US-Wahlen 2024 im Ticker: Die ersten Exit Polls sind da

Die besten Fotos zu den US-Wahlen

Kamala Harris hat sich am US-Wahltag zwischendurch Freiwilligen angeschlossen, die Bürger anrufen, um sie zur Abstimmung aufzurufen.
quelle: keystone / jacquelyn martin
Trump spricht von Wahlbetrug in Pennsylvania +++ erste Exit Polls sind da

Heute gilt es ernst: Die USA wählen ihr neues Staatsoberhaupt. Hier informieren wir dich laufend über alle aktuellen Entwicklungen.
05.11.2024, 23:36
Das Wichtigste:

  • Am Dienstag, 5. November, wählen die USA ihren neuen Präsidenten oder ihre neue Präsidentin.
  • Entweder wird Vizepräsidentin Kamala Harris das Weisse Haus von Joe Biden übernehmen oder Ex-Präsident Donald Trump erneut dort einziehen.
  • Laut aktuellen Umfragen kommt es zu einem extrem knappen Rennen – der Ausgang scheint komplett offen.
  • watson berichtet laufend über die aktuellsten Entwicklungen in der US-Wahlwoche. Hier siehst du, wann die ersten Resultate erwartet werden.
Die Wahlen im ABC-Livestream.Video: YouTube/ABC News
23:30
Weitere Ergebnisse der Exit Polls
Beinahe drei Viertel der Wählerinnen und Wähler (73 Prozent) glauben, dass die amerikanische Demokratie in Gefahr ist. Demokratie und die Wirtschaft sind denn auch die zwei Themen, die die US-Amerikanerinnen und US-Amerikaner am meisten beschäftigen, gefolgt von den Themen Abtreibung und Immigration. (ome)
23:25
Trump spricht von möglichem Wahlbetrug in Pennsylvania
Kurz vor der Schliessung der ersten Wahllokale bei der US-Präsidentschaftswahl hat der republikanische Kandidat Donald Trump erneut Zweifel an der Abstimmung gesät. «Es wird viel über massiven BETRUG in Philadelphia geredet. Die Strafverfolgungsbehörden kommen!!!», schrieb der 78-Jährige auf seiner Plattform Truth Social. Belege für diese Behauptung lieferte Trump nicht. Vor der Wahl wurde bereits erwartet, dass er im Falle einer Niederlage wie 2020 die Fairness des Votums anzweifeln würde. (sda/dpa)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks as former first lady Melania Trump listens after they voted on Election Day at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center, Tue ...
Bild: keystone
23:17
Die Ergebnisse der ersten Exit Polls
«CNN» hat die ersten Exit Polls veröffentlicht. Folgendes Bild zeigt sich:

61 Prozent der US-Amerikanerinnen und Amerikaner sagen, dass die «besten Tage» der USA «in der Zukunft» liegen, 34 Prozent gaben bei der Frage «in der Vergangenheit» an.

Zudem wurden Wählerinnen und Wähler gefragt, wie sie die aktuelle Situation in den USA beurteilen. 7 Prozent gaben an, dass sie «enthusiastisch» sind, 19 Prozent sind «zufrieden» und 43 Prozent sind «unzufrieden». Zudem gaben 29 Prozent an, «wütend» zu sein.

Auch die Beliebtheitswerte zum amtierenden Präsidenten Joe Biden wurden erhoben, hier sind 41 Prozent «zufrieden» mit dem 81-Jährigen, während 58 Prozent angaben, «unzufrieden» zu sein. (ome)
President Joe Biden listens during a meeting with Iraq&#039;s Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, April 15, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Joe Bi ...
Bild: keystone
23:03
Elon Musk stimmt in Texas ab
Der Tech-Milliardär und Trump-Unterstützer Donald Trump hat bei der US-Präsidentenwahl in Texas abgestimmt. Er habe seine Stimme in der Nähe des Weltraumbahnhofs seiner Raumfahrtfirma SpaceX abgegeben, schrieb Musk auf seiner Online-Plattform «X».

Musk unterstützte Trumps Wahlkampf mit mindestens 120 Millionen Dollar. Ausserdem warb er für den Ex-Präsidenten pausenlos auf «X» und verbrachte in den vergangenen Woche viel Zeit im möglicherweise wahlentscheidenden Bundesstaat Pennsylvania, um für Trump zu werben. (sda/dpa)

