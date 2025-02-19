recht sonnig
Ukraine-Ticker: Lawrow lobt Trump und pöbelt gegen Selenskyj

A man rides on a bike in front of the mail office which was destroyed by a Russian airstrike in Kurakhove, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Anton Shtuka)
Von der Stadt Kurachowe, die Russland erobert hat, ist nicht mehr viel übrig.Bild: keystone
Lawrow lobt Trump und pöbelt gegen Selenskyj +++ Russische Raffinerie getroffen

Die aktuellsten News zum Ukraine-Krieg im Liveticker.
19.02.2025, 13:49
Das Wichtigste in Kürze

  • Im Februar 2022 befahl der russische Präsident, Wladimir Putin, einen völkerrechtswidrigen Angriffskrieg gegen die Ukraine. Zunächst wurde das gesamte Staatsgebiet des Nachbarlandes angegriffen, mittlerweile konzentrieren sich die Kampfhandlungen auf den Osten, wo Russland zuletzt regelmässige kleinere Geländegewinne verbuchen konnte.
  • Die russische Armee bombardiert regelmässig alle grösseren Städte der Ukraine aus der Luft. Dabei steht meist die Energieinfrastruktur im Fokus der Angriffe. Auch Wohnhäuser werden immer wieder getroffen.
  • Die Ukraine ihrerseits drang mit regulären Bodentruppen nach Russland vor, in die Region Kursk, wo sich die Einheiten festsetzen konnten. Russland versucht dort aktuell mit der Unterstützung von nordkoreanischen Soldaten zurückzuschlagen.
  • Eine neue Dynamik nimmt die Situation aktuell mit dem Kurswechsel der USA unter Präsident Donald Trump an. Er will mit Putin über ein Kriegsende verhandeln, ohne dabei Europa direkt mit am Tisch sitzen zu lassen. Selbst die Ukraine selbst droht aussen vor zu bleiben.

Die neuesten Entwicklungen im Liveticker

13:48
Lawrow lobt Trump und pöbelt gegen Selenskyj
Russlands Aussenminister Sergej Lawrow hat US-Präsident für dessen Einstellung zum Ukraine-Krieg gelobt – konkret dafür, dass Trump diesen auf eine frühere US-Unterstützung für einen Nato-Beitritt der Ukraine zurückgeführt hat. Dieser habe damit endlich gesagt, dass «eine der Grundursachen der Ukraine-Situation der penetrante Kurs der früheren US-Regierung war, die Ukraine in die Nato hineinzuzerren», so Lawrow am Mittwoch. Zudem lobte er die «direkte Sprache» des US-Präsidenten. Solche Personen würden eigentlich ihre Ansichten über «armselige Individuen wie Herrn Selenskyj nicht verbergen», so Lawrow.
In this photo released by The State Duma, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks to lawmakers during a session at the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament in Moscow, Russia, We ...
Bild: keystone
11:51
EU-Ratspräsident erwägt Sondergipfel zur Ukraine
Angesichts des drastischen Kurswechsels in der Ukraine-Politik der USA erwägt EU-Ratspräsident António Costa die Einberufung eines EU-Sondergipfels.

Nach Informationen der Nachrichtenagentur DPA hat Costa den Staats- und Regierungschef der 27 EU-Staaten konkrete Fragen zur weiteren Unterstützung der Ukraine und zu möglichen Sicherheitsgarantien für das Land zukommen lassen.

Damit möhte Costa herausfinden, was die EU-Staaten bereit sind zu tun. Wenn es eine gemeinsame Basis gibt, soll dann ein EU-Sondergipfel organisiert werden, um Entscheidungen zu treffen.

Derzeit sei der Präsident noch nicht in der Lage, einen solchen ausserordentlichen Gipfel einzuberufen, sagte eine EU-Beamtin. Ein Treffen sei nur sinnvoll, wenn es eine solide Grundlage für eine gute Diskussion und ein relevantes Ergebnis gebe.
11:48
Russischer Gouverneur meldet Angriff auf Raffinerie
In Russland gab es in der Nacht Luftalarm. Nach Angaben des Gouverneurs der russischen Region Samara, Wjatscheslaw Fedorischew, griff die Ukraine eine Ölraffinerie in der Stadt Sysran an der Wolga an. Es gebe keine Verletzten oder schwere Schäden, schrieb er bei Telegram.



