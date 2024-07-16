en partie ensoleillé21°
Football

La présentation de Mbappé a fait marrer le web

mbappé

La présentation de Mbappé a fait marrer le web

Ce mardi, Kylian Mbappé a été présenté en grande pompe aux supporters madrilènes, devant 80 000 supporteurs du Real Madrid. La Toile n'en a pas loupé une miette. Florilège.
16.07.2024, 20:42
Mbappé a imité la gestuelle de Cristiano Ronaldo lors de son intronisation, pour le plus grand plaisir de Twitter... et de ses fans.

«Mon rêve est exaucé»: Mbappé est enfin Madrilène

Image
source: memedeportes.com

Image

Image
source: instagram

Image
source: instagram

Image
source: memedeportes.com

(jod)

