    EN DIRECT - Coupe du Monde 2022: Ronaldo dessine Pepe

    Ronaldo mort de rire après avoir dessiné Pepe ++ Sané forfait

    Les dernières infos, les histoires insolites et divertissantes sur la Coupe du Monde au Qatar, c'est par ici. 👇
    22.11.2022, 06:1522.11.2022, 11:00
    Team watson
    Team watson
    10:57
    Cristiano Ronaldo dessine Pepe
    Il s'en est plutôt bien sorti ❤️ (non?).

    10:11
    Sané forfait contre le Japon
    La fédération allemande a annoncé que son attaquant Leroy Sané manquera le premier match de l'Allemagne à la Coupe du monde contre le Japon, mercredi à 14h00. Le joueur du Bayern Munich est touché à un genou.

    22:28
    Première polémique pour Neymar qui est qualifié d'arrogant
    Le brésilien n'a pas encore commencé la compétition qu'il provoque déjà une petite polémique. En cause? Une photo Instagram du blason de l'équipe du Brésil sur lequel il a ajouté une sixième étoile. Cela n'a pas plus au quotidien allemand Bild qui a qualifié l'attaquant de la Seleçao «d'arrogant».
    Richarlison, son coéquipier a défendu le joueur du PSG en dénonçant cette controverse. Neymar est juste un «rêveur» selon lui.

    22:06
    Egalité entre les Etat-Unis et le Pays de Galles
    Les Etats-Unis et la Pays de Galles n'ont pas réussi à se départager pour leur début dans cette Coupe du monde au Qatar. Les Américains ont été les plus entreprenants en ouvrant la marque par Weah à la 36e, mais les Gallois ont égalisé tardivement sur un pénalty de Gareth Bale à la 82e.
    epa10319022 Gareth Bale of Wales scores the 1-1 with a penalty kick during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group B soccer match between the USA and Wales at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 21 November 2 ...
    Bild: sda
    21:50
    La FIFA interdit le brassard de Granit Xhaka pendant la Coupe du monde
    La Fédération internationale menace de sanctions les joueurs qui arboreront le brassard «One Love» durant le tournoi. Or c'est celui de notre capitaine.
    Plusieurs capitaines des sélections engagées lors de la Coupe du monde au Qatar avaient fait le choix de porter un brassard spécial sur lequel le message «One Love» était inscrit. Le but: s'engager pour l'inclusion et envoyer un message contre la discrimination lors du Mondial.
    20:12
    Messi : "Ce sera définitivement ma dernière Coupe du monde"
    A la veille de l'entrée en lice de l'Argentine face à l'Arabie Saoudite, Lionel Messi a confié lundi en conférence de presse que le Mondial qatari sera sûrement son dernier. Cette année, le septuple Ballon d'Or espère gagner le dernier trophée qui manque à son palmarès, huit ans après la finale perdue face à l'Allemagne.
    L'entraîneur argentin Lionel Scaloni a récemment exprimé l'espoir que Messi disputerait une autre Coupe du monde après le Qatar.
    epa10318421 Argentina's Lionel Messi speaks during a press conference at the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC) in Doha, Qatar, 21 November 2022. Argentina will play Saudi Arabia in their group C ...
    Bild: EPA
    19:14
    Les Pays-Bas piègent le Sénégal à la fin du match
    Les Pays-Bas se sont imposés 2-0 contre le Sénégal et rejoignent l'Equateur en tête du groupe A. Dans un match assez équilibré, les Néerlandais ont ouvert le score à la 84e sur une tête de Gapko (1-0), puis un contre de Klaassen à la 90e, scellant le 2-0.
    Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands celebrates scoring the opening goal during the World Cup, group A soccer match between Senegal and Netherlands at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, ...
    Bild: sda
    18:38
    Le vainqueur de la Coupe du monde recevra de la bière de Budweiser
    Après l'interdiction totale de la vente de bière autour des stades du Qatar, Budweiser se retrouve avec d'innombrables litres de bière sur les bras. Mais la solution semble désormais trouvée, la société américaine enverra le stock d'une valeur de 75 millions d'euros au pays qui remportera la coupe du monde.
    16:31
    Massimo Lorenzi sur la RTS: «Le Qatar n'a pas de valeur... sauf le pognon»
    Le chef des sports de la RTS n'a pas mâché ses mots pour parler du Qatar et du président de la FIFA. En direct dans le 12:45, Massimo Lorenzi a déclaré que l'émirat et Gianni Infantino n'avaient pas de valeur. Sélection de ses meilleures punchlines.
    5
    16:27
    Large succès pour les Three Lions
    L'Angleterre a pris un départ parfait dans la Coupe du monde 2022 au Qatar. A Doha, elle a nettement dominé l'Iran 6-2 dans la première rencontre du groupe B.

