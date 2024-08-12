sonnig32°
DE | FR
burger
International
Liveticker

Ukraine-Ticker: Gouverneur spricht von 120.000 Evakuierten bei Kursk

A Ukrainian soldier, aka Borchik, of the ACHILLES battalion of the 92nd brigade, operates a suicide FPV drone over Russian positions in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy ...
Ein ukrainischer Soldat steuert eine Drohne.Bild: keystone
Liveticker

Gouverneur: 120.000 Evakuierte bei Kursk +++ Putin fordert: «Feind aus Kursk vertreiben»

Die aktuellsten News zum Ukraine-Krieg im Liveticker.
12.08.2024, 14:3112.08.2024, 15:22
Mehr «International»
  • Im Februar 2022 befahl der russische Präsident, Wladimir Putin, einen völkerrechtswidrigen Angriffskrieg gegen die Ukraine. Zunächst wurde das gesamte Staatsgebiet des Nachbarlandes angegriffen, mittlerweile konzentrieren sich die Kampfhandlungen auf den Osten.
  • Die russische Armee bombardiert zudem regelmässig alle grösseren Städte der Ukraine aus der Luft. Für grosses Entsetzen sorgte ein russischer Angriff auf Kiew, bei dem eine Kinderklinik getroffen wurde, mindestens 37 Menschen starben, darunter 13 Kinder.
  • Die westlichen Unterstützer der Ukraine sicherten dem Land daraufhin mehr Material zur Luftabwehr zu. Zudem erhielt die Ukraine zwischenzeitlich auch Kampfjets.
  • Die ukrainische Armee greift ihrerseits auch immer wieder Ziele in Russland oder auf der besetzten Krim an. Dabei zielen die Attacken zumeist auf Treibstoff- oder Militärmaterial-Lager.
Schicke uns deinen Input
avatar
15:00
Schweiz und Italien verabschieden Deklaration zur Ukraine
Aussenminister Ignazio Cassis und der stellvertretende Ministerpräsident und Aussenminister von Italien, Antonio Tajani, haben am Montag am Rande des Filmfestivals Locarno eine gemeinsame Ukraine-Deklaration unterschrieben.
Antonio Tajani, left, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy and Ignazio Cassis, right, Swiss Federal Councilor and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, speak dur ...
Bild: keystone
Darin drücken die beiden Unterzeichnenden ihre «tiefe Sorge» betreffend der «anhaltende Aggression Russlands» gegen die Ukraine aus.

Die Deklaration solle das gemeinsame Engagement der beiden Länder für einen Frieden unterstreichen, sagte Tajani vor den Medien in Locarno. Italien richtet im kommenden Jahr eine Ukraine-Wiederaufbaukonferenz aus. (sda)
14:28
Putin fordert: «Feind aus Kursk vertreiben»
Wie die BBC berichtet, hat Putin ein Meeting bezüglich der Situation in der Grenzregion Kursk abgehalten.

Dabei erklärte er: «Die Hauptaufgabe des Verteidigungsministeriums besteht darin, den Feind aus unserem Gebiet zu vertreiben.»

Putin gab zudem an, dass die Ukraine nur ihre Verhandlungsposition stärken möchte. (ear)
10:38
Russischer Landkreis an Grenze zur Ukraine wird geräumt
Aus Angst vor einem weiteren ukrainischen Vorstoss haben die Behörden im russischen Gebiet Belgorod die Evakuierung eines Landkreises direkt an der Grenze angeordnet. «Wir haben einen unruhigen Morgen, der Feind ist an der Grenze des Kreises Krasnaja Jaruga aktiv», sagte der Gouverneur von Belgorod, Wjatscheslaw Gladkow. Zur Sicherheit sollten die Bewohner an andere Orte gebracht werden.
A burned car is seen in front of an apartment building damaged after shelling by the Ukrainian side in Kursk, Russia, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (AP Photo)
Bild: keystone
Fahrzeuge seien unterwegs. «Ich bin überzeugt, dass alles organisiert verläuft. Hauptsache ruhig, ohne Panik», sagte Gladkow in einem Kurzvideo, das über soziale Netzwerke verbreitet wurde. Er sei sich sicher, dass die russische Armee alles tue, um mit der Bedrohung fertig zu werden.

Er machte keine Angaben, was die Ukrainer angeblich an diesem Grenzabschnitt unternehmen. Der russische Militärblog «Rybar» berichtete von einem Angriff auf den Grenzübergang Kolotilowka und dem Eindringen ukrainischer Sabotagetrupps durch ein Waldgebiet bei Terebreno. Bestätigungen dafür gab es nicht.

