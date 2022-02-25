Navigation
wolkig, wenig Schnee
    Liveticker

    Parmelin zieht nun doch nach und lässt russische Bankkonten sperren

    Die neuesten Entwicklungen im russisch-ukrainischen Krieg im Überblick.
    25.02.2022, 19:45
    Liveticker
    Bundesrat zieht nun doch nach: Russische Bankkonten eingefroren
    Kann Xi Jinping Wladimir Putin stoppen?
    «Historische Kandidatin»: Afroamerikanerin für Supreme Court nominiert
    Russischer Rapper Oxxxymiron protestiert gegen den Krieg – er ist nicht allein
    Bern will den Beziehungen zur EU neues Leben einhauchen – Brüssel reagiert zurückhaltend
    Diese 9 Klimasünden wollen sich die watsons abgewöhnen, und du?
    Kennst du diese Erfindungen, die die Welt veränderten?
    • Wladimir Putin hat in der Nacht auf Donnerstag einen Auslandseinsatz des russischen Militärs in den ukrainischen Regionen Luhansk und Donezk offiziell angeordnet. «Ich habe beschlossen, eine Sonder-Militäroperation durchzuführen.»
    • Die Ukraine rief den Kriegszustand aus und ordnete die Mobilmachung an. Nach Schätzungen der Vereinten Nationen sind in der Ukraine schon 100'000 Menschen auf der Flucht.
    • Am 25. Februar ist russische Armee ist bei ihrem Angriffskrieg auf die Ukraine bis in die Hauptstadt Kiew vorgedrungen. Aussenminister Dmytro Kuleba berichtete zudem von «schrecklichen russischen Raketenangriffen» auf die Millionenstadt.
    • US-Präsident Joe Biden hat nach der russischen Invasion «harte Sanktionen» gegen Russlands Finanzbranche und den Technologiesektor angekündigt. Deutschlands Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz forderte Putin auf, seine Truppen aus der Ukraine zurückzuziehen.
    • Rund um den Globus gingen Demonstrierende aus Solidarität auf die Strasse. Gebäude und Monumente wurden in den blau-gelben Farben der ukrainischen Flagge beleuchtet. Auch in Russland gab es zahlreiche Proteste.
    Schicke uns deinen Input
    19:39
    Schweiz friert Gelder von EU-sanktionierten Personen ein
    Die Schweiz hat um 18 Uhr die Gelder von EU-sanktionierten Personen eingefroren. Die Kontosperrungen für Personen und Organisationen erfolgte auf Entscheid des Wirtschaftsdepartements von Bundesrat Guy Parmelin (SVP), schreibt die Finanzmarktaufsicht in einer Mitteilung.

    Banken ist es damit in der Schweiz verboten, Geschäftsbeziehungen mit bestimmten Personen und Unternehmen einzugehen. Sie müssen zudem die bestehenden Konten umgehend dem Seco melden. Auf der Liste der sanktionierten Personen sind über 300 Parlamentarierinnen und Parlamentarier des russischen Parlaments, die für die Anerkennung der sogenannten Volksrepubliken Donezk oder Luhansk gestimmt hatten.

    Ebenfalls auf der Liste ist das Unternehmen «Internet Research Agency», das als «Troll-Armee Putins» bekannt ist. (pit)
    19:45
    Scholz betont Notwendigkeit der Nato-Truppenverlegung nach Osten
    Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz hat beim Nato-Sondergipfel die Notwendigkeit betont, nach dem russischen Angriff auf die Ukraine weitere Truppen der Allianz in die östlichen Mitgliedstaaten zu schicken. Damit werde dem Sicherheitsbedürfnis der Nato-Partner Rechnung getragen, erklärte Regierungssprecher Steffen Hebestreit am Freitag nach den Beratungen im Namen des Kanzlers. Präsident Putins durch nichts zu rechtfertigender Angriff auf die Ukraine treffe auf die scharfe Ablehnung aller Nato-Partner. Damit stelle Russland die europäische Friedensordnung zur Disposition.
    epa09782152 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, speaks with Italy?s Prime Minister Mario Draghi during a round table meeting at an extraordinary EU summit on Ukraine in Brussels, Belgium, 24 February 2022. A special meeting of the European Council was urgently convened to discuss the situation in Ukraine. Ahead of the summit, EU leaders issued a joint statement in which they 'condemn in the strongest possible terms Russia's unprecedented military aggression against Ukraine.' EPA/Geert Vanden Wijngaert / POOL
    Bild: keystone
    Die Staats- und Regierungschefs der Nato haben sich bei ihren Beratungen per Videoschalte darauf verständigt, Einheiten ihrer schnellen Einsatztruppe NRF zu verlegen. Auch Deutschland wird für den Schutz der Nato-Partner im Osten Europas weitere Soldaten und Waffensysteme stellen. (sda/dpa)
    19:43
    Nato-Generalsekretär wendet sich direkt ans russische Volk
    epa09784896 NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference at the end of an Extraordinary virtual summit of NATO Heads of State and Government on the security situation in and around Ukraine at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 25 February 2022. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
    Bild: keystone
    Nato-Generalsekretär Jens Stoltenberg hat die Menschen in Russland davor gewarnt, auf die Propaganda ihres Präsidenten Wladimir Putin hereinzufallen. «Das russische Volk muss wissen: Der Krieg des Kreml gegen die Ukraine wird Russland nicht sicherer machen», sagte der Norweger am Freitag nach einer Videokonferenz der Staats- und Regierungschefs der 30 Bündnisstaaten. «Russland wird dadurch in der Welt nicht mehr respektiert. Es wird nicht zu einer besseren Zukunft für Ihre Kinder führen.» (sda/dpa)
    19:28
    OECD beendet Beitrittsverhandlungen mit Russland formell
    Die Organisation für wirtschaftliche Zusammenarbeit und Entwicklung hat die auf Eis liegenden Beitrittsverhandlungen Russlands formell beendet. Dies geschehe in Antwort auf den russischen Angriff auf die Ukraine, hiess es in einer Mitteilung vom Freitag. Die OECD hatte die 2007 beschlossenen Aufnahmegespräche bereits 2014 gestoppt. Der OECD-Rat entschied zudem, das Büro der Industriestaatenorganisation in Moskau zu schliessen. Man wolle Russland zudem nicht mehr auf Ministerebene einladen.

    Die Organisation teilte mit, auch in den kommenden Tagen und Wochen die Zusammenarbeit mit Russland weiter überdenken zu wollen. Gleichzeitig wolle man darüber nachdenken, wie die ukrainische Regierung besser unterstützt werden könne. Der OECD-Rat bat den Generalsekretär der Organisation ausserdem darum, keine neuen Vereinbarungen über freiwillige Beiträge mit Russland einzugehen und noch nicht begonnene Projekte, die durch eine solche russische Leistung finanziert würden, zu stoppen.
    A damaged car is seen from a hole of a damaged apartment building following a rocket attack on the city of Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russian troops are bearing down on Ukraine's capital, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter. The invasion of a democratic country has fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
    Bild: keystone
    Die OECD hatte den russischen Angriff auf die Ukraine zuvor aufs Schärfste verurteilt. Es handele sich um eine eklatante Verletzung des Völkerrechts und eine ernsthafte Bedrohung der internationalen Ordnung. (sda/dpa)
    19:10
    Russland: Mehr als 200 ukrainische Militärobjekte «ausser Gefecht»
    Russland hat nach eigenen Angaben insgesamt 211 ukrainische Militärobjekte «ausser Gefecht» gesetzt. Dies teilte der Sprecher des Verteidigungsministeriums, Igor Konaschenkow, am Freitagabend in Moskau mit. Unabhängig überprüfen lassen sich solche Aussagen nicht. Nach Konaschenkows Darstellung wurden zudem sechs ukrainische Kampfflugzeuge, ein Hubschrauber sowie fünf Drohnen abgeschossen. Auch 67 Panzer seien zerstört worden.

    Der Militärsprecher sagte zudem, die Russen hätten Waffen erobert, die in den vergangenen Monaten aus dem Westen für die Ukraine bereit gestellt worden seien – darunter amerikanische Panzerabwehrraketen. Konaschenkow sprach von «Trophäen».

    Konaschenkow sagte ausserdem, dass Separatistenkämpfer aus der ostukrainischen Region Donezk mittlerweile 25 Kilometer in bislang von ukrainischen Regierungstruppen kontrolliertes Gebiet weit vorgerückt seien. Luhansker Kämpfer seien mit russischer Unterstützung 21 Kilometer weiter vorgedrungen. (sda/dpa)
    18:52
    Nato verlegt schnelle Eingreiftruppe zur Abschreckung Russlands
    Die Nato verlegt zur Abschreckung Russlands Einheiten ihrer schnellen Einsatztruppe NRF. Das kündigte Generalsekretär Jens Stoltenberg am Freitag nach einer Videokonferenz der Staats- und Regierungschefs der 30 Bündnisstaaten an.
    Wohin die Einheiten verlegt werden, sagte er zunächst nicht. Er sprach lediglich von mehreren Tausend Soldaten, die auf dem Land, auf der See und in der Luft im Einsatz sein sollten.
    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference after convening an online NATO leaders summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts will seek Friday to reassure member countries on the alliance's eastern flank that their security is guaranteed as Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine closes in on the capital Kyiv. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
    Bild: keystone
    Nach Informationen der Deutschen Presse-Agentur könnten Bodentruppen in das südwestlich der Ukraine gelegene Rumänien geschickt werden. Ohnehin geplant ist, NRF-Enheiten zu einer Übung in das an Russland grenzende Nato-Land Norwegen zu entsenden.

