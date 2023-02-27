La sécheresse inquiète la France et l'Italie: ces images montrent pourquoi

De nombreuses régions d'Europe sont frappées par la sécheresse cet hiver. La France et l'Italie en particulier souffrent fortement du manque d'eau. Ces images montrent l'ampleur des dégâts.

En Italie, les rivières, les lacs et les canaux s'assèchent. Tout comme en France, où il n'a pas plu depuis un mois. La sécheresse affecte particulièrement ces deux pays, et ce en plein hiver.

Mais le manque d'eau ne touche pas seulement nos deux voisins: de nombreuses localités d'Europe occidentale et du sud des Alpes sont également touchées. Selon l'Organisation météorologique mondiale, les régions les plus touchées sont celles qui ont été frappées par la sécheresse l'année dernière, notamment la France, l'Espagne et l'Italie.

Venise, Italie

Des gondoles dans la boue, Venise, 20 février 2023. image: keystone

Lac de Garde, Italie

Fleuve Po, Italie

Loire, France

Lac de Montbel, Ariège, France

Lac du Broc, Nice, France