An den russischen Flughäfen Kasan, Nischnekamsk, Uljanowsk, Ischewsk und Kirow waren aus Sicherheitsgründen vorübergehend keine Starts und Landungen zugelassen, wie die Luftfahrtbehörde Rosawiazija mitteilte. Nach einigen Stunden wurden die Einschränkungen demnach wieder aufgehoben. (sda/dpa)
11:45
Zehntausende Menschen nach Angriff auf Odessa ohne Strom
Nach einem russischen Angriff sind laut ukrainischen Angaben Zehntausende Menschen in der Hafenstadt Odessa ohne Strom, Wasser und Heizung.

Der Bürgermeister der Stadt, Hennadij Truchanow, schrieb bei Telegram von einem «massiven feindlichen Angriff» auf dicht besiedeltes Gebiet der Stadt. Mehr als 250'000 Menschen seien ohne Strom. Mindestens vier Menschen sind demnach verletzt.

Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj schrieb im Netzwerk X von mindestens 160'000 Menschen ohne Strom in Odessa. Russland habe erneut eine zivile Energieanlage angegriffen. Dabei verwies Selenskyj auf das Aussenministertreffen der USA und Russlands vom Dienstag in der saudi-arabischen Hauptstadt Riad, bei dem Aussenminister Sergej Lawrow solche Angriffe geleugnet hatte. Russland werde von Lügnern regiert und man könne ihnen nicht trauen. Um des Friedens willen müsse Druck ausgeübt werden.



Die ukrainische Flugabwehr teilte am Morgen mit, dass Russland in der Nacht mit 167 Drohnen angegriffen habe. Mit zwei Raketen sei ausserdem die Stadt Sumy attackiert worden. Über 14 ukrainischen Regionen wurden demnach 106 Drohnen abgeschossen. Von 56 sei die Ortung verloren gegangen. Das ist zumeist auf elektronische Abwehrmittel zurückzuführen. (sda/dpa)
10:56
Trumps Sondergesandter Kellogg besucht Kiew
Der US-Sondergesandte für die Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, ist zu Sondierungsgesprächen über einen möglichen Ausweg aus Russlands Angriffskrieg in Kiew eingetroffen.

Er sei zum Zuhören gekommen, sagte er in einer ersten öffentlichen Äusserung bei der Ankunft. Sein Bericht an Präsident Donald Trump solle den USA helfen, die Lage richtig einzuschätzen. «Wir verstehen die Notwendigkeit von Sicherheitsgarantien», sagte er vor Fernsehkameras.



Kelloggs Besuch am Mittwoch kam überraschend; er war nach früheren Angaben für Donnerstag erwartet worden. Nach den jüngsten Äusserungen Trumps, der der Ukraine die Schuld am Andauern des Krieges zuschrieb, bemühte sich Ex-General Kellogg, den Eindruck zurechtzurücken. Trump wolle den seit drei Jahren dauernden Krieg beenden, sagte Kellogg. «Er versteht das menschliche Leid, er versteht den Schaden.» (sda/dpa)
9:12
EU-Staaten einigen sich auf neue Russland-Sanktionen
Die EU-Staaten haben sich wegen des anhaltenden Angriffskriegs gegen die Ukraine auf ein neues Paket mit Russland-Sanktionen verständigt. Es soll zum dritten Jahrestag der Invasion am kommenden Montag in Kraft treten, wie die polnische EU-Ratspräsidentschaft nach einer Entscheidung im Ausschuss der ständigen Vertreter der Mitgliedstaaten in Brüssel mitteilte.

