Der gewaltige Wirbelsturm «Irma» könnte am Wochenende Florida erreichen.

Swiss streicht Flüge nach Miami +++ Florida wird evakuiert

06.09.17, 05:26 07.09.17, 23:08
Ticker: Hurrikan Irma

Hurrikan «Irma» hinterlässt ein Bild der Zerstörung

44s

Hurrikan «Irma» hinterlässt ein Bild der Zerstörung


        
            Video: srf/SDA SRF

    
    
    	Kommenta(to)r
    	07.09.2017 22:32 

		
    
			Irgendwie sehr treffend...			            
    
				
								
    
			
    		
    
        
    
    	HAL9000
    	07.09.2017 11:33 

		
    
			Jetzt wäre die Gelgenheit für Kim anzugreifen.

Harharhar...
    

    
    	"let's dance"
    	07.09.2017 12:39 

		
      
			Ich glaubs das ist die neue Waffe... Kim sagte ja er habe ein par Geschenk für die USA 😉					
      
        
      
    	San Doro
    	07.09.2017 11:25 

		
    
			Nukular, das Wort heisst Nu-ku-lar! ^^
    
					
    
        
    
    	HAL9000
    	07.09.2017 11:39 

		
      
    	Wurst 
    	07.09.2017 08:32 

		
    
			Unglaublich  wieviele sich hier über verlorenes Geld, schlecht beratende Reiseveranstalter oder ins Wasser fallende Ferien ärgern können!
    

    
    	Hugo Wottaupott
    	07.09.2017 08:03 

		
    
			Das ist Natur. Mal siehst du 2 bumsende Hasen, mal siehst du einen Hurrican.					
    
        
    
    	Falco
    	07.09.2017 07:35 

		
    
			Eigentlich sollte man die Hurrikans in Namen wie "Camaro, Corvette, Cruze" umtaufen...
    

    
					
    
        
    
    	Wölfli beim Lamm
    	07.09.2017 12:48 

		
      
			Besser: Camorra, Ndrangeta, Triadensturm, Lehman Brother					
      
        
      
    	G.G.
    	07.09.2017 18:18 

		
      
			Naja, es gibt eine Liste mit Namen, alphabetisch geordnet, abwechselnd männlich/weiblich, nach der Tropische Wirbelstürme zur Vereinfachung der Kommunikation benannt werden. Irgendwann wiederholen sich die Namen wieder, wobei jedoch besonders zerstörerische Hurrikane wie Katrina, Gustav oder jetzt Harvey und Irma von der Liste genommen und ersetzt werden.					
      
        
      
    	Margi
    	07.09.2017 01:15 

		
    
			Das ist menschgemacht für die Depopulation - NWO.
    

    

			
    
				
    
				
			
    
							
    
        
    
    	Hugo Wottaupott
    	07.09.2017 08:09 

		
      
			 Highlight
			Das Problem sind nicht die Tropen - sondern die Tropenköpfe!					
      
        
      
            24
            6
            
            
            Melden

            
      
                
      
                    
                    
                    
                
      
            
      
        
      
        
            
      

    	Margi
    	07.09.2017 00:57 

		
    
    	who cares?
    	07.09.2017 08:42 

		
      
			Omg, die Kommentare zum Video sind ja ganz schlimm. Wie ist es eigentliche so bei euch Verschwörungstheoretikern, muss man das ganze Packet glauben? Also flache Erde, Impfungen sind böse, Chemtrails, 9/11 was an inside job, die Mondlandung war fake und jetzt neu, die Regierung macht das Wetter? Oder kann man sich einzelne Sachen aussuchen?					
      
        
      
    	EifachSo
    	07.09.2017 10:22 

		
      
			@who cares: Das die "Regierung" das Wetter manipuliert ist absolut nichts neues. Dieses Projekt ist schon seit den 80ern Programm ☝🏻Und wurde schon in den 40ern zum 1. mal getested. Informiert euch zuerst bevor ihr mit der Verschwörungtheoretiker Keule schwingt ☺️ Just saing					
      
        
      
    	zzZüri
    	07.09.2017 11:59 

		
      
			Realitätsverweigerer, informiert euch!!1!!11! 					
      
        
      
    	who cares?
    	07.09.2017 12:12 

		
      
			Ja wenn das so ist, ruf ich gleich mal beim Bundeshaus an und bestelle mir noch eine Woche Sonne bei 28 Grad. War diesen Sommer noch zu wenig in der Badi.					
      
        
      
    	BraZHi
    	06.09.2017 23:58 

		
    
			Bin gerade in Puerto Rico - haben's versifft abzuhauen. Ziemlich wild hier. Tickert mal was bezüglich dem Auge - ob das uns treffen wird. 					
    
        
    
    	ThomasHiller
    	06.09.2017 14:59 

		
    
			"My team, which has done, and is doing, such a good job in Texas..."
    

    
    	EvilBetty
    	06.09.2017 16:33 

		
      
			Es gibt > 7 Mia. Menschen auf der Erde, du bist nie der einzige.					
      
        
      
    	Darth Unicorn Woblibtmi Bällelipool
    	06.09.2017 13:02 

		
    
			"Flugzeug fliegt durch den Hurrikan" 
    

    
    	Der müde Joe
    	06.09.2017 12:34 

		
    
			Wir sind gerade von Miami zurückgekehrt. Wären jetzt eigentlich auf Punta Cana, haben aber Gott sei dank am Montag annulliert, obwohl unser Reiseveranstalter empfohlen hat dort hinzufliegen!😡					
    
        
    
    	Thinktank
    	06.09.2017 11:45 

		
    
			Die Liste der Kategorie 5 Hurrikans findet man auf Wikipedia. Der erste Eintrag ist von 1920, weit bevor die Klimasekte gegründet wurde.					
    
        
    
    	lilas
    	06.09.2017 15:12 

		
      
			Klima was?
      
    	Tikvaw
    	06.09.2017 15:51 

		
      
			Spannend, dass du nicht erwähnst, dass (gemäss dieser Tabelle) der durchschnittliche Abstand dieser "Kategorie 5 Hurrikans" seit damals von ~1400 Tagen auf ~1000 Tagen runtergegangen ist. 					
      
        
      
    	Clayton
    	06.09.2017 16:24 

		
      
			Logisch nehmen die Hurricanes zu wenn das Klima wärmer wird. 					
      
        
      
    	Wurst 
    	07.09.2017 08:27 

		
      
			Klimasekte?! 
      

      
    	Kreasty
    	06.09.2017 11:37 

		
    
			Der Herbst schlängt in der Schweiz ein und die Ferien in 2 Wochen in Miami sind ungewiss :< 
    
					
    
        
    
    	Mia_san_mia
    	07.09.2017 06:00 

		
      
			Wieso ungewiss? Der Sturm bleibt nicht zwei Wochen 😉					
      
        
      
    	öpfeli
    	07.09.2017 07:09 

		
      
			Unsere Probleme: Die Ferien sind ungewiss. 
      
    	Fichtenknick
    	07.09.2017 07:16 

		
      
			Ach du Armer. All die Toten, die es geben wird, sind ja nicht so ein grosses Ding, aber deine Ferien? Das Leben ist ungerecht.					
      
        
      
    	who cares?
    	07.09.2017 08:44 

		
      
			Deine Fe					
      
        
      