Der Landkreis Krasnaja Jaruga liegt im Nordwesten des Gebiets Belgorod und schliesst an das russische Gebiet Kursk an, in das ukrainischen Truppen am vergangenen Dienstag vorgedrungen sind. Dort hatte es heftige Kritik der Anwohner gegeben, dass die Behörden nicht vorbereitet gewesen seien. Zehntausende Bewohner aus den Orten an der Grenze flüchteten ungeordnet vor den Kämpfen. (leo/sda/dpa)
6:25
Brand im Kühlsystem von AKW Saporischschja gelöscht
In dem von Russland besetzten Atomkraftwerk Saporischschja im südukrainischen Enerhodar ist am Abend nach russischer Darstellung ein Brand an der Kühlanlage ausgebrochen. Noch in der Nacht konnte das Feuer vollständig gelöscht werden, wie ein von Russland eingesetzter Beamter bei Telegram mitteilte. (sda)

Den Vorfall und die weiteren aktuellen Entwicklungen gibt es hier in der Übersicht:
AKW-Brand in Saporischschja und Ukraine-Vormarsch in Kursk – das Wichtigste in 5 Punkten
21:48
Brand im Kühlsystem von AKW Saporischschja
In dem von Russland besetzten Atomkraftwerk Saporischschja im südukrainischen Enerhodar ist am Abend nach russischer Darstellung ein Brand an der Kühlanlage ausgebrochen. Der von Moskau eingesetzte Statthalter der Region, Jewgeni Balizki, erklärte, zuvor habe es einen ukrainischen Angriff auf die Umgebung des Kraftwerks gegeben, wie die Staatsagentur Tass berichtete. Es drohe allerdings keine Gefahr, da alle Blöcke des AKW abgeschaltet seien. Die Strahlungswerte seien im normalen Bereich.

Die russischen Behörden sprachen von erheblichen Schäden an der Infrastruktur. Nach russischer Darstellung war der Brand durch eine Kampfdrohne entstanden.

Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj wiederum warf Russland vor, Feuer in dem AKW gelegt zu haben. Die Strahlungswerte seien zwar normal, schrieb Selenskyj auf der Plattform X. «Aber solange die russischen Terroristen das Nuklearkraftwerk kontrollieren, ist und kann die Lage nicht normal sein.» Er forderte eine sofortige Reaktion der Weltgemeinschaft und der Atombehörde IAEA.



Russland hat das grösste Kernkraftwerk Europas kurz nach Beginn seines Angriffskriegs erobert und hält es seither besetzt. Beide Seiten machen sich gegenseitig für Angriffe auf das Kraftwerk oder Sabotage daran verantwortlich. Russland hat zuletzt immer wieder ukrainische Drohnenattacken beklagt.

Wegen der Sicherheitsbedenken wurden die Reaktoren bereits 2022 heruntergefahren, müssen aber weiter gekühlt werden. Auf dem Gelände sind Beobachter der IAEA stationiert. Die Beobachter teilten am späten Abend mit, sie hätten starke Rauchentwicklung im Norden des AKW beobachtet, nach mehreren Explosionen. Sie seien über einen angeblichen Drohnenangriff informiert worden. Es habe keine Auswirkungen auf nukleare Sicherheit gegeben. (sda/dpa)
17:27
Weiter russischer Druck in der Ostukraine
Abseits der Kämpfe beim ukrainischen Vorstoss auf russisches Staatsgebiet bei Kursk haben russische Truppen ihre Angriffe im Osten der Ukraine fortgesetzt. Schwerpunkte der Kampfhandlungen lagen rund um Torezk und Pokrowsk, wie der ukrainische Generalstab in Kiew mitteilte.

Zum eigentlichen Kampfgeschehen im Raum Kursk machte die Generalität in Kiew nur wenige Angaben. Im Lagebericht hiess es lediglich, dass russische Fernartillerie und Kampfflugzeuge das Gebiet um Sumy ins Visier nahmen. Diese Zone gilt als Aufmarschgebiet und Nachschubstrecke für die ukrainischen Verbände in der Region Kursk.

Die heftigsten Kämpfe seien bei Pokrowsk am Rande des Donbass registriert worden. Insgesamt unternahmen die russischen Einheiten seit dem Morgen 26 Versuche, die ukrainischen Verteidigungslinien zu durchbrechen. Die Angriffe seien abgeschlagen worden. Eine unabhängige Bestätigung der Darstellungen war nicht mögliche.

