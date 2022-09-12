Navigation
ciel clair 22°
DE | FR
Envoyer
    • Société
    • Racisme

    • «La petite sirène» de Disney déclenche un débat sur le racisme

    «La petite sirène» de Disney déclenche un débat sur le racisme

    Disney adapte à nouveau l'histoire d'Ariel, la petite sirène. Cette fois-ci, il ne s'agit pas d'un film d'animation, mais d'une adaptation en prises de vues réelles. Le teaser déclenche à nouveau un débat sur le racisme dans le monde du cinéma.
    12.09.2022, 18:4612.09.2022, 18:53
    Plus de «Société»
    «La petite sirène» de Disney déclenche un débat sur le racisme
    Meghan Markle épinglée pour son mépris face à un assistant royal
    1
    Argent facile, grosses fesses et clashs: ce docu sur les influenceurs choque
    Voici les tatouages les plus souvent enlevés ou recouverts
    Vous pouvez (sans doute) éviter ces 5 traitements chez le gynécologue
    1
    Native Ad
    Quel sport est le plus fait pour vous? Faites notre quiz!
    Native Ad
    7 grandes questions sur la vie que vous vous êtes sûrement déjà posées
    1

    Le film Pinocchio, dernière adaptation cinématographique d'un classique de Disney, est sorti sur sa plateforme de streaming. Lors de la D23 Expo en Californie, Disney a dévoilé la première bande-annonce de l'adaptation d'Ariel, la petite sirène.

    Halle Bailey, connue pour son rôle dans Grown-ish, y incarne l'héroïne. Son adversaire, Ursula, est interprétée par Melissa McCarthy, vue dans Gilmore Girls et Ghostbusters. Jonah Hauer-King jouera le rôle du prince Eric et le lauréat d'un Oscar Javier Bardem jouera le roi Triton.

    Le scénario a été écrit par David Magee et l'histoire est basée à la fois sur le film d'animation de Disney et sur la nouvelle originale d'Ariel écrite par le danois Hans Christian Andersen en 1837.

    La sortie en salle est prévue pour le 25 mai 2023.

    Réactions sur Twitter:

    La communauté des fans de Disney discute sur Twitter du fait que le rôle principal sera interprété par Bailey, qui a la peau noire. L'actrice a déjà vécu de premières réactions négatives lorsqu'il a été annoncé qu'elle jouerait la fameuse princesse.

    La semaine dernière déjà, après la sortie des premiers épisodes des Anneaux de Pouvoir, un débat sur le racisme avait éclaté sur les réseaux sociaux, car certains acteurs sont noirs et ne correspondent donc pas à l'idée que se faisaient certains fans de Tolkien.

