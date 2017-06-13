1.Los geht's! Von welchem Meisterwerk stammt diese Textzeile?
The Champs – «Tequila»
Jovanotti – «Penso positivo»
Zucchero – «Baila Morena»
Little Tony – «Cuore matto»
The Young Gods – «Skinflower»
Frank Sinatra – «I've Got You Under My Skin»
Rihanna – «Love On the Brain»
Zara Larsson – «Only You»
GG Allin – «Assface»
Dead Kennedys – «Too Drunk to Fuck»
Joe Cocker – «With a Little Help From My Friends»
The Cramps – «Human Fly»
The Trashmen – «Surfin' Bird»
Lynyrd Skynyrd – «Free Bird»
Neil Young – «Birds»
Florence and the Machine – «Bird Song»
Tracy Chapman – «Talkin' Bout a Revolution»
Bob Dylan – «The Times They Are A-Changing»
DJ Bobo – «Pray»
Rammstein – «Bück dich»
Wanda – «Gib mir alles»
D.A.F. – «Der Mussolini»
Interzone – «Aus Liebe»
Scooter – «Weekend»
Pink Floyd – «Interstellar Overdrive»
Public Enemy – «Fight the Power»
P. Diddy – «Bad Boy for Life»
The Notorious B.I.G. – «Juicy»
Cab Calloway – «Reefer Man»
Rancid – «Timebomb»
Sex Pistols – «God Save the Queen»
Oasis – «Don't Look Back In Anger»
Radiohead – «Creep»
Pete Doherty – «Fuck Forever»
Jennifer Lopez – «Jenny From the Block»
Taylor Swift – «Blank Space»
Ariana Grande – «Side To Side»
Rihanna – «Bitch Better Have My Money»
Freddie Mercury – «Living On My Own»
Village People – «Sex Over the Phone»
Nirvana – «All Apologies»
Right Said Fred – «I'm Too Sexy»
The Specials – «Too Much Too Young»
Johnny Cash – «A Boy Named Sue»
Jimmy Buffet – «If the Phone Doesn't Ring, It'll Be Me»
Green Day – «When I Come Around»
O-Zone – «Dragostea din tei»
Steklovata – «Novi God»
Panjabi MC – «Mundian To Bach Ke»
Tarkan – «Kiss Kiss»
Jeff Buckley – «Grace»
Katie Melua – «Wonderful Life»
Chris de Burgh – «Don't Pay the Ferryman»
Snap – «Rhythm Is a Dancer»
Cycle Sluts From Hell – «I Wish You Were a Beer»
Alanis Morisette – «You Oughta Know»
Butthole Surfers – «Who Was In My Room Last Night»
Carly Rae Jepsen – «I Really Like You»
The Ramones – «Commando»
Eagles of Death Metal – «I Only Want You»
Baddiel & Skinner & the Lightning Seeds – «Three Lions»
Fat Les – «Vindaloo»
Marilyn Manson – «This Is the New Shit»
Kiss – «Detroit Rock City»
The Beatles – «I Am the Walrus»
Suzy Quatro – «The Wild One»
Las Ketchup – «The Ketchup Song»
Ricky Martin – «Livin' La Vida Loca»
Chubby Checker – «Let's Twist Again»
Bob Dylan – «Subterranean Homesick Blues»
DJ Bobo – «Chihuahua»
Men At Work – «Down Under»
Tom Jones – «Delilah»
Midnight Oil – «Beds Are Burning»
Millie – «My Boy Lollipop»
The Chordettes – «Lollipop»
Lil Wayne – «Lollipop»
Britney Spears – «Womanizer»