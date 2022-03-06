Novak Djokovic a pris des nouvelles d'un soldat ukrainien

Novak Djokovic a pris des nouvelles de Sergiy Stakhovsky. pic.twitter.com/G75blAT53P— Quentin Moynet (@QuentinMoynet) March 6, 2022
Le Flamengo va jouer son classico face au Vasco avec troquant son sponsor par le mot "paix", écrit en quinze langues différentes.
My guarding angel ..
📍 Allianz Arena 🇺🇦
En 𝒔𝒐𝒖𝒕𝒊𝒆𝒏 𝒂̀ 𝒍'𝑼𝒌𝒓𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒆 🇺🇦 le stade @orangevelodrome s'illuminera 𝒆𝒏 𝒃𝒍𝒆𝒖 𝒆𝒕 𝒆𝒏 𝒋𝒂𝒖𝒏𝒆 avant chaque match de l'OM, à domicile et à l'extérieur.
#StandWithUkraine
Super initiative de Jaromír Jágr 🇨🇿 : il a fait en sorte que son équipe de Kladno joue le dernier match de sa saison non pas à domicile mais à l'O2 Arena de Prague (17.360 places), l'objectif étant de verser les bénéfices du match aux réfugiés ukrainiens 🇺🇦 arrivés en Tchéquie.
"I'm just crying. I promise you, I'm just crying."
Oleksandr Zinchenko has thanked the world for standing with Ukraine in an emotional interview about the Russian invasion of his homeland.
Svitolina & company doing a fundraiser thing in the IW area next Tuesday afternoon.
Chelsea fans chanted the name of their Russian owner Roman Abramovich during a minute's applause in solidarity with Ukraine on Saturday.
L'Allianz Arena a modifié ses drapeaux de corner. 🇺🇦
TEAM STATEMENT #HaasF1
No other words needed.
#Moscow will no longer host the 2023 European #Karate Championships. While the #WKF is yet to decide whether or not ban ban Russian and Belarusian athletes, the #EFK has moved to relocate its marquee event
La FIFA étudie la possibilité de permettre aux joueurs évoluant en Russie de rompre leur contrat sans aucune contrepartie/sanction derrière.
Certains ont cependant peur que cela puisse générer une jurisprudence pour d'autres cas.
Wait & see !
Sondertrikot für Samstag? #bscyb
The UCI have officially granted @PavelSivakov a change of nationality from Russian to French.
Six days after escaping her native Ukraine with her 15-year-old sister Ivanna, Dayana Yastremska cruised to a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Open 6e Sens Metropole in Lyon, France.
Stakhovsky : "Djokovic m'a envoyé un message, Federer et Nadal ont préféré garder le silence"
Ivan Kuliak a revendiqué les attaques de son pays en Ukraine en affichant sur le podium de l'épreuve des barres parallèles le «Z» de l'armée. La scène s'est déroulée samedi à Doha, au Qatar, lors d'une manche de la Coupe du monde de gymnastique artistique. Le Russe a formé ce signe distinctif à l'aide de ruban adhésif.