(A nouveau) enceinte, le bidon de Rihanna a fait le show au Super Bowl

brouillard
    Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. ...
    Rihanna s'est produit dimanche soir lors du spectacle de la mi-temps du Super Bowl.Image: sda
    De nombreux fans ont fait remarquer que la superstar avait annoncé la semaine dernière qu'un invité spécial la rejoindrait sur scène. En l'absence d'invités, dimanche soir, elle faisait donc peut-être référence... à son futur enfant.
    13.02.2023, 05:47
    On ne l'avait plus vue sur scène depuis 2019, occupée à développer son empire cosmétique et lingerie (en partenariat avec LVMH)... et fonder une famille, en donnant naissance à son premier bébé, un petit garçon. Dimanche soir, Rihanna a fait son grand retour en chantant et dansant sur plusieurs de ses tubes lors du Super Bowl, la finale du championnat de football américain (NFL).

    Pour les non-insomniaques:

    Vidéo: YouTube/NFL

    Sa performance fut truffée d'allusions selon lesquelles elle attendrait son deuxième enfant avec le rappeur Asap Rocky. Peu après la fin du spectacle, son agent a confirmé la nouvelle, Rihanna est enceinte de son deuxième enfant.