22:50
Die ersten Exit Polls kommen bald
Um 23 Uhr werden die ersten Exit Polls erwartet. Zwar sind diese Umfragen lediglich Richtwerte und noch kein definitives Ergebnis, sie zeigen aber, in welche Richtung die Wahlen gehen könnten. Es wird erste Einblicke zu Meinungen und Motivationen der Wählerinnen und Wähler sowie zu demografischen Merkmalen wie Alter, Geschlecht oder Bildung geben. (ome)
22:38
Harris ruft Bürger am Wahltag an
Kamala Harris hat sich am US-Wahltag zwischendurch Freiwilligen angeschlossen, die Bürger anrufen, um sie zur Abstimmung aufzurufen. Die aktuelle Vizepräsidentin machte selbst mehrere Anrufe: «Hier ist Kamala Harris, wie geht es ihnen?», fragte sie. Die Frage, ob sie bereits gewählt hätten, beantworteten mehrere ihrer Gesprächspartner positiv. Die Freiwilligen im Hauptquartier der Demokratischen Partei begrüssten dies mit einem Aufschrei der Begeisterung und Applaus. «Madam President», hörte man eine Frau in dem Video beim Nachrichtensender CNN ausrufen. (sda/dpa)
Der Countdown läuft
von Ralph Steiner
Die Spannung steigt hier in den USA, noch haben die Wahllokale in Washington, D.C. und im ganzen Land mehrere Stunden geöffnet, doch ewig dauert es nicht mehr, bis die ersten Resultate kommuniziert werden.

Vorhin bin ich an einer Gruppe Männer vorbeigelaufen, die über die Wahl diskutierten. Einer von ihnen sagte laut: «Wenn Donald Trump heute gewinnt, dann verlasse ich die USA und kehre nie wieder zurück.»

Nebst der Spannung sind sehr viele Leute hier froh, wenn die Entscheidung endlich fällt. Die Art und Weise, wie der Wahlkampf in den letzten Wochen und Monaten geführt wurde, hat viele Amerikanerinnen und Amerikaner befremdet und ermüdet. Dies zeigt sich in vielen Gesprächen, die ich in den vergangenen drei Wochen hier in den USA geführt habe.
Bild
Eines der Wahllokale in Washington, D.C.
22:06
Ergebnisse in zwei Swing States werden früher erwartet als 2020
In den beiden Swing States Michigan und Pennsylvania gehen Verantwortliche davon aus, dass die Wahlergebnisse schneller ausgezählt werden als noch 2020. Pennsylvania-Gouverneur Josh Shapiro sagte, er sei zuversichtlich, dass der Prozess nicht so lange dauern würden wie noch 2020, als sich die Auszählung bis Samstag nach dem Wahltag hinzog. Auch in Michigan erklärte die Staatssekretärin Jocelyn Benson gegenüber «CNN», dass die Ergebnisse «früher eintreffen werden als 2020, was am Mittwoch Mittag war.» (ome)
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks at a campaign rally supporting Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Phila ...
Bild: keystone
21:14
Benzingeruch: Mann am US-Kapitol festgenommen
Die Polizei hat am Besucherzentrum des US-Kapitols in Washington einen Mann festgenommen, der nach Benzin roch und eine Leuchtpistole bei sich hatte.

Das teilte die Kapitol-Polizei auf der Plattform X mit. Der Mann sei bei der Sicherheitskontrolle aufgefallen. Im Besucherzentrum werde es während der Ermittlungen nun vorläufig keine Touren mehr geben.

20:58
US-Astronauten in Raumstation rufen zur Stimmabgabe auf
Amerikanische Astronauten auf der Internationalen Raumstation ISS rufen ihre Mitbürger zur Stimmabgabe bei der US-Wahl auf. «Egal, ob man sitzt, steht oder schwebt - wichtig ist, dass ihr wählt», schrieben Don Pettit und Nick Hague in einem Post auf Instagram.

Die Nasa-Astronauten posteten ein Foto, auf dem sie zusammen mit ihren Kollegen Butch Wilmore und Suni Williams scheinbar schwebend in der ISS zu sehen sind. Dabei zeigen sie patriotisch anmutende Socken in Richtung Kamera. «Stolz, Amerikaner zu sein», stand auf der Unterseite der Socken zweier Astronauten. Auch der offizielle Account für Astronauten der US-Weltraumbehörde Nasa verbreitete das Foto auf der Plattform.

Laut CNN haben die Astronauten selbst schon vor dem Wahltag abgestimmt. Die im Weltraum abgegebenen Stimmen wurden demnach über ein Nasa-Satellitennetzwerk von der Raumstation übertragen. (sda/dpa)
In this photo provided by NASA, from left, astronauts Butch Wilmore, Suni Williams, Nick Hague and Don Pettit show their U.S. flag-themed socks aboard the International Space Station on Election Day, ...
Bild: keystone
20:12
FBI: Bombendrohungen bei US-Wahl von russischer Mail-Adresse
Die US-Bundespolizei FBI hat Bombendrohungen gegen amerikanische Wahllokale eigenen Angaben zufolge nach Russland zurückverfolgt. «Dem FBI sind Bombendrohungen gegen Wahllokale in mehreren Bundesstaaten bekannt, von denen viele von russischen E-Mail-Domänen zu stammen scheinen. Bisher konnte keine der Drohungen als glaubwürdig eingestuft werden», hiess es in einer Mitteilung. Man werde die Lage weiterhin genau beobachten und bei Bedarf reagieren, um die Wahl zu schützen, hiess es.

