2016, du kannst uns mal! Ein Rückblick in 7 bösen Memes

Zusammengefasst verlief 2016 ungefähr wie folgt:
Me at the beginning of 2016 vs me at the end of 2016 pic.twitter.com/U3cYnZpbmI— Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) December 22, 2016
Jemand stirbt.
Jemand stirbt.
Jemand stirbt.
Jemand stirbt.
Scheiss-Abstimmungsresultat.
Jemand stirbt.
Jemand stirbt.
Jemand stirbt.
Scheiss-Abstimmungsresultat.
Jemand stirbt.
Jemand stirbt.
Und am Schluss stirbt nochmals jemand.
ABER es gab ein paar, ein paar ganz wenige Lichtblicke, die einen über den ganzen Schmerz hinwegtrösteten: