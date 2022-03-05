Navigation
    • Il monte sur le podium avec le «Z» de l'armée russe sur la poitrine

    Image: Instagram

    Il monte sur le podium avec le «Z» de l'armée russe sur la poitrine

    Le sport est lui aussi fortement impacté par le conflit russo-ukrainien. Retrouvez ici toutes les dernières infos sur les conséquences de la guerre, sur et en dehors des terrains.
    05.03.2022, 11:0205.03.2022, 20:18
    Team watson
    Team watson
    Suivez-moi
    Roger Federer vise un retour à la fin de l'été
    Il monte sur le podium avec le «Z» de l'armée russe sur la poitrine
    Faire oublier Cabral, la mission très difficile de Fedor Chalov à Bâle
    Chelsea devra se passer de l'argent d'Abramovich, mais surtout de ses idées
    Superbe Niels Hintermann, vainqueur à Kvitfjell!
    • L'invasion de l'Ukraine par l'armée de Vladimir Poutine a ébranlé le monde du sport: les athlètes russes et biélorusses ne sont pour la plupart plus les bienvenus et certaines équipes ont même été écartées des compétitions auxquelles elles participaient.
    • Dans tous les stades, les manifestations de soutien en faveur de l'Ukraine se multiplient. Joueurs et dirigeants, parfois russes, se mobilisent pour demander l'arrêt du conflit.
    21:43
    Un gymnaste russe défend l'armée de son pays
    Ivan Kuliak a revendiqué les attaques de son pays en Ukraine en arborant sur le podium de la Coupe du monde de gymnastique artistique le «Z» de l'armée. Le gymnaste russe a formé ce signe distinctif à l'aide de ruban adhésif. La lettre «Z» est peinte sur les chars, les véhicules blindés et les véhicules de transport russes impliqués dans l'invasion de l'Ukraine. Elle signifie «pour la victoire».

    Kuliak est monté sur le podium de la finale parallèle au côté notamment du vainqueur, l'Ukrainien Illia Kovtun.
    21:05
    Puma ferme boutique
    L'équipementier allemand Puma a décidé de fermer l'intégralité de ses points de vente (plus de 100) sur sol russe. Le millier de salariés de la marque continuera toutefois à percevoir son salaire.

    Puma avait déjà annoncé jeudi qu'il suspendait son contrat avec la Fédération russe de basketball avec effet immédiat.
    20:21
    La moto prend aussi des sanctions
    La Fédération internationale de motocyclisme (FIM) a suivi les recommandations du CIO: toutes les demandes de licences et les licences déjà accordées à et par des membres de la Fédération motocycliste de Russie (MFR) et de la Fédération de Biélorussie de sport motocycliste (BFMS) sont suspendues avec effet immédiat. «C’est dire que les pilotes, les équipes et les officiels de ces deux pays ne peuvent plus prendre part aux différents événements et activités de la FIM», résume Le Matin.
    19:43
    Le magnifique geste d'une ancienne star de NHL
    L'ancienne vedette de la Ligue nord américaine de hockey a trouvé le moyen de venir lui aussi en aide aux Ukrainiens.

    18:56
    Sergiy Stakhovsky appelle les politiques à agir
    Récemment retraité du circuit, l'ancien tennisman ukrainien Sergiy Stakhovsky a laissé sa famille derrière lui pour défendre son pays contre l'invasion russe. «J'aimerais qu'aucun père n'ait à faire ce choix», dit-il, appelant la communauté internationale à intervenir.

    «J'ai trois enfants, que je dois élever, dont je dois m'occuper. Et je veux profiter d'eux. C'est ce que je voulais en arrêtant ma carrière. Mais au lieu de cela, je suis à Kiev avec une arme. J'essaie de prouver que la Russie agit mal. Et même si d'un point de vue moral, j'ai raison... Oui, j'ai raison, à 100%. Toute l'Ukraine a raison. La Russie a tort. Mais le monde entier semble ne pas... Disons que les gens se préoccupent de la situation. Ils envoient leur appréciation, leur amour, leurs prières et leur soutien. Mais cela ne fera pas justice.»
    17:49
    La détresse d'un footballeur ukrainien
    Le latéral ukrainien de Manchester City Oleksandr Zinchenko s’est longuement exprimé dans un entretien accordé à la BBC. «Je ne fais que pleurer», assure-t-il, tout en regrettant le silence de la majorité des footballeurs russes.

    Zinchenko était apparu en larmes, avant le match entre Everton et Manchester City, le week-end dernier à Goodison Park. «Cela fait une semaine, je peux prendre ma voiture pour aller au centre d’entraînement ou n’importe où ailleurs, et je ne fais que pleurer.»



    «Si ce n’était pas pour ma fille, ma famille, je serais là-bas, ajoute le joueur. Je suis tellement fier d’être ukrainien, et je le serai pour le reste de ma vie.» Il ne comprend par le silence des footballeurs russes. «J’ai été surpris que personne, pas un d’entre eux, n’ait dit quelque chose. La plupart jouent en équipe nationale, ils ont beaucoup d’abonnés sur Instagram, Facebook (…) Je sais qu’ils ont peur. Mais peur de quoi Il ne va rien leur arriver. Ils peuvent au moins donner leur avis, mais ils ignorent le sujet. Je ne sais pas pourquoi.»

    Fedor Smolov, international russe, a toutefois publié sur les réseaux sociaux un message disant "Non à la guerre" il y a quelques jours. Mais il est un cas isolé, relève BFM TV. Alors Zinchenko insiste: «Moi, je joue pour Manchester City, j’ai 1,5 million d’abonnés sur Instagram et ma mission est de montrer la vérité au reste du monde, montrer ce qui ne va pas, actuellement en Ukraine.»
    17:05
    Un couple qui a du ❤️
    La tenniswoman ukrainienne Elina Svitolina et son mari, le Français Gaël Monfils, vont organiser une collecte de fonds mardi après‐midi dans la région d’Indian Wells, en Californie. Le but: aider l'armée ukrainienne ainsi que les civils du pays.



    En échange des dons, 40 participants pourront passer un moment avec le couple mais aussi avec Jessica Pegula, Frances Tiafoe et même les frères Bryan.
    16:41
    Les fans de Chelsea se font entendre
    Les supporters du club anglais de Chelsea, qui se déplaçait sur le terrain de Burnley samedi après-midi, ont chanté à la gloire de l'ancien propriétaire du club, le Russe Roman Abramovich, lors de la minute de silence observée en hommage au peuple ukrainien.


    15:12
    Le stade du Bayern Munich a subi une petite modification pour la réception du Bayer Leverkusen, ce samedi après-midi en championnat d'Allemagne.

    14:31
    Censure olympique?
    Le Comité international paralympique (CIP) aurait demandé des comptes à la télévision chinoise après la potentielle censure du discours anti-guerre de son président Andrew Parsons.

    Celui-ci avait débuté son intervention durant la cérémonie d’ouverture par une référence au conflit: «Le XXIe siècle est fait pour le dialogue et la diplomatie, non pour la guerre et la haine».
    13:42
    Mazepin viré
    Haas rompt avec son sponsor Uralkali et son pilote Nikita Mazepin
    L'écurie américaine de Formule 1 Haas a décidé de mettre fin «avec effet immédiat» au partenariat avec son sponsor titre russe Uralkali et au contrat de pilote de Nikita Mazepin, lui aussi russe. Ceci en raison du conflit en Ukraine.



    «Comme le reste de la communauté de la Formule 1, l'équipe est choquée et attristée par l'invasion de l'Ukraine et souhaite une fin rapide et pacifique au conflit», écrit l'équipe dans un communiqué.
    11:38
    Timonov a lui aussi manifesté
    Vadim Timonov, grimpeur russe de haut niveau et membre de l’équipe nationale, a eu le courage de prendre la parole sur les réseaux sociaux, «pour dénoncer cette guerre et la censure qui fait rage dans son pays», nous apprend le site spécialisé Planetgrimpe.

    «Quand je vois ce qui se passe en Ukraine, mon cœur saigne, écrit le sportif. Nous ne voulons pas de guerre ! Nous voulons la paix ! Ce qui se passe actuellement est inacceptable au 21ème siècle! Hier, je suis allé à mon premier rassemblement contre la guerre, dans le centre de Saint-Pétersbourg. Chaque personne qui prononce une phrase comme «non à la guerre» se voit poursuivi par 20 policiers russes anti-émeute matraque à la main courir, mis dans un fourgon de police, et placé derrière les barreaux pour une période indéfinie. Les gens ont peur de sortir, peur d’exprimer leur opinion!»
    «C’est pourquoi je lance un appel aux athlètes, aux grimpeurs: les gars, ne vous taisez pas ! N’ayez pas peur ! Si cela ne change pas la situation, cela sauvera au moins votre honneur et votre réputation. Le monde entier pense que vous êtes d’accord avec ce qui se passe maintenant. Je sais que ce n’est pas le cas! Nous voulons prendre part aux compétitions et voyager à l’avenir, nous voulons être amis et ne pas avoir honte de notre nationalité lorsque nous nous retrouvons hors de notre pays!»
    10:48
    Argentins et Tchèques solidaires
    Les joueurs de tennis argentins et tchèques ont déployé un voile appelant à la fin du conflit russo-ukrainien lors des barrages de Coupe Davis, vendredi à Buenos Aires.

    10:05
    Bubka certain de la victoire ukrainienne
    Président du Comité national olympique ukrainien (NOC), Sergueï Bubka en est certain: son pays gagnera la guerre menée par Poutine.

    «J’aime mon Ukraine de tout mon coeur, a témoigné l'ancien recordman du monde du saut à la perche sur Twitter. Sous sa bannière, j’ai reçu les plus hautes distinctions. Nous gagnerons!»
    8:50
    Moscou perd aussi le karaté
    La capitale russe n'accueillera pas les Européens de karaté en 2023. Cette décision a été prise par la Fédération européenne, alors que la Fédération internationale, elle, n'a pas encore décidé si elle allait bannir ou non les athlètes russes et biélorusses de ses compétitions.