    Es sei das erste Mal, dass Teile der NRF im Zuge der Abschreckung und Verteidigung des Bündnisgebiets verlegt würden, sagte Stoltenberg. Die Staats- und Regierungschefs der 30 Mitgliedstaaten betonten in einer Erklärung, die Massnahmen seien «präventiv, verhältnismässig und nichteskalierend.» (sda/dpa)
    18:30
    Strahlung in Tschernobyl stellt keine Gefahr dar laut IAEA
    Die Strahlungswerte um die ukrainische Atomruine Tschernobyl sind nach Einschätzung der Internationalen Atomenergiebehörde (IAEA) nicht gefährlich. Das frühere Atomkraftwerk wurde im Zuge der Invasion von russischen Soldaten eingenommen. Die erhöhte Strahlung, die am Freitag gemessen wurde, könnte laut ukrainischen Behörden durch Militärfahrzeuge vom Boden aufgewirbelt worden sein, der Jahrzehnte nach der Atomkatastrophe von 1986 noch immer belastet ist.
    Bild: sda
    Die Strahlungswerte von bis zu 9,46 Mikrosievert pro Stunde wurden von der IAEA jedoch am Freitag als niedrig eingestuft. Die Werte lägen innerhalb der Spannweite der bisherigen Messungen in der Sperrzone um Tschernobyl, hiess es. «Deshalb stellen sie keine Gefahr für die Öffentlichkeit dar», schrieb die IAEA in Wien.

    IAEA-Chef Rafael Grossi berichtete ausserdem, dass die Betriebssicherheit der 15 aktiven AKWs in der Ukraine gewährleistet sei. Dennoch sei er weiterhin zutiefst besorgt über die Lage in dem Land. (sda/dpa)
    18:22
    Russische Truppen überwinden Fluss Dnipro bei Grossstadt Cherson
    Nach schweren Kämpfen haben russische Truppen den Fluss Dnipro in der Südukraine überschritten. Damit hätten sie nun Zugang zur strategisch wichtigen Stadt Cherson, teilte die Gebietsverwaltung am Freitag mit. Der Gegner habe mit schweren Kräften angegriffen und heftige Verluste erlitten. Schliesslich hätten die Verteidiger aber die Kontrolle verloren.
    Ukrainians fish in the frozen river Dnipro in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Kyiv's temperature on Wednesday dropped to -5 C (23 F). (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) .
    Bild: keystone
    Archivild: Fluss Dnipro in der Ukraine. Die Führung der Region unternehme alle Anstrengungen, um die Ordnung aufrechtzuerhalten und Leben zu retten. Die Grossstadt mit knapp 300'000 Einwohnerinnen und Einwohnern spielt eine wichtige Rolle beim Schutz der Hafenstadt Odessa im Südwesten des Landes. (sda/dpa)
    18:20
    Russland beschränkt Facebook teilweise
    Russland will das soziale Netzwerk Facebook teilweise beschränken. Das gelte vom Freitag an und sei eine Reaktion auf Sperrungen staatlicher russischer Medien, teilte die Kommunikationsaufsicht Roskomnadsor in Moskau mit. Das habe die Generalstaatsanwaltschaft nach Rücksprache mit dem Aussenministerium entschieden. Der Zugang solle teilweise eingeschränkt werden. Unklar blieb zunächst, welche Konsequenzen das genau hat. Am Abend liess sich etwa die Facebook-App über Smartphones weiterhin öffnen.
    FILE - This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. Facebook
    Bild: keystone
    Die Behörde warf dem Facebook-Konzern Meta vor, mit der Sperrung russischer Medien bei Facebook «grundlegende Menschenrechte und Freiheiten sowie der Rechte und Freiheiten russischer Bürger» verletzt zu haben. Betroffen seien etwa die Facebook-Auftritte der russischen Staatsagentur Ria Nowosti und des Senders Swesta gewesen. (sda/dpa)
    18:16
    Nationalratskommission fordert Bundesrat zu Sanktionen auf
    Der Nationalrat soll eine Erklärung für einen sofortigen Waffenstillstand in der Ukraine abgeben. Dies hat die Staatspolitische Kommission der grossen Kammer (SPK-N) am Freitag beantragt. Sie fordert vom Bundesrat zudem, dass sich die Schweiz voll den Sanktionen der EU gegen Russland anschliesst.
    epa09781257 People demonstration against the Russian agression against the Ukraine in Bern, Switzerland, 24 February 2022. The Ukrainian Society Switzerland has organised the demonstration to protest against the invasion of the Ukraine. Martial law has been introduced in Ukraine, as explosions are heard in many cities, including Kiev after Russian troops launched a major military operation on Ukraine on 24 February. EPA/MARCEL BIERI
    Bild: keystone
    Den Entwurf für eine Erklärung zu einem Waffenstillstand und zu schärferen Sanktionen nahm die Kommission mit 16 zu 6 Stimmen bei 2 Enthaltungen an, wie die SPK-N mitteilte. Als wichtiger Finanzplatz für russische Unternehmen müsse die Schweiz Verantwortung übernehmen, hiess es.

    Dagegen sprach sich eine Minderheit in der Kommission für strikte Neutralität aus. Sie beantragte deshalb, auf eine Erklärung des Nationalrates zu verzichten. Weiter rief die Kommission die Konfliktparteien zur Einhaltung des humanitären Völkerrechts auf. Sie verurteilte den Angriffskrieg gegen die Ukraine aufs Schärfste. (sda)
    18:13
    EU-Aussenminister*innen verabschieden Sanktionen gegen Putin und Lawrow
    Die EU verhängt nun auch Sanktionen gegen den russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin und Aussenminister Sergej Lawrow. Die Aussenministerinnen und Aussenminister der 27 Mitgliedstaaten verabschiedeten am Freitagnachmittag einen entsprechenden Rechtsakt, wie die Deutsche Presse-Agentur aus Diplomatenkreisen erfuhr. Der Sanktionsbeschluss, der auch weitreichende Wirtschaftssanktionen umfasst, sollte umgehend im EU-Amtsblatt veröffentlicht werden und damit in Kraft treten. (sda/dpa)
    17:52
    Russland wird vom Eurovision Song Contest ausgeschlossen
    Russland wird aufgrund der Invasion in die Ukraine vom diesjährigen Eurovision Song Contest in Turin ausgeschlossen. Das teilte die zuständige Europäische Rundfunkunion EBU am Freitagabend in Genf mit. Der 66. ESC soll am 14. Mai mit seinem grossen Finale über die Bühne gehen.

    Die Europäische Rundfunkunion als Veranstalterin des Eurovision Song Contest hatte noch am Donnerstag verkündet, der ESC sei ein nicht-politisches, kulturelles Event. «Die EBU ist jedoch besorgt über die aktuellen Ereignisse in der Ukraine und wird die Situation weiterhin genau beobachten.» Bild: Russlands ESC-Auftritt 2021.
    epa09206736 Manizha from Russia performs during the first dress rehearsal for the First Semi-Final of the 65th annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at the Rotterdam Ahoy arena, in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 17 May 2021. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, only a limited number of visitors is allowed at the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC2021) that is taking place in an adapted form at the Rotterdam Ahoy and consist of two semi-finals, on 18 and 20 May 2021, and a grand final on 22 May 2021. EPA/Patrick van Emst / POOL *** Local Caption *** 50359766
    Bild: keystone
    Nachdem Russland in die Ukraine einmarschiert war, hatte die Ukraine gefordert, die EBU-Mitgliedssender sollten so früh wie möglich erwägen, Russland vom diesjährigen ESC in Italien auszuschliessen. Auch andere Länder hatten den Ausschluss gefordert. Auch im Sport hat der Krieg bereits Konsequenzen. So beschloss die Formel 1, den Grossen Preis von Russland in dieser Saison abzusagen, die UEFA verlegte das Champions-League-Finale von Sankt Petersburg nach Paris. (sda/dpa)
    17:35
    Russische Airline S7 streicht alle Flüge nach Europa bis 13. März
    Die russische Fluglinie S7 streicht wegen des Konflikts zwischen Russland und der Nato für gut zwei Wochen alle Flüge nach Europa. Betroffen sind bis zum 13. März die Verbindungen in 16 Städte, unter anderem nach Berlin und München.

    Die Airline begründete den Schritt am Freitag nach Angaben der Agentur Tass mit Luftraumsperrungen mehrerer EU-Staaten wie Polen oder Tschechien für russische Flugzeuge. Zudem sollen auch für die Zeit vom 13. März an zunächst keine Tickets verkauft werden. Der Kaufpreis werde zurückerstattet. (sda/dpa)
    17:26
    Schweiz soll laut Brüssel den EU-Sanktionen gegen Russland folgen
    Die EU erwartet, dass andere Staaten den EU-Sanktionen gegen Russland folgen oder ihre Sanktionen angleichen. Dabei nannte ein Sprecher der EU-Kommission am Freitag in Brüssel auch explizit die Schweiz.