Zuvor hatte es Berichten zufolge Bombendrohungen in zwei Wahllokalen im besonders umkämpften «Swing-State» Georgia gegeben, weswegen die Abstimmung dort kurzzeitig unterbrochen worden war. US-Geheimdienste hatten am Montag gewarnt, dass Russland wie schon in den Tagen zuvor versuchen könnte, die Abstimmung zu beeinflussen. Man gehe «davon aus, dass sich diese Aktivitäten am Wahltag und in den kommenden Wochen verstärken werden und dass sich die Narrative zu ausländischer Einflussnahme auf »Swing States« konzentrieren werden», hiess es weiter. (sda/dpa)

20:02
Und was macht eigentlich Joe Biden?
Noch ist Joe Biden Präsident der Vereinigten Staaten. Doch um den 81-Jährigen ist es an diesem Wahltag ruhig. Wie die «NY Times» berichtet, plant Biden, die Wahlergebnisse am Abend in der Residenz des Weissen Hauses zusammen mit seinen langjährigen Beratern und leitenden Angestellten zu verfolgen. (ome)
epa11701237 US President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office of the White House, after returning from Wilmington on the day before the presidential election, in Washington DC, USA, 04 November 2024. EP ...
Bild: keystone
19:42
Harris bleibt zuversichtlich
Kamala Harris bleibt zuversichtlich, auf «X» sagt sie: «Wir beenden diese Kampagne so, wie wir sie begonnen haben: mit Optimismus, mit Energie und mit Freude.» (ome)
19:30
Trump: «Wohl meine letzte Kandidatur»
Nach 2016 und 2020 ist 2024 das dritte Mal hintereinander, dass Donald Trump als Präsidentschaftskandidaten für die Republikaner antritt. Am Dienstag sagte er, dass es dieses Mal wohl auch das letzte Mal sein wird – unabhängig vom Ergebnis. Zudem antwortete er auf die Frage eines Reporters, ob er im Falle einer Niederlage diese auch eingestehen würde: «Wenn ich eine Wahl verliere und es eine faire Wahl ist, werde ich der Erste sein, der das anerkennt. Und ich denke, dass sie bis jetzt fair gewesen ist.» (ome)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump visits his campaign headquarters, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Donald Trump
Bild: keystone
19:12
FBI: Fake-Videos zur US-Wahl im Umlauf
Das FBI warnt im Zusammenhang mit der US-Wahl vor manipulierten Videos, die angeblich von der US-Bundespolizei stammen sollen. In einem sei von Terrorgefahr an Wahllokalen die Rede und Amerikaner würden aufgefordert, per Briefwahl abzustimmen. In einem anderen Video gehe es um vermeintlichen Wahlbetrug durch Insassen von fünf Gefängnissen, hiess es. Beide Videos seien nicht authentisch, erklärte die Behörde.

