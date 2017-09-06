Innerer Dialog – heute: Die Menstruation

Uterus: AUA! AUA! AUA! AUA!

Ohren: Bis mal still det une! Ich verstehe sonst nicht, was man laut Bryan Adams alles machen muss, «to really really love a woman». Das ist grad unheimlich wichtig!

Emotion (heulend): SONES SCHÖNS LIIIIIED!

Ratio: «To really love a woman you gotta know her deep inside»? Ernsthaft jetzt? Das will im Moment nun wirklich niemand, Leute.

Emotion: Du gefühlloser, kalter, abgestumpfter, mieser Liebekiller! Ich hasse dich!

Ratio: Gang mal es Snickers go ässe, …