Katze

twitter

22 mal ganz ganz grosse Liebe – Katzen in Kartons 

28.09.17, 17:03
Liebe ist unergründlich. Niemand weiss wann und wohin sie fällt. Dass es keine grössere Liebesgeschichte in der Welt gibt als die zwischen Katzen und Kartons beweisen die folgenden Tweets: 

Keiner zu klein ein perfekter Karton zu sein

Jede Mieze findet ihren Deckel: «Ich bin ein Haushaltsgerät ...» 

Wo ein Wille ist, ist auch ein Karton

Klare Ansage:

Diese Mieze ist nicht 💯% einverstanden mit ihrem neuen Karton ...

Immer diese Japaner – wenn Kartons zu Rätseln werden:

Manche Katzen haben mehr Gefühl für stimmiges Interior-Design als andere:

Was muss, das muss

Diese Katze hat ihren Karton zum fressen gern

Das Tiny-House-Movement greift um sich: 

Nicht alle modernen Verpackungstechnologien sind katzenkompatibel

Passt

Kisten für Escape-Artists:

Aus diesen Augen spricht pure Liebe

Dieser Moment, wenn du einsehen musst, dass dein Lieblings-Dings sein Haltbarkeitsdatum überschritten hat

Die Katzen auf unserem Insta nehmen kein Blatt vor den Mund, guckst du:

Ein Beitrag geteilt von CATSON (@catsonapp) am

Fröhliche Weihnachten

Dieses Puzzle wird niemals gelöst werden

Auch Einfamilienhäuser werden in Kartons geliefert:

So viele Möglichkeiten ... und nur neun Leben, um sie alle zu testen

Wenn vier Ecken einfach nicht mehr reichen

Be Aware: Deine Lebensgewohnheiten können sich auf dein Äusseres auswirken

Was war zuerst, die Katze oder die Ananas?

(ric)

Und nun ein paar spannende Katzenfakten:

1m 20s

catson: Katzenfakten


        
            Video: watson

    
    
					Brikne, 20.7.2017

					Neutrale Infos, Gepfefferte Meinungen. Diese Mischung gefällt mir.
					

						
						
					

				

			

		

	



	

		

			
Damals vs. heute – so hat die Technologie das Katzenleben verändert
				
Die Digitalisierung hat nicht nur unser Leben, sondern auch jenes von Katzen beeinflusst. Diese Veränderung wollen wir dir auf keinen Fall vorenthalten.


(cta)
		

			
Artikel lesen