    Zuerst müsse das vom Donnerstag auf Freitag von den EU-Staats- und Regierungschefs geschnürte Sanktionspaket gegen Russland noch formal abgesegnet werde. Dann aber seien die Partnerstaaten «dazu eingeladen, ihre Sanktionen mit jenen der EU abzugleichen oder eigene, ähnliche Sanktionen zu ergreifen», sagte der Sprecher weiter.
    ARCHIV - ZUM THEMA SELBSTBESTIMMUNGSINITIATIVE AN DER SOMMERSESSION AM MITTWOCH, 30. MAI 2018, STELLEN WIR IHNEN FOLGENDES BILDMATERIAL ZUR VERFUEGUNG - [THEMA: 40. Jahrestag Ratifikation der EMRK in der Schweiz - Artikel 1 - Verpflichtung zur Achtung der Menschenrechte] - Bundesrat Didier Burkhalter spricht vor der Versammlung des Europarats aus Anlass des 50-jaehrigen Beitritts der Schweiz zum Europarat am Dienstag, 23. April 2013 im Plenarsaal in Strassburg. (KEYSTONE/Lukas Lehmann)
    Bild: KEYSTONE
    Russland habe internationale Regeln zum Gespött gemacht und die Vereinten Nationen (Uno) sowie deren Charta missachtet. «Die zivilisierte demokratische Welt muss sich gegen diese grösste Bedrohung seit dem Zweiten Weltkrieg wehren.» Und das betreffe nicht nur die Ukraine. Es betreffe ganz Europa – auch die Schweiz als Teil von Europa. «Wir erwarten von unseren Partnern, unseren Nachbarn, unseren Alliierten, unsere Prinzipien zu verteidigen, auf denen unsere Gemeinschaft aufgebaut ist», betonte der Sprecher.

    Dies Prinzipien beinhalteten den Respekt vor internationalen Regeln, den Schutz der Demokratie und die Solidarität. «Das ist unsere Botschaft an unsere Partner in der Schweiz und in anderen Ländern, die sich überlegen, ob sie den EU-Sanktionen folgen wollen oder nicht», sagte er weiter. (sda)
    17:24
    EZB-Präsidentin Lagarde warnt vor Folgen für Eurozone
    Die Präsidentin der Europäischen Zentralbank (EZB), Christine Lagarde, hat vor den Folgen der russischen Invasion in die Ukraine für die Wirtschaft der Eurozone gewarnt. Der Konflikt werde sich vor allem über die Energiepreise und durch grössere Unsicherheit an den Märkten auswirken, sagte Lagarde bei einem Treffen der EU-Wirtschafts- und Finanzminister in Paris am Freitag. Handel werde eine weniger grosse Rolle spielen, da Russland nur begrenzt mit den Euro-Ländern handle.
    epa09783664 Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB) attends an informal EU finance ministers summit in Paris, France, 25 February 2022. EPA/IAN LANGSDON
    Bild: keystone
    «Gas- und Ölpreise sind seit Russlands Invasion in die Ukraine stark gestiegen», sagte Lagarde. Gas sei sechs Mal teurer als vor einem Jahr und Öl etwa 54 Prozent teurer. «Unsicherheit ist bereits an den Finanzmärkten spürbar, wo sich die Stimmung verschlechtert hat», sagte Lagarde. Die genauen wirtschaftlichen Auswirkungen seien noch nicht absehbar, da sich die Lage in der Ukraine stündlich verändere.

    Lagarde unterstützte die EU-Sanktionen gegen Russland. «Die EZB und alle nationalen Zentralbanken im Euro-System werden die Sanktionen, die von der EU und den europäischen Regierungen beschlossen wurden, entschlossen und gewissenhaft umsetzen», sagte sie. Dazu gehöre etwa, den sanktionierten Banken den Zugang zu Finanzierung zu verweigern, um ihre Vermögen einzufrieren. (awp/sda/dpa)
    17:08
    Ukrainische Botschaft bittet um Spenden von medizinischen Gütern
    Die ukrainische Botschaft in Bern hat am Freitag die Bevölkerung in der Schweiz zu Spenden von medizinischen Gütern aufgerufen. Diese will sie den ukrainischen Streitkräften und der Zivilbevölkerung zukommen lassen.

    Die Botschaft veröffentlichte im sozialen Netzwerk Facebook einen entsprechenden Aufruf sowie eine Liste mit möglichen Gütern, die gespendet werden können. Gebraucht wurden demnach etwa tragbare Defibrillatoren, sterile Handschuhe und Kittel, chirurgische Instrumente wie Skalpelle, Pinzetten aber auch Bandagen, Schmerzmittel, Erste-Hilfe-Sets und ganze Ambulanzen.

    Spenderinnen und Spendern können Material von Montag bis Freitag von 16.00 bis 19.00 Uhr in der Botschaft in Bern nach vorgängiger Vereinbarung unter swisshelpukraine@gmail.com vorbeibringen. Die Internetseite der Botschaft war am Freitag zunächst nicht mehr erreichbar. Die ukrainische Hauptstadt Kiew im Norden des Landes befindet sich knapp 24 Autostunden von Bern entfernt. (sda)
    16:47
    Nato-Sondergipfel zum Krieg in der Ukraine begonnen
    Die Staats- und Regierungschefs der Nato-Staaten haben am Freitagnachmittag ihren Sondergipfel zum russischen Krieg in der Ukraine begonnen.
    epa09784317 US President Joe Biden, Norway's prime minister Jonas Gahr Store, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi are seen on a screen at the start of an Extraordinary virtual summit of NATO Heads of State and Government on the security situation in and around Ukraine at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 25 February 2022. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
    Bild: keystone
    Generalsekretär Jens Stoltenberg rief Russland zu einem Ende des Militäreinsatzes auf. Zugleich verurteilte der Norweger den Krieg erneut auf Schärfste. «Moskau trägt die alleinige Verantwortung für die vorsätzliche, kaltblütige und von langer Hand geplante Invasion», erklärte er. Den Menschen in der Ukraine sprach Stoltenberg die Solidarität der Nato aus.

    Bei dem Krisengipfel per Videoschalte sollte es darum gehen, sich über die aktuelle Situation auszutauschen und zu besprechen, wie die Nato auf die veränderte Sicherheitslage reagieren muss. Alliierte wie Deutschland haben bereits drei weitere Eurofighter zum Schutz der Nato-Südostflanke nach Rumänien verlegt. (sda/dpa)
    16:44
    Putin an ukrainische Armee: «Nehmt die Macht in Eure Hände»
    Russlands Präsident Wladimir Putin hat die ukrainische Armee zum Kampf gegen die eigene Regierung in Kiew aufgerufen.
    Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall to chair a Security Council meeting in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    «Nehmt die Macht in Eure eigenen Hände! Es dürfte für uns leichter sein, uns mit Ihnen zu einigen, als mit dieser Bande von Drogenabhängigen und Neonazis, die sich in Kiew niedergelassen hat und das gesamte ukrainische Volk als Geisel genommen hat», sagte Putin am Freitag bei einer Sitzung des nationalen Sicherheitsrats in Moskau, die im Staatsfernsehen übertragen wurde.

    Er erwähnte nicht die vielen russischen Todesopfer, die es laut ukrainischen Angaben bei den Kämpfen gegeben haben soll. Russland hat bislang keine Verluste in den eigenen Reihen gemeldet. (sda/dpa)
    16:39
    Kreml: Haben ukrainischer Seite Verhandlungsangebot überreicht
    epa09784383 Russian soldiers on the armoured personnel carrier BTR-80 move towards mainland Ukraine on the road near Armiansk, Crimea, 25 February 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. EPA/STRINGER
    Bild: keystone
    Russland hat der Ukraine eigenen Angaben zufolge ein Angebot für Verhandlungen in der belarussischen Hauptstadt Minsk überreicht. Das sagte Kremlsprecher Dmitri Peskow am Freitagabend der Agentur Interfax zufolge in Moskau. Die ukrainische Seite habe stattdessen Polens Hauptstadt Warschau als Verhandlungsort vorgeschlagen. (sda/dpa)
    16:10
    5000 deutsche Helme für das ukrainische Militär sind unterwegs
    Deutschland hat die angekündigte Lieferung von 5000 Helmen für das ukrainische Militär auf den Weg gebracht. Die Schutzausstattung war am Freitag in zwei Lastwagen unterwegs, wie die Deutsche Presse-Agentur in Berlin erfuhr.

    Das Material sollte wegen der laufenden Kämpfe ausserhalb der Ukraine übergeben werden. Im Streit um die von der Bundesregierung abgelehnte Lieferung von Waffen hatte die Ankündigung von Helmen Wirbel gemacht - und teils auch öffentlichen Spott ausgelöst. Aus der deutschen Regierung war darauf verwiesen worden, dass die Lieferung von Helmen offiziell und in einem Brief auch ohne Angabe von Zahlen angefordert worden war.

    Russland hatte nach monatelangem Truppenaufmarsch an den Grenzen zur Ukraine am Donnerstag eine Offensive gestartet. Während Panzer in die ehemalige Sowjetrepublik vorstiessen, gab es Luftangriffe im ganzen Land. Nach Schätzungen der Vereinten Nationen sind in der Ukraine schon 100 000 Menschen auf der Flucht. (sda/dpa)
    A Ukrainian soldier walks in a trench at the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Dubchak)
    Bild: keystone
    16:03
    Ukraine meldet schwere russische Verluste
    Die ukrainischen Streitkräfte haben Russland nach eigenen Angaben bereits schwere Verluste zugefügt. Bisher hätten die einrückenden Truppen 2800 Soldaten «verloren», teilte das Verteidigungsministerium in Kiew am Freitagnachmittag mit.

