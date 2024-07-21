Kamala right now pic.twitter.com/Moh2e7znn5 https://t.co/dyfYXcCIir— austin (@jesuissupreme) July 21, 2024
hillary rn hearing 'Madame President Kamala Harris' in her head over and over pic.twitter.com/AJ1YOiTVH1— Kris Wolfheart🥥🌴 (@KrisWolfheart) July 21, 2024
Joe Biden renonce donc Manuel Valls est de retour au bureau pour attendre un appel très important des États-Unis pic.twitter.com/G7yl92nkdx— Marcel (@realmarcel1) July 21, 2024
Valls se propose pour prendre la suite de Biden dans la courses à la Maison Blanche. "je n'ai pas hésité une seconde, mes vraies racines sont américaines" vient-il de déclarer pic.twitter.com/ahvobWEjhX— leon (@breteau_leon) July 21, 2024
LOL 😂 pic.twitter.com/DDaLLN7gC9— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 21, 2024
Democrats escorting Joe Biden out of the White House pic.twitter.com/1BGTd0fYS9— Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) July 21, 2024
🇺🇸 Visualization of Biden dropping out!— Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) July 21, 2024
Accurate pic.twitter.com/8ROgyx315A
joe biden is out its her time to shine now pic.twitter.com/nc1pVnBcea— ༘⋆jasmine 66 (@whitehotbIvd) July 21, 2024
🚨 Suite au désistement de Joe Biden, Habib Beye se serait porté candidat pour le poste ! pic.twitter.com/dvYVyk0zjV— Fédé 🇫🇷 de la Lose (@FFLose) July 21, 2024
Joe Biden after announcing to the world that he’s no longer running for president pic.twitter.com/1w8Fw4Xavq— Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) July 21, 2024
Trump today after the Biden announcement pic.twitter.com/UGYkfBwVkH— TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) July 21, 2024
🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: The head of lettuce that has maintained over 200k live viewers has officially outlived Joe Biden. It was the projected winner at 52% on PolyMarket pic.twitter.com/AgigepNHuI— Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 21, 2024
Kamala Haris escortant Joe Biden lors de son dernier jour à la maison blanche pic.twitter.com/fqwC8cuPZY— Monsieur Pathay crouté Kelu (@PateCrouteKelu) July 21, 2024
no way joe biden dropped out of the race on national ice cream day 😭 pic.twitter.com/UGHmiNRvJi— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) July 21, 2024
Kamala Harris right now https://t.co/3q8zL8JXSu pic.twitter.com/pXDpNABpCq— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) July 21, 2024
Biden is out, the time is now. #Miku2024 https://t.co/4TxDecyXbs pic.twitter.com/anof34ShoC— Miku (@HatsuneMiku) July 21, 2024
Now that Trump is officially the oldest presidential candidate ever, I expect the media to spend weeks focusing on his age and his mental capacity.— I Smoked #DropOutDon (@BlackKnight10k) July 21, 2024
Fun fact: dimanche dernier, à la même heure, je fouillais les internets à la recherche de tweets à la gloire (ou pas) de l'oreille de Trump.
J'aimerais pouvoir mater The Devil Wears Prada pour la 17e fois en paix, merci aux (ex-)présidents américains d'arrêter de créer de l'actu le week-end merci.
Bisous à eux.
Ce sont bien deux groupes légendaires qui se sont produits sur la place du marché ce lundi 15 juillet.