Angaben von Diplomaten zufolge werden über das neue Sanktionspaket 13 weitere Banken aus dem Finanzkommunikationssystem Swift ausgeschlossen. Zudem verlieren acht russische Medienunternehmen ihre Sendelizenzen in der EU, und es wird ein weitgehendes Einfuhrverbot für russisches Aluminium sowie Aluminium-Legierungen und ein Ausfuhrverbot für Geräte geben, die zur Steuerung von Kampfdrohnen eingesetzt werden können. Dazu gehören zum Beispiel auch Videospielkonsolen-Controller.

Ebenso ist ein noch schärferes Vorgehen gegen die sogenannte russische Schattenflotte geplant. Demnach werden Sanktionsregeln so geändert, dass künftig auch Kapitäne und Eigner von Schiffen mit Strafmassnahmen belegt werden können.

Von der EU sanktionierte Kapitäne und Eigner dürften nicht mehr in die EU einreisen. Zudem müssten von ihnen in der EU vorhandene Vermögen eingefroren werden. Nach Angaben der polnischen EU-Ratspräsidentschaft ist das Ziel vor allem Abschreckung. Bislang mussten Kapitäne nicht mit Strafen rechnen, weil das Auswerfen von Ankern in internationalen Gewässern nicht verboten ist. (sda/dpa)
15:26
Moskau will keine europäische Friedenstruppe in der Ukraine
Der russische Vizeaussenminister Alexander Gruschko hat den in Europa diskutierten Einsatz westlicher Soldaten in der Ukraine abgelehnt.

«Unter welchem Deckmantel auch immer sie erscheinen würden, es wäre ein Schritt der Eskalation, nicht der Deeskalation», sagte er der russischen Nachrichtenagentur Interfax zufolge. Auch bei den möglichen Verhandlungen zur Lösung des Ukraine-Konflikts will er demnach keine Europäer sehen.

Der Kreml hatte am Vortag darauf hingewiesen, dass es rechtliche Fragen zu einem solchen Einsatz gebe. Russland will keine Soldaten aus Nato-Mitgliedsstaaten in der Ukraine zulassen. (sda/dpa)
11:20
Kreml: Putin bereit zu Verhandlungen mit Selenskyj und der Ukraine
Der russische Präsident Wladimir Putin ist nach Kremlangaben für eine Lösung des Konflikts um die Ukraine auch zu Gesprächen mit seinem Kiewer Amtskollegen Wolodymyr Selenskyj bereit. Kremlsprecher Dmitri Peskow sagte nach Angaben russischer Nachrichtenagenturen, dass Putin mehrfach die Bereitschaft erklärt habe zu solchen Gesprächen. Zugleich gebe es ein Problem mit der Legitimität Selenskyjs, behauptete er.

Konkret kritisiert Russland, dass Selenskyjs Amtszeit im Mai vorigen Jahres ausgelaufen sei, und meint, dass im Nachbarland Wahlen notwendig seien. Die Ukraine hingegen betont, dass Selenskyjs Vollmachten durch das laufende Kriegsrecht weiter in Kraft seien.

«Die rechtliche Fixierung der Vereinbarungen ist allerdings Gegenstand ernsthafter Diskussionen – angesichts der Tatsache, dass die Legitimität von Selenskyj selbst infrage gestellt werden kann», sagte Peskow. Zuletzt hatte auch Selenskyj erklärt, dass er zu Gesprächen mit Putin bereit sei.

