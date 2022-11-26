assez clair, brumeux
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Sport
    Mondial en direct

    EN DIRECT Coupe du Monde 2022: Les Argentins sont dans le dur

    Mondial en direct

    Les Argentins sont dans le dur

    Les dernières infos, les histoires insolites et divertissantes sur la Coupe du Monde au Qatar, c'est par ici. 👇
    26.11.2022, 20:53
    Team watson
    Team watson
    Suivez-moi
    Plus de «Sport»
    Mondial en direct
    Les Argentins sont dans le dur
    Aérienne comme jamais, Lara Gut-Behrami lance une saison prometteuse
    La France a un incroyable talent: seul Pelé a fait mieux
    Ces 5 gardiens du Mondial ont des parcours de vie absolument fous
    Nati
    Le Brésil n’a presque aucun point faible… mais il en a
    Native Ad
    Ces faux pas écologiques agacent la rédaction de watson - et vous?
    5
    Promotion
    Le plus suisse des one pots
    Envoyez-nous votre contribution
    avatar
    20:48
    Argentine-Mexique sous haute tension: 0-0 à la mi-temps
    Dans un match extrêmement crispé, l'Argentine et le Mexique bouclent la première période sur un 0-0 logique, sinon inéluctable. Aucune des deux équipes ne s'est procurée d'occasion nette.

    Comme prévu, l'Argentine a la possession mais son jeu reste majoritairement désordonné et prévisible, sans réel impact. Solide physiquement, avec parfois une rudesse suspecte, le Mexique résiste bien et reste à l'affut d'un contre.
    19:16
    L'Argentine éliminée dès le premier tour en cas de défaite face au Mexique
    Pour son dernier Mondial, Lionel Messi joue très gros ce soir. Après la désillusion face à l'Arabie Saoudite (2-1) en ouverture du Mondial, l'Argentine ne peut pas perdre face au Mexique.

    En cas de nouvelle contreperformance, les derniers vainqueurs de la Copa America seraient éliminés dès le premier tour. Un sacré revers pour une équipe qui restait sur 36 matchs consécutifs sans défaite.

    Voici la composition qui portera les espoirs de tout un pays: Martínez - Montiel, Otamendi, Lisandro, Acuña - De Paul, Guido Rodríguez, Alexis Mac Allister - Messi, Lautaro et Di María.
    18:57
    Mbappé délivre la France
    Emmenée par ses deux ailiers en feu, Kylian Mbappé et Ousmane Dembélé, la France aura harcelé le Danemark pendant tout le match, sans réellement être sereine ni à l'abri. Elle a finalement remporté une victoire précieuse grâce à un doublé de Mbappé (2-1).

    L'équipe de Deschamps a battu un étrange record qui dit tout de son problème du jour: elle a adressé 13 tirs en direction de la cage danoise en première-temps, son plus gros total sans marquer en Coupe du Monde depuis 1966.

    Organisé et opportuniste, le Danemark a essentiellement subi mais a su rester dangereux en permanence. Il n'y a rien de très spectaculaire dans cette équipe mais tout semble pensé et parfaitement exécuté, jusque dans le moindre placement.

    La délivrance pour la France est venue des pieds de Kylian Mbappé, après une très belle combinaison avec Théo Hernandez (61e). Mais six minutes plus tard, les Bleus étaient (encore) battus sur corner: Christensen passait devant Rabiot et marquait de la tête. Le Danemark avait même deux occasions de prendre l'avantage. Mais Mbappé a marqué à bout portant... du genou droit à la 86e minute.
    epa10330663 Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates scoring the 1-0 goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group D soccer match between France and Denmark at Stadium 947 in Doha, Qatar, 26 November 2022. EPA/ ...
    Bild: EPA
    18:02
    Les Bleus accrochés à la mi-temps
    Dans cette première mi-temps, l'équipe de France a eu les meilleures occasions, mais n'a pas su faire la différence au tableau d'affichage face à une équipe du Danemark très bien organisée.

    Après de premières minutes compliquées, les Bleus ont rapidement pris le contrôle du ballon et ont tenté de passer par les couloirs, notamment grâce à un Ousmane Dembélé inspiré. De leur côté, les Danois ont procédé en contre et auraient pu surprendre les coéquipiers de Mbappé sur une perte de balle de ce dernier.
    16:04
    Le vent a tourné pour l'Arabie saoudite
    Malgré une domination quasi constante, l'Arabie Saoudite a subi une défaite cruelle contre la Pologne (2-0). Les Saoudiens ont pris le dessus dans presque tous les domaines, autant dans l'intensité physique que dans le jeu collectif. Ils ont multiplié les assauts et les occasions jusqu'à manquer un penalty par leur capitaine Al-Dawsari (45e + 1).
    Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari holds his head after missing a chance to score during the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Saudi Arabia, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Q ...
    Bild: AP
    C'est bien la Pologne qui, presque sans rien montrer, a ouvert le score par Zielinski à la 39e minute, profitant d'une erreur d'inattention des Saoudiens. Repliés et généralement passifs, les Polonais ne sont réapparus qu'à l'heure de jeu avec une tête de Milik sur la barre transversale (62e), puis un tir de Lewandowski dévié sur le poteau (65e). Et c'est le même Lewandowski qui, sur une nouvelle étourderie de la défense saoudienne, a donné le coup de grâce, marquant le premier but de sa carrière en Coupe du monde (82e).

