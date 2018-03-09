Abschicken

    • Die lustigsten und abartigsten Photoshop-Pannen aller Zeiten

    Siehst du sie alle? Diese Photoshop-Fails werden dich noch in deinen Träumen verfolgen

    09.03.18, 16:47
    Hol dir die App!

    Wo gehobelt wird, fallen Späne, klar. Und so sind natürlich auch Grafiker nicht vor Patzern gefeit. Aber bei den folgenden Bildern fragt mach sich schon: WIE kann so etwas passieren?

    Mehr Aktuelles

    Investigativ-Journalist Lukas Hässig: «CEO Gisel belastet den Neustart von …

    Wie männlich bist du? Mach hier den Test!

    Die hoffnungslos zerstrittenen Hoffnungsträger – im Kosovo zerfällt die …

    510 Franken Handy-Rechnung – wie ich in die Roaming-Falle tappte

    Erkennst du die Hits der 90er-Jahre an nur einem GIF? 

    Finde jetzt heraus, welcher Serien-Charakter zu dir passt, oder wir verraten dir …

    Meistgelesen

    1

    Diese 19 Bilder beweisen: Das Leben ist schön, und Menschen sind gut

    2

    Pornostar Stormy Daniels wird zum Albtraum für Donald Trump

    3

    Die Nacht, als ich sein «Ich liebe dich» an eine andere entdeckte

    Zum Beispiel hier. Findest du den Fehler? Es betrifft Supermodel Gigi Hadid. 

    bild: twitter/vogue

    Genauer gesagt: Gigis Hand. 

    Das Model hat es eh nicht leicht. Auch hier wurde sie vom Grafiker verstümmelt. 

    bild: twitter

    Heute muss man sich schon schämen, wenn man so etwas wie Knie besitzt.

    Aber jetzt lassen wir Gigi einen Moment in Ruhe und widmen uns diesem Model, ...

    bild: imgur

    Fail-Dienstag

    ... das gerne Händchen mit sich selbst hält.

    «Chef, mein Photoshop-Abo ist abgelaufen!» – «Easy, nimm Paint!»

    bild: pinterest

    Hach, diese Models haben immer so schöne, lange Beine ... 

    bild: imgur

    Upsi. 

    bild: imgur

    Wenn du zwei linke Füsse hast, ist das die perfekte Tanz-Partnerin für dich!

    bild: imgur

    Ach, ist ja nur ein Detail ... 

    bild. imgur

    Und wieder hatte ein Bildbearbeiter Wochenende, bevor er noch die Hüften fertig schmälern konnte. 

    bild: imgur

    Tretet näher, verehrte Damen und Herren! Die russische Vogue präsentiert: die Frau ohne Arm – aber mit Hand!

    bild: imgur

    Fingerfiasko.

    bild: imgur

    Den zweiten Fuss haben sie so gelassen. Wäre sonst zu kitschig geworden. 

    bild: Imgur

    Grosse Tablets erfordern grosse Hände.

    bild: Imgur

    Was ... ähm ... ist hier los? 

    bild: pinterest

    Seit Kristen Stewart in «Twilight» zum Vampir wurde, ist sie irgendwie verändert. (Wer braucht schon Unterarme?)

    bild: Imgur

    Wie praktisch: Durchsichtige Handtaschen!

    bild: imgur

    Bauchnabel wo? Unterm Hosenbündchen?

    bild: myself

    Und hier: Copy-Paste-Wolken

    bild: imgur

    Sie fand diese Liste auch sehr lustig. Sie kriegt sich sogar fast nicht mehr ein. 

    bild: pinterest

    Zur Abwechslung kein Fail. Das Alter dieses Models haut dich um!

    
        
            
    
    
    
    Weitere Photoshop-Pannen gibt's in der Slideshow: 
    

    (sim)
    
    
    
    Fails, Fails, Fails 
    
	
    
					
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
												
    16 Online-Shopping-Fails, die du kennen solltest – um nicht die gleichen Fehler zu machen
    
					
    
				
    
				
			
    
							
    
								
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
												
    35 Dinge, die überhaupt keinen Sinn haben – ausser uns zum Lachen zu bringen
    
					
    
				
    
				
			
    
							
    
								
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
												
    Falls du traurig bist, weil du arbeiten musst: Hier kommen 17 fiese Ferien-Fails 😈
    
					
    
				
    
				
			
    
							
    
								
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
												
    Und hier kommen: 18 lustig-fiese Fails, damit der Dienstag schneller vorbei geht
    
					
    
				
    
				
			
    
							
    
								
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
												
    Für alle, für die die Ferien schon vorbei sind: 16 Fails für mehr Freude bei der Arbeit
    
					
    
				
    
				
			
    
							
    
								
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
												
    Siehst du sie alle? Diese Photoshop-Fails werden dich noch in deinen Träumen verfolgen
    
					
    
				
    
				
			
    
							
    
								
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
												
    Das Beste am Dienstag? Diese 16 Fails! (Schnell! Bevor dich der Chef erwischt!)
    
