1. Los geht's! Von welchem Meisterwerk stammt diese Textzeile? The Champs – «Tequila» Jovanotti – «Penso positivo» Zucchero – «Baila Morena» Little Tony – «Cuore matto»

2. The Young Gods – «Skinflower» Frank Sinatra – «I've Got You Under My Skin» Rihanna – «Love On the Brain» Zara Larsson – «Only You»

3. GG Allin – «Assface» Dead Kennedys – «Too Drunk to Fuck» Joe Cocker – «With a Little Help From My Friends» The Cramps – «Human Fly»

4. The Trashmen – «Surfin' Bird» Lynyrd Skynyrd – «Free Bird» Neil Young – «Birds» Florence and the Machine – «Bird Song»

5. Tracy Chapman – «Talkin' Bout a Revolution» Bob Dylan – «The Times They Are A-Changing» DJ Bobo – «Pray»

6. Rammstein – «Bück dich» Wanda – «Gib mir alles» D.A.F. – «Der Mussolini» Interzone – «Aus Liebe»

7. Scooter – «Weekend» Pink Floyd – «Interstellar Overdrive» Public Enemy – «Fight the Power»

8. P. Diddy – «Bad Boy for Life» The Notorious B.I.G. – «Juicy» Cab Calloway – «Reefer Man» Rancid – «Timebomb»

9. Sex Pistols – «God Save the Queen» Oasis – «Don't Look Back In Anger» Radiohead – «Creep» Pete Doherty – «Fuck Forever»

10. Jennifer Lopez – «Jenny From the Block» Taylor Swift – «Blank Space» Ariana Grande – «Side To Side» Rihanna – «Bitch Better Have My Money»

11. Freddie Mercury – «Living On My Own» Village People – «Sex Over the Phone» Nirvana – «All Apologies» Right Said Fred – «I'm Too Sexy»

12. The Specials – «Too Much Too Young» Johnny Cash – «A Boy Named Sue» Jimmy Buffet – «If the Phone Doesn't Ring, It'll Be Me» Green Day – «When I Come Around»

13. O-Zone – «Dragostea din tei» Steklovata – «Novi God» Panjabi MC – «Mundian To Bach Ke» Tarkan – «Kiss Kiss»

14. Jeff Buckley – «Grace» Katie Melua – «Wonderful Life» Chris de Burgh – «Don't Pay the Ferryman» Snap – «Rhythm Is a Dancer»

15. Cycle Sluts From Hell – «I Wish You Were a Beer» Alanis Morisette – «You Oughta Know» Butthole Surfers – «Who Was In My Room Last Night» Carly Rae Jepsen – «I Really Like You»

16. The Ramones – «Commando» Eagles of Death Metal – «I Only Want You» Baddiel & Skinner & the Lightning Seeds – «Three Lions» Fat Les – «Vindaloo»

17. Marilyn Manson – «This Is the New Shit» Kiss – «Detroit Rock City» The Beatles – «I Am the Walrus» Suzy Quatro – «The Wild One»

18. Las Ketchup – «The Ketchup Song» Ricky Martin – «Livin' La Vida Loca» Chubby Checker – «Let's Twist Again» Bob Dylan – «Subterranean Homesick Blues»

19. DJ Bobo – «Chihuahua» Men At Work – «Down Under» Tom Jones – «Delilah» Midnight Oil – «Beds Are Burning»