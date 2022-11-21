en partie ensoleillé
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Sport
    En direct

    ++ EN DIRECT: Coupe du Monde 2022 ++ Victoire anglaise

    En direct

    Victoire anglaise ++ Les Iraniens refusent de chanter leur hymne

    Les dernières infos, les histoires insolites et divertissantes sur la Coupe du Monde au Qatar, c'est par ici. 👇
    21.11.2022, 15:1721.11.2022, 16:33
    Team watson
    Team watson
    Suivez-moi
    Plus de «Sport»
    Fabio Celestini est le 58e entraîneur du FC Sion sous l'ère Constantin
    Vidéo
    Massimo Lorenzi sur la RTS: «Le Qatar n'a pas de valeur... sauf le pognon»
    En direct
    Victoire anglaise ++ Les Iraniens refusent de chanter leur hymne
    L'équipe du Qatar pourrait battre un affreux record
    Analyse
    Le ski féminin a repris entre nouveaux prodiges et grosses déceptions
    1
    Native Ad
    Ces faux pas écologiques agacent la rédaction de watson - et vous?
    Promotion
    Carence en fer – connais-tu les symptômes ?
    Envoyez-nous votre contribution
    avatar
    16:31
    Massimo Lorenzi sur la RTS: «Le Qatar n'a pas de valeur... sauf le pognon»
    Le chef des sports de la RTS n'a pas mâché ses mots pour parler du Qatar et du président de la FIFA. En direct dans le 12:45, Massimo Lorenzi a déclaré que l'émirat et Gianni Infantino n'avaient pas de valeur. Sélection de ses meilleures punchlines.
    1
    Vidéo
    Massimo Lorenzi sur la RTS: «Le Qatar n'a pas de valeur... sauf le pognon»
    de Margaux Habert
    16:27
    Large succès pour les Three Lions
    L'Angleterre a pris un départ parfait dans la Coupe du monde 2022 au Qatar. A Doha, elle a nettement dominé l'Iran 6-2 dans la première rencontre du groupe B.

    Après six matches sans victoire, les Three Lions ont donc rassuré leurs supporters. Ils ont livré la marchandise avec parfois un certain brio et ont fait preuve de patience avant de trouver l'ouverture. Le 1-0 signé de la tête par le jeune prodige Bellingham (35e) a fait voler en éclats la résistance iranienne.
    epa10318223 Jack Grealish (R) of England celebrates with teammates after scoring the 6-1 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group B soccer match between England and Iran at Khalifa International Stad ...
    Bild: sda
    Les Anglais ont ensuite encore trouvé le chemin des filets par Saka (43e/62e), Sterling (45e) et Rashford (71e). Ce dernier a marqué sur son premier ballon, moins d'une minute après avoir remplacé Saka. Le seul motif d'étonnement réside dans le fait que le capitaine Harry Kane est resté muet. Mais il a donné deux passes décisives. Grealish a encore ajouté le numéro six à la 90e.

    Ce succès vient au bon moment pour les Three Lions, qui restaient sur une Ligue des nations très décevante, conclue sur une relégation. Cette victoire au terme d'un très long match (28 minutes d'arrêts de jeu!) a été bien plus aisée que ce qui pouvait être anticipé. Gareth Southgate et ses hommes ont ainsi sans doute fait taire pas mal de critiques.
    15:46
    Au lieu du brassard «One Love», le capitaine de l'équipe d'Angleterre, Harry Kane, porte un brassard qui dit «No Discrimination» pour le premier match de la Coupe du monde.



    Les Anglais ont mis le genou à terre pour protester contre toute forme de discrimination.
    Image
    Pourquoi la FIFA fait la police des Brassards? Eléments de réponse ici 👇
    La FIFA interdit le brassard de Granit Xhaka pendant la Coupe du monde
    de Julien Caloz
    15:28
    Brassard interdit? Elle s'en moque
    Alors que la FIFA a interdit aux capitaines de porter le bracelet avec le message «One Love», Alex Scott s'en moque.
    Image
    L'ancienne joueuse de l'équipe d'Angleterre est présente au stade en tant que consultante pour la BBC.

