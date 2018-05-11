Abschicken
    Jööö
    Jööö
    Katze

    22 Bilder über die Liebesbeziehung zwischen Katzen und Kartons

    22 mal ganz ganz grosse Liebe – Katzen in Kartons 

    11.05.18, 12:37
    Liebe ist unergründlich. Niemand weiss wann und wohin sie fällt. Dass es keine grössere Liebesgeschichte in der Welt gibt als die zwischen Katzen und Kartons beweisen die folgenden Tweets: 

    Keiner zu klein ein perfekter Karton zu sein

    Jede Mieze findet ihren Deckel: «Ich bin ein Haushaltsgerät ...» 

    Wo ein Wille ist, ist auch ein Karton

    Klare Ansage:

    Diese Mieze ist nicht 💯% einverstanden mit ihrem neuen Karton ...

    Immer diese Japaner – wenn Kartons zu Rätseln werden:

    Manche Katzen haben mehr Gefühl für stimmiges Interior-Design als andere:

    Was muss, das muss

    Diese Katze hat ihren Karton zum fressen gern

    Das Tiny-House-Movement greift um sich: 

    Nicht alle modernen Verpackungstechnologien sind katzenkompatibel

    Passt

    Kisten für Escape-Artists:

    Aus diesen Augen spricht pure Liebe

    Dieser Moment, wenn du einsehen musst, dass dein Lieblings-Dings sein Haltbarkeitsdatum überschritten hat

    Fröhliche Weihnachten

    Dieses Puzzle wird niemals gelöst werden

    Auch Einfamilienhäuser werden in Kartons geliefert:

    So viele Möglichkeiten ... und nur neun Leben, um sie alle zu testen

    Wenn vier Ecken einfach nicht mehr reichen

    Be Aware: Deine Lebensgewohnheiten können sich auf dein Äusseres auswirken

    Was war zuerst, die Katze oder die Ananas?

    (ric)

    Und nun ein paar spannende Katzenfakten:

    
        
            Video: watson
    
    
    
					Charly Otherman, 5.5.2017
    
					Watson kann nicht nur lustig! Auch für Deutsche (wie mich) ein Muss, obwohl ich das schweizerische nicht immer verstehe.
					
    
						
						
					
    
				
    
			
    
		
    
	
    

    

	
    
		
    
			