Der Kreml verweist auch oft auf einen Erlass, mit dem Selenskyj angeblich Verhandlungen verboten habe, und verlangt dessen Aufhebung. Dabei geht es um ein Dekret Selenskyjs vom September 2022. Dies untersagt dem Wortlaut nach keine Verhandlungen, sondern erklärte sie in der damaligen Lage für unmöglich. (sda/dpa)
epa11902535 Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Kamchatka Territory Governor Vladimir Solodov at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 17 February 2025. EPA/MIKHAIL METZEL / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MA ...
Bild: keystone
15:27
Selenskyj erkennt US-Russland-Gespräch zur Ukraine nicht an
Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj will mögliche Absprachen zwischen den USA und Russland zum Krieg in seinem Land nicht hinnehmen. «Die Ukraine betrachtet jegliche Verhandlungen über die Ukraine ohne die Ukraine als solche, die kein Ergebnis haben», sagte Selenskyj im Gespräch mit Journalisten bei einem Besuch in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten. Er erklärte, dass die Ukraine nicht über das amerikanisch-russische Treffen an diesem Dienstag in Saudi-Arabien unterrichtet sei und auch nicht daran teilnehmen werde. «Und wir können keine Dinge oder Vereinbarungen über uns ohne uns anerkennen. Und wir werden solche Vereinbarungen nicht anerkennen», sagte der Staatschef der Nachrichtenagentur Interfax-Ukraine zufolge in Abu Dhabi.

In Riad treffen der russische Aussenminister Sergej Lawrow und sein US-Kollege Marco Rubio zusammen, um über eine Wiederaufnahme des Dialogs zwischen ihren beiden Ländern zu sprechen. Dabei soll es auch um mögliche Verhandlungen zur Beendigung des Konflikts in der Ukraine gehen. Selenskyj sagte, dass die USA und Russland Fragen ihres bilateralen Verhältnisses behandeln könnten, aber nicht das Schicksal der Ukraine. Er werde an diesem Dienstag auch in Saudi-Arabien sein und mit der Führung des Landes sprechen. Der Besuch habe aber nichts mit den Gesprächen Lawrows und Rubios zu tun, betonte der Ukrainer.

Der Leiter des ukrainischen Präsidentenbüros, Andrij Jermak, hatte am Wochenende gesagt, dass es kein Treffen mit der russischen Seite geben werde, bis nicht ein Plan zur Beendigung des Krieges ausgearbeitet sei. Russland führt seit fast drei Jahren seinen Angriffskrieg gegen die Ukraine. (pre/sda)
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, centre right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during ...
Bild: keystone
15:04
Selenskyj reist zu Treffen mit Erdogan in die Türkei
Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj reist zu einem Treffen mit dem türkischen Präsidenten Recep Tayyip Erdogan in die Türkei. Bei dem Besuch am Dienstag in Ankara soll es um aktuelle regionale und globale Entwicklungen gehen, teilte der türkische Kommunikationsdirektor Fahrettin Altun auf der Plattform X mit. Die Präsidialkanzlei in Kiew bestätigte den Besuch.

Selenskyj unternimmt derzeit eine Reihe von Auslandsbesuchen. Am Montag traf er in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten (VAE) Präsident Mohammed bin Sajid. Geplant ist auch ein Besuch in Saudi-Arabien. In Riad und Ankara werde es vornehmlich um Wirtschaftsthemen, aber auch um die Sicherheit im Schwarzen Meer gehen, sagte Ihor Brussylo, stellvertretender Präsidialamtschef, im ukrainischen Fernsehen. (sda/dpa)
epa10901992 Ukraine&#039;s President Volodimir Zelenski? delivers a presser following his meeting with British Primer Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the third meeting of the European Political Commun ...
Bild: keystone
14:19
Kreml begrüsst Sondergipfel zur Ukraine in Paris
Russland hat den von Frankreichs Präsident Emmanuel Macron anberaumten europäischen Sondergipfel zum Ukraine-Kurs in Paris begrüsst.

Es sei gut, wenn – wie er es darstellte – über eine Beendigung des Konflikts und nicht mehr über seine Fortsetzung gesprochen werde, sagte Kremlsprecher Dmitri Peskow der russischen Nachrichtenagentur Interfax zufolge. Russland hat immer wieder kritisiert, dass der Krieg sich durch eine Lieferung westlicher Waffen an die Ukraine in die Länge ziehe.
epa11674386 Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov looks on prior to a meeting between Russia&#039;s President Vladimir Putin with Dilma Rousseff, Chair of the New Development Bank and former president of Br ...
Bild: keystone
Die in Frankreich und Grossbritannien diskutierte Frage einer möglichen Entsendung europäischer Friedenstruppen in der Ukraine nannte Peskow «schwierig», weil es sich um Streitkräfte aus Nato-Mitgliedsstaaten handele. Für einen solchen Einsatz gebe es Regeln, betonte er. «Aber bisher gibt es keine konkreten Erörterungen dazu», sagte Peskow.