    Les acteurs des Anneaux de Pouvoir sont victimes d'attaques racistes
    La Petite Sirène est une histoire danoise et les Danois sont majoritairement blancs. C'est comme faire «Black Panther» en blanc, ce qui me fait grincer des dents aussi.
    Quelqu'un d'autre a-t-il remarqué qu'une nouvelle polémique raciste ou sexiste surgit chaque semaine à la télévision et dans les divertissements? Cette fois c'est «La Petite Sirène», la semaine dernière c'était «Les Anneaux de Pouvoir», la semaine avant c'était «She-Hulk». J'ai l'impression que ce récit ne sert qu'à diviser les gens.
    Seulement 1 à 2% de la population est rousse. Cela représente environ 100 millions de personnes. Le Nigeria à lui seul compte 200 millions d'habitants. Choisir une actrice noire pour jouer la petite sirène efface la vraie minorité dans l'équation.
    Alors maintenant, l'océan est un ghetto... faisons correspondre la vraie vie... Je veux voir les magasins ABC, les membres de gangs, les sirènes accros au crack, les centres Planned Parenthood, les faibles taux d'alphabétisation, les matchs à élimination directe, les émeutes et les pillages. Représentons vraiment si vous voulez vraiment représenter.
    Si Halle Bailey était une vraie rousse, elle devrait mettre beaucoup de crème solaire... J'espère qu'elle se fera manger par un requin.
    Ce n'est pas raciste d'être déçu que votre princesse Disney préférée, connue pour ses longs cheveux roux, soit maintenant tout le contraire. Je vais quand même regarder le film, je vais quand même l'apprécier. Mais les gens peuvent s'énerver parce que ce n'est pas exact.
    «La petite sirène devrait être blanche» - «La petite sirène» était censée être une sirène bouillonnante, sans âme et redoutable, attirant les marins dans sa tombe comme l'envisageait Hans Christian Andersen.
    Pourquoi prétendez-vous que le dessin animé de Disney est la version définitive de La Petite Sirène? N'oubliez pas qu'il y a le livre de Hans Christian Anderson qui a inspiré le film - un livre dans lequel la sirène n'a pas non plus de couleur de peau officielle.
    «La Petite Sirène noire n'est pas réaliste!» Okay, j'espère que sa queue, le fait qu'elle parle à ses amis poissons et le royaume sous-marin sont assez réalistes pour vous.
    Les gens qui se plaignent de l'exactitude de La Petite Sirène comme s'ils voulaient vraiment que ça lui ressemble.
    Lorsque je scrolle sur TikTok, je n'arrête pas de voir des parents laisser leurs enfants réagir à la bande-annonce de «La Petite Sirène» dans les vidéos. Au lieu de me concentrer autant sur le négatif, j'ai pensé présenter un sujet sur les enfants noirs qui sont heureux que leur princesse préférée leur ressemble.

    La bande-annonce:

    Vidéo: YouTube/Walt Disney Studios

    (cmu)

    Fan de cinéma? Ces articles pourraient vous intéresser!

    «Saw 10» sortira pour Halloween... 2023. Mais avec Jigsaw!
    «Bullet train» est plus qu'une bromance entre Brad Pitt et son cascadeur
    Le film Batgirl déjà tourné ne sortira jamais
    Disney présente son premier personnage gay

    Et sans transition:

    21 bébés terrifiants photoshopés avec des dents d'adultes.

    1 / 24
    21 bébés terrifiants photoshopés avec des dents d'adultes
    source: sad and useless
    partager sur Facebookpartager sur Twitterpartager par WhatsApp

    Harry Styles a-t-il craché sur Chris Pine?

    Vidéo: watson
    Thèmes

    Cela pourrait aussi vous intéresser:

    Energie, eau... et si les lacs étaient la solution à nos problèmes?
    Les Bouffistas
    «Ce porc fumé pendant des heures... C'était vraiment cochon»
    3
    Les incendies, l'autre fléau qui ravage l'Ukraine à cause de la guerre
    On sait enfin de quoi sont morts les malades du Covid en 2020
    1
    0 Commentaires
    Connexion
    user avatar
    Votre commentaire
    YouTube Link
    0 / 600
    Vers les règles des commentaires..
    Les plus lus
    1
    «Ils nous ont tous piégés»: à la TV russe, le soutien à Poutine s'effrite
    2
    Les juges de Trump, cette «mafia» la plus puissante des Etats-Unis
    3
    †La Reine 5/5†: 75 ans d'amour entre la «petite saucisse» et sa «putain d'amibe»
    «Je suis physiquement attirée tantôt par un garçon, tantôt par une fille»
    Dans son ouvrage «Vivre fluide. Quand les femmes s'émancipent de l'hétérosexualité», Mathilde Ramadier analyse en quoi la bisexualité peut être, aujourd'hui plus que jamais, un puissant vecteur d'affirmation de soi et d'ouverture vers l'autre.

    J'ai rencontré Claire lorsque j'ai débarqué dans ce lycée où je ne connaissais personne. Le premier jour, nous nous sommes repérées dans la cour, comme le font deux adolescentes: connexion de regards cernés de khôl, repérage de codes esthétiques (cheveux teints) ou symboliques (carton à dessin) communs, échange de sourires maladroits et nous voilà assises l'une à côté de l'autre pour la première heure de cours de mathématiques, au fond de la salle, ratatinées contre le radiateur.

    L’article