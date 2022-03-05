Zinchenko dévasté par la guerre: «Je ne fais que pleurer»

"I'm just crying. I promise you, I'm just crying."— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 4, 2022
Oleksandr Zinchenko has thanked the world for standing with Ukraine in an emotional interview about the Russian invasion of his homeland.
Watch in full on Football Focus tomorrow at 12pm on @bbciplayer
Svitolina & company doing a fundraiser thing in the IW area next Tuesday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/5ddclV5FQN— Stephanie Myles (@OpenCourt) March 5, 2022
Chelsea fans chanted the name of their Russian owner Roman Abramovich during a minute's applause in solidarity with Ukraine on Saturday. https://t.co/TaW24WGBb5— Reuters Sports (@ReutersSports) March 5, 2022
L’Allianz Arena a modifié ses drapeaux de corner. 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/tRClIfz3r8— Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) March 5, 2022
TEAM STATEMENT #HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/5aEXLzYtmV— Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) March 5, 2022
No other words needed. pic.twitter.com/ZgpUEyqzlU— Davis Cup (@DavisCup) March 4, 2022
#Moscow will no longer host the 2023 European #Karate Championships. While the #WKF is yet to decide whether or not ban ban Russian and Belarusian athletes, the #EFK has moved to relocate its marquee eventhttps://t.co/GEOEYpHH4t #Russia #EuropeanKarate @worldkarate_wkf— insidethegames (@insidethegames) March 5, 2022
Le Stade Vélodrome aux couleurs de l'Ukraine ce soir 🏟🇺🇦— BeFoot (@_BeFoot) March 1, 2022
📽 @Blaze346_ pic.twitter.com/rajnihipEP
La FIFA étudie la possibilité de permettre aux joueurs évoluant en Russie de rompre leur contrat sans aucune contrepartie/sanction derrière.— Romain Molina (@Romain_Molina) March 3, 2022
Certains ont cependant peur que cela puisse générer une jurisprudence pour d'autres cas.
Wait & see !
Sondertrikot für Samstag? #bscyb pic.twitter.com/6a9CbHo48i— Zum Runden Leder (@zumrundenleder) March 4, 2022
The UCI have officially granted @PavelSivakov a change of nationality from Russian to French.https://t.co/kNxMvcS2fz pic.twitter.com/AD6xA45bAH— INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) March 4, 2022
Six days after escaping her native Ukraine with her 15-year-old sister Ivanna, Dayana Yastremska cruised to a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Open 6e Sens Metropole in Lyon, France. https://t.co/4SM6dAq2sR— Reuters Sports (@ReutersSports) March 4, 2022
Stakhovsky : "Djokovic m'a envoyé un message, Federer et Nadal ont préféré garder le silence" We Love Tennis - https://t.co/5xp2dMDTyM pic.twitter.com/r6FlQZJlTC— We Love Tennis (@Welovetennis) March 2, 2022
Tourbillon n'est pas un beau stade. Mais il a du charme, ce charme qui sent bon le football de grand-papa – au sens le plus noble du terme –, joué proche des tribunes où chacun est (encore) libre de s'asseoir plus ou moins où il veut. En vrai, un seul secteur dessert l'enceinte. Celui des visiteurs. Grillagé de toute part, métallique, sombre. Bref, glauque.