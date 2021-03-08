Navigation
    17 illustrations qui résument la vie d'une femme

    Aujourd'hui, c'est la Journée internationale du droit des femmes. Voici 17 cartoons qui illustrent la lutte encore longue qui mènent à l'égalité des sexes.

    08.03.21, 05:53

    Bild

    xkcd.com

    Bild

    instagram/cassandracalin

    Bild

    bustygirlcomics

    Bild

    justinhubbell

    Bild

    scottmetzger

    Bild

    sarahandersen

    Bild

    sarahandersen

    Bild

    artbymoga

    Bild

    happyfluffcomics

    <3

    Bild

    artmymoga

    Bonus

    (sim)

    La vie de couple en 20 cartoons amusants

