.2017 22:36
      Highlight @Raphael Stein: Du gibst also zu dass Apple ausser Konkurrenz läuft?
      2 3 Melden
    • Tschedai 05.06.2017 23:08
      Highlight Praktisch sämtliche Produkte/Features waren Innovationen. Falls du mit dem Wort "Innovationen" Erfindungen meinst, dann nein.
      10 2 Melden
    • Toerpe Zwerg 06.06.2017 05:10
      Highlight Da haben Sie teilweise recht @ Tschdai.

      Wenn aber ein Homelautsprecher mit Sprachsteuerung und Augmented Reality die Headline machen ...
      0 1 Melden
    600
  • Typu 05.06.2017 21:38
    Highlight Den HomePod kann ich mir sehr gut vorstellen zu kaufen. Mag Apple Music und Sonos geht mir auf den Senkel. Unzuverlässig und iOS-Integration kacke.
    19 22 Melden
    • chraebu 05.06.2017 23:23
      Highlight Ich hab sonos mit android und würde niemehr tauschen.
      7 4 Melden
    • willey 06.06.2017 00:27
      Highlight Bei mir funktioniert Sonos mit dem iPhone perfekt! Nutze aber auch Spotify und nicht Apple Music.
      7 1 Melden
    600
  • Meitlibei 05.06.2017 21:34
    Highlight Früher nannte man Apple Maps für Flughafen einfach Beschilderung. Verstehe jetzt den Sinn dahinter nicht ganz.
    17 27 Melden
    • Sonokowitsch 05.06.2017 22:16
      Highlight Schilder können nicht nachvollziehen wo Sie sich gerade befinden.
      24 4 Melden
    • Tschedai 05.06.2017 23:09
      Highlight Meitlibei man merkt, dass du relativ selten oder nie in fremden Flughäfen bist.
      9 2 Melden
    • Meitlibei 05.06.2017 23:24
      Highlight Ja und? Sind wir echt schon so weit das wir uns nicht mal mehr auf unsere eigenen Sinne verlassen möchten oder können? Hier fehlt mir schlicht der Mehrwert
      5 9 Melden
    • Tschedai 05.06.2017 23:59
      Highlight @Meitlibei Die App konkurriert hier nicht die Sinne, sondern Informationen, die nicht überall in einem Flughafen sichtbar sind. Wenn ich aus einem Gate laufe, dann muss ich zuerst mal einen Bildschirm suchen und dann herausfinden wo das nächste Terminal ist und wie ich am besten dahin komme etc. Wenn man zum ersten mal in einem Flughafen ist und nur kurze Zeit zum Umsteigen hat, kann das durchaus in die Hosen gehen, da nicht alle Flughäfen gleich gut beschriftet sind. Z.b. ist längst nicht überall angeschrieben, wie lange man hat um von A nach B zu kommen. Die App zeigt all das sofort an.
      2 1 Melden
    • Typu 06.06.2017 00:27
      Highlight Meitli. Das ist einfach der erste schritt. Man stelle sich weit verbreitete und funktionierende indoor navigation vor. Ist doch genial?
      1 0 Melden
    600
  • wipix 05.06.2017 21:16
    Highlight Warum die das iPad Pro nach wie vor das, sorry bescheuerte iOS als Betriebssystem hat ist schlichtweg unbegreiflich!
    Behämmerter gehts wohl tatsächlich nicht!
    Eine klar verpasste Change dem Surface was entgegenzusetzen!😡
    36 72 Melden
    • The Destiny 05.06.2017 21:44
      Highlight Weil das iPad Pro mit ARM-Chips betrieben wird, welche zurzeit noch kein x86 oder wie auch immer supporten.
      18 8 Melden
    • The Destiny 05.06.2017 22:04
      Highlight Spannend, ich werde für Wissen geblitzt...

      *x86-64
      16 6 Melden
    • kEINKOmmEnTAR 05.06.2017 22:06
      Highlight Teil uns doch deine Gedanken mit wo du enttäuscht wurdest?
      3 5 Melden
    • Siebenstein 05.06.2017 22:32
      Highlight Ich kaufe ein "c" und verschenke ein "g"...