					
    
				
    
				
			
    
							
    
								
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
												
    Glastüren kommen direkt aus der Hölle – wie sonst sind diese Fails zu erklären?
    
					
    
				
    
				
			
    
							
    
								
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
												
    14 Schweizer Supermarkt-Fails, die zeigen, dass überall Fähler passieren
    
					
    
				
    
				
			
    
							
    
								
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
												
    Nichts ist für immer. Ausser diese Tattoo-Fails – über die lachen wir auch morgen noch
    
					
    
				
    
				
			
    
							
    
								
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
												
    52 tatsächlich noch lustigere Schilder: Fail oder genial?
    
					
    
				
    
				
			
    
							
    
								
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
												
    19 der besten Fail-Gifs in der Geschichte des Internets
    
					
    
				
    
				
			
    
							
    
								
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
												
    Die 19 lustigsten Fails, die das Internet gerade zu bieten hat 
    
					
    
				
    
				
			
    
							
    
								
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
												
    Sind diese Posts wirklich ernst gemeint? 😂 Facebook- und Twitter-Fails vom Feinsten
    
					
    
				
    
				
			
    
							
    
								
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
												
    Juhu, Dienstag! Hier kommen 17 fies-fröhliche Fails, um dich von der Arbeit abzuhalten
    
					
    
				
    
				
			
    
							
    
								
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
												
    20 Leute bei der Arbeit, die noch mehr failen als du (ja, das gibt's!)
    
					
    
				
    
				
			
    
							
    
								
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
												
    Du willst es doch auch: 22 Fail-Gifs, die deinen Tag besser machen
    
					
    
				
    
				
			
    
							
    
								
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
												
    Fail, aber geil: 40 der lustigsten Photobombs, seit es das Internet gibt
    
					
    
				
    
				
			
    
							
    
								
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
												
    19 Plöff-Säcke, die versuchten cool zu sein – und peinlich scheiterten 
    
					
    
				
    
				
			
    
							
    
								
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
												
    Von P. Ennis bis Mike Litoris: 43 Namen, für die wir unsere Eltern hassen würden
    
					
    
				
    
				
			
    
							
    
								
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
												
    19 Bilder, bei denen du vermutlich zwei Mal hinsehen musst, um sie zu verstehen
    
					
    
				
    
				
			
    
							
    
								
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
												
    Es ist Montag und du hast wenig Lust arbeiten zu gehen? Dann schau dir mal diese Jobs an!
    
					
    
				
    
				
			
    
							
    
								
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
												
    Und hier, zur Einstimmung: 17 Badi-Fails, die auch uns passieren könnten
    
					
    
				
    
				
			
    
							
    
								
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
												
    Happy New Fails! 18 Gifs und Bilder für einen lustigen Start ins 2018
    
					
    
				
    
				
			
    
							
    
								
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
												
    Calvim Klain, iPhone-Schuhe, WhatsApp-Kittel und 37 weitere lustige Fälschung-Fails
    
					
    
				
    
				
			
    
							
    
								
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
												
    21 Übersetzungsfehler zum Totlachen, die dir nur in China begegnen
    
					
    
				
    
				
			
    
							
    
								
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
												
    Fies! Wie Kinder-Pools in der Werbung aussehen vs. die bittere Realität
    
					
    
				
    
				
			
    
							
    
								
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
												
    WAS, es ist erst Dienstag?! Hier kommen 20 lustige Fails zur Aufmunterung
    
					
    
				
    
				
			
    
							
    
								
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
												
    15 Fails, die du heute brauchst, um dich selbst etwas besser zu fühlen
    
					
    
				
    
				
			
    
							
    
								
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
												
    17 Momente, in denen die Migros einfach zu weit gegangen ist
    
					
    
				
    
				
			
    
							
    
								
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
												
    17 witzige Spiegelungen, die deine Sinne auf die Probe stellen
    
					
    
				
    
				
			
    
							
    
								
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
												
    Wer bei diesen 22 Gifs lachen muss, ist ein böser Mensch 😈
    
					
    
				
    
				
			
    
							
    
								
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
												
    OMG, was macht der da?! 19 Leute, die ihren Arbeitstag scheinbar nicht überleben wollen
    
					
    
				
    
				
			
    
							
    
								
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
												
    Zur Aufmunterung, weil erst Dienstag ist: 21 lustige Fails nur für dich! 
    
