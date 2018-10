Hurrikan «Willa» erreicht höchste Kategorie – zwei gefährliche Stürme halten Mexio in Atem

Talk about rapid intensification! In the last 24 hours (see animation), the max sustained winds of #Hurricane #Willa have increased from 100 MPH (155 KM/H) to a whopping 160 MPH (260 KM/H)! Central pressure has dropped from 975 MB (28.80") to 925 MB (27.32"). (@NOAA GOES-East) pic.twitter.com/qBcoL7p1QO