    Dabei war unklar, ob es sich um getötete, verwundete oder gefangene Soldaten handeln soll. Ausserdem seien schätzungsweise bis zu 80 Panzer, mehr als 500 weitere Militärfahrzeuge sowie zehn Flugzeuge und sieben Hubschrauber zerstört worden. Die Angaben können derzeit nicht unabhängig überprüft werden und müssen mit entsprechender Vorsicht behandelt werden. Beide Seiten übertreiben jeweils gegnerische Velustmeldungen.

    Zuvor hatten die Streitkräfte mitgeteilt, es seien mehr als 1000 russische Angreifer getötet worden. «Wir sind stark! Der Sieg wird unser sein!», betonte das Ministerium. Russland hat nach eigenen Angaben keine nennenswerten Verluste erlitten. (jaw/sda/dpa)
    15:48
    Trotz Konflikt mit Westen: Lawrow will an UN-Sitzung teilnehmen
    Russlands Aussenminister Sergej Lawrow will trotz des Konfliktes um den Einmarsch in die Ukraine zu internationalen Gesprächen nach Genf fliegen.
    Bild: sda
    Bei seiner Reise Anfang kommender Woche werde er an der Sitzung des UN-Menschenrechtsrats teilnehmen, sagte Aussenamtssprecherin Maria Sacharowa am Freitag in Moskau der Agentur Interfax zufolge. Zudem wolle der Spitzendiplomat bei einer Abrüstungskonferenz sprechen. Geplant sind demnach Gespräche etwa mit der UN-Hochkommissarin für Menschenrechte, Michelle Bachelet.

    Der Westen hat wegen des russischen Angriffs auf das Nachbarland Ukraine neue Sanktionen gegen Moskau verhängt. Russland seinerseits drohte mit Gegenmassnahmen. Zuletzt hatte etwa US-Aussenminister Antony Blinken ein geplantes Treffen mit Lawrow abgesagt. (sda/dpa)
    14:58
    Litauens Präsident fordert Rauswurf Russlands aus G20
    epa09778988 President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda speaks during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky President of Poland Andrzej Duda at the Mariinsky Palace in Kiev (Kyiv), Ukraine, 23 February 2022. Andrzej Duda and Gitanas Nauseda arrived in Ukraine with a working visit to meet with top Ukrainian officials amid escalation on the Ukraine-Russian border crisis. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Litauens Staatspräsident Gitanas Nauseda

    Litauens Staatspräsident Gitanas Nauseda hat die internationale Gemeinschaft dazu aufgerufen, Russland nach seiner Invasion in die Ukraine weitestgehend politisch zu isolieren.

    «Wir müssen die Mitgliedschaft Russlands in internationalen Organisationen sofort aussetzen. Der Aggressor hat keinen Platz in der G20 und im Sicherheitsrat der Vereinten Nationen», wurde er am Freitag in einer Mitteilung der Präsidialkanzlei in Vilnius zitiert. In den G20 sind die 20 führenden Industrie- und Schwellenländer der Welt vereint.

    Das Staatsoberhaupt des baltischen EU- und Nato-Landes forderte zudem für noch weitgehendere westliche Strafmassnahmen gegen Moskau. «Sanktionen müssen verhängt und weiter verschärft werden, indem Russland vom Swift-System abgeschnitten und Nord Stream 2 gestoppt wird», erklärte Nauseda.

    Litauens Präsident betonte zudem die Notwendigkeit, die Unterstützung für die Ukraine mit allen Mitteln zu verstärken. «Putin greift die Ukraine an, Kiew wird bombardiert. Das brutale Regime des Kremls wird nicht aufhören, wenn wir es nicht aufhalten», betonte Nauseda.

    Das EU-Land Litauen grenzt an die russische Exklave Kaliningrad sowie an Russlands Verbündeten Belarus. (sda/dpa)
    14:40
    Nordeuropäische Sender fordern Russlands Ausschluss beim ESC
    epa09221137 Manizha from Russia with the song 'Russian Woman' performs during the Grand Final of the 65th annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at the Rotterdam Ahoy arena, in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 22 May 2021. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, only a limited number of visitors is allowed at the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC2021) that is taking place in an adapted form at the Rotterdam Ahoy. EPA/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Der letztjährige russische ESC-Beitrag: Manizha mit ihrem Lied «Russian Woman»

    Im Norden Europas sind Forderungen laut geworden, Russland nach dem Angriff auf die Ukraine vom diesjährigen Eurovision Song Contest auszuschliessen. Finnland droht sogar, keinen Beitrag zum ESC zu schicken, sollte Russland auftreten dürfen.

    Die European Broadcasting Union (EBU) als Veranstalterin des Musikwettbewerbs plant derzeit keinen Ausschluss Russlands von der Veranstaltung, die im Mai in Turin stattfindet. Der ESC sei ein nicht-politisches, kulturelles Event, teilte die Organisation in Genf mit. Man sei jedoch besorgt über die aktuellen Ereignisse in der Ukraine und werde die Situation weiterhin genau beobachten. (sda/dpa)
    14:36
    Kiew: Mehr als 1000 russische Angreifer getötet
    Die ukrainischen Streitkräfte haben nach eigenen Angaben schon mehr als 1000 russische Angreifer getötet. Solch schwere Verluste in so kurzer Zeit habe Russland bisher in keinem Konflikt erlitten, behauptete das ukrainische Heer am Freitag.

    «Russische Mütter schicken ihre Söhne in den sicheren Tod, denn die ukrainischen Streitkräfte halten die Linien und werden ihr Land gegen die Besatzer verteidigen», hiess es in der Mitteilung. Das russische Verteidigungsministerium hatte hingegen mitgeteilt, es gebe keine Verluste. Die Angaben sind nicht unabhängig zu überprüfen.

    Ukrainische Truppen rückten mit schwerer Militärtechnik unterdessen in Kiew ein, um die Hauptstadt zu verteidigen. «Die Stadt ist im Verteidigungsmodus», sagte Bürgermeister Vitali Klitschko der Agentur Unian zufolge. Schüsse und Explosionen in einigen Gegenden bedeuteten, dass russische «Saboteure» ausgeschaltet würden. «Die Situation ist schwierig, aber wir glauben an unsere Streitkräfte und unterstützen sie», sagte Klitschko. Die Stadtverwaltung rief die Einwohner auf, Überwachungskameras auszuschalten und abzuhängen, damit russische Truppen dadurch keinen Einblick in ukrainische Stellungen erhielten. (sda/dpa)
    14:03
    Russland zu Verhandlungen mit der Ukraine bereit
    Russland ist nach Kremlangaben bereit zu Friedensverhandlungen mit der Ukraine.

    Moskau sei bereit, eine russische Delegation zu Gesprächen in die belarussische Hauptstadt Minsk zu schicken, sagte Kremlsprecher Dmitri Peskow am Freitag. Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj hatte das Angebot für ein Treffen dem russischen Staatschef Wladimir Putin zweimal unterbreitet.

    Nach Kremlangaben ist der belarussische Machthaber Alexander Lukaschenko bereit, die Bedingungen zu schaffen für ein Treffen der russischen und der ukrainischen Delegation. Putin habe mit Lukaschenko darüber gesprochen, dass ein Ort mit Garantien für die Sicherheit der Verhandlungen nötig sei.

    Zuvor hatte der Kreml auf das zweite Gesprächsangebot von Selenskyj positiv reagiert. Moskau habe den Vorschlag zu Verhandlungen über einen neutralen Status der Ukraine als Schritt in die richtige Richtung aufgenommen, sagte Peskow. Die Mitteilung werde analysiert, Selenskyj als Präsident der Ukraine anerkannt, hiess es. «Natürlich, ja. (...) Er ist der Präsident der Ukraine.»

    Selenskyj hatte auch in der Nacht zum Donnerstag zur Abwendung eines Krieges Putin ein erstes Gesprächsangebot gemacht. Er sagte: «Die Sicherheit der Ukraine ist verbunden mit der Sicherheit ihrer Nachbarn. Deshalb müssen wir heute über die Sicherheit in ganz Europa sprechen. Das ist unserer Hauptziel – der Frieden in der Ukraine und die Sicherheit unserer Bürger. Dafür sind wir bereit, mit allen und auch mit Ihnen zu reden. In verschiedenen Formaten und an jedem beliebigen Ort.» (sda/dpa)
    14:03
    Eiffelturm wird in Farben der Ukraine angestrahlt
    Nach dem russischen Einmarsch in die Ukraine wird der Eiffelturm in Paris als Zeichen der Solidarität in den Farben der Ukraine angestrahlt.

    Bürgermeisterin Anne Hidalgo habe darum gebeten, teilte die Betreibergesellschaft des Pariser Wahrzeichens am Freitag mit. Jeweils von 18.00 Uhr bis 00.30 Uhr erstrahle der Eiffelturm von Freitag bis Sonntag im blau und gelb der ukrainischen Flagge. «Wir lassen das ukrainische Volk nicht alleine», sagte Hidalgo.(sda/dpa)
    14:00
    Gewerkschaftsbund fordert Ende der kriegerischen Handlungen
    Pierre Yves Maillard, Praesident, spricht an der ausserordentlichen Delegiertenversammlung des Schweizerischen Gewerkschaftsbundes SGB, am Freitag, 11. Februar 2022, in Bern. (KEYSTONE/Peter Schneider)
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: SGB Präsident Pierre-Yves Maillard

    Der Schweizerische Gewerkschaftsbund (SGB) fordert gemeinsam mit dem Internationalen Gewerkschaftsbund und dem Europäischen Gewerkschaftsbund ein sofortiges Ende der kriegerischen Handlungen in der Ukraine.