«Versuche, die Öffentlichkeit mit falschen Inhalten über Bedrohungseinschätzungen und Aktivitäten des FBI zu täuschen, zielen darauf ab, unseren demokratischen Prozess zu untergraben und das Vertrauen in das Wahlsystem zu untergraben», warnte das FBI. Einen möglichen Urheber der gefälschten Videos nannte die Behörde nicht. Zuletzt hatte sie vor potenzieller russischer Einflussnahme auf die Wahl gewarnt. (sda/dpa)
von Ralph Steiner
Hier im Wahlzentrum an der Dunbar Senior High School in Washington, D.C. wählen viele die Kandidatin der Demokraten. Nikisa antwortete mir: «Ist das eine Frage? Natürlich wählte ich Kamala Harris. Sie setzt sich viel stärker für Frauenrechte und soziale Gerechtigkeit ein.»
Bild
Auch Abajid hat seine Stimme Kamala Harris gegeben. «Ihre Werte stimmen mehr mit meinen überein.» Mit dem isolationistischen Denken Trumps und seiner Rhetorik könne er nicht viel anfangen. «Ich hoffe, dass sie sich der Einkommensungleichheit annimmt. Dass sie dafür sorgt, dass es bezahlbaren Wohnraum gibt und von Steuersenkungen nicht nur die Reichen profitieren.»
Bild
«Es ist Zeit für einen Wandel», sagt auch dieser Mann. Er hat Kamala Harris gewählt, «weil sie fähig ist, sich für Kinderbetreuung und das Wohlergehen der Mittelklasse einzusetzen». «Sie wird die USA in eine bessere Zukunft führen.»
Bild
18:34
Trump: «Meine Unterstützer sind nicht gewalttätig»
Donald Trump, der sich während seiner Kampagne gewalttätiger Rhetorik bediente und Vergeltung an seinen Gegnern schwor, sagte nach der Stimmabgabe in Palm Beach in Florida, dass es nach der Wahl keine Gewalt geben dürfe. «Meine Unterstützer sind nicht gewalttätig», sagte er, ohne dabei auf Stürmung des Kapitols durch einen Pro-Trump-Mob am 6. Januar 2021 einzugehen. «Das muss ich ihnen nicht sagen.» (ome)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump visits his campaign headquarters, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Donald Trump
Bild: keystone
18:07
Das Programm von Kamala Harris am «Election Day»
Kamala Harris will die Wahlnacht an ihrer ehemaligen Universität in der Hauptstadt Washington verbringen. In einem Radiointerview sagte sie: «Ich werde an meiner Alma Mater sein, der Howard University.» Davor werde sie mit ihrer Familie zu Abend essen, sagte die Vizepräsidentin dem Sender Newsradio KDKA. Sie habe viele Verwandte zu Besuch. Harris sagte weiter, den ganzen Tag über werde sie mit Menschen sprechen und sie daran erinnern, wählen zu gehen. Auch in mehreren Posts auf der Plattform «X» forderte sie die Menschen auf, wählen zu gehen. «Heute stimmen wir über eine bessere Zukunft ab», schrieb die 60-jährige Demokratin. (sda)
epa11703137 A mural of US Vice President Kamala Harris in Mount Airy, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 05 November 2024. Voters nationwide are participating in the 2024 US presidential election, deciding i ...
Bild: keystone
17:52
Trump hat gewählt und gibt sich siegessicher
Donald Trump hat gewählt. Der ehemalige US-Präsident hat zusammen mit seiner Frau Melania in einem Wahllokal in Palm Beach seine Stimme abgegeben. «Ich bin sehr zuversichtlich, ich höre, dass wir überall sehr gut abschneiden», sagte er nach der Stimmabgabe gegenüber der Presse. Er sei zuversichtlich, dass er die Wahl gewinnen werde und dass es «nicht einmal knapp wird.» (ome)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks as former first lady Melania Trump listens after they voted on Election Day at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center, Tue ...
Bild: keystone
17:48
Eine historische Wahl
Wir wissen es, die Umfragen deuten auf einen extrem knappen Wahlausgang hin, weswegen das Ergebnis nicht abzusehen ist. Dabei könnte nicht nur die innenpolitische Stabilität der USA massgeblich gefährdet sein, sondern auch ihre zukünftige Rolle in internationalen Bündnissen und die transatlantische Zusammenarbeit auf den Kopf stellen. Die Verflechtungen Europas mit den Vereinigten Staaten sind im wirtschaftlichen Bereich riesig und haben im Verteidigungsbereich sogar existenzielle Dimensionen. Mehr dazu kannst du hier nachlesen. (sda)
Andy25
04.11.2024 10:23registriert April 2019
Wer wählt Trump? Unter anderem religiöse Fanatiker die erzkonservativ und extrem Prüde sind. Für die spielt es keine Rolle, dass DT letzte Woche mit einem defekten Mikrofon einen Blow Job simulierte. Fox News hat diese Szene natürlich nicht gezeigt. Dieser Typ ekelt mich an.
Celtic Frost
04.11.2024 09:55registriert Juni 2024
Ich denke, zu Trump ist alles gesagt. Es wird nicht besser, nur immer übler
Der Typ hat ein „Talent“: Er findet alle Fettnäpfchen und tritt voll rein. Und es ist ihn sowas von piepegal.
Anyway, nach dem 5.11. kann er sich dann auf die ganzen Gerichtsverhandlungen vorbereiten!
Tbirkle
04.11.2024 10:17registriert April 2022
Wetten, dass wir in vier Wochen immer noch nicht wissen, wer gewonnen hat und Gerichte wie 2000 die Entscheidung herbeiführen werden?
Nordkorea feuert mehrere ballistische Raketen ab

Nordkorea hat nach Angaben des südkoreanischen Militärs erneut einen Raketentest durchgeführt. Mehrere ballistische Kurzstreckenraketen seien demnach am Dienstagmorgen (Ortszeit) von der westlichen Provinz Nord-Hwanghae in Richtung Japanisches Meer (koreanisch: Ostmeer) gefeuert worden, berichtete die südkoreanische Nachrichtenagentur Yonhap unter Berufung auf den Generalstab. Zuletzt hatte Nordkorea vergangene Woche eine Interkontinentalrakete getestet.

Zur Story