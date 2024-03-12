La photo censée prouver que Kate Middleton est vivante n'en finit plus d'agiter Internet. image: getty, montage: watson

Quand Kate Middleton angoisse la planète, Internet disjoncte

La photo censée prouver que la princesse de Galles est vivante n'en finit plus d'agiter Internet. Et depuis qu'on a appris qu'elle «expérimente occasionnellement le montage comme beaucoup de photographes amateurs», ça se moque en flux tendu. Voici les meilleures bêtises sur le «Gate Middleton».

Si vous ne savez pas de quoi on parle, c'est que vous maîtrisez l'art de la déconnection avec un talent qui serait presque enviable. Depuis son opération mystère à l'abdomen le 16 janvier dernier, Kate Middleton a fait couler plus d'encre que Queenie en 70 ans, 7 mois et 2 jours de règne. Non seulement on exagère à peine, mais tout est de la faute du palais de Kensington.

La princesse de Galles est-elle morte? Vivante, mais mal en point? En pleine forme, mais terriblement incompétente quand il s'agit de communiquer? A-t-elle été enlevée par les extraterrestres de Raël? Aspirée par le trou de Tolochenaz? Disons qu'aux dernières nouvelles (officielles), elle «continue de bien se porter».

Pour (tenter de) le prouver, la famille la plus scrutée de la planète a posté une photo à l'occasion de la Fête des Mères britannique. Une photo tellement truquée que les agences la supprimeront de leur base de données et que Kate Middleton sera contrainte de se justifier... de la pire manière immagineable.

«Comme beaucoup de photographes amateurs, j’expérimente occasionnellement le montage. Je voulais exprimer mes excuses pour toute confusion causée par la photo de famille que nous avons partagée hier» La princesse de Galles et sa nouvelle passion.

Rien n'y fera. Alors que les médias britanniques cherchent la vérité, que les enquêteurs du dimanche rivalisent de souplesse pour faire enfler les théories du complot, Internet a décidé de se moquer du nouveau job de Kate, à savoir égérie Photoshop. Largement de quoi empiler les meilleures vannes, dans l'attente d'une énième gaffe du palais de Kensington.

