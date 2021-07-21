First Europe, now China (Zhengzhou, to be specific).— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) July 20, 2021
The floods are horrifying. pic.twitter.com/d7Q1MgmpEe
Massive flash floods caused by heavy rain in Zhengzhou, central Chinese province of Henan, severe damage reported. pic.twitter.com/F6VQ5vRZjn— Tong Bingxue 仝冰雪 (@tongbingxue) July 20, 2021
Dramatic scenes in the Chinese city of #Zhengzhou of people trapped in the worst flooding the city has seen in decades. 12 people are confirmed dead, most died in submerged subway stations. No power and water in many parts of the city. 10,000 firefighters and soldiers deployed. pic.twitter.com/g5eEim5n7H— Katrina Yu (@Katmyu) July 21, 2021
Dam collapses in China's #Zhengzhou city due to major #flooding— EHA News (@eha_news) July 20, 2021
▪️It has became the third dam to collapse in 48 hours
▪️China has raised the nationwide flood emergency responce level. pic.twitter.com/9bCqePgjEo
More horrifying pictures from my friend in Zhengzhou City pic.twitter.com/YBpvWh6l19— Ron Expo Fan (@ronexpofan) July 20, 2021
This video was shared by People's Daily, showing the strength of the water current in Zhengzhou. People formed a human chain to prevent being dragged away. #henan pic.twitter.com/bzBciP7WIB— Manya Koetse (@manyapan) July 20, 2021
Cw: flooding, potentially terrifying video— XIRAN*Preorder Iron Widow! (@XiranJayZhao) July 20, 2021
The city of Zhengzhou in Henan, China has been flooded after getting a year worth's of rain in 8 hours. Some downright apocalyptic videos are circulating the Chinese Internet 😣
The #ClimateEmergency is seriously OUT OF HAND pic.twitter.com/xJawphyZjq
2/3: A woman rescued in flood waters in Zhengzhou, Henan (video from WeChat). pic.twitter.com/6fOblgl5OL— Bill Birtles (@billbirtles) July 20, 2021
One subway entrance of line 7 in Zhengzhou collapsed on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/uH8ybyDOPi— Manya Koetse (@manyapan) July 20, 2021
3/3: More extraordinary scenes from the floods in central China - commuters on the Zhengzhou subway. There are other videos circulating on WeChat that show people in even worse predicaments - appears to be very destructive flooding. pic.twitter.com/hCJYq3ANyU— Bill Birtles (@billbirtles) July 20, 2021
The videos shared on Chinese social media about the floodings in Henan following the heavy rain really show the severity of the situation. These are some of them. pic.twitter.com/zZMKxvAGAX— Manya Koetse (@manyapan) July 20, 2021
"The wireless service is out of service. Cops came to warn us not to send out any info about the flood. Doctors are gone and none in hospital. Mr Niu said more than 100 deaths in his community. Corpses are everywhere and no one cares. We are scared to death every min." #Zhengzhou pic.twitter.com/cFbCu21zrD— 🔥火来2号🔥✊🌽🚀 (@jsdfposjpqyuee1) July 21, 2021
This appears to be a train station in #Zhengzhou— China Breaking News (@EmslieDustin) July 20, 2021
Unbelievable scenes and shows the power of nature. pic.twitter.com/h1ptJUpnPe
This video is going viral Weibo and making its rounds on WeChat today. Nothing but praise for the people who see this unfold and do not hesitate a single moment to jump in. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2DjNmS5kl5— Manya Koetse (@manyapan) July 21, 2021
If you see these kinds of videos going around Weibo and elsewhere you realize just how many incidents occurred today apart from the bigger ones. This family of three managed to be pulled from the mud. 🙌 #henan #zhengzhou pic.twitter.com/x9e9ODm91O— Manya Koetse (@manyapan) July 20, 2021
Just before midnight, over 150 people (kids and teachers) were rescued from a flooded kindergarten in Zhengzhou. Glad to see some of the kids and firefighters smiling during the rescue operation 🙌 pic.twitter.com/iX26hdMTDx— Manya Koetse (@manyapan) July 20, 2021
#Zhengzhou - as a result of the flooding an aluminium producing factory exploded. pic.twitter.com/GPAdWGCFNC— mag1c (@mag1c14) July 20, 2021