In der französischen Hauptstadt wollen europäische Staats- und Regierungschefs am Nachmittag beraten, wie Europa auf den Kurswechsel der USA in der Ukraine-Politik reagieren soll. Erwartet werden die Staats- und Regierungschefs von Deutschland, Grossbritannien, Italien, Polen, Spanien, den Niederlanden und Dänemark. Zudem sind EU-Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen, Ratspräsident António Costa sowie Nato-Generalsekretär Mark Rutte mit dabei. (sda/dpa)
14:16
Polen will keine Soldaten für Ukraine-Friedenstruppe stellen
Polens Regierungschef Donald Tusk bekräftigt, dass sein Land keine Soldaten für eine Friedensmission in der Ukraine entsenden will.

«Wir haben nicht vor, polnische Truppen in die Ukraine zu schicken, aber wir werden die Länder, die eventuell in Zukunft solche Garantien geben wollen, logistisch und politisch unterstützen», sagte Tusk in Warschau vor seinem Abflug nach Paris, wo ein Sondergipfel mehrerer europäischer Staaten zur Ukraine stattfindet.
epa11902582 Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk speaks to the media at a press briefing at Okecie airport in Warsaw, Poland, 17 February 2025. Tusk departs to Paris, where he will attend an informal mee ...
Bild: keystone
Zuvor hatte Frankreichs Aussenminister Jean-Noël Barrot angekündigt, dass Gespräche über die Entsendung von Truppen, insbesondere aus Frankreich, Grossbritannien und Polen, den «drei grossen Armeen» Europas, geführt würden, um einen künftigen Waffenstillstand und einen «dauerhaften Frieden» in der Ukraine zu gewährleisten. Die Dinge seien sehr konkret, sagte Barrot im Interview des Senders LCI. «Natürlich gibt es Überlegungen, die auf verschiedenen Ebenen angestellt werden.»

Das EU- und Nato-Land Polen ist einer der wichtigsten politischen und militärischen Unterstützer der von Russland angegriffenen Ukraine. Es hat auch eine zentrale Rolle als Drehscheibe für die Militärhilfe des Westens für Kiew.

Mit Verweis auf diese Hilfe hatte Tusk bereits im Dezember Berichte über eine mögliche Beteiligung polnischer Soldaten an einer Friedenstruppe in der Ukraine zurückgewiesen. Polnischen Medien zufolge ist die Regierung in Warschau bislang auch aus historischen Gründen zurückhaltend: Vor dem Zweiten Weltkrieg gehörten Teile der heutigen Westukraine zu Polen. (sda/dpa)
13:54
Lawrow sieht keinen Platz für EU bei Ukraine-Gesprächen
Der russische Aussenminister Sergej Lawrow sieht keine Notwendigkeit für die Teilnahme von EU-Vertretern bei den Gesprächen für eine Lösung des Ukraine-Konflikts. «Ich weiss nicht, was sie am Verhandlungstisch zu suchen haben», sagte Lawrow angesichts von Forderungen aus der EU, an den Gesprächen beteiligt zu werden. Lawrow sagte vor seinem ersten Treffen mit seinem US-Kollegen Marco Rubio an diesem Dienstag in Saudi-Arabien, dass die Europäer in der Vergangenheit mehrfach an Verhandlungen beteiligt waren, ohne dass sie zu einer Lösung beigetragen hätten.

Russland wirft dem Westen vor, 2014 zum Sturz des moskaufreundlichen ukrainischen Präsidenten Viktor Janukowitsch beigetragen zu haben. Zudem beklagt Moskau, dass das Minsker Abkommen zur Waffenruhe im Gebiet Donbass vor zehn Jahren unter Vermittlung Deutschlands und Frankreichs auch geschlossen worden sei, um die Ukraine militärisch zu stärken.

