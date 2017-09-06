Highlight Irgendwie sehr treffend...
Ticker: Hurrikan Irma
Uterus: AUA! AUA! AUA! AUA!
Ohren: Bis mal still det une! Ich verstehe sonst nicht, was man laut Bryan Adams alles machen muss, «to really really love a woman». Das ist grad unheimlich wichtig!
Emotion (heulend): SONES SCHÖNS LIIIIIED!
Ratio: «To really love a woman you gotta know her deep inside»? Ernsthaft jetzt? Das will im Moment nun wirklich niemand, Leute.
Emotion: Du gefühlloser, kalter, abgestumpfter, mieser Liebekiller! Ich hasse dich!
Ratio: Gang mal es Snickers go ässe, …