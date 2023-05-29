Ces 24 caricatures et mèmes qui se moquent du Kremlin

Attention, cher lecteur et lectrice de watson: si les tweets de cet article n'apparaissent pas rapidement, cliquez sur ce lien
PatrickBlower on #Putin - political cartoon gallery in London https://t.co/dePcTdnXF6 pic.twitter.com/IKXRtiSEsQ— Political Cartoon (@Cartoon4sale) May 22, 2023
Russia will:— Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB) May 21, 2023
C̶a̶p̶t̶u̶r̶e̶ ̶K̶i̶e̶v̶ ̶&̶ ̶a̶l̶l̶ ̶o̶f̶ ̶U̶k̶r̶a̶i̶n̶e̶
̶J̶u̶s̶t̶ ̶K̶h̶e̶r̶s̶o̶n̶,̶ ̶O̶d̶e̶s̶s̶a̶ ̶&̶ ̶t̶h̶e̶ ̶D̶o̶n̶b̶a̶s̶
̶J̶u̶s̶t̶ ̶K̶h̶e̶r̶s̶o̶n̶ ̶&̶ ̶t̶h̶e̶ ̶D̶o̶n̶b̶a̶s̶
̶J̶u̶s̶t̶ ̶t̶h̶e̶ ̶D̶o̶n̶b̶a̶s̶ ̶
Bakhmut which was the plan all along
Après avoir été quelque peu retardée dans l'immense métropole de Bakhmout (voir carte), la Russie s'attend maintenant à prendre Berlin dans les deux ou trois prochains jours...
After being bogged down in massive metropolis of Bakhmut Russian army expects to reach Berlin in 2-3 days pic.twitter.com/TSgUH4ejC0— Sputnik (@Sputnik_Not) May 21, 2023
Wow. J'apprends seulement maintenant les implications complètes de la chute de Bakhmut. Les médias occidentaux ne montreront pas cela.
Wow. I am just learning now about the full implications of the fall of Bakhmut. Western media won’t show this pic.twitter.com/f5oEWrw4ro— Drew Pavlou (@DrewPavlou) May 22, 2023
BREAKING: Putin announces another Special Military Operation to defend Russian-speaking Russians from Russians invading Russia from Russia pic.twitter.com/owOXQu9AjW— Sputnik (@Sputnik_Not) May 22, 2023
#Belgorod: a master trolling operation:— Filippo Maranghi (@MesserMorfeo) May 22, 2023
-prove russian defences are nonexistant
-steal some light armoured vehicles
-send russians in panic mode
-spread chaos among everyone
-draw a penis on the map pic.twitter.com/0n5v939L5x
Me watching Russia bomb itself pic.twitter.com/uSgWNpIeI7— Natalia Antonova 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@NataliaAntonova) May 22, 2023
Why can’t Russia just give up Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk, for peace?— Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) May 22, 2023
The G& tries to put a vice around Russia. Today’s cartoon by @EmadHajjaj. More cartoons: https://t.co/Oj6r8LQzys#G7 #Russia #Putin #Ukraine #sanctions pic.twitter.com/1y86IZslcB— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement) June 28, 2022
Germany Jan 2022: Here are 5000 helmets.— Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB) May 15, 2023
Everyone: You have to be kidding
Germany May 2023: Here is €3 billion worth of armor, air defense & other weapons.
Everyone: Great
I remain a master strategist.
#Political_Cartoons G7 & Putin, by Hassan Bleibel, (Lebanon-Iraq)—Cartooning the Crises in #Ukraine—306 pic.twitter.com/fn0ZZA7s8a— Historrror (@3rdReichStudies) June 6, 2014
F-16 jets for Ukraine? - © Chappatte in Der Spiegel, Germany > https://t.co/rH21fdHl9i pic.twitter.com/fa16ralOc9— Chappatte Cartoons (@PatChappatte) May 21, 2023
Brazilian President Lula doing all he can not to meet with Zelensky at the G7 summit in Hiroshima.— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 24, 2023
Lula is siding with Putin. It obvious to anyone following his statements.
Brazil deserves better
🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/l6dV21EJ26
Today I am attending the G1 summit. pic.twitter.com/WM3tm0Zwsl— Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB) May 21, 2023
(oli)
A neuf heures du matin, le monde de la télévision russe est violent. Sur la droite, un canon entre dans l'image; au milieu de l'écran, il y a des tas de terre qui volent dans les airs. Un char s'enfonce dans la forêt, des balles sont tirées de la gauche, des hommes en tenue de camouflage se jettent à terre, des arbres tombent. Un autre char, un autre rugissement, encore plus d'explosions.