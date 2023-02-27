Navigation
en partie ensoleillé-2°
DE | FR
Envoyer
    International
    France

    La sécheresse inquiète la France et l'Italie

    La sécheresse inquiète la France et l'Italie: ces images montrent pourquoi

    De nombreuses régions d'Europe sont frappées par la sécheresse cet hiver. La France et l'Italie en particulier souffrent fortement du manque d'eau. Ces images montrent l'ampleur des dégâts.
    27.02.2023, 09:58
    Plus de «International»

    En Italie, les rivières, les lacs et les canaux s'assèchent. Tout comme en France, où il n'a pas plu depuis un mois. La sécheresse affecte particulièrement ces deux pays, et ce en plein hiver.

    Mais le manque d'eau ne touche pas seulement nos deux voisins: de nombreuses localités d'Europe occidentale et du sud des Alpes sont également touchées. Selon l'Organisation météorologique mondiale, les régions les plus touchées sont celles qui ont été frappées par la sécheresse l'année dernière, notamment la France, l'Espagne et l'Italie.

    Venise, Italie

    Boats are docked on a dry canal during a low tide in Venice, Italy, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Luigi Costantini)
    Des gondoles dans la boue, Venise, 20 février 2023.image: keystone
    1
    Voici la vraie raison des vagues de chaleur en Suisse
    de Bruno Knellwolf / ch media

    Lac de Garde, Italie

    Fleuve Po, Italie

    Loire, France

    Lac de Montbel, Ariège, France

    La météo, cette garce, en 19 photos
    de Margaux Habert

    Lac du Broc, Nice, France

    epa10484073 Soil of the Lac du Broc is broken due to drought in Le Broc near Nice, southern France, 22 February 2023. France has not experienced real rain for thirty-two days, exceeding a record datin ...
    Lac du Broc, près de Nice. 23 février 2023.image: keystone
    Thèmes

    Bernie Sanders à nouveau viral malgré lui

    Video: watson

    Plus d'articles sur de beaux phénomènes météorologiques

    Athènes a vécu une nuit de pleine lune «majestueuse»
    La Suisse devrait vivre une gigantesque pluie d'étoiles filantes le 30 mai
    Le ciel suisse sera le théâtre d'une pluie d'étoiles filantes ce vendredi soir
    En Suisse, une Super pleine Lune va illuminer le ciel ce mercredi
    0 Commentaires
    Connexion
    user avatar
    Votre commentaire
    YouTube Link
    0 / 600
    Vers les règles des commentaires..
    Les plus lus
    1
    «L'Occident ne comprend pas comment les Russes négocient»
    2
    «Je gagne entre 10 000 et 20 000 francs par mois grâce à OnlyFans»
    3
    Combien de temps encore Poutine peut-il se permettre cette guerre?
    La famille de la jeune fille qui affirme être Maddie refuse le test ADN
    Alors que Julia Faustyna, la jeune femme qui clame être Maddie McCann, s'est trouvé une célèbre médium pour alliée et porte-parole, sa famille est sortie du silence. Pour l'heure, pas question de se soumettre à un test ADN.

    L'affaire affole le web et les médias depuis dix jours. Le 14 février, Julia Faustyna, aussi présentée sous le nom de Julia Wandelt, accédait à la notoriété mondiale après avoir suggéré qu'elle pourrait être la petite Maddie.

    L’article