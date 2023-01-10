wechselnd bewölkt
    12 geniale Erfindungen, die nicht nur Tech-Nerds gerne hätten

    12 geniale Erfindungen, die nicht nur Tech-Nerds gerne hätten

    Anfang Jahr trifft sich die Tech-Welt an der Elektronikmesse CES in Las Vegas. Hier haben auch ausgefallene Erfindungen ihren festen Platz. Eine kleine Übersicht.
    10.01.2023, 19:18
    12 geniale Erfindungen, die nicht nur Tech-Nerds gerne hätten
    Obacht, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: Wenn die Tweets in diesem Artikel nicht prompt angezeigt werden, klicke für unseren hilfsbereiten IT-Support auf diesen Link, zähle wahlweise laut oder leise auf fünf und scrolle erst dann weiter.

    Das Auto, das seine Farbe wie ein Chamäleon wechseln kann

    Der smarte Spiegel, den jeder Coiffeur haben möchte

    Die mobile Solar-Anlage

    Das Schutzmaterial, das wir dringend bräuchten

    Wenn du 777'777 Dollar übrig hast

    Der Laptop der Zukunft?

    Der vielleicht faszinierendste Laptop, der an der CES 2023 präsentiert wurde

    Apropos vielseitig nutzbare Laptops

    Der biegbare Monitor, falls du doch einen Curved-Screen willst 😲

    Der kabellose Fernseher

    Wenn du Schweissfüsse hast, wirst du es lieben

    Falls du schon immer ein Hologramm von dir wolltest

    Warum auch nicht

    Und zum Schluss: Die Erfindung, die wir wirklich alle bräuchten 😉

    Diese 4 Co-op-Games habe ich 2022 mit meiner Tochter gezockt (mit Bewertung)

    Es ist ein Fixpunkt in meiner Woche: der Game-Abend mit meiner Tochter M. (10 Jahre). Entweder am Freitag- oder am Samstagabend verkrümeln wir uns für *hüstel* ungefähr eine Stunde *hüstel* in den Keller. Und dann wird gezockt, geschwatzt und auch mal geflucht. Die Abende verlaufen wunderbar harmonisch – sofern wir nicht gegeneinander, sondern miteinander spielen. Womit wir beim Thema sind.

    Zur Story