Obacht, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: Wenn die Tweets in diesem Artikel nicht prompt angezeigt werden,
klicke für unseren hilfsbereiten IT-Support auf diesen Link, zähle wahlweise laut oder leise auf fünf und scrolle erst dann weiter.
In the future, exterior color of your car can vary at will, by @BMW #CES2023 pic.twitter.com/1xIsGCUzvY— Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) January 5, 2023
#CES - Depuis quelques années, l’industrie du miroir intelligent progresse à vive allure. Prenez l’exemple de ce miroir présenté au kiosque de @LVMH lors de VivaTech. Hâte de voir la nouveauté dans le domaine au #CES2023. (via @jblefevre60)pic.twitter.com/5LaK6U7H9x— Bruno Guglielminetti (@Guglielminetti) January 2, 2023
Instant Solar Power Plant, #CES2023. pic.twitter.com/6ROW3Os3Oc— Brian Roemmele (@BrianRoemmele) January 5, 2023
Save yourself the hefty hospital bill. D30 is a shock absorbing protective material used in protective armor like kneepads, gloves, and foam padding. @adriennemso shares how it all works. Follow the liveblog for everything #CES2023: https://t.co/0P33PBfvh2 pic.twitter.com/dQnm9Phf7L— WIRED (@WIRED) January 6, 2023
Japanese startup has developed the world's first flying bike. #CES2023— Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) January 3, 2023
It's already on sale in Japan and a smaller version is slated for a U.S. release in 2023 with an estimated price tag of $777,000 pic.twitter.com/xBrBG2tq8l
The Flex Note is Samsung’s concept of what a laptop — or tablet — could be. #CES2023 pic.twitter.com/62NdozLMvp— CNET (@CNET) January 5, 2023
My favorite #CES2023 device in the “I would actually use that category.”— Daniel Newman (@danielnewmanUV) January 5, 2023
Well done @Lenovo pic.twitter.com/H3tJFjial8
This is the third laptop I'm seeing with this new style.— double you (@wati___) January 8, 2023
Safe to say the laptop has evolved. #CES2023 pic.twitter.com/rZRhbciK7f
This massive curved monitor from @CORSAIR might be one of the coolest things we’ve seen on the floor today! #CES2023 pic.twitter.com/oGJL62JSa3— The Geekly Grind (@TheGeeklyGrind) January 5, 2023
This might be the future of wireless TV's. #ces2023 pic.twitter.com/ON4sSeYX2W— IGN (@IGN) January 6, 2023
Samsung has made a shoe cabinet that can sterilize your footwear…#CES2023— Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) January 4, 2023
pic.twitter.com/36EDe1EAuS
Live from a private jet hangar in Vegas, it’s my pal and New York Mets LEGEND, @Gregg_Jefferies and his hologram clone!! #CES2023 #CES pic.twitter.com/neAA3qXA8E— david nussbaum (@theNuzzy) January 6, 2023
#SundayVibes be like ⚽🤩@FrRonconi @Shi4Tech @smaksked @Nicochan33 @LavaletteAstrid @mvollmer1 @Khulood_Almani @KanezaDiane @Dahl_Consult @NutritiousMind @RagusoSergio @mikeflache @AlAmadi1 @jeancayeux @postoff25 @bimedotcom @EvaSmartAI @sonu_monika @bulbi59 #CES2023 #Sunday pic.twitter.com/76886qKRkC— Dev Khanna #CES2023 (@CurieuxExplorer) January 8, 2023
This technology assists you in receiving appraisal if your manager is not doing so, and you can receive the appraisal at any time and be immediately motivated🙂 pic.twitter.com/3VYhn3InAB— Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) December 27, 2022
(oli)
Es ist ein Fixpunkt in meiner Woche: der Game-Abend mit meiner Tochter M. (10 Jahre). Entweder am Freitag- oder am Samstagabend verkrümeln wir uns für *hüstel* ungefähr eine Stunde *hüstel* in den Keller. Und dann wird gezockt, geschwatzt und auch mal geflucht. Die Abende verlaufen wunderbar harmonisch – sofern wir nicht gegeneinander, sondern miteinander spielen. Womit wir beim Thema sind.