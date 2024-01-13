Nebelfelder-5°
    15 geniale Erfindungen, die beweisen, dass wir in der Zukunft leben

    Transparente Bildschirme: ein Trend an der Consumer Electronic Show 2024.
    Transparente Bildschirme: ein Trend an der Consumer Electronic Show 2024.Bild: @rwqr01

    15 «geniale» Erfindungen, die beweisen, dass wir schon in der Zukunft leben

    Anfang Jahr trifft sich die Tech-Welt an der Elektronikmesse CES in Las Vegas. Hier haben auch ausgefallene Erfindungen ihren festen Platz. Eine kleine Übersicht.
    13.01.2024, 05:59
    Obacht, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: Wenn die Tweets in diesem Artikel nicht prompt angezeigt werden, klicke für unseren hilfsbereiten IT-Support auf diesen Link, zähle wahlweise laut oder leise auf fünf und scrolle erst dann weiter.

    Der transparente Fernseher aus der Zukunft ist bereits da …

    … und er ist wirklich ziemlich cool

    Auch nicht von schlechten Eltern: Der durchsichtige MicroLED-Bildschirm von Samsung

    Falls du schon immer ein Hologramm von dir wolltest

    Er hat offenbar seinen Spass

    Apropos Hologramm 😲

    Das Auto für alle, die nicht seitlich einparken können

    Warum handgeschriebene Karten und Briefe auch nicht mehr das Gleiche wie früher sind

    Die KI, die deine Fotos zum Leben erweckt

    Der Artikel zum Video:

    Diese KI haucht deinen Fotos Leben ein und das Ergebnis ist magisch

    Faltbare Smartphones gibt es bereits: Hier kommt der faltbare Zusatzbildschirm für deinen Laptop

    Diesen faltbaren Laptop von Samsung kann man indes noch nicht kaufen

    Die Ikea-App für Mixed-Reality-Brillen

    Wenn du in deiner Wohnung noch nicht genug Bildschirme hast

    Vermutlich gar nicht mal die dümmste Idee

    Warum Japaner die besten Erfinder sind

    Tesla hat den Cybertruck. Die Chinesen haben DAS.

    Was alle benötigen, die zu oft in langweiligen Video-Meetings sitzen

    Lenovos neuer KI-Assistent AI Now kann den Nutzer oder die Nutzerin per Videoschleife bei Videokonferenzen gewissermassen vertreten.

    Und zum Schluss noch dies: Was wir im Haus wirklich bräuchten

    Diese Bilder haben uns 2023 schockiert und verblüfft – und alle waren sie gefälscht
    31 dekadente Bilder aus den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten

    1 / 33
    31 dekadente Bilder aus den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten
    Zuerst etwas zu der Entwicklung von Dubai.
    Diese virale TikTok-Compilation triggert 100 Prozent der Italiener

    Video: watson