Bei Torezk versuchten russische Truppen demnach einmal mehr, zur Ortschaft Nju Jork (New York) vorzustossen. Auch diese Angriffe seien abgewehrt worden, hiess es. Daneben sei die Stadt Torezk Ziel russischer Luftangriffe geworden. (sda/dpa)
13:47
Ukraine: Russlands militärische Infrastruktur zerstören
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services personnel retrieve bodies of a 35-year old man and his son, 4, from the rubble after Russian m ...
Bild: keystone
Rettungskräfte bergen am Sonntag die Leichen eines 35-jährigen Mannes und seines 4-jährigen Sohnes aus den Trümmern, nachdem russische Raketen ihr Haus während des nächtlichen Raketenangriffs in dem Dorf Rozhyvka nahe der ukrainischen Hauptstadt Kiew getroffen hatten.

Nach einem neuen tödlichen russischen Luftangriff in der Nähe von Kiew will die Ukraine Russlands militärische Infrastruktur dauerhaft vernichten. Um die Tötung von Zivilisten zu stoppen, sei es nötig, Russland die Fähigkeit zum Töten zu entziehen, sagte der Leiter des Präsidentenbüros, Andrij Jermak, in Kiew. Er veröffentliche ein Video, das Einsatzkräfte in einem Trümmerfeld zeigte. Die Russen hätten mit dem Angriff ein vier Jahr altes Kind und seinen Vater getötet. Demnach schlug eine Drohne in das Haus der Familie ein. Zuvor hatten ukrainischen Behörden von einem russischen Raketenangriff berichtet.

«Es ist notwendig, seine militärische Infrastruktur zu zerstören, weil der Feind andere Argumente nicht akzeptiert», sagte Jermak über den russischen Angriffskrieg. Die Ukraine hofft dazu auf eine baldige Erlaubnis westlicher Verbündeter für den Einsatz von Raketen mit grösserer Reichweite auch gegen russisches Gebiet. Zuvor hatte der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj gesagt, er habe grosse Erwartungen an die Entscheidungen dazu in den USA, Grossbritannien und Frankreich. «Wir freuen uns auf starke Beschlüsse, die den gerechten Frieden näherbringen.»

Der Präsident äusserte sich am Samstagabend erstmals auch direkt zum Einfall ukrainischer Truppen im russischen Gebiet Kursk. Damit solle der Druck auf Moskau erhöht werden. Im Gebiet Kursk haben sich ukrainische Einheiten vielerorts festgesetzt. Russland zieht immer mehr Kräfte zusammen, um den ukrainischen Vorstoss zurückzuschlagen. In der Stadt Kursk selbst wurden laut Behörden mindestens 13 Menschen in einem Wohnblock verletzt, als dort nach russischen Angaben eine ukrainische Rakete einschlug.

Die Informationen der Kriegsparteien sind von unabhängiger Seite nicht überprüfbar. Russland führt seit fast zweieinhalb Jahren seinen Angriffskrieg gegen die Ukraine. Die Ukraine hatte in ihrem Verteidigungskampf am vergangenen Dienstag erstmals einen Überraschungsangriff mit eigenen Truppen auf russisches Gebiet gestartet. (sda/dpa)
13:36
Belarus meldet Verlegung von Panzern Richtung Ukraine
Nach dem angeblichen Abschuss mehrerer ukrainischer Kampfdrohnen in Belarus verlegt das Verteidigungsministerium in Minsk nach eigenen Angaben nun Panzer an die Grenze. Das Ministerium veröffentlichte im Nachrichtenkanal Telegram ein Video, auf dem die Verladung von Panzern auf einen Schienentransport zu sehen ist. Die Einheiten seien in Bereitschaft versetzt worden, um Befehle auszuführen.

Zuvor hatte Machthaber Alexander Lukaschenko die Verstärkung der Truppenteile im Raum Gomel und Mosyr im Südosten des Landes angeordnet. Sie sollten dort auf mögliche Provokationen von ukrainischer Seite reagieren.

Lukaschenko: Flugabwehr in voller Bereitschaft

Lukaschenko hatte am Samstag über den mutmasslichen Abschuss von mehreren ukrainischen Flugzielen informiert. Die Flugabwehr sei in volle Bereitschaft versetzt worden, weil etwa zehn Flugobjekte aus der Ukraine in den Luftraum von Belarus im Osten des Landes im Gebiet Kostjukowitschy eingedrungen seien.