    Après cette démonstration de réalisme, la Pologne passe en tête de son groupe.
    La Tunisie toute proche de la sortie
    La Tunisie est au bord de l'élimination au Mondial. Contraints au nul (0-0) face au Danemark lors de la 1re journée du groupe D, les Aigles de Carthage ont été battus 1-0 par l'Australie samedi.

    Les Australiens, avec cette première victoire obtenue grâce à un but de la tête de Mitch Duke (22e), peuvent continuer à rêver avant de se frotter au Danemark mercredi. Les Socceroos n'ont passé qu'une seule fois le premier tour d'une Coupe du monde, en 2006.

    La Tunisie, avec un seul point, devra absolument battre la France pour espérer passer en huitièmes de finale. Une mission quasi impossible pour une équipe qui n'a toujours pas marqué le moindre but dans cette compétition. Et qui a attendu la deuxième mi-temps samedi pour prendre enfin le jeu à son compte.

    Certes présents dans l'engagement physique, les Tunisiens ne se sont procuré que de rares occasions. L'une d'elles est venue du Lucernois Mohamed Dräger qui a obligé le gardien australien Mathew Ryan à une belle parade (41e).
    Tunisia's Mohamed Draeger leaves the pitch during the World Cup group D soccer match between Tunisia and Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebra ...
    Bild: AP
    11:25
    Choc dominical Allemagne-Espagne, le Japon pour confirmer
    Le huitième jour de ce Mondial proposera un choc entre Espagne et Allemagne, deux grandes nations aux trajectoires contraires après la démonstration de la Roja contre le Costa Rica et la défaite surprise de la Mannschaft contre le Japon.

    L'Allemagne se relèvera-t-elle de la défaite humiliante subie face au Japon (2-1) lors de son entrée en lice mercredi? Les joueurs de Hansi Flick doivent réagir mais feront face à l'une des équipes les plus impressionnantes de cette première semaine de compétition: l'Espagne, qui a pulvérisé le Costa Rica de Keylor Navas (7-0).

    La pression pourrait même avoir doublé sur les épaules des quadruples champions du monde allemands, programmés en soirée (20h00), si le Japon, quelques heures plus tôt, continue sur sa lancée face au Costa Rica (11h00) dans l'autre match de cette deuxième journée du groupe E.

    En cas de victoire, les «Samuraï Blue» prendraient une belle option sur les huitièmes de finale, un stade auquel ils sont habitués: ils l'ont atteint lors de trois des cinq dernières Coupes du monde (2002, 2010 et 2018).
    France, Argentine, Arabie saoudite: la fièvre du samedi
    La fièvre va s'installer samedi chez les fans de la France, de l'Argentine et de l'Arabie Saoudite, lors d'une 2e journée des poules C et D qui va faire un premier tri.

    Mardi, les Bleus ont bien entamé leur Mondial en secouant les Socceroos australiens (4-1) grâce notamment à un doublé d'Olivier Giroud, désormais bien installé à la pointe de l'attaque. Mais le Danemark sera plus difficile à battre, dans la foulée de ses deux victoires contre les Bleus en 2022. Et les Danois auront d'autant plus besoin de points qu'ils n'ont pu faire que match nul contre la Tunisie mardi (0-0).Ce sera un peu la finale du groupe, avec en jeu un billet pour les huitièmes que les Bleus pourraient déjà réserver, et en deuxième rideau un Tunisie-Australie qui peut permettre aux Tunisiens de continuer à rêver, jusqu'au troisième match.

    Le même jour, dans le Groupe C, l'Argentine aura besoin d'un Leo Messi en version PSG 2022-23 pour lancer avec un peu de retard sa campagne de favori du Mondial, sur le papier. Ce sera contre le Mexique et l'ambiance promet d'être chaude sur la pelouse du Lusail Stadium. Les hommes de Scaloni n'ont plus de droit à l'erreur, ils ont pris une claque d'entrée et ils vont devoir justifier leur statut de favoris, sur le papier.
    Argentina soccer fans wearing Lionel Messi jerseys watch their team lose to Saudi Arabia in a World Cup Group C soccer match, played on a large screen in the Palermo neighborhood of Buenos, Aires, Arg ...
    Bild: sda
    Enfin, on saura samedi si l'Arabie Saoudite d'Hervé Renard, dopée par sa victoire inaugurale, amplement méritée (2-1), contre l'Albiceleste, est capable d'enchaîner en prenant au moins un point contre la Pologne de Robert Lewandowski. Les Polonais n'ont pas réussi à battre les Mexicains (0-0) car un penalty de «Lewy», 34 ans, meilleur buteur de l'histoire de sa sélection, a été détourné par «Memo» Ochoa, 37 ans, qui dispute son 5e Mondial. Ce même Ochoa chargé de repousser les assauts argentins samedi.
    21:58
    Mondial 2022: l'Angleterre en échec face aux Etats-Unis
    L'Angleterre a concédé le nul 0-0 contre les Etats-Unis lors de la 2e journée du groupe B du Mondial 2022. Elle a ainsi manqué l'occasion de décrocher déjà son billet pour les 8es de finale.
    England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, left, talks with his teammate England's John Stones during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and The United States, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al ...
    Bild: AP
    Les Three Lions ont livré une bien pâle copie. Ils ont même été dominés par leurs adversaires, qui ont montré plus d'énergie et de volonté. Les Américains ont vraiment bousculé leurs rivaux et ils auraient très bien pu l'emporter. Pickford a ainsi notamment été sauvé par sa transversale sur une frappe de Pulisic (33e), le meilleur homme sur la pelouse.

    Malgré leurs nombreux atouts offensifs, les Anglais n'ont quasiment rien réussi de dangereux pour la cage de Turner. Seul un tir de Mount à la 45e a obligé le portier US à une intervention digne de ce nom. (ats)
    19:01
    Mondial 2022: les Pays-Bas accrochés par l'Equateur
    Les Pays-Bas et l'Equateur ont fait match nul 1-1 lors de la 2e journée du groupe A du Mondial 2022. Les deux pays comptent ainsi 4 points, contre 3 au Sénégal et 0 au Qatar, déjà éliminé.

    Les Néerlandais avaient pris un départ idéal grâce à une superbe frappe de Gakpo (6e). Mais ils n'ont pas su enchaîner, tant s'en faut, ne se procurant ainsi pas la moindre occasion nette au terme d'une prestation aussi quelconque que décevante.

    Les Equatoriens ont dominé depuis la demi-heure et ont égalisé de manière méritée par l'inévitable Enner Valencia (49e), déjà auteur de son troisième but du tournoi. Le capitaine a malheureusement dû sortir sur une civière en fin de rencontre et sa présence dans le prochain match contre le Sénégal semble remise en question. (ats)
    16:36
    Le Sénégal s'impose contre le Qatar
    Lors de la deuxième journée du groupe A de la Coupe du monde à Doha, le Sénégal a battu le Qatar (3-1). Dominé pour la deuxième fois, le pays hôte du Mondial est donc pratiquement éliminé avant son dernier match de poule contre les Pays-Bas.
    15:56
    Neymar forfait contre la Suisse
    Le médecin de l'équipe du Brésil vient de signaler que Neymar ne pourrait pas jouer contre la Suisse lundi. La star a été touchée à la cheville lors de son match contre la Serbie.
    Brazil's Neymar grabs his ankle after an injury during the World Cup group G soccer match between Brazil and Serbia, at the the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (Laurent Gil ...
    Bild: sda
    13:15
    L'Iran bat le Pays de Galles et se relance
    Dans le groupe B de la Coupe du monde à Doha, l'Iran a battu 2-0 le Pays de Galles grâce à deux buts dans les arrêts de jeu, au cours d'un match animé. Cheshmi a marqué à la 98e minute et Rezaeian a assuré le succès à la 111e minute.

    Les Iraniens se relancent complètement après leur défaite 6-2 lors de leur entrée en lice face à l'Angleterre. Ils ont pris la deuxième place provisoire de la poule, derrière les Anglais.

    Le deuxième match de ce groupe opposera l'Angleterre aux Etats-Unis (20h00 ce vendredi soir).

    12:39
    Ronaldo sort un truc de son slip et le mange: bon appétit🥲!
    Jeudi soir, Critiano Ronaldo a provoqué l'étonnement avec une scène particulière. A la 37e minute, la star mondiale a attrapé son short de la main gauche, l'a fouillé pendant quelques secondes avant d'en sortir ce qui semble être un objet comestible. Il le met dans sa bouche et le mâche. Seul le joueur de 37 ans sait de quel «snack» il s'agissait.

    6:44
    Objectif «qualif» pour les Pays-Bas et l'Angleterre ce vendredi
    Deux des favoris du Mondial, les Pays-Bas et l'Angleterre, tenteront de valider ce vendredi, sans attendre, leur billet pour les huitièmes de finale.

    L'armada Oranje, en battant le Sénégal 2-0 lundi dans le Groupe A, et les Three Lions, en disposant de l'Iran 6-2 quelques heures plus tard, dans le Groupe B, ont bien lancé leur campagne, mais il reste quand même deux matches à jouer au premier tour.

    Les hommes de Louis van Gaal feraient bien de se défaire vendredi des Equatoriens, victorieux du Qatar dans le match d'ouverture (2-0), alors que ceux de Gareth Southgate affronteront leurs cousins américains, qui ont fait match nul contre les Gallois (1-1). Ce sera peut-être sans leur capitaine Harry Kane, touché à la cheville droite contre les Iraniens.

    La situation est très ouverte dans le Groupe A: l'Équateur peut, a priori, créer la surprise contre des Néerlandais moyennement convaincants qui ont dû attendre la fin de la rencontre (Gakpo 84e, Klaassen 90e+9) pour battre le Sénégal.

    Dans le Groupe B, la situation est relativement comparable: l'Angleterre a tout intérêt à se qualifier vendredi, contre un Team USA déçu par le résultat de son premier match, sans attendre un duel fratricide contre les Gallois de Gareth Bale, grands favoris contre l'Iran.
    epa10325517 England manager Gareth Southgate during a press conference in Doha, Qatar, 24 November 2022. England will play their second group B match at the FIFA World Cup on 25 November against USA. ...
    Bild: sda
    23:20
    Neymar Jr souffre d'une entorse à la cheville
    Tout le Brésil s'inquiète pour la star du PSG, sortie à la 79e minute de la victoire auriverde contre la Serbie (2-0) ce jeudi soir. Le médecin de la sélection brésilienne a donné des nouvelles de Neymar Jr à la radio brésilienne Itatiaia. Le numéro 10 souffrirait d'une entorse de la cheville droite. Le spécialiste a détaillé la blessure de l'attaquant:

    «On n'a pas encore eu le temps de faire un bilan plus complet, mais la cheville a déjà un peu gonflé. Il faut attendre les 24 prochaines heures.»

    Neymar sera-t-il absent contre la Suisse ou même forfait pour le reste de la compétition? «C’est encore trop tôt pour le dire. On va voir comment il va se sentir dans les prochaines heures»

    Régulièrement blessé ces dernières saisons, l'attaquant a été victime d'un tacle du défenseur serbe Nikola Milenkovic à la 67e minute. Il est sorti en marchant et semblait dépité sur le banc.
    22:00
    Mondial 2022: le Brésil grâce à un doublé de Richarlison
    Le Brésil a pris le départ qu'il voulait dans le groupe G de la Coupe du monde. Il s'est imposé 2-0 contre la Serbie grâce à un doublé de Richarlison (62e/73e).

    Les deux réussites de l'attaquant de Tottenham ont été inscrites après un travail préparatoire de Vinicius. Les deux autres joueurs offensifs des quintuples champions du monde, Neymar et Raphinha, ont été plus discrets.

    D'abors passablement gêné par le pressing et l'organisation défensive des Serbes, le Brésil a su attendre son heure. Après une première mi-temps assez poussive, il a nettement haussé le rythme et son niveau de jeu en seconde période. Le score aurait même pu prendre des proportions plus larges sans quelques arrêts du gardien Vanja Milinkovic-Savic et deux frappes sur les montants d'Alex Sandro (60e) et Casemiro (81e). (ats)
    Brazil's players celebrate the second goal in front of Serbia's goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, left, during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group G soccer match between Brazil and Serbia at the Lusa ...
    Bild: KEYSTONE
    19:52
    Cristiano Ronaldo est le premier joueur à marquer lors de cinq coupes du monde
    Cristiano Ronaldo continue d’écrire sa légende. Le Portugais, buteur sur penalty contre le Ghana ce jeudi, est devenu le premier joueur à marquer lors de cinq Coupes du monde différentes. Il fait mieux que Pelé, les Allemands Uwe Seeler et Miroslav Klose et Lionel Messi (quatre).

    Ronaldo, actuellement sans club depuis la résiliation de son contrat à Manchester United, a marqué face aux Black Stars son premier but du Mondial 2022 lors de l'entrée en lice du Portugal dans le groupe H, en transformant un penalty qu'il a lui-même obtenu (65e).
    epa10325696 Cristiano Ronaldo (C) of Portugal in action against Alexander Dijku (L) and goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group H soccer match between Portugal and Ghana at S ...
    Bild: EPA LUSA
    Le quintuple Ballon d’or a inscrit un but lors de la Coupe du monde 2006, un but en 2010, un en 2014 et quatre en 2018. Avec le but de ce jeudi face au Ghana, il en est désormais à huit buts dans sa carrière en Coupe du monde.

    À 37 ans, il est devenu le deuxième plus vieux buteur de l’histoire du Mondial, derrière Roger Milla (42 ans). En cette période délicate et après avoir traversé plusieurs mois de tempête à Manchester United, la sélection représente plus que jamais une bouffée d’oxygène pour le Portugais.
    19:23
    Mondial 2022: le Portugal domine le Ghana 3-2
    Le Portugal a pris la tête du groupe H de la Coupe du monde grâce à son succès 3-2 contre le Ghana à Doha. Auteur sur penalty du premier but, Cristiano Ronaldo a écrit une nouvelle page d'histoire.

    CR7 a obtenu avec malice et transformé sans problème un penalty à la 65e face au gardien de Saint-Gall Zigi. Il est ainsi devenu le premier joueur de l'histoire à marquer durant cinq éditions différentes de la Coupe du monde!

    Le Ghana a égalisé par André Ayew (73e), mais les Portugais ont fait la décision ensuite avec des réussites de Joao Félix (78e) et Rafael Leao (80e), ce dernier à peine entré sur le terrain. Bukari a relancé en vain le suspense en réduisant le score à la 89e.

    Match enfin lancé
    Cette rencontre a essentiellement valu par sa seconde période. A l'issue de la première, où il ne s'était rien passé à part un arrêt de Zigi devant Ronaldo (10e), le spectre d'un nouveau 0-0 rôdait dans les parages. Mais heureusement, le penalty, un brin sévère, accordé aux Portugais a véritablement lancé le match et forcé les Ghanéens à abandonner leur tactique attentiste. (ats)
    epa10325696 Cristiano Ronaldo (C) of Portugal in action against Alexander Dijku (L) and goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group H soccer match between Portugal and Ghana at S ...
    Bild: EPA LUSA
    17:15
    Portugal - Ghana: début du match
    Le Portugal de Cristiano Ronaldo défie le Ghana, jeudi 24 novembre, pour son premier match de la Coupe du monde.
    Portugal's Danilo Pereira, left, and Ghana's Andre Ayew challenge for the ball during the World Cup group H soccer match between Portugal and Ghana, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 2 ...
    Bild: sda
    17:22
    Ronaldo pleure
    La superstar portugaise ne peut pas retenir ses émotions avant le match contre le Ghana. Le joueur de 37 ans participe, très probablement, à sa dernière Coupe du monde au Qatar.

    16:09
    L'Uruguay et la Corée du Sud font un nul
    L'Uruguay et la Corée du Sud ont livré une rencontre hélas bien soporifique dans le groupe H de la Coupe du monde 2022. La partie s'est conclue sur un nul 0-0.

    Les deux formations n'ont pas voulu prendre de risques et cela a débouché déjà sur le quatrième score à lunettes depuis le début de la compétition. Aucune n'a d'ailleurs pu cadrer le moindre tir, ce qui illustre bien la pauvreté des débats.
    epa10324922 Diego Godin (L) of Uruguay in action against Hwang Ui-jo (R) of South Korea during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group H soccer match between Uruguay and South Korea at Education City Stadium in ...
    Bild: sda
    Les meilleures occasions ont été pour les Uruguayens, qui ont tiré deux fois sur le poteau. D'abord sur une tête de Godin (43e, en bleu ☝️), puis sur une frappe lointaine de Valverde (90e 👇).
    epa10325198 Federico Valverde of Uruguay reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group H soccer match between Uruguay and South Korea at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 24 November 2022. EPA/Neil ...
    Bild: sda
    15:22
    Pour ceux qui auraient manqué la victoire de la Nati 👇
    Revivez le match Suisse - Cameroun en images
    31 Images
    Le premier match de la Nati au Qatar contre les Lions Indomptables a débuté à 11 heures ce jeudi 24 novembre. Vous vouliez revoir les moments les plus fous? N'en dites pas plus... On est chaud pour ce premier match
    Vers le slideshow
    15:08
    Uruguay - Corée du Sud
    Zéro à zéro à la mi-temps 👇
    epa10325005 Facundo Pellistri (R) of Uruguay in action against Jaesung Lee of South Korea during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group H soccer match between Uruguay and South Korea at Education City Stadium ...
    Bild: sda
    14:46
    Pour revivre le match Suisse - Cameroun (et la victoire de la Nati) 👇
    Nati
    Embolo: «Je voulais gagner ce match et je suis fier»
    10:12
    Les premiers fans sont là
    Environ 1500 supporters venus de Suisse seront au match.
    epa10324170 Supporters of Switzerland arrive to the stadium for the FIFA World Cup 2022 group G soccer match between Switzerland and Cameroon at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, 24 November 2022 ...
    Bild: sda
    Two fans of the Swiss team smile before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group G soccer match between Switzerland and Cameroon at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Novem ...
    Bild: sda
    22:16
    La Belgique bat le Canada 1-0
    Avec beaucoup de difficultés, les Belges remportent la rencontre contre le Canada par 1 à 0.

    Les Red Devils ont continué à avoir du mal en deuxième période et se sont davantage concentrés sur la défense. Les Canucks ont continué à exercer un bon pressing, mais les scènes de but claires se sont faites plus rares. Les Belges ont donc finalement réussi à conserver leur heureux 1-0 et à se hisser en tête du classement. En revanche, les Canadiens ne peuvent pas être récompensés pour leur forte performance et repartent sans aucun point de la première rencontre. Ils peuvent toutefois s'appuyer sur leur performance tout à fait convaincante.

    Dimanche, les deux équipes entameront le deuxième tour. La Belgique affrontera le Maroc, tandis que le Canada aura affaire à la Croatie. C'est tout pour cette journée de championnat du monde.
    19:35
    L'Espagne s'impose 7-0
    Pour son entrée en lice dans le Mondial, l'Espagne a livré une démonstration de force collective et offensive aux dépens du Costa Rica, humilié 7-0 à Doha.

    La Roja prend ainsi la tête du groupe E à la différence de buts, à égalité de points avec le Japon, vainqueur surprise de l'Allemagne (2-1) plus tôt dans l'après-midi. L'Allemagne et l'Espagne seront opposées dimanche au stade Al-Bayt d'Al-Khor, lors de la prochaine journée.
    18:14
    La Roja en démonstration
    L'équipe d'Espagne a marqué les esprits lors de sa première mi-temps face au Costa Rica mercredi. D'abord parce qu'elle a inscrit 3 buts, ensuite et surtout parce qu'elle a battu un record.



    L'équipe dirigée par Luis Enrique (ex-Barcelone) a effectué 549 passes en première mi-temps. C'est le plus grand nombre de passes réalisées par une équipe dans une mi-temps de n'importe quel match de toute l'histoire de la Coupe du monde.
    16:27
    Kane s'est entraîné et va bien
    Touché à la cheville droite à la fin du match contre l'Iran lors de l'entrée en lice de l'Angleterre dans le Mondial 2022, Harry Kane «va bien». L'attaquant des «Three Lions» s'est même entraîné mercredi, a indiqué le gardien de but Jordan Pickford.

    «Je pense qu'il va bien. C'est peut-être encore un peu douloureux mais il était sur le terrain avec nous aujourd'hui (mercredi). C'est une bonne chose (parce que) c'est notre capitaine», a expliqué le gardien d'Everton lors d'une conférence de presse.
    _____

    Et n'oubliez pas! Ce mercredi 23 novembre, au soir, l'Espagne affronte le Costa Rica: pour tous savoir de ces équipes, c'est par ici:
    Coupe du monde 2022: Tout savoir l'équipe d'Espagne qui ira au Qatar
    Coupe du monde 2022: Tout savoir sur l'équipe du Costa Rica
    Puis la Belgique sera opposée au Canada:
    Coupe du monde 2022: Voici l'équipe de Belgique qui partira au Qatar
    Coupe du monde 2022: Tout savoir sur l'équipe du Canada
    16:00
    Sensation japonaise
    L'équipe du Japon a créé le deuxième exploit de la Coupe du monde. Au lendemain de la victoire de l'Arabie Saoudite sur l'Argentine (2-1), les Nippons ont battu l'Allemagne sur le même score ce mercredi.



    Gundogan (33e) avait pourtant ouvert le score pour la Mannschaft sur penalty, mais Doan (75e) puis Asano (83e) ont tout changé en deuxième mi-temps.
    15:30
    Il essaie de rentrer avec de l'alcool...dans ses jumelles!
    12:59
    Croatie et Maroc font match nul
    Finaliste malheureuse en 2018 en Russie, la Croatie a manqué son entrée en lice dans le Mondial au Qatar. La sélection de Zlatko Dalic a dû se contenter d'un nul 0-0 mercredi face au Maroc, dans un groupe F où figurent également la Belgique et le Canada.

    Les coups de patte de l'immense Luka Modric (37 ans) n'ont pas suffi à une équipe de Croatie dominatrice mais peu inspirée à la finition, dans un stade Al-Bayt dont les tribunes étaient majoritairement remplies par les supporters marocains. La défense des Lions de l'Atlas a tenu bon sans trop trembler.
    11:07
    Voici comment les écoliers mexicains ont réagi à l'arrêt du penalty
    Lors du match Mexique-Pologne, Robert Lewandowski a échoué devant le gardien mexicain Guillermo Ochoa. Et ces petits Mexicains étaient en feu 👇

    11:05
    Un défenseur saoudien souffre d'une fracture de la mâchoire et d'une hémorragie interne
    La victoire de l'Arabie saoudite sur l'Argentine a été l'une des plus grandes surprises de l'histoire de la Coupe du monde. Et pourtant, la joie des Asiatiques a été légèrement ternie. En effet, dans le temps additionnel, l'équipe de l'entraîneur français Hervé Renard a connu un moment de frayeur. Le défenseur Yasser Al-Shahrani est entré en collision avec le gardien Mohammed Al-Owais et a été touché au visage par le genou de ce dernier.
    epa10320251 Saudi Arabia's goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais (up) collides with teammate Yasser Al-Shahrani (bottom) during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group C soccer match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia a ...
    Bild: sda
    Les radiographies ont révélé que le joueur de 30 ans s'était fracturé la mâchoire et d'autres os dans la partie gauche du visage. Il a également souffert d'une hémorragie interne. C'est pourquoi, selon Gulf Today, il a été transporté en Allemagne pour y être opéré.
    11:03
    Lucas Hernandez forfait
    L'hécatombe se poursuit au sein de l'équipe de France.
    Lucas Hernandez est au repos forc
    Bild: sda
    Le défenseur Lucas Hernandez, blessé mardi contre l'Australie lors du premier match des Bleus au Mondial 2022, souffre d'une rupture d'un ligament du genou droit, a annoncé mercredi la Fédération française (FFF).
    21:58
    La France bat facilement l'Australie
    Les champions du monde en titre n'ont pas raté leur entrée en lice au Qatar. Mardi soir, ils ont largement battu l'Australie 4-1.