    Pour en savoir plus 👇
    La FIFA interdit le brassard de Granit Xhaka pendant la Coupe du monde
    de Julien Caloz
    14:36
    Les onze joueurs iraniens s'abstiennent de chanter leur hymne
    Les onze joueurs iraniens se sont abstenus de chanter leur hymne national avant le coup d'envoi de leur premier match du Mondial 2022 contre l'Angleterre, lundi à Doha. Durant la semaine, leur capitaine Alireza Jahanbakhsh avait expliqué que les joueurs décideraient «collectivement» de chanter ou non l'hymne national en signe de soutien aux victimes des manifestations durement réprimées dans leur pays.
    epa10317853 Players of Iran stand during their national anthem prior to the FIFA World Cup 2022 group B soccer match between England and Iran at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 21 Novemb ...
    Bild: sda
    Pendant cet hymne, les caméras ont brièvement montré le visage d'une spectatrice d'une cinquantaine d'années, voile blanc sur la tête, le visage baigné de larmes. Les joueurs ont gardé le visage totalement impassible, tandis que sur le banc, un membre de la délégation chantait. Diminué physiquement, la star de l'équipe Sardar Azmoun, qui a dénoncé la répression sur les réseaux sociaux, n'est pas titulaire.

    11:40
    On a le premier hit musical de ce mondial 👇
    Chaque mondial ou presque à son hymne. Et lors du premier match Qatar-Equateur, il se pourrait bien que les supporter Equatoriens aient trouvé celui de cette édition: «Queremos cerveza, queremos cerveza» («On veut de la bière, on veut de la bière») 👇

    11:31
    Moins de téléspectateurs en Allemagne
    En Allemagne, le match d'ouverture a attiré nettement moins de téléspectateurs qu'il y a quatre ans. A l'époque, le match Russie - Arabie saoudite avait rassemblé 10 millions de fans, ce qui correspondait à une part de marché de 52%.

    Aujourd'hui, seuls 6,21 millions de personnes ont regardé le match Qatar - Equateur sur la ZDF. La part de marché a chuté à 28,2%.

    Les derniers chiffres d'audience publiés par la RTS sont ceux de mercredi dernier.
    11:30
    Vous validez?
    11:29
    Des fans racontent leur mondial
    Des fans anglais au Qatar auraient rencontré le fils d'un cheikh. Ce dernier les auraient invités dans son palais. Une histoire épique (et pas vérifiée), qui fait le tour des réseaux...



    Un conte des mille et une nuits ? Eh bien, l'un des fans a filmé la visite - y compris le moment où il fait des câlins à un jeune lion.

    11:24
    L'hôtel du Ghana évacué
    Effervescence au camp de base de l'équipe du Ghana. En raison d'une alarme, tous les locataires de l'hôtel ont dû le quitter immédiatement. Au bout de trois quarts d'heure, les pompiers dépêchés sur place ont levé l'alerte.

    11:20
    Deuxième journée de Coupe du monde
    Deux équipes britanniques sont en action lors de cette deuxième journée de la Coupe du monde au Qatar. L'Angleterre jouera l'Iran à 14h. Dans l'autre match du groupe B, à 20h, les Etats-Unis et le Pays de Galles se rencontrent. C'est le premier match du Pays de Galles en Coupe du monde depuis 1958.
    Coupe du monde 2022: voici le calendrier complet des matchs
    de Team watson
    A 17 heures, dans le groupe A, qui comprend également le Qatar et l'Equateur, se jouera Pays-Bas et le Sénégal.
    Thèmes

    Un supporter équatorien se fait recarder par un Qatari

    Video: watson

    Plus d'articles sur le sport

    Voici pourquoi la VAR a annulé le but de l'Équateur contre le Qatar
    Coupe du monde: la climatisation enclenchée pour le match d'ouverture
    1
    Messi et Ronaldo se sont défiés aux échecs et on connaît le résultat final
    L'équipe du Qatar est-elle vraiment nulle?
    Infantino en roue libre: «Je me sens arabe, gay, travailleur migrant»
    3
    Humeur
    Hugo Lloris fait honte à la France
    1
    Interview
    «Quand vous travaillez au HC Lugano, votre vie est une télé-réalité»
    Nati
    Shaqiri, Xhaka et Rodriguez pourraient avoir plus de 140 sélections
    Montrer tous les articles
    0 Commentaires
    Connexion
    user avatar
    Votre commentaire
    YouTube Link
    0 / 600
    Vers les règles des commentaires..
    Les plus lus
    1
    Une station romande sacrée «meilleure destination de ski au monde»
    2
    La vengeance de Trump commence
    3
    Les Iraniens refusent de chanter leur hymne ++ Les Anglais le genou à terre
    Victoire anglaise ++ Les Iraniens refusent de chanter leur hymne
    Les dernières infos, les histoires insolites et divertissantes sur la Coupe du Monde au Qatar, c'est par ici. 👇
    L’article