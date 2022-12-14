pluie et neige-1°
    Voici les films et séries nommés aux Golden Globes 2023

    Voici tous les films et séries nommés aux Golden Globes 2023

    14.12.2022, 11:57
    C'est la grande messe de Hollywood: les 80e Golden Globes auront lieu le 10 janvier et désormais, toutes les nominations sont connues. L'année dernière, la cérémonie avait été annulée en raison de critiques massives concernant un manque de diversité. Apparemment, les choses vont mieux cette année et les problèmes ont été résolus, à en croire Helen Hoehne, présidente de l'Association de la presse étrangère (HFPA). Elle organise la remise des Golden Globes.

    Boycottés par NBC, Netflix et Amazon, bientôt la fin des Golden Globes?

    La comédie noire The Banshees of Inisherin, qui se déroule dans l'Irlande rurale et qui parle d'une amitié masculine brisée, est l'un des films favoris dans la course, avec huit nominations. Quatre acteurs (Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan et Kerry Condon) et le réalisateur Martin McDonagh font partie des prétendants. La comédie de science-fiction Everything Everywhere All at Once, la satire hollywoodienne Babylon et le drame autobiographique de Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans, ont également de multiples chances de gagner.

    Voici les nominés dans toutes les catégories:

    Séries

    Drame

    This image released by Netflix shows Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth in &quot;The Crown.&quot; (Alex Bailey/Netflix via AP)
    Imelda Staunton incarne Elizabeth II dans la saison 5 de «The Crown»image: keystone

    Meilleure série

    • Better Call Saul
    • The Crown
    • House of the Dragon
    • Ozark
    • Severance
    Les acteurs de «The Crown» sont incroyablement ressemblants
    de Oliver Baroni

    Meilleure actrice principale

    • Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
    • Laura Linney – Ozark
    • Imelda Staunton – The Crown
    • Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily
    • Zendaya – Euphoria

    Meilleur acteur principal

    • Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
    • Kevin Costner – Yellowstone
    • Diego Luna – Andor
    • Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
    • Adam Scott – Severance
    «Andor» – mais où sont les extraterrestres?!
    de Oliver Baroni

    Comédie/Comédie musicale

    Wednesday. (L to R) Thing, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in episode 104 of Wednesday. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
    Jenna Ortega incarne Mercredi dans la série Netflix du même nom.Bild: netflix

    Meilleure série

    • Abbott Elementary
    • The Bear: King of the Kitchen
    • Hacks
    • Only Murders in the Building
    • Mercredi
    «The bear»: la meilleure série de l'année est un cauchemar en cuisine
    de Fred Valet

    Meilleure actrice principale

    • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
    • Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
    • Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
    • Jenna Ortega – Mercredi
    • Jean Smart – Hacks

    Meilleure acteur principal

    • Donald Glover – Atlanta
    • Bill Hader – Barry
    • Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
    • Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
    • Jeremy Allen White – The Bear: King of the Kitchen

    Mini-séries, anthologies et téléfilms

    Um den Serien-Kliller Jeffrey Dahmer dreht sich die Netflix-Serie &amp;quot;Dahmer&amp;quot;.
    La mini-série Netflix sur Jeffrey Dahmer a ramené des crimes atroces sur les écrans.image: Netflix

    Meilleure série ou film

    • Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
    • The Dropout
    • In with the Devil
    • Pam & Tommy
    • The White Lotus

    Meilleure actrice principale

    • Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
    • Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
    • Lily James – Pam & Tommy
    • Julia Roberts – Gaslit
    • Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
    Série
    «Inventing Anna»: voici ce qui est vrai et ce qui est faux
    de Marie-Adèle Copin

    Meilleur acteur principal

    • Taron Egerton – In with the Devil
    • Colin Firth – The Staircase
    • Andrew Garfield – Mord im Auftrag Gottes
    • Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
    • Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

    Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle

    • Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
    • Claire Danes – Fleishman is in Trouble
    • Daisy Edgar-Jones – The Banner Of Heaven
    • Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
    • Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

    Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle

    • F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
    • Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
    • Paul Walter Hauser – In with the Devil
    • Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
    • Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

