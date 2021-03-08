17 illustrations qui résument la vie d'une femme

Aujourd'hui, c'est la Journée internationale du droit des femmes. Voici 17 cartoons qui illustrent la lutte encore longue qui mènent à l'égalité des sexes.
xkcd.com
instagram/cassandracalin
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cassandra Calin (@cassandracalin)
A post shared by Cassandra Calin (@cassandracalin)
View this post on Instagram A post shared by You Aren't Alone! (@bustygirlcomics)
A post shared by You Aren't Alone! (@bustygirlcomics)
bustygirlcomics
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brown Paperbag Comics (@brownpaperbagcomics)
A post shared by Brown Paperbag Comics (@brownpaperbagcomics)
justinhubbell
scottmetzger
sarahandersen
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Planet Prudence (@planetprudence)
A post shared by Planet Prudence (@planetprudence)
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella Sriwantana (@bella.illustration)
A post shared by Bella Sriwantana (@bella.illustration)
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshara Ashok (@happyfluffcomics)
A post shared by Akshara Ashok (@happyfluffcomics)
artbymoga
happyfluffcomics
artmymoga
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meg Adams (She/Her) (@artbymoga)
A post shared by Meg Adams (She/Her) (@artbymoga)
(sim)
Pour calmer votre folle envie de socialisation gastronomique, on vous a préparé un florigèle des menus ratés, chinés sur le web.
(jdk)