Das Aussenministerium teilte mit, dies sei ein «gefährlicher Versuch, die derzeitige Konfliktzone in unserer Region auszuweiten». Belarus (ehemals Weissrussland) werde sein Recht auf Selbstverteidigung nutzen und auf jede Provokation oder feindliche Handlungen angemessen reagieren. Verteidigungsminister Viktor Chrenin hatte am Samstag mitgeteilt, dass auch eine Verlegung von ballistischen Raketen «Iskander» sowie «Polones»-Raketenwerfern in die Region befohlen worden sei.

Belarus unterstützt Russland in seinem Angriffskrieg gegen die Ukraine. Schon zu Kriegsbeginn vor fast zweieinhalb Jahren hatte das Land sein Gebiet russischen Truppen zur Verfügung gestellt, um von dort in den Norden der Ukraine einzumarschieren. (sda/dpa)
9:19
Russland: 13 Verletzte nach neuem Angriff in Kursk
Bei erneuten Angriffen auf russischem Staatsgebiet ist in der Stadt Kursk ein Wohnhaus beschädigt worden. Dabei wurden offiziellen Angaben zufolge mindestens 13 Menschen verletzt, zwei von ihnen befänden sich in ernstem Zustand. Trümmerteile einer abgeschossenen ukrainischen Rakete seien auf das Gebäude gefallen und hätten einen Brand ausgelöst, berichtete die russische Staatsagentur Tass unter Berufung auf den geschäftsführenden Gouverneur der Region, Alexej Smirnow. Die Angaben liessen sich nicht unabhängig überprüfen.

Die Ukraine verteidigt sich seit rund zweieinhalb Jahren gegen den russischen Angriffskrieg. Das Militär greift immer wieder auch Ziele auf russischem Staatsgebiet an. Angesichts des jüngsten ukrainischen Vorstosses in der Umgebung von Kursk im Westen Russlands hat der regionale Zivilschutz laut Tass bereits Zehntausende Menschen evakuiert und in anderen Regionen Russlands untergebracht. (sda/dpa)
20:11
Selenskyj spricht erstmals über Offensive bei Kursk
Wenige Tage nach Beginn des ukrainischen Vorstosses auf russisches Staatsgebiet bei Kursk hat Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj erstmals direkt Stellung zu dem Angriff bezogen. Verteidigungsminister Olexander Syrskyj habe ihm über «die Vorverlagerung des Krieges in das Gebiet des Aggressors» berichtet, sagte Selenskyj in seiner abendlichen Videoansprache.
Ukraine&#039;s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leaves Downing Street after meeting with Britain&#039;s Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London, Friday, July 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Bild: keystone
Der ukrainische Präsident Selenskyj (Archivbild).

Die Ukraine beweise damit, «dass sie wirklich in der Lage ist, für Gerechtigkeit zu sorgen, und garantiert genau den Druck aufzubauen, der nötig ist – Druck auf den Aggressor». Über den aktuellen Stand des Vorstosses der ukrainischen Truppen auf russisches Gebiet machten weder Selenskyj noch die Militärs in Kiew genauere Angaben.

In den vergangenen Tagen hatte Selenskyj lediglich indirekt Andeutungen zu dem Angriff in Richtung Kursk gemacht. (sda/dpa)
17:35
Russland evakuiert Zehntausende Zivilisten bei Kursk
Angesichts der schweren Kämpfe beim Vorstoss der ukrainischen Streitkräfte auf russisches Staatsgebiet hat der regionale Zivilschutz bereits Zehntausende Menschen evakuiert. Es seien bereits rund 76'000 Zivilisten aus dem Grenzgebiet evakuiert und in anderen Regionen Russlands untergebracht worden, teilte der Zivilschutz nach Angaben der Staatsagentur Tass mit.
epa11542391 A still image taken from a handout video provided on 10 August 2024 by the Russian Defence Ministry shows Russian troops delivering military equipment to the Kursk region, Russia. Accordin ...
Bild: keystone
Russische Verstärkungen sind in der Region Kursk unterwegs.

Zum eigentlichen Kampfgeschehen lagen weder von russischer noch ukrainischer Seite Angaben vor. Die ukrainische Aufklärung teilte lediglich mit, dass Russland mit der Verlegung einer Brigade Marineinfanterie von der besetzten Halbinsel Krim in die Region Kursk begonnen habe. Ein Teil der Fahrzeugkolonne sei bereits bei der Anfahrt zerstört worden. Die Angaben konnten nicht unabhängig geprüft werden.

