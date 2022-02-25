Russland wird aufgrund der Invasion in die Ukraine vom diesjährigen Eurovision Song Contest in Turin ausgeschlossen. Das teilte die zuständige Europäische Rundfunkunion EBU am Freitagabend in Genf mit. Der 66. ESC soll am 14. Mai mit seinem grossen Finale über die Bühne gehen.



Die Europäische Rundfunkunion als Veranstalterin des Eurovision Song Contest hatte noch am Donnerstag verkündet, der ESC sei ein nicht-politisches, kulturelles Event. «Die EBU ist jedoch besorgt über die aktuellen Ereignisse in der Ukraine und wird die Situation weiterhin genau beobachten.» Bild: Russlands ESC-Auftritt 2021.

Bild: keystone

Nachdem Russland in die Ukraine einmarschiert war, hatte die Ukraine gefordert, die EBU-Mitgliedssender sollten so früh wie möglich erwägen, Russland vom diesjährigen ESC in Italien auszuschliessen. Auch andere Länder hatten den Ausschluss gefordert. Auch im Sport hat der Krieg bereits Konsequenzen. So beschloss die Formel 1, den Grossen Preis von Russland in dieser Saison abzusagen, die UEFA verlegte das Champions-League-Finale von Sankt Petersburg nach Paris. (sda/dpa)