    Der SGB solidarisiere sich mit den lokalen und internationalen Solidaritätskundgebungen für den Frieden und die ukrainische Bevölkerung, heisst es in einer Medienmitteilung vom Freitag.

    «Für diese kriegerische Invasion gibt es keine Rechtfertigung. Sie führt zu einer schrecklichen Welle menschlichen Leids», lässt sich SGB Präsident Pierre-Yves Maillard zitieren. Die Ukraine als unabhängiges und demokratisches Land sei vom Untergang bedroht. Aber auch die Bevölkerung Russlands und des gesamten europäischen Kontinents werde in unterschiedlichem Masse die Schäden dieses Krieges zu spüren bekommen, so Maillard. (sda)
    13:52
    EU will Vermögenswerte von Putin und Lawrow einfrieren
    FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 1, 2022. (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP, File)
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Der Russische Präsident Wladimir Putin

    Die Europäische Union wird nach Informationen der Nachrichtenagentur dpa auch den russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin und Aussenminister Sergej Lawrow auf ihre Sanktionsliste setzen. Dies würde bedeuten, dass möglicherweise in der EU vorhandene Vermögenswerte der beiden Politiker eingefroren werden. Darüber, inwieweit Putin und Lawrow noch in die EU einreisen dürfen, gab es am späten Mittag unterschiedliche Angaben.

    Die «Financial Times» schreibt, dass Putin und Lawrow nicht von einem Reiseverbot betroffen sein werden und berufen sich dabei auf drei mit der Angelegenheit vertraute Personen. Dies, da die EU ihre Bereitschaft unterstreichen wolle, sich symbolische diplomatische Möglichkeiten offenzuhalten.

    Normalerweise umfassen Listungen auch Einreiseverbote, die nur mit Ausnahmegenehmigungen zum Beispiel für Friedensgespräche aufgehoben werden.

    Die Strafmassnahmen sind Teil eines grossen Sanktionspakets, das im Laufe des Tages in Kraft treten soll. Die Aussenminister der 27 EU-Staaten wollen dafür am Nachmittag die notwendigen Rechtstexte annehmen. Auf die Listung von Putin und Lawrow hatten sich nach Angaben von Diplomaten am Donnerstagabend die Staats- und Regierungschefs der EU-Staaten verständigt.
    Ein Ausschluss Russlands aus dem Banken-Kommunikationsnetzwerk Swift und Ausfuhrverbote für zum Beispiel Erdgas sind vorläufig nicht vorgesehen. (sda/dpa)
    13:42
    Sirenen-Alarm im Stadtzentrum von Kiew
    Auf den sozialen Medien werden Videos geteilt von Sirenen-Alarm im Stadtzentrum von Kiew und menschenleeren Strassen:





    13:36
    Schweiz übernimmt EU-Sanktionen gegen Personen direkt
    Bundesrat Guy Parmelin, links, spricht an der Seite von Bundespraesident Ignazio Cassis, Mitte, und Bundesraetin Karin Keller-Sutter, rechts, waerhrend einer Medienkonferenz des Bundesrates zu Europapolitik, am Freitag, 25. Februar 2022 in Bern. (KEYSTONE/Anthony Anex)
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Die Bundesräte Ignazio Cassis, Karin Keller-Stutter und Guy Parmelin

    Laut Wirtschaftsminister Guy Parmelin übernimmt die Schweiz die ersten von der EU erlassenen Sanktionen gegen russische Personen und Unternehmen direkt. Es handle sich um eine Liste von 367 Einträgen.

    Diese Personen dürfen beispielsweise nicht mehr in die Schweiz einreisen. Die entsprechende Verordnung gilt ab Freitagabend um 18 Uhr, wie Parmelin am Freitag vor den Medien in Bern sagte.

    Weitere von der EU beschlossene Sanktionen werde die Schweiz ebenfalls übernehmen und umsetzen. Das gelte beispielsweise für die Einfuhrverbote aus Donezk und Luhansk. «Diese werden eins zu eins von der EU übernehmen.» Die Finanzsanktionen verbieten laut Parmelin beispielsweise Banken oder Versicherungen in der Schweiz, mit sanktionierten Personen neue Geschäftsbeziehungen einzugehen. Schon bestehende Konten und Verbindungen müssten dem Bund gemeldet werden.

    Parmelin betonte wie Bundespräsident Ignazio Cassis, die eigenständigen Sanktionsmassnahmen der Schweiz sollten dafür sorgen, dass die Gespräche zwischen der Schweiz und den Konfliktparteien nicht abbreche. «Würde sie die Sanktionen automatisch übernehmen, könnte die Schweiz ihre traditionelle diplomatische Rolle nicht mehr glaubwürdig spielen.» (sda)
    13:31
    Keller-Sutter: Schweiz für Aufnahme von Flüchtlingen vorbereitet
    Die Schweiz ist nach Angaben der Justizministerin Karin Keller-Sutter auf die Aufnahme von Kriegsflüchtlingen aus der Ukraine «vorbereitet». «Wir sind solidarisch mit den Ukrainerinnen und Ukrainern», sagte sie am Freitag vor den Medien in Bern.

    «Wir werden die Menschen in der Ukraine nicht im Stich lassen», sagte Keller-Sutter. Die Schweiz werde sich eng mit den Schengen-Staaten austauschen und sich an der «gesamteuropäischen Solidarität» beteiligen.

    Kantonsvertreter hätten sich diesbezüglich ebenfalls positiv geäussert, sagte die Bundesrätin. Details zur Aufnahme von Flüchtlingen nannte sie nicht. (sda)
    12:50
    Kostenlose Bahnfahrten für Ukrainer in Tschechien – wegen Mobilmachung
    Ukrainer können in Tschechien ab sofort kostenlos mit der Bahn fahren. Sie müssten bei der Fahrkartenkontrolle nur ihren Reisepass vorzeigen, teilte das staatliche Bahnunternehmen Ceske Drahy am Freitag mit.

    Damit solle Ukrainern, die dem Aufruf zur Mobilmachung nach dem russischen Angriff auf die Ex-Sowjetrepublik Folge leisten wollen, die schnelle Rückkehr in ihr Heimatland ermöglicht werden. Die Reise in die Ukraine mit der Bahn sei derzeit noch über Polen möglich. Die direkteren Zugverbindungen über die Slowakei sind demnach vorübergehend eingestellt worden.

    Nach Zahlen des Innenministeriums in Prag lebten zuletzt knapp 200'000 Ukrainer in Tschechien. Viele von ihnen arbeiten in schlecht bezahlten Jobs im Baugewerbe, in Fabriken und im Reinigungswesen. Ukrainer stellen inzwischen die grösste Ausländergruppe in dem EU-Mitgliedstaat. (sda/dpa)
    12:31
    Ukrainische Nationalfarben am Basler Rathaus
    Die Basler Regierung solidarisiert sich sichtbar mit der Bevölkerung in der Ukraine: Das Basler Rathaus wird noch bis Sonntag jeden Abend in den Farben der ukrainischen Nationalfarben Blau und Gelb beleuchtet. Damit verbindet die Regierung den Wunsch nach Frieden.



    Der Angriff Russlands auf die unabhängige und souveräne Ukraine sei erschütternd und nicht zu rechtfertigen, schrieb die Basler Regierung in einer Mitteilung am Freitag. Sie erklärt sich solidarisch mit Ukrainerinnen und Ukrainern und mit jenen Russinnen und Russen, die sich den Frieden wünschen. «Das Blutvergiessen muss beendet und der militärische Konflikt beigelegt werden», heisst es in der Mitteilung.

    An dieser Solidaritätsaktion beteiligen sich auch europäische Städte wie Paris, Berlin und Prag. (sda)
    12:20
    20'000 Personen haben Petition für Sanktionen unterschrieben
    20'000 Personen haben bis Freitag eine von der SP Schweiz lancierte Petition an den Bundesrat unterschrieben, die fordert, dass die Schweiz die EU-Sanktionen gegen Russland vollumfänglich mitträgt. Die Schweiz sei wichtigster Rohstoffhandelsplatz und bedeutende Finanzdrehscheibe für russische Konzerne, so das Argument.



    Es sei verantwortungslos, dass der Bundesrat die Milliarden in russischem Besitz nicht sofort einfriere, teilte die SP am Freitag mit. Somit riskiere der Schweizer Finanzplatz zum Fluchthafen für russische Oligarchen zu werden. 30 Prozent aller russischen Auslandsguthaben lägen auf Schweizer Bankkonten, hiess es weiter.

    Auch im Rohstoffbereich spielten Schweizer Konzerne und Firmen eine wichtige Rolle für das Putin-Regime. Die SP Schweiz fordere den Bundesrat deshalb auf, sofort den Entscheid zu korrigieren und die EU-Sanktionen sofort vollumfänglich mitzutragen. Deshalb habe die Partei einen öffentlichen Appell lanciert. (sda)
    12:18
    UN erwarten bis zu vier Millionen ukrainische Flüchtlinge
    Die Vereinten Nationen stellen sich auf bis zu vier Millionen Flüchtlinge aus der Ukraine ein, sollte sich die Situation weiter verschlechtern.

    Schon jetzt seien Tausende über die Grenzen in Nachbarländer wie Polen, Moldau, die Slowakei und auch Russland geströmt, sagte eine Sprecherin des UN-Flüchtlingshilfswerks UNHCR am Freitag in Genf. Das UNHCR stehe zur Unterstützung bereit. Die Ukraine hat annähernd 42 Millionen Einwohner.