In der gesamten Region Kursk wurde Raketenalarm ausgelöst. Der geschäftsführende Gouverneur Alexej Smirnow warnte auf der Plattform Telegram vor den möglichen Gefahren und forderte die Bevölkerung auf, möglichst Schutzräume aufzusuchen. (sda/dpa)
16:00
Ukraine meldet Angriff auf russischen Gasturm: etwa 40 Tote
Die ukrainischen Marinestreitkräfte haben nach eigenen Angaben bei einem Angriff auf einen Gasförderturm im Schwarzen Meer etwa 40 russische Soldaten getötet. Kräfte der Marine und des Militärgeheimdienstes hätten die Stelle, an der der Gegner Personal und Ausrüstung versammelt hatte, angegriffen, berichteten ukrainische Medien nach Angaben der Kriegsflotte. Die Besatzer wollten den Turm demnach für Störsignale der Navigation über Satelliten nutzen, was die zivile Seefahrt in Gefahr gebracht hätte.

«Wir können so etwas nicht zulassen», sagte Dmytro Pletentschuk der Internetzeitung «Ukrajinska Prawda». Zivilisten seien auf der Gasförderplattform, die ausser Betrieb ist, nicht gewesen, hiess es. Die Raketen- und Artillerieeinheiten der Küstenstreitkräfte hätten den Schlag ausgeführt. Auf einem veröffentlichten Video war eine schwere Explosion zu sehen. Die Echtheit der Aufnahmen war von unabhängiger Seite nicht überprüfbar.

Es sei nicht die erste Operation dieser Art gewesen, sagte Pletentschuk. Der Feind habe den Turm schon in der Vergangenheit genutzt, um etwa die Navigation von Getreidefrachtern zu stören. Der Marineoffizier betonte, dass die Entscheidung für den Angriff für die Sicherheit der zivilen Schifffahrt getroffen worden sei. (sda/dpa)
13:52
Lukaschenko meldet Abschuss ukrainischer Flugobjekte
In Belarus hat Machthaber Alexander Lukaschenko über den mutmasslichen Abschuss von mehreren ukrainischen Flugzielen informiert. Die Flugabwehr sei in volle Bereitschaft versetzt worden, weil etwa zehn Flugobjekte aus der Ukraine in den Luftraum von Belarus (früher Weissrussland) im Osten des Landes im Gebiet Kostjukowitschy eingedrungen seien, sagte Lukaschenko am Samstag über den Vorfall am Vorabend. «Die Streitkräfte der Ukraine haben gegen alle Verhaltensregeln verstossen und den Luftraum der Republik Belarus verletzt», sagte Lukaschenko staatlichen Medien zufolge.

«Wir vermuten, dass es sich um Kampfdrohnen handelte», sagte Lukaschenko. Es seien auch Flugzeuge und ein Hubschrauber neben der Flugabwehr am Boden im Einsatz gewesen. Überprüfbar waren die Angaben nicht von unabhängiger Seite.

Der Machthaber, der als letzter Diktator Europas gilt, gehört zu den wichtigsten Unterstützern des russischen Angriffskrieges gegen die Ukraine. Lukaschenko hatte zu Beginn des Kriegs vor fast zweieinhalb Jahren auch russische Truppen im Süden von Belarus in den Norden der Ukraine einmarschieren lassen. (sda/dpa)
epa11497279 Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (L) visit the Chapel of the Valaam Icon of the Mother of God on Svetly Island, Republic of Karelia, Russi ...
Bild: keystone
10:22
Kämpfe in Kursk dauern an
Nach dem Einfall ukrainischer Truppen im russischen Gebiet Kursk dauern die Kämpfe dort in zahlreichen Ortschaften an. Russische Militärblogger sprachen von einer unruhigen Nacht und Versuchen der ukrainischen Streitkräfte, «einen Blitzkrieg» fortzusetzen.

«Im Moment hat sich die Lage stabilisiert», schrieb der Militärblogger Alexander Chartschenko in einem vom Telegram-Kanal Rybar veröffentlichten Lagebericht. Russische Einheiten kämen voran. «Sudscha steht, das Kommando unternimmt alle Anstrengungen, die Stadt vom Gegner zu säubern», teilte Chartschenko mit Blick auf einen Ort in der Region Kursk nahe der ukrainischen Grenze mit. «Wenn der Gegner nicht noch bedeutende Kräfte unerwartet an einem Ort einsetzt, dann kann man sagen, dass der Höhepunkt der Krise überwunden ist.»