Russland lehnt territoriale Zugeständnisse an die Ukraine ab

Lawrow lehnte es ab, der Ukraine im Zuge möglicher Verhandlungen territoriale Zugeständnisse zu machen. Bei seinem Treffen mit Rubio wolle er sich vor allem die US-Vorstellungen anhören, sagte der Minister. Kremlchef Wladimir Putin und US-Präsident Donald Trump hätten bei ihrem Telefonat in der vergangenen Woche über die Notwendigkeit gesprochen, die «absolut nicht normale Zeit in den Beziehungen der beiden Grossmächte hinter sich zu lassen».

Es gehe um eine Wiederaufnahme des Dialogs zu allen Fragen, darunter neben der Ukraine auch um die Lage im Nahen Osten und in anderen unruhigen Weltregionen, sagte Lawrow. Russland werde auf die Vorschläge der US-Seite reagieren. Lawrow, der in Riad von Putins aussenpolitischen Berater Juri Uschakow begleitet wird, erklärte, dass anschliessend weitere Schritte besprochen würden. Laut Kreml geht es bei den Gesprächen auch um die Vorbereitung eines möglichen Treffens Putins und Trumps in Saudi-Arabien. Die Ukraine wehrt sich seit fast drei Jahren gegen den russischen Angriffskrieg. (sda/dpa)
epa11902561 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks during a joint press conference with his Serbian counterpart Marko Djuric (not pictured) following their meeting, in Moscow, Russia, 17 Februa ...
Bild: keystone
13:12
Selenskyj parallel zu Rubio am Golf
Parallel zum Besuch von US-Aussenminister Marco Rubio in Saudi-Arabien ist der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj ebenfalls an den Golf gereist. In den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten (VAE) traf er Präsident Mohammed bin Sajid, wie die Staatsagentur WAM berichtete. Mohammed sagte demnach in Abu Dhabi, die Emirate bemühten sich um eine friedliche Lösung des «Konflikts in der Ukraine», ohne Angreifer Russland in der Passage direkt zu erwähnen.

Selenskyj bezeichnete das Gespräch mit Mohammed, das sich unter anderem um die Rückkehr von Ukrainern aus russischer Gefangenschaft gedreht habe, als «bedeutungsvoll». «Die Vermittlung der VAE hat viele Menschenleben gerettet», schrieb Selenskyj bei X. Die Emirate haben in dem Krieg den Austausch Hunderter Gefangener zwischen Russland und der Ukraine vermittelt.

Die beiden Staatschefs unterzeichneten in Abu Dhabi ein Abkommen über die zollfreie Einfuhr fast aller ukrainischen Güter in die VAE sowie emiratischer Güter in die Ukraine. Ziel ist nach emiratischen Angaben unter anderem eine schnellere Erholung der ukrainischen Wirtschaft. «Wir sind dankbar für die Zusammenarbeit, die Leben rettet und unseren Ländern hilft, stärker zu werden», schreibt Selsenkyj.

Während Selenskyjs Besuch in den Emiraten hielt sich US-Aussenminister Rubio im benachbarten Saudi-Arabien auf, der dort am Dienstag den russischen Aussenminister Sergej Lawrow treffen will. Bei den Gesprächen in Saudi-Arabien werden weder Vertreter der Ukraine noch der Europäer mit am Tisch sitzen. (sda/dpa)
06.09.2024, Rheinland-Pfalz, Ramstein-Miesenbach: Wolodymyr Selenskyj, Pr
Bild: keystone
11:32
Russische Drohnen verursachen Schäden bei Kiew
Russland hat die Ukraine in der Nacht erneut mit einem grossen Schwarm Drohnen angegriffen. Im Umland der Hauptstadt Kiew war die Flugabwehr im Einsatz und schoss mehrere unbemannte Flugobjekte ab, wie der Militärgouverneur des Gebiets, Mykola Kalaschnyk, mitteilte.

