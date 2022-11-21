“We met one of the Sheikh’s sons & he took us back to the palace!” 😮



“We were on the hunt for beers and we ended up at a big palace, we saw his monkeys & exotic birds!” 🐒



These England fans are out in Qatar & you HAVE to listen to their story! 🤣#FIFAWorldCup #TSWorldCup pic.twitter.com/RlclrsnEsP