    Général

    This image released by Netflix shows Julia Garner in a scene from &quot;Ozark.&quot; (Netflix via AP)
    L'actrice Julia Garner joue dans deux séries très décorées. Une fois dans Ozark...image: keystone
    This image released by Netflix shows Julia Garner in a scene from &quot;Inventing Anna.&quot; Garner was nominated for an Emmy Award for best lead actress in a limited/anthology series or movie. (Nico ...
    ... et une fois dans Inventing Anna.image: keystone

    Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle - Drame ou comédie/ série musicale

    • Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
    • Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
    • Julia Garner – Ozark
    • Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
    • Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

    Meilleure acteur dans un second rôle - Drame ou comédie/ série musicale

    • John Lithgow – The Old Man
    • Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
    • John Turturro – Severance
    • Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
    • Henry Winkler – Barry

    Films

    Drame

    Méconnaissable, Brendan Fraser joue un obèse de 270 kilos dans The Whale.
    Méconnaissable, Brendan Fraser joue un obèse de 270 kilos dans The Whale.image: keystone

    Meilleure film

    • Avatar: La voie de l'eau
    • Elvis
    • The Fabelmans
    • Tár
    • Top Gun: Maverick

    Meilleure actrice principale

    • Ana de Armas – Blond
    • Cate Blanchett – Tár
    • Olivia Colman – Empire of Light
    • Viola Davis – The Woman King
    • Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
    «Avatar: la voie de l'eau»: la claque visuelle a bel et bien lieu
    de Sven Papaux

    Meilleur acteur principal

    • Austin Butler – Elvis
    • Brendan Fraser – The Whale
    • Hugh Jackman – The Son
    • Bill Nighy – Living
    • Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

    Comédie/Comédie musicale

    This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Colin Farrell in &quot;The Banshees of Inisherin.&quot; (Searchlight Pictures via AP)
    Avec huit nominations, The Banshees of Inisherin est en tête des Golden Globes 2023.image: keystone

    Meilleur film

    • Babylon
    • The Banshees of Inisherin
    • Everything Everywhere All at Once
    • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
    • Triangle of Sadness

    Meilleure actrice principale

    • Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
    • Margot Robbie – Babylon
    • Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu
    • Emma Thompson – Good Luck to you Leo
    • Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

    Meilleur acteur principal

    • Diego Calva – Babylon
    • Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
    • Adam Driver – White Noise
    • Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
    • Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

    Général

    This image released by A24 Films shows Ke Huy Quan in a scene from &quot;Everything Everywhere All at Once.&quot; (Allyson Riggs/A24 via AP)
    Avec six nominations, l'aventure de science-fiction Everything Everywhere All at Once a également de bonnes chances de remporter un prix. image: keystone

    Meilleur réalisateur

    • James Cameron – Avatar: La voie de l'eau
    • Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
    • Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
    • Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
    • Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

    Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle

    • Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    • Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
    • Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
    • Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness
    • Carey Mulligan – She Said

    Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle

    • Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
    • Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
    • Brad Pitt – Babylon – Ecstasy Behind the Forgotten
    • Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
    • Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

    Meilleur scénario

    • Todd Field – Tár
    • Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
    • Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
    • Sarah Polley – Women Talking
    • Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

    Meilleure musique de film

    • Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin
    • Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio
    • Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
    • Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
    • John Williams – The Fabelmans

    Meilleure chanson de film

    • «Carolina» dans Where The Crawdads Sing
    • «Ciao Papa» dans Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio
    • «Hold my Hand» dans Top Gun: Maverick
    • «Lift Me Up» dans Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    • «Naatu Naatu» dans RRR

    Meilleur film d'animation

    • Le Chat Potté 2 la dernière quête
    • Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio
    • Inu-Oh
    • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
    • Rot

    Meilleur film en langue étrangère

    • Argentina, 1985 – Argentine
    • Close – Belgique / France / Pays-Bas
    • La Femme dans la brume - Corée du Sud
    • RRR – Inde
    • A l'Ouest rien de nouveau– Allemagne
    «A l'Ouest rien de nouveau» sur Netflix: magistral malgré des fausses notes
    de Fred Kaplan, Bérengère Viennot, Sophie Gindensperger / slate

    (leo/sda)

