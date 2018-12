Coming to Android & iOS over the next few weeks... Autoplay on Home!



Preview a video while you scroll or watch the whole thing on mute w/ captions.



To turn on/off or customize to play only on WiFi, go to Settings > Autoplay > Autoplay on Home.



More → https://t.co/DDh8ZnbJt6 pic.twitter.com/Bm2pDeMqOx