    Das UN-Menschenrechtsbüro bekam nach eigenen Angaben Berichte über 25 getötete und 102 verletzte Zivilisten. Die überwiegende Mehrheit der Fälle sei aus Gebieten gemeldet worden, die von der ukrainischen Regierung kontrolliert werden, sagte eine Sprecherin. Sie geht davon aus, dass die wahren Zahlen deutlich höher liegen. In vielen Fällen sei es schwierig, Angaben zu prüfen. Es gebe einen «Informationskrieg» mit Behauptungen über Angriffe, die sich beim näheren Hinsehen als falsch herausstellten. (sda/dpa)
    12:15
    Schweiz evakuiert Botschaft in Kiew teilweise
    Das Eidgenössische Departement für auswärtige Angelegenheiten (EDA) bestätigte gegenüber SRF, dass die Schweizer Botschaft in Kiew teilevakuiert werde. Die Botschaft bleibe mit einem Minimum an Personal aber operativ.
    12:13
    Russische Fallschimjäger sichern früheres Atomkraftwerk Tschernobyl
    Prypjat, nach dem Reaktorunglück von Tschernobyl verlassene Stadt in der Ukraine.
    Bild: Shutterstock
    Bild: Ruinen der Stadt Prypjat, die nach dem Unglück in Tschernobyl verlassen wurde

    Russische Truppen hatten die Sperrzone um die 1986 havarierte Atomruine im Norden der Ukraine am Donnerstag erobert. Nach der Eroberung des früheren Atomkraftwerks Tschernobyl in der Ukraine sichern russische Fallschirmjäger das Gelände.

    Auch Spezialisten eines ukrainischen Wachbataillons seien nach Absprache weiter im Einsatz, sagte ein Sprecher des russischen Verteidigungsministeriums am Freitag. Es gebe keine Auffälligkeiten, die radioaktiven Werte seien normal, sagte er. Hingegen teilte die zuständige ukrainische Behörde mit, sie messe deutlich erhöhte Strahlenwerte. Wegen der Lage und der Kämpfe sei es aber unmögich, eine Begründung für diesen Anstieg zu erkennen. Die Internationale Atomenergiebehörde (IAEA) äusserte sich am Freitagvormittag zunächst nicht.

    Wegen der Kämpfe um Tschernobyl berief die tschechische Atombehörde vorsichtshalber einen Krisenstab ein.

    Die Experten rechnen derzeit nicht mit einer Gefährdung weiter entfernter Gebiete. Eine Aufwirbelung radioaktiver Stoffe sei zwar denkbar, eine ernsthafte Kontamination mit Radionukliden ausserhalb der 30-Kilometer-Sperrzone aber unwahrscheinlich.

    In Tschernobyl war es 1986 zu einer der schlimmsten Katastrophen bei der friedlichen Nutzung der Kernenergie kommen. Aufgrund der damaligen Witterungsverhältnisse zählte die damalige Tschechoslowakei zu den am stärksten betroffenen Gebieten. Bis heute sind Wildschweine aus dem Böhmerwald (Sumava) und viele in der Natur gesammelte Pilze leicht radioaktiv belastet. Es gelten entsprechende Grenzwerte. (sda/dpa)
    11:39
    Ukrainischer Militärsprecher: Kämpfe nahe Kiew
    Das ukrainische Militär kämpft im Grossraum Kiew eigenen Angaben zufolge gegen russische Truppen.

    Mit Blick auf zwei Orte im Nordwesten der Hauptstadt sagte Militärsprecher Olexij Arestowytsch am Freitag vor Journalisten: «Dort gibt es jetzt schon Kämpfe.» Kiew selbst bereite sich auf Verteidigung vor. Die ukrainische Armee habe «einige» russische Hubschrauber und Militärtechnik zerstört. Solche Angaben lassen sich derzeit nicht unabhängig überprüfen.

    Zuvor hatte das Verteidigungsministerium die Bevölkerung in Kiew aufgerufen, sogenannte Molotow-Cocktails zum Kampf vorzubereiten und Sichtungen über russische Militärtechnik zu melden. Einwohner sollten ihre Wohnungen nicht verlassen. Das ukrainische Heer warnte, russische Einheiten nutzten teilweise eroberte ukrainische Technik.

    Arestowytsch berichtete zudem über Versuche russischer Soldaten, von der 2014 von Russland annektierten Schwarzmeer-Halbinsel Krim aus weiter in Richtung Norden ins Landesinnere vorzudringen. Am Stadtrand von Melitopol seien ukrainische Streitkräfte dabei, einen weiteren Vormarsch in Richtung der am Asowschen Meer gelegenen Hafenstadt Mariupol zu verhindern. In Cherson versuchten russische Truppen demnach, den Fluss Dnipro zu überqueren. Zur Lage in Charkiw im Osten unweit der russischen Grenze sagte Arestowytsch: «Charkiw hält durch». (sda/dpa)

    11:23
    Europapark ändert Namen von „Blue Fire“-Achterbahn
    europapark rust Closeup of steel Roller coaster named Blue Fire at Europa-park
    Bild: shutterstock.com
    Der Europapark hat die Zusammenarbeit mit dem Gaspipeline-Betreiber «Nord Stream 2» wegen des Kriegs mit sofortiger Wirkung ausgesetzt.

    Attraktionen wurden bereits umbenannt: Die Achterbahn «blue fire Megacoaster powered by Nord Stream 2» heisst jetzt «blue fire Megacoaster» (ehemals «Gazprom Erlebniswelt»).
    Das Unternehmen «Nord Stream 2» listet die Attraktionen weiterhin unter Kultursponsoring auf.
    11:10
    Lawrow: Russischer Angriff würden Gebiet von Unterdrückung befreien
    Bild: sda
    Bild: Russlands Aussenminister Sergej Lawrow

    Nach der Anerkennung der Separatistengebiete in der Ostukraine als unabhängige Staaten hat Russlands Aussenminister Sergej Lawrow deren Anführer getroffen.

    Bei dem Gespräch sei es auch um die von Russland gestartete «Militäroperation» im Nachbarland gegangen, teilte das Aussenministerium am Freitag in Moskau mit.

    Lawrow verteidigte den Angriff. Damit würden die Gebiete von «Unterdrückung» befreit. Die Ukrainer könnten so ihre Zukunft frei bestimmen. Mit der Anerkennung will Russland diplomatische Beziehungen zu den selbst ernannten Volksrepubliken von Luhansk und Donezk aufnehmen. Lawrow sagte dazu der Agentur Interfax zufolge, die Bevölkerung sei «Beschuss durch das Kiewer Regime» ausgesetzt gewesen. Er kündigte an, den Vereinten Nationen Beweise für den behaupteten «Genozid» in der Ostukraine vorzulegen. (sda/dpa)

    11:06
    Champions-League-Final findet nicht in St.Petersburg statt
    Die UEFA zieht den Final der Champions League aus St.Petersburg ab. Es ist eine Reaktion auf die russische Invasion in der Ukraine. Das Endspiel am 28. Mai findet im «Stade de France» in Paris statt.
    11:03
    Angst vor russischem Vorstoss in Kiew
    In der ukrainischen Hauptstadt Kiew herrscht angesichts eines erwarteten russischen Vorstosses Angst auf den Strassen. Ein Korrespondent der Deutschen Presse-Agentur berichtete, mit Sturmgewehren bewaffnete Patrouillen seien in der Innenstadt unterwegs.

    Strassen und Plätze waren leer. Aussenminister Dmytro Kuleba hatte zuvor von «schrecklichen russischen Raketenangriffen» auf die Stadt mit knapp drei Millionen Einwohnern berichtet.

    Das ukrainische Verteidigungsministerium rief die Bevölkerung dazu auf, russische Militärfahrzeuge überall zu blockieren. «Kommt mit ukrainischen Flaggen auf die Strassen, filmt die russischen Besatzer. Zeigt ihnen, dass sie hier nicht erwünscht sind, dass ihnen jeder Widerstand leisten wird», hiess es in einem emotionalen Appell. Von Kampfhandlungen sollten sich die Bewohnerinnen und Bewohner aber fernhalten, damit das ukrainische Militär «seine Arbeit erledigen» könne.

    Unterdessen verbrachten auch im Osten des Landes Menschen die Nacht in Luftschutzbunkern. «Es kamen immer mehr Menschen, je länger die Nacht dauerte», schrieb die 34-jährige Jewgenija Andrejewna aus der zweitgrössten Stadt Charkiw der Deutschen Presse-Agentur. «Alle kamen mit ihren Haustieren.» Am Morgen habe sie zunächst wieder in ihre Wohnung zurückkehren können. (sda/dpa)
    10:56
    China spricht sich gegen westliche Sanktionen aus
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Sprecher des Pekinger Aussenministeriums, Wang Wenbin

    Nach dem Einmarsch Russlands in die Ukraine hat sich China erneut gegen auf Moskau gerichtete Sanktionen ausgesprochen. «Ich möchte wiederholen, dass Sanktionen noch nie ein effektiver Weg waren, um Probleme zu lösen», sagte Wang Wenbin, ein Sprecher des Pekinger Aussenministeriums am Freitag.

    «Wir hoffen, dass die relevanten Parteien Probleme durch Dialog und Verhandlungen lösen können», so der Sprecher weiter.