      4 1 Melden
    • Tschedai 05.06.2017 23:10
      Highlight iOS ist perfekt, ich arbeite täglich mit dem iPad Pro im Geschäft und kann mich nicht beklagen. Mit dem Surface Pro bin ich nie warm geworden. Sehr sehr viele Interface Elemente wurden nicht auf Touch optimiert.
      8 5 Melden
    • wipix 06.06.2017 03:07
      Highlight @kEINKOmmEnTAR
      Für ein "Pro" genanntes Teil, zu wenig Pro in der Softwareauswahl!
      Ich liebe alle meine Apple-Produkte. Die iOS basierten jedoch sind klar limitiert einsetzbar wegen der Software. Ist für mich der Grund, kein iPad Pro zu kaufen.
      2 0 Melden
    600
  • bebni 05.06.2017 21:08
    Highlight liegt genf nicht mehr in der schweiz? :/
    13 10 Melden
    600
  • Louk_skyw 05.06.2017 21:05
    Highlight GVA (Geneva) liegt aber in der Schweiz 🤔
    34 1 Melden
    600
  • The Destiny 05.06.2017 19:32
    Highlight Aber Safari hat fast keine Add- ons und braucht Unmengen an Ressourcen, lul
    17 23 Melden
    • kEINKOmmEnTAR 05.06.2017 21:19
      Highlight CPU oder RAM Verbrauch?
      2 4 Melden
    • Typu 05.06.2017 21:37
      Highlight Mit Safari kann ich netflixen ohne Ende. Ganz im Gegensatz zu Chrome.
      21 8 Melden
    • The Destiny 05.06.2017 21:47
      Highlight RAM verbrauch. Offener Posteingang bei yahoo.com, 900 mb auch auf anderen seiten scheinen die website plug ins zu hamstern wo es nur geht.
      Bei videos und co verstehe ich das ja noch aber bei einem email posteingang....
      1 8 Melden
    • The Destiny 05.06.2017 21:50
      Highlight Vergleiche es mal mit firefox, auf dem firefox screenshot sind aber auch noch nicht alle tabs abgebildet.
      0 3 Melden
    • kEINKOmmEnTAR 05.06.2017 22:06
      Highlight RAM Verbrauch ist doch völlig egal! Solange du andere Apps nebenbei noch nutzen kannst sollte dich sowas gar nicht interessieren. (ein Grund dafür wieso es die Aktivitätsanzeige unter iOS nicht gibt...)
      3 7 Melden
    • Groll 05.06.2017 22:12
      Highlight Safari schlägt sich aber noch gut hier :D
      Vor allem: Was interessiert dich der Ramverbrauch? MacOS kann diesen sowieso anpassen, wenn der Platz von anderen Programmen gebraucht würde. Ich finde jedenfalls das schonen des Akku sehr viel wichtiger. Aber ja fehlende Add-Ons sind schade das stimmt :/
      10 0 Melden
    • Olaf44512 05.06.2017 23:05
      Highlight Wenn Safari mehr RAM brauchen kann, kann es mehr Zeug zwischenspeichern und läuft dann schneller und braucht weniger Strom. Solange du den Ram nicht für anderes brauchst, ist das doch ein Vorteil? Und wenn du den Ram brauchst, wird dann schon aufgeräumt..
      2 1 Melden
    • The Destiny 06.06.2017 00:41
      Highlight "Und wenn du den Ram brauchst, wird dann schon aufgeräumt.. " Der war gut, wenn aufgeräumt werden muss wird das system vorübergehend langsämer da es nicht genügend ram hat und wenn man Spiele spielt gehen da die gb weg wie im Flug. Ich habe 16 gb ram daher ist es mir relativ egal, aber mit nur 8 schaut man blöd aus der wäsche.
      0 1 Melden
    600
  • The Destiny 05.06.2017 19:30
    Highlight Cooks Stimme wenn er Federighi ankündigt ROFL
    4 26 Melden
    • axantas 05.06.2017 21:08
      Highlight Was ist mit seiner Stimme? Lass uns an deinen Gedanken teilhaben...
      14 3 Melden
    • The Destiny 05.06.2017 21:48
      Highlight Keine Ahnung vielleicht ist der Liebe heiser.
      2 10 Melden
    600