    Si leur victoire est nette, les Bleus ont toutefois été menés dès la 9e minute, grâce à une réussite de Goodwin. Rabiot a égalisé à la 27e, puis Giroud a donné l'avantage à la France cinq minutes plus tard.

    En seconde période, Kylian Mbappé (68e) et à nouveau Giroud (71e) ont salé l'addition.

    Notre article sur Olivier Giroud, héros de ce match 👇



    Dans l'autre match de ce groupe D, Danois et Tunisiens ont fait match nul 0-0 plus tôt dans la journée.
    20:24
    Le Mexique et la Pologne dos à dos
    Mexicains et Polonais n'ont pas réussi à se départager pour leur entrée en lice dans le Mondial. Ils ont fait match nul 0-0. A la 58e minute, le gardien mexicain Ochoa (37 ans) a détourné avec brio un penalty de Lewandowski.



    Plus tôt dans la journée, dans le même groupe, l'Arabie saoudite a créé une immense surprise en battant l'Argentine 2-1.
    16:08
    Nul entre le Danemark et la Tunisie
    Le Danemark et la Tunisie ont fait match nul 0-0 mardi après-midi lors de leur entrée en lice à la Coupe du monde au Qatar. L'autre match du groupe opposera mardi soir à 20h00 la France, championne en titre, à l'Australie.
    epa10320634 Mikkel Damsgaard (R) of Denmark in action against Naim Sliti of Tunisia during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group D soccer match between Denmark and Tunisia at Education City Stadium in Doha, Q ...
    Bild: EPA
    13:07
    L'Argentine battue par l'Arabie saoudite
    Enorme surprise au Qatar! L'Argentine, l'un des favoris au titre mondial, s'est inclinée 2-1 mardi matin contre l'Arabie saoudite pour son entrée en lice dans le tournoi.

    Un très mauvais départ donc, dans un groupe relevé qui compte aussi le Mexique et la Pologne.

    Lionel Messi avait ouvert le score pour les Argentins sur penalty à la 10e minute. Mais les Saoudiens ont renversé la vapeur en seconde période, en l'espace de cinq minutes (48e et 53e).

    L'Argentine était invaincue depuis 36 matchs. Elle n'était qu'à une seule partie du record établi par l'Italie entre 2018 et 2021.
    10:57
    Cristiano Ronaldo dessine Pepe
    Il s'en est plutôt bien sorti ❤️ (non?).

    10:11
    Sané forfait contre le Japon
    La fédération allemande a annoncé que son attaquant Leroy Sané manquera le premier match de l'Allemagne à la Coupe du monde contre le Japon, mercredi à 14h00. Le joueur du Bayern Munich est touché à un genou.

    22:28
    Première polémique pour Neymar qui est qualifié d'arrogant
    Le brésilien n'a pas encore commencé la compétition qu'il provoque déjà une petite polémique. En cause? Une photo Instagram du blason de l'équipe du Brésil sur lequel il a ajouté une sixième étoile. Cela n'a pas plus au quotidien allemand Bild qui a qualifié l'attaquant de la Seleçao «d'arrogant».
    Richarlison, son coéquipier a défendu le joueur du PSG en dénonçant cette controverse. Neymar est juste un «rêveur» selon lui.

