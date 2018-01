#Assange was granted an #Ecuadorian ID Card on December 21st 2017

Also an Ecuadorian passport has been issued to Assange#Ecuador🇪🇨 most important newspaper, @eluniversocom, has confirmed that Assange is register as an Ecuadorian citizen https://t.co/wQt3susi64 pic.twitter.com/7N7kMVk4RF