(A nouveau) enceinte, le bidon de Rihanna a fait le show au Super Bowl

On ne l'avait plus vue sur scène depuis 2019, occupée à développer son empire cosmétique et lingerie (en partenariat avec LVMH)... et fonder une famille, en donnant naissance à son premier bébé, un petit garçon. Dimanche soir, Rihanna a fait son grand retour en chantant et dansant sur plusieurs de ses tubes lors du Super Bowl, la finale du championnat de football américain (NFL).

Bella et Tulipe vont souvent prendre l'air. Et toi?

«Ta chatte va adorer ça»: Kourtney Kardashian sous le feu des critiques

L'aînée du clan Kardashian vend des bonbons qui promettent de donner un bon goût au vagin et c'est évidemment un problème. Plusieurs experts s'offusquent.

Couchée par terre, Kourtney Kardashian est entourée de chats. L'un d'eux lui marche dessus avant qu'elle avale un bonbon en gélatine qu'on appelle communément aux Etats-Unis (et même en Europe) «gummy». Là, on se demande quel est le rapport entre le vagin et les chats et puis on lit la description de la vidéo postée sur Instagram: «Ta 😻 va adorer ça». Ah ouais, on est dans la finesse.