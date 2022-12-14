Voici les films et séries nommés aux Golden Globes 2023

Voici tous les films et séries nommés aux Golden Globes 2023

C'est la grande messe de Hollywood: les 80e Golden Globes auront lieu le 10 janvier et désormais, toutes les nominations sont connues. L'année dernière, la cérémonie avait été annulée en raison de critiques massives concernant un manque de diversité. Apparemment, les choses vont mieux cette année et les problèmes ont été résolus, à en croire Helen Hoehne, présidente de l'Association de la presse étrangère (HFPA). Elle organise la remise des Golden Globes.

La comédie noire The Banshees of Inisherin, qui se déroule dans l'Irlande rurale et qui parle d'une amitié masculine brisée, est l'un des films favoris dans la course, avec huit nominations. Quatre acteurs (Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan et Kerry Condon) et le réalisateur Martin McDonagh font partie des prétendants. La comédie de science-fiction Everything Everywhere All at Once, la satire hollywoodienne Babylon et le drame autobiographique de Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans, ont également de multiples chances de gagner.

Voici les nominés dans toutes les catégories:

Séries

Drame

Imelda Staunton incarne Elizabeth II dans la saison 5 de «The Crown» image: keystone

Meilleure série

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Meilleure actrice principale

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Laura Linney – Ozark

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily

Zendaya – Euphoria

Meilleur acteur principal

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone

Diego Luna – Andor

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Comédie/Comédie musicale

Jenna Ortega incarne Mercredi dans la série Netflix du même nom. Bild: netflix

Meilleure série

Abbott Elementary

The Bear: King of the Kitchen

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Mercredi

Meilleure actrice principale

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega – Mercredi

Jean Smart – Hacks

Meilleure acteur principal

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear: King of the Kitchen

Mini-séries, anthologies et téléfilms

La mini-série Netflix sur Jeffrey Dahmer a ramené des crimes atroces sur les écrans. image: Netflix

Meilleure série ou film

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

In with the Devil

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Meilleure actrice principale

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts – Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Meilleur acteur principal



Taron Egerton – In with the Devil

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Mord im Auftrag Gottes

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Claire Danes – Fleishman is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones – The Banner Of Heaven

Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle

F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser – In with the Devil

Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

Général

L'actrice Julia Garner joue dans deux séries très décorées. Une fois dans Ozark... image: keystone

... et une fois dans Inventing Anna. image: keystone

Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle - Drame ou comédie/ série musicale

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Julia Garner – Ozark

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Meilleure acteur dans un second rôle - Drame ou comédie/ série musicale

John Lithgow – The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

John Turturro – Severance

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Films

Drame

Méconnaissable, Brendan Fraser joue un obèse de 270 kilos dans The Whale. image: keystone

Meilleure film

Avatar: La voie de l'eau

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Meilleure actrice principale

Ana de Armas – Blond

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Olivia Colman – Empire of Light

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Meilleur acteur principal

Austin Butler – Elvis

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Hugh Jackman – The Son

Bill Nighy – Living

Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

Comédie/Comédie musicale

Avec huit nominations, The Banshees of Inisherin est en tête des Golden Globes 2023. image: keystone

Meilleur film

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Meilleure actrice principale

Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to you Leo

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Meilleur acteur principal

Diego Calva – Babylon

Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver – White Noise

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

Général

Avec six nominations, l'aventure de science-fiction Everything Everywhere All at Once a également de bonnes chances de remporter un prix. image: keystone

Meilleur réalisateur

James Cameron – Avatar: La voie de l'eau

Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt – Babylon – Ecstasy Behind the Forgotten

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Meilleur scénario

Todd Field – Tár

Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Meilleure musique de film

Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans

Meilleure chanson de film

«Carolina» dans Where The Crawdads Sing

«Ciao Papa» dans Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio

«Hold my Hand» dans Top Gun: Maverick

«Lift Me Up» dans Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

«Naatu Naatu» dans RRR

Meilleur film d'animation

Le Chat Potté 2 la dernière quête

Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Rot

Meilleur film en langue étrangère

Argentina, 1985 – Argentine

Close – Belgique / France / Pays-Bas

La Femme dans la brume - Corée du Sud

RRR – Inde

A l'Ouest rien de nouveau– Allemagne