    Peking hatte sich bereits vor dem Beginn der russischen Invasion gegen mögliche Vergeltungssanktionen ausgesprochen. «Wir sind konsequent gegen alle illegalen einseitigen Sanktionen», hatte eine Sprecherin des Pekinger Aussenministeriums bereits am Mittwoch gesagt. «Seit 2011 haben die USA mehr als 100 Sanktionen gegen Russland verhängt. Haben diese US-Sanktionen irgendein Problem gelöst?», fragte die Sprecherin weiter. (sda/dpa)
    10:52
    Türkei: Russland wird weiterhin Recht haben, Meerengen zu passieren
    epa09768521 A handout still image taken from handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry press service shows Russian cruiser Moskva of the Black Sea Fleet conducting an artillery battle and destroying a mock enemy submarine in Black Sea near Sevastopol, Crimea, 18 February 2022. Since January 20, a series of major exercises have been taking place on all four fleets of the Russian Navy and the Caspian Flotilla. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that 140 ships and vessels, as well as over 10 thousand military personnel, are participating in them. Six large landing ships are transferred to the Black Sea from the Northern and Baltic Fleets. Two Project 1164 Atlant heavy missile cruiser, Varyag and Marshal Ustinov, are already in the Mediterranean, and a third, Moskva, may join them. Each of them is armed with 16 Vulkan anti-ship missiles. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Das Kriegsschiff «Moskva» der russischen Schwarzmeerflotte am 18. Februar 2022

    Die Türkei lehnt die Aufforderung der Ukraine vorerst ab, die Meerengen zum Schwarzen Meer für Russland zu schliessen. Nach internationalem Recht müsse die Türkei Russland unter bestimmten Bedingungen die Durchfahrt durch den Bosporus und die Dardanellen zum Schwarzen Meer garantieren, sagte Aussenminister Mevlüt Cavusoglu der türkischen Zeitung «Hürriyet» vom Freitag.

    Man sei aber weiter mit der Analyse der Situation beschäftigt. Er dämpfte auch die Hoffnung auf Sanktionen gegen die Russische Föderation, zu der das Nato-Mitglied Türkei enge Beziehungen unterhält. Die Türkei hat die Hoheit über die beiden Meerengen.

    Der ukrainische Botschafter in Ankara hatte die Türkei aufgefordert, die Meerengen zwischen Mittelmeer und Schwarzen Meer für russische Schiffe zu blockieren. Cavusoglu sagte dazu, russische Schiffe dürften auch im Kriegsfall noch in ihre Heimathäfen zurückzukehren. So steht es auch im Vertrag von Montreux, der die Durchfahrt regelt. Der enthält aber auch einen Passus, der der Türkei die Blockade ermöglicht, etwa wenn sie sich bedroht fühlt. Der Botschafter hatte weiter von Ankara gefordert, Sanktionen gegen Russland zu verhängen. «Wir haben immer gesagt, dass Sanktionen im Prinzip keine Probleme lösen», sagte Cavusoglu, ohne dabei direkt auf die Forderung einzugehen.

    Hintergrund der Aufforderung zur Blockade der Meerengen dürfte der Versuch sein, Russland daran zu hindern, weitere Kriegsschiffe in das Schwarze Meer zu bringen. Moskau hat aber in den vergangenen Wochen bereits zahlreiche Kriegsschiffe über die Meerengen in das Schwarze Meer gebracht – im Voraus eines Militärmanövers Mitte Februar. (sda/dpa)
    10:40
    Nestlé schliesst Werke und Lager in der Ukraine temporär
    Nestlé hat temporär alle Werke, Lagerhäuser und Lieferketten in der Ukraine geschlossen. Der Schritt ist eine Reaktion auf den Ausbruch des Krieges in dem Land, wie ein Unternehmenssprecher in der Nacht auf Freitag auf Anfrage der Nachrichtenagentur AWP mitteilte.

    «Die Gewährleistung der Sicherheit und des Schutzes unserer Mitarbeiter hat für uns oberste Priorität», heisst es als Begründung. Man habe zudem alle Angestellten angewiesen, zu Hause zu bleiben und sie dazu aufgefordert, den Anweisungen der örtlichen Behörden Folge zu leisten. Nestlé beschäftigt in der Ukraine rund 5000 Mitarbeitende.

    Zum Zeitpunkt der Stellungnahme seien alle Mitarbeitenden in Sicherheit gewesen und das Unternehmen stehe in stetigem Kontakt mit ihnen. Nestlé werde seine Notfallpläne laufend anpassen, um die Sicherheit der Angestellten garantieren zu können.

    «Wir sind nach wie vor entschlossen, die Menschen vor Ort zu versorgen», hiess es weiter. Nestlé habe daher Notfallpläne erarbeitet, um die Produktion und die Versorgung mit Produkten wieder hochzufahren, sobald es die Lage erlaube. (awp/sda)
    10:38
    Merkel: Putin schnell Einhalt gebieten – Rückendeckung für Scholz
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Die damalige Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel und der russiche Präsident Wladimir Putin, 2006.

    Die ehemalige deutsche Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel hat den russischen Angriff auf die Ukraine verurteilt und sich hinter die Bemühungen ihres Nachfolgers Olaf Scholz gestellt, Präsident Wladimir Putin zu stoppen.

    «Dieser Angriffskrieg Russlands markiert eine tiefgreifende Zäsur in der Geschichte Europas nach dem Ende des Kalten Krieges», erklärte Merkel am Freitag auf Anfrage der Deutschen Presse-Agentur in Berlin. «Für diesen eklatanten Bruch des Völkerrechts gibt es keinerlei Rechtfertigung, ich verurteile ihn auf das Schärfste.»

    «Meine Gedanken und meine Solidarität sind in diesen furchtbaren Stunden und Tagen beim ukrainischen Volk und bei der Regierung unter Führung von Präsident (Wolodymyr) Selenskyj», unterstrich Merkel. Alle Anstrengungen der deutschen Bundesregierung, gemeinsam mit der Europäischen Union, den USA sowie Deutschlands Partnern in der G7-Gruppe der führenden Wirtschaftsnationen, der Nato und den Vereinten Nationen «diesem Angriffskrieg Russlands und von Präsident Putin schnellstens Einhalt zu gebieten, finden meine volle Unterstützung».

    Sie verfolge die Entwicklungen «mit grösster Sorge und Anteilnahme», erklärte die frühere Kanzlerin. Ausdrücklich erwähnte Merkel, dass der neuerliche Angriff Russlands «auf die territoriale Integrität und die Souveränität dieses unabhängigen Staates» dieses Mal die ganze Ukraine betreffe. Russland hatte 2014 bereits die ukrainische Schwarzmeerhalbinsel Krim besetzt. Merkel hatte in ihrer Amtszeit Wert darauf gelegt, die Gesprächskanäle zu Putin offenzuhalten. (sda/dpa)
    10:24
    Deutsche Bundesregierung erschwert Unternehmen Geschäft mit Russland
    Die Bundesregierung erschwert deutschen Unternehmen Geschäfte mit Russland. Sogenannte Hermes-Bürgschaften und Investitionsgarantien für Russland seien bis auf Weiteres ausgesetzt, sagte eine Sprecherin des Wirtschaftsministeriums am Freitag auf Anfrage.

    Bei Investitionsgarantien gehe es um Exporte aus Deutschland nach Russland und deutsche Direktinvestitionen dort. Zuvor hatte das «Handelsblatt» über den Schritt berichtet.

    Hermes-Bürgschaften sind staatliche Garantien, mit denen der Bund Geschäfte von Exporteuren gegen einen wirtschaftlich und politisch bedingten Forderungsausfall absichert. Der Bund übernimmt damit zu einem grossen Teil das Risiko eines Zahlungsausfalls. (awp/sda/dpa)
    10:20
    Schüsse im Zentrum von Kiew gemeldet
    Die SRF-Osteuropa-Korrespondentin, Luzia Tschirky, berichtet von Schüssen im Zentrum von Kiew. Zudem sollen sich russische Spezialeinheiten in der Stadt befinden:



    Ukraine: Erste russische Einheiten in Kiew
    Nach Russlands Einmarsch in die Ukraine sind nach Angaben des ukrainischen Verteidigungsministeriums die ersten russische Einheiten in die Hauptstadt Kiew vorgedrungen.

    Russische «Saboteure» hielten sich im Bezirk Obolon im Norden Kiews auf, teilte die Behörde am Freitag über Facebook mit. Solche Angaben lassen sich derzeit nicht unabhängig überprüfen.

    Das Ministerum rief die Bevölkerung auf, sogenannte Molotow-Cocktails zum Kampf vorzubereiten und Sichtungen über russische Militärtechnik zu melden. Einwohner sollten ihre Wohnungen nicht verlassen. Das ukrainische Heer warnte, russische Einheiten nutzten teilweise eroberte ukrainische Technik.

    10:19
    Britischer Minister: Russland hat sein bisheriges Ziel nicht erreicht
    Nach Einschätzung der britischen Regierung sei Russland beim Angriff auf die Ukraine nicht so schnell vorangekommen, wie geplant.

    «Unsere Einschätzung heute Morgen ist, dass Russland keines seiner Hauptziele erreicht hat, sondern hinter seinem erhofften Zeitplan liegt», sagte Verteidigungsminister Ben Wallace am Freitag dem Sender Sky News.

    Die russischen Truppen hätten 450 Kräfte verloren, sagte der konservative Politiker. Diese Zahl liess sich zunächst nicht unabhängig überprüfen. Auch einer der «bedeutsamen Flughäfen» sei nicht übernommen, sondern von den Ukrainern zurückerobert worden, sagte Wallace. Die russische Armee sei am ersten Kriegstag daran gescheitert, ihre Ziele zu erreichen.