Die russische Führung erklärte in der Nacht zum Samstag die Regionen Kursk, Brjansk und Belgorod zu Sonderzonen für Anti-Terror-Operationen. Das erweitert die Befugnisse des Verteidigungsministeriums und anderer Teile des Sicherheitsapparats für ein härteres Vorgehen. Diesen Schritt hatten Militärblogger bereits nach Beginn des russischen Angriffskriegs gegen die Ukraine 2022 gefordert.

In sozialen Netzwerken kursierte ein nicht überprüfbares Video, das Männer in Uniform mit ukrainischer Flagge im Dorf Poros im russischen Gebiet Belgorod wenige Kilometer von der Grenze zur Ukraine zeigen soll. Kremlkritische Medien bezeichneten das als ein mögliches Ablenkungsmanöver der ukrainischen Streitkräfte. Offizielle Angaben gab es dazu nicht. Nach massiven Angriffen von ukrainischer Seite im vergangenen Jahr hatten Bewohner schon ganze Dörfer an der Grenze verlassen. (sda/dpa)

Mehr aus der Ukraine:

Analyse
Mächtiger Schweizer Politiker verharmlost Putins Krieg – das steckt dahinter
Mit welcher grausamen Taktik es Russland gelang, Awdijiwka zu erobern
Liebe Userinnen und User

Wir werden in Liveticker-Artikeln die Kommentarfunktion nicht mehr öffnen. Dies, weil sich die Gegebenheiten jeweils so schnell verändern, dass bereits gepostete Kommentare wenig später keinen Sinn mehr ergeben. In allen andern Artikeln dürft ihr weiterhin gerne in die Tasten hauen. Vielen Dank fürs Verständnis, Team watson
Noch mehr aus der Ukraine:
DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
(Du wirst umgeleitet, um die Zahlung abzuschliessen.)
5 CHF
15 CHF
25 CHF
Anderer
twint icon
Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
Themen
2 Jahre Ukraine-Krieg in 34 Bildern
1 / 37
2 Jahre Ukraine-Krieg in 34 Bildern
Von ihrem Nachbarn überfallen, kämpft die Ukraine ums Überleben. In dieser Bildstrecke schauen wir auf die Ereignisse seit der Invasion Russlands zurück ...
quelle: keystone / bo amstrup
Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilen
Russland prahlt mit «Frankenstein-Panzer» – die Ukraine zerstört ihn sofort
Video: watson
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:
Meistgelesen
1
Du hast Trumps irre Rede verpasst? Wir haben die «besten» Zitate zusammengesucht
2
Alles ist angerichtet: Der grösste Sternschnuppenschwarm des Jahres ist da
3
So feiern Kamala-Harris-Anhänger Trumps Katastrophen-Pressekonferenz
4
NBA-Star Jokic ist der Bierkönig von Paris +++ Britische Team-Mitarbeiter retten Coach
5
Die besten Bilder der Street Parade 2024
Meistkommentiert
1
Röstis Atomkampf im Bundesrat: So könnte das Schweizer AKW-Comeback aussehen
2
Ist Gott tot? Der Papa auf der Wolke schon
3
Gibt es bald eine Katzen-Limite für die Schweiz? – das sind die Sonntagsnews
4
Mutmasslicher Mörder von Basel war auf Freigang – Opfer hatte offenbar Angst vor ihm
5
Zürich warnt vor diesen Pillen an der Street Parade: «Super Mario», «SnapChat» und Co.
Meistgeteilt
1
Hisbollah feuert 30 Raketen auf Israel ab +++ USA verlegen Atom-U-Boot in den Nahen Osten
2
920'000 Raver brachten Zürich zum Kochen ++ 2 Schwerverletzte, 25 Festnahmen
3
Ein Kracher im Basketball-Final – «Wembys» Frankreich fordert den «König» der USA
4
Hier kommt das ultimative Bullshit-Bingo zur Street Parade
5
Warum Putin den Ernst der Lage in Kursk herunterspielt
Grossbrand bei Athen ausser Kontrolle – Feuer wüten ungebremst

Es ist der bislang grösste Waldbrand des Jahres: Nur wenige Kilometer nordöstlich der griechischen Hauptstadt Athen bekämpft die Feuerwehr auf einer Fläche von rund 200 Quadratkilometern unzählige Brandherde. Den Behörden zufolge ist die Front fast 30 Kilometer lang.

Zur Story