    Après six matches sans victoire, les Three Lions ont donc rassuré leurs supporters. Ils ont livré la marchandise avec parfois un certain brio et ont fait preuve de patience avant de trouver l'ouverture. Le 1-0 signé de la tête par le jeune prodige Bellingham (35e) a fait voler en éclats la résistance iranienne.
    epa10318223 Jack Grealish (R) of England celebrates with teammates after scoring the 6-1 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group B soccer match between England and Iran at Khalifa International Stad ...
    Bild: sda
    Les Anglais ont ensuite encore trouvé le chemin des filets par Saka (43e/62e), Sterling (45e) et Rashford (71e). Ce dernier a marqué sur son premier ballon, moins d'une minute après avoir remplacé Saka. Le seul motif d'étonnement réside dans le fait que le capitaine Harry Kane est resté muet. Mais il a donné deux passes décisives. Grealish a encore ajouté le numéro six à la 90e.

    Ce succès vient au bon moment pour les Three Lions, qui restaient sur une Ligue des nations très décevante, conclue sur une relégation. Cette victoire au terme d'un très long match (28 minutes d'arrêts de jeu!) a été bien plus aisée que ce qui pouvait être anticipé. Gareth Southgate et ses hommes ont ainsi sans doute fait taire pas mal de critiques.
    15:46
    Au lieu du brassard «One Love», le capitaine de l'équipe d'Angleterre, Harry Kane, porte un brassard qui dit «No Discrimination» pour le premier match de la Coupe du monde.



    Les Anglais ont mis le genou à terre pour protester contre toute forme de discrimination.
    Image
    Pourquoi la FIFA fait la police des Brassards? Eléments de réponse ici 👇
    15:28
    Brassard interdit? Elle s'en moque
    Alors que la FIFA a interdit aux capitaines de porter le bracelet avec le message «One Love», Alex Scott s'en moque.
    Image
    L'ancienne joueuse de l'équipe d'Angleterre est présente au stade en tant que consultante pour la BBC.

    Pour en savoir plus 👇
    14:36
    Les onze joueurs iraniens s'abstiennent de chanter leur hymne
    Les onze joueurs iraniens se sont abstenus de chanter leur hymne national avant le coup d'envoi de leur premier match du Mondial 2022 contre l'Angleterre, lundi à Doha. Durant la semaine, leur capitaine Alireza Jahanbakhsh avait expliqué que les joueurs décideraient «collectivement» de chanter ou non l'hymne national en signe de soutien aux victimes des manifestations durement réprimées dans leur pays.
    epa10317853 Players of Iran stand during their national anthem prior to the FIFA World Cup 2022 group B soccer match between England and Iran at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 21 Novemb ...
    Bild: sda
    Pendant cet hymne, les caméras ont brièvement montré le visage d'une spectatrice d'une cinquantaine d'années, voile blanc sur la tête, le visage baigné de larmes. Les joueurs ont gardé le visage totalement impassible, tandis que sur le banc, un membre de la délégation chantait. Diminué physiquement, la star de l'équipe Sardar Azmoun, qui a dénoncé la répression sur les réseaux sociaux, n'est pas titulaire.

    11:40
    On a le premier hit musical de ce mondial 👇
    Chaque mondial ou presque à son hymne. Et lors du premier match Qatar-Equateur, il se pourrait bien que les supporter Equatoriens aient trouvé celui de cette édition: «Queremos cerveza, queremos cerveza» («On veut de la bière, on veut de la bière») 👇

    11:31
    Moins de téléspectateurs en Allemagne
    En Allemagne, le match d'ouverture a attiré nettement moins de téléspectateurs qu'il y a quatre ans. A l'époque, le match Russie - Arabie saoudite avait rassemblé 10 millions de fans, ce qui correspondait à une part de marché de 52%.

    Aujourd'hui, seuls 6,21 millions de personnes ont regardé le match Qatar - Equateur sur la ZDF. La part de marché a chuté à 28,2%.

    Les derniers chiffres d'audience publiés par la RTS sont ceux de mercredi dernier.
    11:30
    Vous validez?
    11:29
    Des fans racontent leur mondial
    Des fans anglais au Qatar auraient rencontré le fils d'un cheikh. Ce dernier les auraient invités dans son palais. Une histoire épique (et pas vérifiée), qui fait le tour des réseaux...



    Un conte des mille et une nuits ? Eh bien, l'un des fans a filmé la visite - y compris le moment où il fait des câlins à un jeune lion.

    11:24
    L'hôtel du Ghana évacué
    Effervescence au camp de base de l'équipe du Ghana. En raison d'une alarme, tous les locataires de l'hôtel ont dû le quitter immédiatement. Au bout de trois quarts d'heure, les pompiers dépêchés sur place ont levé l'alerte.

    11:20
    Deuxième journée de Coupe du monde
    Deux équipes britanniques sont en action lors de cette deuxième journée de la Coupe du monde au Qatar. L'Angleterre jouera l'Iran à 14h. Dans l'autre match du groupe B, à 20h, les Etats-Unis et le Pays de Galles se rencontrent. C'est le premier match du Pays de Galles en Coupe du monde depuis 1958.
    Coupe du monde 2022: voici le calendrier complet des matchs
    A 17 heures, dans le groupe A, qui comprend également le Qatar et l'Equateur, se jouera Pays-Bas et le Sénégal.