    22:06
    Egalité entre les Etat-Unis et le Pays de Galles
    Les Etats-Unis et la Pays de Galles n'ont pas réussi à se départager pour leur début dans cette Coupe du monde au Qatar. Les Américains ont été les plus entreprenants en ouvrant la marque par Weah à la 36e, mais les Gallois ont égalisé tardivement sur un pénalty de Gareth Bale à la 82e.
    epa10319022 Gareth Bale of Wales scores the 1-1 with a penalty kick during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group B soccer match between the USA and Wales at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 21 November 2 ...
    Bild: sda
    21:50
    La FIFA interdit le brassard de Granit Xhaka pendant la Coupe du monde
    La Fédération internationale menace de sanctions les joueurs qui arboreront le brassard «One Love» durant le tournoi. Or c'est celui de notre capitaine.
    Plusieurs capitaines des sélections engagées lors de la Coupe du monde au Qatar avaient fait le choix de porter un brassard spécial sur lequel le message «One Love» était inscrit. Le but: s'engager pour l'inclusion et envoyer un message contre la discrimination lors du Mondial.
    La FIFA interdit le brassard de Granit Xhaka pendant la Coupe du monde
    de Julien Caloz
    20:12
    Messi : "Ce sera définitivement ma dernière Coupe du monde"
    A la veille de l'entrée en lice de l'Argentine face à l'Arabie Saoudite, Lionel Messi a confié lundi en conférence de presse que le Mondial qatari sera sûrement son dernier. Cette année, le septuple Ballon d'Or espère gagner le dernier trophée qui manque à son palmarès, huit ans après la finale perdue face à l'Allemagne.
    L'entraîneur argentin Lionel Scaloni a récemment exprimé l'espoir que Messi disputerait une autre Coupe du monde après le Qatar.
    epa10318421 Argentina's Lionel Messi speaks during a press conference at the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC) in Doha, Qatar, 21 November 2022. Argentina will play Saudi Arabia in their group C ...
    Bild: EPA
    19:14
    Les Pays-Bas piègent le Sénégal à la fin du match
    Les Pays-Bas se sont imposés 2-0 contre le Sénégal et rejoignent l'Equateur en tête du groupe A. Dans un match assez équilibré, les Néerlandais ont ouvert le score à la 84e sur une tête de Gapko (1-0), puis un contre de Klaassen à la 90e, scellant le 2-0.
    Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands celebrates scoring the opening goal during the World Cup, group A soccer match between Senegal and Netherlands at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, ...
    Bild: sda
    18:38
    Le vainqueur de la Coupe du monde recevra de la bière de Budweiser
    Après l'interdiction totale de la vente de bière autour des stades du Qatar, Budweiser se retrouve avec d'innombrables litres de bière sur les bras. Mais la solution semble désormais trouvée, la société américaine enverra le stock d'une valeur de 75 millions d'euros au pays qui remportera la coupe du monde.
    16:31
    Massimo Lorenzi sur la RTS: «Le Qatar n'a pas de valeur... sauf le pognon»
    Le chef des sports de la RTS n'a pas mâché ses mots pour parler du Qatar et du président de la FIFA. En direct dans le 12:45, Massimo Lorenzi a déclaré que l'émirat et Gianni Infantino n'avaient pas de valeur. Sélection de ses meilleures punchlines.
    5
    Vidéo
    Massimo Lorenzi sur la RTS: «Le Qatar n'a pas de valeur... sauf le pognon»
    de Margaux Habert
    16:27
    Large succès pour les Three Lions
    L'Angleterre a pris un départ parfait dans la Coupe du monde 2022 au Qatar. A Doha, elle a nettement dominé l'Iran 6-2 dans la première rencontre du groupe B.

    Après six matches sans victoire, les Three Lions ont donc rassuré leurs supporters. Ils ont livré la marchandise avec parfois un certain brio et ont fait preuve de patience avant de trouver l'ouverture. Le 1-0 signé de la tête par le jeune prodige Bellingham (35e) a fait voler en éclats la résistance iranienne.
    epa10318223 Jack Grealish (R) of England celebrates with teammates after scoring the 6-1 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group B soccer match between England and Iran at Khalifa International Stad ...
    Bild: sda
    Les Anglais ont ensuite encore trouvé le chemin des filets par Saka (43e/62e), Sterling (45e) et Rashford (71e). Ce dernier a marqué sur son premier ballon, moins d'une minute après avoir remplacé Saka. Le seul motif d'étonnement réside dans le fait que le capitaine Harry Kane est resté muet. Mais il a donné deux passes décisives. Grealish a encore ajouté le numéro six à la 90e.

    Ce succès vient au bon moment pour les Three Lions, qui restaient sur une Ligue des nations très décevante, conclue sur une relégation. Cette victoire au terme d'un très long match (28 minutes d'arrêts de jeu!) a été bien plus aisée que ce qui pouvait être anticipé. Gareth Southgate et ses hommes ont ainsi sans doute fait taire pas mal de critiques.
    15:46
    Au lieu du brassard «One Love», le capitaine de l'équipe d'Angleterre, Harry Kane, porte un brassard qui dit «No Discrimination» pour le premier match de la Coupe du monde.



    Les Anglais ont mis le genou à terre pour protester contre toute forme de discrimination.
    Image
    Pourquoi la FIFA fait la police des Brassards? Eléments de réponse ici 👇
    La FIFA interdit le brassard de Granit Xhaka pendant la Coupe du monde
    de Julien Caloz
    15:28
    Brassard interdit? Elle s'en moque
    Alors que la FIFA a interdit aux capitaines de porter le bracelet avec le message «One Love», Alex Scott s'en moque.
    Image
    L'ancienne joueuse de l'équipe d'Angleterre est présente au stade en tant que consultante pour la BBC.

    Pour en savoir plus 👇
    La FIFA in