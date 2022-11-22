Cristiano Ronaldo’s drawing of Pepe 🤣pic.twitter.com/M2HX2SSBnC— SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 21, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo’s drawing of Pepe 🤣pic.twitter.com/M2HX2SSBnC— SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 21, 2022
ℹ️ @leroy_sane will miss tomorrow's opening game against Japan with a knee problem.— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) November 22, 2022
Get well soon, Leroy! 🙏#GER #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/JXKRCgac4T
« L’arrogance de Neymar » titre le quotidien allemand BILD sur un article. 😤— BeFootball (@_BeFootball) November 21, 2022
La raison ? L’attaquant Brésilien s’est affiché avec un short sur lequel il a rajouté une 6 ème étoile au dessus du logo de la Seleçao. ⭐️🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/Qz8gMTd5wi
Budweiser will give the winning country all the beer prepared for the #QatarWorldCup2022 worth of €75 million.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 21, 2022
It is also expected that the company will sue FIFA for breach of contract - the sale of beer was banned a few days before the start of the championship. pic.twitter.com/x5uq1GhMIM
Instead of the 'One Love' armband, England captain Harry Kane is wearing one that says 'No Discrimination' for their opening World Cup game. pic.twitter.com/f5FSZK1ngE— ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) November 21, 2022
Und kein einziger des iranischen Nationalteams hat gerade gesungen. Ein Statement, stumm, aber klar für die Revolution auf den Straßen im #Iran. #WM2022 #IranRevolution2022 pic.twitter.com/Pq7qdpsRLe— Natalie Amiri (@NatalieAmiri) November 21, 2022
La hinchada #ECU ya tiene el primer hit del #FIFAWorldCup : “Queremos cerveza, queremos cerveza” pic.twitter.com/Pk91fYLug5— Javier Lanza (@javierlanza) November 20, 2022
O moleque lançou o Brasil pic.twitter.com/cCLu9AXrki— Ricardo (@riccagol) November 20, 2022
“We met one of the Sheikh’s sons & he took us back to the palace!” 😮— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 20, 2022
“We were on the hunt for beers and we ended up at a big palace, we saw his monkeys & exotic birds!” 🐒
These England fans are out in Qatar & you HAVE to listen to their story! 🤣#FIFAWorldCup #TSWorldCup pic.twitter.com/RlclrsnEsP
November 20, 2022
🚨 𝗕𝗟𝗔𝗖𝗞 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗦 𝗖𝗔𝗠𝗣 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘#BlackStars | #FIFAWorldCup | #TeamGhana | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/8Z9p3gnJNK— 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) November 20, 2022
Pic de plus d'un million de personnes devant les écrans, 20 000 spectateurs dans un stade à Paris: France-Espagne, match de football réel entre «streamers», des joueurs-stars des jeux vidéo, a rempli ses objectifs samedi. Les Français ont gagné 2-0.