					
    
				
    
				
			
    
							
    
								
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
												
    Deinen Job können wir zwar nicht besser machen, dafür deine Laune: Hier, 21 lustige Fails!
    
					
    
				
    
				
			
    
							
    
								
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
												
    22 Bilder und Gifs, die beweisen, dass Kinder kleine Psychopathen sind
    
					
    
				
    
				
			
    
						
    
		
    
		
    
	    
    Alle Artikel anzeigen
    
	
    
	
    
	

    
	    
   
	
    
	
    Hol dir die App!
    
	
    
		
    
			
    
				
    
					
					
					Yanik Freudiger, 23.2.2017
    
					Die App ist vom Auftreten und vom Inhalt her die innovativste auf dem Markt. Sehr erfrischend und absolut top.
					
    
						
						
					
    
				
    
			
    
		
    
	
    

    

	
    
		
    
			
    Abonniere unseren NewsletterNewsletter-Abo
    
			
    
				
				
			
    
		
    
	
    

	
	
    
		
	
    

			
    
			
			
    
                
    
                    
    
                        
    

                                                        
    
                            
    0
    
                        
    

                                                    
     Um mit zu diskutieren oder Bilder und Youtube-Videos zu posten, musst du eingeloggt sein. 
    
                        

                                                    
    
                                
    
                                    

                                    
    
                                        
    
                                            
                                            Youtube-Videos und Links einfach ins Textfeld kopieren.                                        
    
                                    
    

                                    
    
                                        
                                    
    

                                    
    
    
    
        
    
    
    
    
        
    
            
			
        
    
        
    
            
        
    
        
    600
    
	    
    
        
    
    

    
                                
    
                                                                    
                                                            
    

                        
                                            
    
                
    

                
                
                
    0Alle Kommentare anzeigen
    


				

                
				
				
    
					
    
						
    
							
    
							
    
							
    
							
    
							
    
							
    
						
    
						
    
							
    
						
    
					
    
				
    
			
    
			
		
    

	
			
    
	

    
	
    
    
	
    
		
    

					
    
				
    
					
    
						
    Meistgelesen
    
					
    
				
    


									
    
						
						
    
							1
						
    
						
    
							
    Diese 19 Bilder beweisen: Das Leben ist schön, und Menschen sind …
    
						
    
					
    
									
    
						
						
    
							2
						
    
						
    
							
    Pornostar Stormy Daniels wird zum Albtraum für Donald Trump
    
						
    
					
    
									
    
						
						
    
							3
						
    
						
    
							
    Die Nacht, als ich sein «Ich liebe dich» an eine andere entdeckte
    
						
    
					
    
									
    
						
						
    
							4
						
    
						
    
							
    21 Hollywood-Stars, die immer die gleichen Rollen spielen. Immer, …
    
						
    
					
    
									
    
						
						
    
							5
						
    
						
    
							
    «Frauen leiden unter dem Pendeln mehr als Männer»
    
						
    
					
    
							
    

					
    
				
    
					
    
						
    Meistkommentiert
    
					
    
				
    


									
    
						
						
    
							1
						
    
						
    
							
    Genug von der Extrawurst: Schweizer Veganer wollen eigene Kitas
    
						
    
					
    
									
    
						
						
    
							2
						
    
						
    
							
    Kampfjets kommen vors Volk, aber beim Flugzeugtyp darf es nicht …
    
						
    
					
    
									
    
						
						
    
							3
						
    
						
    
							
    13 prominente Frauen benoten die Gleichstellung von 1 bis 10 – …
    
						
    
					
    
									
    
						
						
    
							4
						
    
						
    
							
    Pep Guardiola kassiert saftige Busse +++ Saisonende für Luzerns …
    
						
    
					
    
									
    
						
						
    
							5
						
    
						
    
							
    «Jede Schweizer Kuh hat eine grössere Lobby als alle Frauen …
    
						
    
					
    
							
    

					
    
				
    
					
    
						
    Meistgeteilt
    
					
    
				
    


									
    
						
						
    
							1
						
    
						
    
							
    Nicht nur Zürich – gleich 5 Schweizer Städte in den Top 10 …
    
						
    
					
    
									
    
						
						
    
							2
						
    
						
    
							
    Hischier-Gala bringt den Devil nichts – Predators siegen ohne …
    
						
    
					
    
									
    
						
						
    
							3
						
    
						
    
							
    Eismeister Zauggs Playoff-Vorschau: Törmänen, Hiller und …
    
						
    
					
    
									
    
						
						
    
							4
						
    
						
    
							
    Schaffhauser Polizei blitzt Autofahrer – beim Zeitungslesen
    
						
    
					
    
									
    
						
						
    
							5
						
    
						
    
							
    Eismeister Zauggs Playoff-Vorschau: Ohne Gewalt geht es beim ZSC …