Yet another massive Russian attack on Ukraine last night: Ukrainian air defense shot down 57 of 82 air targets.



Russia launched:

▪️ 20 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 aircraft;

▪️ 6 X-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K aircraft;

▪️ 12 S-300 anti-aircraft… pic.twitter.com/vGRtHHAXbq