    7:24
    Marseille en bleu et...jaune!
    France Bleu Provence nous apprend que pour soutenir le peuple ukrainien, le Vélodrome s'illuminera en bleu et jaune une heure avant chaque rencontre. Cette initiative ne s'arrêtera qu'à la fin de la guerre.



    Dans l'enceinte du stade, avant et pendant les matchs, des messages de soutien seront affichés sur les deux écrans géants du Vélodrome, mais également sur les panneaux LED, réservés normalement à la publicité.
    16:11
    Un changement de règlement en vue?
    15:49
    Un maillot «spécial» pour YB
    Les Young Boys reçoivent Lucerne, samedi au Wankdorf (18h), dans leur tenue habituelle jaune et noir. Le compte Twitter «Zum Runden Leder» avait pourtant imaginé un autre équipement pour les Bernois, un maillot «spécial» aux couleurs de l'Ukraine.



    Ce design a reçu un très bon accueil sur les réseaux sociaux, mais n'est pas (encore) remonté jusqu'au vestiaire bernois.
    15:06
    La Russe Pavlyuchenkova dénonce le conflit armé
    Après avoir critiqué la décision de son président Poutine et délivré un message de paix, la tenniswoman Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (14e mondiale) a exprimé son inquiétude sur CNN face à cette situation dramatique en Ukraine.

    «Cela me fait peur. Je ne peux que dénoncer et attendre que de nombreux autres athlètes prennent position sur cette question. Je ne suis pas une femme politique, juste une joueuse de tennis. Je veux m’exprimer, donner mon avis. Je ne veux pas de violence, nous voulons la paix, l’amour et que la guerre s’arrête. J’ai peur pour l’avenir, nous devons aussi penser à nos enfants. Je veux que l’avenir soit pour eux. Je ne veux pas être égoïste et parler de carrière, il ne s’agit pas de sport et de tennis en ce moment, il s’agit de notre avenir et de nos vies.»
    14:58
    Oleg Tinkov condamne
    Ancien propriétaire d'une équipe World Tour à son nom, Oleg Tinkov, s'en est directement pris à Vladimir Poutine, concernant l'invasion des troupes russes en Ukraine. Sur son compte Instagram, l'homme d'affaires de 54 ans a notamment écrit: «En Ukraine, des innocents meurent chaque jour. C'est impensable et inacceptable».
    14:39
    Matches gagnés sur tapis vert
    En raison de l'invasion de l'Ukraine par la Russie, les clubs de handball du PSG (en Ligue des champions) et de Nantes (en Ligue européenne) n'avaient pu affronter des équipes de ces deux pays. Ils ont obtenu une victoire sur tapis vert, vendredi.
    12:08
    Sivakov sous licence française
    Pavel Sivakov, l'un des deux coureurs russes du peloton WorldTour, porte désormais les couleurs françaises. Son équipe britannique Ineos l'a annoncé.



    «Je voulais devenir français depuis un certain temps et j'en avais fait la demande à l'UCI, mais compte tenu de ce qui se passe en Ukraine en ce moment, je voulais accélérer les choses», a déclaré Sivakov. Le changement de nationalité a été accepté mercredi par l'UCI, a précisé Ineos.

    Sivakov, 24 ans, avait pris position la semaine passée contre l'invasion de la Russie en Ukraine comme l'a fait jeudi Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora), l'autre coureur russe du peloton mondial. «Je suis né en Italie et j'ai déménagé en France à l'âge d'un an, a expliqué le coureur. La France est l'endroit où j'ai grandi et fait mes études, où je suis tombé amoureux du vélo, ce qui m'a conduit à la compétition. C'est comme chez moi. Je tiens à remercier l'UCI et l'équipe d'Ineos Grenadiers de m'avoir soutenu dans ce processus».
    10:46
    L'incroyable semaine de Yastremska
    Six jours après avoir fui son pays d'origine avec sa soeur de 15 ans Ivanna, la joueuse de tennis ukrainienne Dayana Yastremska s'est hissée en quart de finale du tournoi de Lyon. Elle a battu 6-2 6-3 l'Espagnole Cristina Bucsa jeudi.


    10:42
    La famille d'Ignatenko en sécurité
    «Très affecté» la semaine dernière par la guerre qui a éclaté dans son pays, envahi par l'armée russe, le footballeur des Girondins de Bordeaux, Danylo Ignatenko, a appris que sa famille avait pu quitter Kiev. «Elle est dans un pays étranger, ça suit son cours. Danylo était dans de meilleures conditions cette semaine», a indiqué son entraîneur David Guion en conférence de presse. Il a par ailleurs précisé que le président bordelais Gérard Lopez s'était «beaucoup investi» dans ce dossier.
    10:21
    Le silence de Federer et Nadal
    Dans une interview accordée au quotidien italien La Stampa, le tennisman ukrainien de 36 ans Sergiy Stakhovsky explique avoir demandé le soutien de Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal et Roger Federer. «Djokovic m'a envoyé un message de soutien, nous avons même échangé un peu, raconte-t-il. J'ai essayé de contacter Federer et Nadal, j’en suis désolé mais ils ont préféré le silence.»

