(A nouveau) enceinte, le bidon de Rihanna a fait le show au Super Bowl

On ne l'avait plus vue sur scène depuis 2019, occupée à développer son empire cosmétique et lingerie (en partenariat avec LVMH)... et fonder une famille, en donnant naissance à son premier bébé, un petit garçon. Dimanche soir, Rihanna a fait son grand retour en chantant et dansant sur plusieurs de ses tubes lors du Super Bowl, la finale du championnat de football américain (NFL).
Sa performance fut truffée d'allusions selon lesquelles elle attendrait son deuxième enfant avec le rappeur Asap Rocky. Peu après la fin du spectacle, son agent a confirmé la nouvelle, Rihanna est enceinte de son deuxième enfant.
It's official: Rihanna is pregnant with her second child! ❤️ https://t.co/adR0STtuzZ— billboard (@billboard) February 13, 2023
Rihanna is pregnant! Few celebrities have the power to stop the internet the way @rihanna does. The superstar opened the #SuperBowl Halftime Show by casually caressing her baby bump to announce her pregnancy with baby number two. Here, all the details: https://t.co/hJvVcpczIR pic.twitter.com/FzcTVl1mHQ— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) February 13, 2023
Everybody tryna see if Rihanna pregnant again pic.twitter.com/MEUgbSiN15— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 13, 2023
the whole timeline afraid to ask if Rihanna is pregnant pic.twitter.com/KGQEhItzqx— Ira (@iramadisonthree) February 13, 2023
Same energy #Rihanna #SuperBowl #rihannapregnant #RihannaSuperBowl #RihannaReturns pic.twitter.com/0d6pD2AGWQ— deiviC (@DeivCorQ) February 13, 2023
