Mehr als 100 Tote bei Überschwemmungen in Nigeria

“On behalf of the President & Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, @MBuhari, I, Engr. Mustapha Maihaja, Director-General of @nemanigeria, hereby declare National Disaster in the following States:

- Kogi

- Niger

- Anambra

- Delta.”



17/09/2018