Schäden gab es demnach an vier Orten rund um Kiew. In einem Industriebetrieb habe es gebrannt, weiter seien eine Lagerhalle und mehrere Privathäuser beschädigt worden. Die Rede war von einem verletzten Mann. Auch in der Grossstadt Charkiw im Osten des Landes sowie in Sumy im Nordosten gab es regionalen Angaben zufolge Gebäudeschäden.

Nach Zählung der ukrainischen Luftwaffe setzte die russische Armee 147 Kampfdrohnen iranischer Bauart und Drohnenattrappen ohne Sprengstoff ein. 83 Drohnen seien abgefangen worden. Bei 59 Attrappen sei die Ortung verloren gegangen. Sie werden meist mit elektronischen Mitteln ausgeschaltet.

Russisches Militär zählt 90 ukrainische Drohnen

Diese Militärangaben sind im Detail nicht überprüfbar, geben aber jeweils einen Eindruck vom Ausmass der Attacken. Das russische Verteidigungsministerium teilte mit, 90 Drohnen eines ukrainischen Gegenangriffs seien geortet und abgefangen worden. Über dem Asowschen Meer sei eine Lenkrakete vom Typ Neptun abgeschossen worden.

Telegramkanäle nannten die Raffinerie von Ilski im südrussischen Gebiet Krasnodar als ein Ziel der Ukrainer. Schäden an der Raffinerie wurden nicht gemeldet. Allerdings wurde die Pumpstation einer Ölpipeline getroffen, die deshalb nach Angaben der Betreiber nur mit verminderter Leistung arbeiten kann. Die Ukraine verteidigt sich seit drei Jahren gegen den russischen Angriffskrieg. (sda/dpa)
epaselect epa11902331 A handout picture made available by the press service of the 24th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shows the brigade servicemen firing an MRLS BM-21 &#039;Grad&#0 ...
Bild: keystone
11:14
Rubio und Lawrow treffen sich am Dienstag in Riad
Bei seiner Reise durch den Nahen Osten ist US-Aussenminister Marco Rubio in Saudi-Arabien eingetroffen. Geplant ist ein Treffen mit Kronprinz Mohammed bin Salman und Aussenminister Faisal bin Farhan, wie der Nachrichtenkanal Al-Arabija berichtete.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio shakes hands with Saudi Arabia&#039;s Deputy Minister for Protocol Affairs Abdulmajeed Al-Smari, right, as he arrives at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh ...
Bild: keystone
Abends sollte dem Sender zufolge auch der russische Aussenminister Sergej Lawrow zu Gesprächen mit Rubio über Russlands Krieg in der Ukraine eintreffen.

Laut Kreml in Moskau nimmt an den Gesprächen am Dienstag mit Rubio neben Lawrow auch Juri Uschakow teil, der aussenpolitische Berater von Kremlchef Wladimir Putin. Es gehe um eine Vorbereitung möglicher Verhandlungen zur Lösung des Ukraine-Konflikts und eines Treffens der Präsidenten beider Länder, sagte Kremlsprecher Dmitri Peskow. Gesprächsthema sei ein ganzer Komplex von Fragen zur Wiederherstellung der russisch-amerikanischen Beziehungen.

Rubio hatte vorab gesagt, dass er sich zusammen mit dem US-Sondergesandten Steve Witkoff und dem Nationalen Sicherheitsberater Mike Waltz in Saudi-Arabien mit Vertretern Russlands treffen wolle. Bei den Gesprächen in Saudi-Arabien werden weder Vertreter der Ukraine noch der Europäer mit am Tisch sitzen. (sda/dpa)
Russlands Außenminister Sergej Lawrow. Foto: Uncredited/Russian Foreign Ministry/Press Service/AP/dpa
Bild: sda

Russlands perverses Vorgehen in der Ukraine in 5 Punkten

Analyse

1000 Tage Krieg: Warum die Ukraine nicht verloren ist

Interview

«Putin sieht das natürlich und lacht sich kaputt»

