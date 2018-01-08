«Die Zeit ist um»: Oprah Winfreys Rede an den Golden Globes geht uns alle an

Leben

US-Star Oprah Winfrey hat bei der Verleihung der Golden Globes eine kämpferische Rede zu Frauen- und Bürgerrechten gehalten. Mit Blick auf die #MeToo-Debatte sagte sie: Für Mädchen und Frauen breche eine neue Zeit an.

Oprah Winfrey ist bei der Verleihung der Golden Globes als erste schwarze Frau für ihr Lebenswerk ausgezeichnet worden – und hat eine bewegende Ansprache zu Frauen- und Bürgerrechten gehalten. «Zu lang wurden Frauen nicht angehört oder ihnen wurde nicht geglaubt, wenn sie den Mut hatten, gegen die Macht von Männern aufzubegehren. Aber deren Zeit ist um!», rief sie den Stars im Publikum mit Blick auf die aktuelle #MeToo-Debatte zu.

In ihrer Rede dankte Winfrey all den Frauen, die jahrelanges Schweigen zu sexuellen Übergriffen beendet und damit eine Veränderung in Gang gesetzt hätten – ausgelöst durch Vorwürfe gegen Filmmogul Harvey Weinstein. «Hinter dem Horizont bricht eine neue Zeit für Mädchen und Frauen an», sagte die Moderatorin, Schauspielerin und Produzentin. «Und wenn diese Zeit da ist, liegt das auch an grossartigen Frauen, von denen einige heute hier im Raum sind.» Niemand werde in dieser neuen Zeit noch «Me too» sagen müssen.

Für ihre Rede wurde Winfrey in Los Angeles mit stehenden Ovationen gefeiert. Die 63-Jährige hatte in den USA nicht nur wegen ihrer Talkshow «The Oprah Winfrey Show», in der sie 25 Jahre lang bis 2011 als Gastgeberin auftrat, besondere Popularität erlangt. 1986 wurde sie für ihre Rolle in dem Film «Die Farbe Lila» für einen Oscar nominiert. 2014 war sie Produzentin des Bürgerrechtsfilm «Selma», in dem sie auch selbst mitspielte.

Winfrey macht sich seit Jahren in der Bürgerrechtsbewegung stark. In ihrer Rede erinnerte sie auch an Fortschritte im Bezug auf Gleichberechtigung der schwarzen Bevölkerung – und entsprechende Vorbilder: In den 1960er-Jahren habe sie als kleines Mädchen den Oscar-Sieg von Regisseur und Schauspieler Sidney Poitier verfolgt, sagte Winfrey. «Er trug eine Krawatte und natürlich war er schwarz, und ich hatte vorher noch nie erlebt, dass ein schwarzer Mann so gefeiert wurde wie er.»

Portier habe damals als erster Schwarzer den Preis als bester Schauspieler bekommen und sei später, so wie sie jetzt, mit dem Cecil B. DeMille-Preis bei den Golden Globes für sein Lebenswerk ausgezeichnet worden. «Mir ist klar, dass es heute auch einige kleine Mädchen geben wird, die erleben, dass ich heute als erste schwarze Frau denselben Preis bekomme», sagte Winfrey.

Hi. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you all. OK. OK. Thank you, Reese. In 1964, I was a little girl sitting on the linoleum floor of my mother's house in Milwaukee watching Anne Bancroft present the Oscar for Best Actor at the 36th Academy Awards. She opened the envelope, and said five words that literally made history: «The winner is Sidney Poitier.» Up to the stage came the most elegant man I had ever seen. I remember his tie was white and, of course, his skin was black. And I'd never seen a black man being celebrated like that. And I have tried many, many, many times to explain what a moment like that means to a little girl, a kid watching from the cheap seats as my mom came through the door, bone tired from cleaning other people's houses. But all I can do is quote and say that the explanation in Sidney's performance in «Lilies of the Field», «Amen, amen. Amen, amen».

In 1982, Sidney received the Cecil B. DeMille Award right here at the Golden Globes, and it is not lost on me that at this moment, there are some little girls watching as I become the first black woman to be given this same award.

It is an honor – it is an honor and it is a privilege to share the evening with all of them and also with the incredible men and women who inspire me, who challenge me, who sustain me, and made my journey to this stage possible. Dennis Swanson, who took a chance on me for «AM Chicago». Quincy Jones, who saw me on that show and said to Steven Spielberg, «Yes, she is Sofia in ‹The Color Purple›.» Gayle, who has been the definition of what a friend is. And Stedman, who has been my rock. Just a few to name.

Insatiable dedication to uncovering the absolute truth

I'd like to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association because we all know that the press is under siege these days, but we also know that it is the insatiable dedication to uncovering the absolute truth that keeps us from turning a blind eye to corruption and to injustice – to tyrants and victims and secrets and lies. I want to say that I value the press more than ever before as we try to navigate these complicated times, which brings me to this: What I know for sure is that speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have.

And I'm especially proud and inspired by all the women who have felt strong enough and empowered enough to speak up and share their personal stories. Each of us in this room are celebrated because of the stories that we tell. And this year we became the story. But it's not just a story affecting the entertainment industry. It's one that transcends any culture, geography, race, religion, politics, or workplace. So I want tonight to express gratitude to all the women who have endured years of abuse and assault because they, like my mother, had children to feed and bills to pay and dreams to pursue.

They're the women whose names we'll never know. They are domestic workers and farm workers. They are working in factories, and they work in restaurants, and they're in academia and engineering and medicine and science. They're part of the word of tech and politics and business. They are athletes in the Olympics, and they are soldiers in the military. And there's someone else: Recy Taylor, a name I know and I think you should know too. In 1944, Recy Taylor was a young wife and a mother. She was just walking home from the church service she'd attended in Abbeville, Alabama, when she was abducted by six armed white men, raped, and left blindfolded by the side of the road coming home from church.

They threatened to kill her if she ever told anyone, but her story was reported to the NAACP, where a young worker by the name of Rosa Parks became the lead investigator on her case. And together they sought justice. But justice wasn't an option in the era of Jim Crow. The men who tried to destroy her were never persecuted. Recy Taylor died 10 days ago, just shy of her 98th birthday. She lived as we all have lived, too many years in a culture broken by brutally powerful men. For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men, but their time is up.

Their time is up

Their time is up. Their time is up. And I just hope – I just hope that Recy Taylor died knowing that her truth, like the truth of so many other women who were tormented in those years and even now tormented, goes marching on. It was somewhere in Rosa Parks' heart almost 11 years later when she made the decision to stay seated on that bus in Montgomery. And it's here with every woman who chooses to say, «Me too» and every man, every man who chooses to listen.

In my career what I've always tried my best to do, whether on television or through film, is to say something about how men and women really behave, to say how we experience shame, how we love and how we rage, how we fail, how we retreat, persevere, and how we overcome. I've interviewed and portrayed people who have withstood some of the ugliest things life can throw at you, but the one quality all of them seem to share is an ability to maintain hope for a brighter morning, even during our darkest nights. So I want all the girls watching here now to know that a new day is on the horizon.

And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say, «Me too» again.

Thank you.

