Liebe ist unergründlich. Niemand weiss wann und wohin sie fällt. Dass es keine grössere Liebesgeschichte in der Welt gibt als die zwischen Katzen und Kartons beweisen die folgenden Tweets:
ObligatoryTwitter #Cat Slash #Box PictureNumber Ninety Three#grumpy #haiku pic.twitter.com/x2q5TyK80M— Grumpy Old Tweet (@grumpyOT) September 25, 2017
Every box in the house is Pablo's toy 😂😂😂💜💜💜😺😺#cute #cat #box #toy pic.twitter.com/JBD48BPt7N— Pablo - The Kitten (@pablo2_pablito) September 23, 2017
Loafing around-#cat #kitteh #sleeping #box #cute pic.twitter.com/GrYbqHk3C9— Sohan Dsouza (@SohanDsouza) August 30, 2017
The cat loves when I go to #costco #cat #cats #cats_of_instagram #catsofinstagram #box #jackdaniels https://t.co/iqJzouoeT9 pic.twitter.com/KXzbUOkj2v— Sommeats (@sommeats) August 17, 2017
When someone gives you a present but it's not your size...#cat #box 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/f9aYVwgBit— Fiona Eloise Bulle (@fifail) August 11, 2017
A new box game: https://t.co/VN2PqkvLp9#Kiskatit #blog #box #game #laatikko #peli#cat #gato #kissa #katt #kass pic.twitter.com/DBMSjXQGEv— Kiskatit (@kiskatit) August 8, 2017
That's my favorite #Box :) #BoneAndYarn #Cat #Cats pic.twitter.com/7BOkjIsLoQ— BoneAndYarn (@BoneAndYarn) July 27, 2017
Turtle box cat#cats #catsofinstagram #catstagram #black #cat #kitty #coneofshame #box #turtle #meow pic.twitter.com/OOVVxEURU9— Witch Doctor (@hornsofthegoat) July 23, 2017
Le chat qui mange du carton❤️ #cat #chat #lovecat #chubby #box #kawaii #cute #afternoon pic.twitter.com/SxqTOcGrjP— xxsarahevexx (@xsarahevex) July 19, 2017
I like turtles #cat #box #kitten #cute #adorable pic.twitter.com/b5zLPeD3C4— MostlyFacetiousCats (@FacetiousCats) July 10, 2017
The #box wasn't #empty.#poorbaby #packing #styrofoam #cat #catproblems #stripedcat #sad #sadface #peopleorganizedunderthenewcatempire pic.twitter.com/RXT7SUvvex— P.O.U.N.C.E (@UnderCatEmpire) July 5, 2017
Not going to work today #lol #cat #box pic.twitter.com/d2pPb5Dx4s— GG (@mozartmama) June 27, 2017
Hidden Technic level 100 #cat #hide #box #funny 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jl48xEnGkU— One More Fun Video (@OneMoreFunVideo) June 23, 2017
ミッドナイト箱ネコ。 #noi #cat #box pic.twitter.com/rqljxlS61l— オオムロ (@omurot) June 8, 2017
This #cat and his #box. #fmspad #fms_besties #catsofinstagram #themightykamikaze #ragdoll #flamepoint #besties pic.twitter.com/eHIJhAiVdD— Jackie Clark (@Geo_JackJack) June 2, 2017
Ein Beitrag geteilt von CATSON (@catsonapp) am 21. Dez 2016 um 5:20 Uhr
Odeio quando eu ganho #presente e na hora que eu abro a #caixa ela #foge. Chato isso, hein... #cat #gato #fugitivo #fugitive #gift #box pic.twitter.com/eJyWcRa97u— CtrlZeta (@ZetaCtrl) May 30, 2017
A la caja le salieron patas 😻 #cat #box pic.twitter.com/Wu7f4EUFke— EdithTrejoR. (@edithtrejoo) May 28, 2017
I tried. Attempt to move them into bigger, comfier box didn't work. #CatsOfTwitter #cats #cat #kitten #kittens #lunema #lunemaco #box pic.twitter.com/RRaLCh6uXl— LuNeMa (@lunemaco) May 24, 2017
Where are you?#laidiomeria #prepositions #preposiciones #above #infront #between #gato #cat #gatto #chat #caja #box pic.twitter.com/C5vPGVdmvJ— La Idiomería (@LaIdiomeria) May 17, 2017
Download #Cat #Box #Sleep #Rest #Purebred HD #wallpaper free_ - https://t.co/Z4xGMB9CvR pic.twitter.com/RcZc8dA8h1— 4K HD Wallpapers (@Wallpapersden) April 28, 2017
Methinks this #cat was sitting in a #box for too long. pic.twitter.com/PuiPB42pih— Arlo Pignotti (@ArloPignotti) April 24, 2017
#instagram Una #piña mas... #pineapple #gato #cat #caja #box #durmiendo #sleeping https://t.co/HhGKfht69u pic.twitter.com/IvIMbdpFNm— JipiMD (@D_iegoM_artinez) April 22, 2017
Die Digitalisierung hat nicht nur unser Leben, sondern auch jenes von Katzen beeinflusst. Diese Veränderung wollen wir dir auf keinen Fall vorenthalten.
