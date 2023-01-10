KI soll in Microsoft Office integriert werden – was soll da schon schiefgehen

Es ist ein Fixpunkt in meiner Woche: der Game-Abend mit meiner Tochter M. (10 Jahre). Entweder am Freitag- oder am Samstagabend verkrümeln wir uns für *hüstel* ungefähr eine Stunde *hüstel* in den Keller. Und dann wird gezockt, geschwatzt und auch mal geflucht. Die Abende verlaufen wunderbar harmonisch – sofern wir nicht gegeneinander, sondern miteinander spielen. Womit wir beim Thema sind.