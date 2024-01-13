15 «geniale» Erfindungen, die beweisen, dass wir schon in der Zukunft leben

Obacht, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: Wenn die Tweets in diesem Artikel nicht prompt angezeigt werden,
I'd like to be completely transparent with you. #lifeisgood #CES24 #CES pic.twitter.com/cQuhFJO2iC— Life in Las Vegas (@LifeNLasVegas) January 11, 2024
LG is going to sell a transparent TV. The LG OLED T is a 77-inch panel that can transform into animated art https://t.co/7K0fgKqfgk pic.twitter.com/WWq90cbtlW— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) January 8, 2024
WOW...😱— DASHADISHA (@DashaDisha_) January 9, 2024
Transparent MicroLED displays by Samsung in #CES2024 #CES #CES24 pic.twitter.com/8In8NbIIvE
This hologram box at #CES2024 is scary 🤯 pic.twitter.com/2Lm9kBApdK— Tobi Mülhauser 🍕 (@TobiMuelhauser) January 9, 2024
🚨We are 1️⃣ day away from Tristan's panel at this year's @BitcoinConfEUR. Are you ready to see #Bitcoin leaders on stage and hear about the emergence of global adoption?— AlphaPoint (@AlphaPointLive) October 12, 2022
P.S. Make sure to stop by @holoconnects to meet holographic Tristan before he hops on stage! 👋 pic.twitter.com/uKXcs7uBBw
This portal in the sky is a hologram! @DailyDOOH #ces #CES2024— 🇺🇦Evan Kirstel #B2B #TechFluencer (@EvanKirstel) January 7, 2024
pic.twitter.com/rQZ8AUBnWp
This is @Hyundai Mobis’ e-Corner system. Parking will never be the same... 4 hub (in-wheel) electric motors make this possible. Cool, right?— Myriam Joire (@tnkgrl) January 11, 2024
This content brought to you thanks to our #CES2024 sponsor, @Infineon. pic.twitter.com/HbwdirHS3q
Watch how this Handwrytten AI machine makes handwritten copies of your cards in bulk, saving you the hand cramping and ink smudging hassle https://t.co/sn84m3VEQ1 #CES2024 pic.twitter.com/vvYj6iVCLk— Bloomberg Technology (@technology) January 10, 2024
ASUS Foldable external OLED display #CES2024 pic.twitter.com/SRQtGql9UU— Tomi (@GadgetsBoy) January 9, 2024
Flex Note— Omar Belkaab (@OmarBelkaab) January 9, 2024
Une énorme tablette de plus de 17 pouces qui se plie pour devenir une sorte de PC portable pic.twitter.com/LOb7URa1Kn
IKEA for the Apple Vision Pro 🥽— MachineAlpha ⭕️ (@Machine4lpha) January 11, 2024
Spatial Computing will change E-commerce forever, imagine being able to place a any virtual object inside a room and have it lit & shaded according to its environment? 🤯
The future runs on #GPUs aka $RENDER ⭕️🚀#BTC $sol $rndr $eth https://t.co/pVUKcpPaGo pic.twitter.com/7bUp2qrNYn
With #MixedReality you can have as many screens as you want. Any size. Anywhere. Move, place, resize, enjoy 👌#MetaQuest3 + "Reality Browser" app pic.twitter.com/IWijYA99cn— Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) October 22, 2023
Finger shoe covers, perfect for staying clean after touching public sensors, like at post offices. 🖐️👟📫 #CES2024 pic.twitter.com/j4tHQGrCPo— Tansu Yegen (@TansuYegen) January 7, 2024
Seat design on Japanese train🤩— Tansu Yegen (@TansuYegen) January 7, 2024
pic.twitter.com/H5w4NKUCpH
Chinese electric car maker XPeng Aeroht has unveiled a "flying car." The first model, a combination of car and flying drone, is expected to go on sale starting from 2025. 🚗🚁 #CES2024— Tansu Yegen (@TansuYegen) January 11, 2024
pic.twitter.com/eveVhG4jpt
Lenovo using AI to help us with skiving at work 😂 and I love it #CES #CES2024 pic.twitter.com/50zZCxf705— Tomi (@GadgetsBoy) January 11, 2024
Lenovos neuer KI-Assistent AI Now kann den Nutzer oder die Nutzerin per Videoschleife bei Videokonferenzen gewissermassen vertreten.
The Laundry Jet is the first vacuum powered laundry chute that transports laundry from any room with ports installed, to the laundry room [read more: https://t.co/ad50LRzmkn] pic.twitter.com/vuPaVi8j40— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 9, 2022
(oli)
Die Hochschule Luzern (HSLU) und der Hörgerätehersteller Sonova haben Roboter entwickelt, die messen können, wie sich Schall in Räumen verhält. Damit werden Daten gesammelt, die es für die Entwicklung besserer Nebengeräuschfilter braucht. Dies wiederum dient der Verbesserung von Hörgeräten in Räumen mit vielen Nebengeräuschen.