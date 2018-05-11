Liebe ist unergründlich. Niemand weiss wann und wohin sie fällt. Dass es keine grössere Liebesgeschichte in der Welt gibt als die zwischen Katzen und Kartons beweisen die folgenden Tweets:
(ric)
Ein Mann hat ein kleines Kätzchen adoptiert, welches von seiner Mutter verstossen wurde. Der winzige Fellknäuel war der Schwächste von seinem Wurf, sodass die Mutter entschieden hat, sich der Aufzucht der Stärkeren zu widmen.
Auf der Plattform Imgur schildert Benutzer «alanzgweb» aka Alan, wie die ersten Momente mit dem kleinen Kätzchen für ihn waren.
Als sie merkte, dass sich jemand für sie interessiert, hat sie sich sofort an das Bein von Alan geklammert und um Zuneigung gebettelt.
Nachdem sie …