    Die britische Regierung hatte bereits vor Ausbruch des Krieges mit scharfer Rhetorik vor Moskaus Plänen gewarnt und mehrfach eigene Geheimdienstinformationen öffentlich gemacht. Der britische Premierminister Boris Johnson sprach dem ukrainischen Präsidenten Wolodymyr Selenskyj in einem Telefonat am Freitagmorgen erneut seine Unterstützung und ausserdem Beileid für die bisherigen Opfer aus. Die Welt sei «vereint im Entsetzen über das, was Putin tut», sagte Johnson einer Mitteilung aus der Downing Street zufolge. (sda/dpa)
    10:17
    Russland: Mehr als 100 ukrainische Militärobjekte "ausser Gefecht"
    Russland hat eigenen Angaben zufolge insgesamt 118 ukrainische Militärobjekte «ausser Gefecht» gesetzt, darunter elf Militärflughäfen.

    Dies teilte der Sprecher des Verteidigungsministeriums, Igor Konaschenkow, am Freitag in Moskau mit. Unabhängig überprüfen lassen sich solche Aussagen nicht. Konaschenkow zufolge wurden zudem fünf ukrainische Kampfflugzeuge, ein Hubschrauber sowie fünf Drohnen abgeschossen.

    Der Ministeriumssprecher bestätigte zudem, dass die Russen das ehemalige Atomkraftwerk Tschernobyl, das knapp 70 Kilometer von der Hauptstadt Kiew entfernt ist, erobert haben. Konaschenkow sagte ausserdem, dass Separatistenkämpfer aus der ostukrainischen Region Donezk mittlerweile neun Kilometer in bislang von ukrainischen Regierungstruppen kontrolliertes Gebiet weit vorgerückt seien. (sda/dpa)
    9:58
    Gazprom: Russischer Gastransit durch Ukraine nach Europa läuft
    epa09161942 Gazprom workers sit in front of the screen with the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline and the logo of Russian gas company Gazprom during the 20th International Exhibition for Equipment and Technologies for the Oil and Gas Industries 'Neftegaz' in Moscow, Russia, 26 April 2021. The 20th International Exhibition for Equipment and Technologies for Oil and Gas Industries 'Neftegaz' is attended by 573 participants from 24 countries. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Gazprom-Mitarbeiter sitzen vor einem Bildschirm, der die Pipeline «Nord Stream 2» bewirbt.

    Ungeachtet des Angriffs auf die Ukraine setzt Russland eigenen Angaben zufolge den Gastransit durch das Nachbarland nach Europa fort.

    Ein Sprecher des russischen Staatskonzerns Gazprom sagte am Freitag der Agentur Interfax zufolge: «Gazprom liefert russisches Gas für den Transit durch das Gebiet der Ukraine im regulären Modus und gemäss den Anforderungen europäischer Verbraucher.» Am Freitag seien das insgesamt 103,8 Millionen Kubikmeter Gas.

    Angesichts des russischen Einmarsches in die Ukraine hatten zuletzt im Westen Sorgen um die Sicherheit der eigenen Energieversorgung zugenommen. Die Ukraine – einst grösstes Transitland für Gas nach Europa – betreibt noch immer ein rund 38'000 Kilometer langes Gasnetz. Die Ex-Sowjetrepublik befürchtete zuletzt vor allem, dass ihr durch die Inbetriebnahme der derzeit auf Eis gelegten Ostsee-Pipeline Nord Stream 2 wichtige Transitgebühren verloren gehen könnten. (sda/dpa)
    9:53
    Offener Brief an Bundesrat fordert Aufnahme von 10’000 Flüchtlingen
    epa09232559 Christine Schraner Burgener, United Nations Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Myanmar, speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, 28 May 2021. Earlier in the day, Schraner Burgener met Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi to discuss the crisis in Myanmar. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Staatssekretärin für Migration, Christine Schraner Burgener

    In einem offenen Brief an den Bundesrat fordern mehrere Organisationen die Schweiz auf, 10’000 Flüchtlinge aus der Ukraine aufzunehmen. Die Geflüchteten müssten die Möglichkeit haben, ein Asylgesuch in einem sicheren Land zu stellen.

    Bisher sei der Brief von 4000 Personen unterzeichnet worden, hiess es am Freitag in einer Mitteilung mehrerer Organisationen, darunter die Grüne Partei, Solidarité sans frontières, junge Grüne, Juso und Campax.

    Die Unterzeichnenden fordern Bundesrätin Karin Keller-Sutter als verantwortliche Vorsteherin des Eidgenössischen Justiz- und Polizeidepartements (EJPD) und den Bundesrat im Schreiben auf, in enger Zusammenarbeit mit den Kantonen, den Gemeinden und der Zivilgesellschaft, 10'000 Schutzsuchende aus der ukrainischen Krisenregion aufzunehmen. Die Schweiz müsse zudem legale Zugangswege schaffen, über die schutzbedürftige Menschen sicher und unversehrt in die Schweiz gelangen könnten.

    Am Donnerstag hatte die Staatssekretärin für Migration, Christine Schraner Burgener, gesagt, die Schweiz sei wegen des russischen Angriffs auf die Ukraine in Kontakt mit der EU-Grenzschutzagentur Frontex. Es würden Migrationsbewegungen erwartet. Im Moment schienen sich die Bewegungen jedoch innerhalb der Ukraine abzuspielen.

    Die Schweiz werde sich solidarisch zeigen mit Ukrainerinnen und Ukrainern, so Schraner Burgener weiter. Nächste Woche werde Keller-Sutter am Treffen der EU-Innenminister in Brüssel teilnehmen. Die Situation in der Ukraine werde sicherlich besprochen werden. Im Sinne der Solidarität werde man jedes Gesuch prüfen. (sda)
    9:50
    Russland verbietet britischen Flugzeugen, russischen Luftraum zu betreten
    Die Nachrichtenagentur «Reuters» meldet, dass Russland verboten habe, dass Flugzeuge, die im Vereinigten Königreich registrierten oder geleast worden sind, in Russland landen oder den russischen Luftraum durchqueren dürfen.



    Dies sei eine Reaktion auf ein Landeverbot für die staatliche russische Fluggesellschaft Aeroflot, das Grossbritannien nach dem russischen Einmarsch in die Ukraine ausgesprochen hat. Die Behörde verwies zur Begründung auf ein Abkommen zwischen beiden Ländern, «dass die Fluggesellschaften beider Länder faire und gleiche Rechte erhalten». (sda)
    9:26
    Russische Bodentruppen in Kiew
    Journalisten des «The Kyiv Independent» melden, dass russische Truppen in die Hauptstadt eingedrungen seien. Die Bürger werden aufgefordert, Molotov-Cocktails vorzubereiten:



    Das ukrainische Verteidigungsministerium fordert die Bürger auf, Molotov-Cocktails vorzubereiten:

    Übersetzung (Auszug): In Obolon. Wir bitten Bürger Molotow-Cocktails herzustellen, um den Besatzer zu neutralisieren.

    Russische Panzerfahrzeuge fahren durch Wohnviertel in Kiew:



    Bezirks Obolon in Kiew:
    9:17
    Sean Penn dreht in Kiew Doku über Ukraine-Krieg
    Hollywood actor and producer Sean Penn visits positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the frontline with Russia-backed separatists in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Sean Penn came to Ukraine to shoot a film. (Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation Press Service via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Der Hollywood-Star Sean Penn dreht in der Ukraine eine Dokumentation über den Krieg.

    Oscar-Preisträger Sean Penn (61, «Mystic River», «Milk») arbeitet in Kiew an einer Dokumentation über den Ukraine-Krieg. Das ukrainische Präsidialamt teilte auf Facebook mit, dass Penn die Ereignisse in der Ukraine aufzeichnen wolle, um «der Welt die Wahrheit über Russlands Invasion» zu zeigen.

    Dazu wurde ein Foto verbreitet, das den Hollywoodstar während einer Pressekonferenz zeigt. Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj teilte auf Instagram ein Video, in dem er sich mit Penn unterhält.

    «Sean Penn zeigt den Mut, der vielen anderen, auch westlichen Politikern, fehlt», lobte die ukrainische Regierung. Der Facebook-Mitteilung zufolge reiste Penn bereits im vergangenen November in die Ukraine, um sich dort unter anderem mit ukrainischen Soldaten zu unterhalten. (sda/dpa)
    9:07
    Selenskyj: Russland geht gegen Zivilisten vor, die Welt schaut aus der Ferne zu
    View of a building damaged following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Zerstörtes Wohnhaus in Kiew, 25.02.2022

    Nach grossangelegten russischen Angriffen hat der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj dem Kreml ein gezieltes Vorgehen gegen die Zivilbevölkerung vorgeworfen. «Das Ziel dieser Attacke ist Druck», sagte Selenskyj am Freitag in einer Videobotschaft an seine Landsleute. «Druck auf Sie, liebe Bürger. Druck auf unsere Gesellschaft.» Die Russen machten entgegen eigener Ankündigungen keinen Unterschied zwischen militärischen Zielen und Wohnhäusern.

    Zugleich kritisierte der ukrainische Staatschef mangelnde Unterstützung aus dem Ausland: «Wir verteidigen unseren Staat allein. Die mächtigsten Kräfte der Welt schauen aus der Ferne zu.» Auch die neuen westlichen Strafmassnahmen gegen Moskau seien nicht genug: «Haben die gestrigen Sanktionen Russland überzeugt? Am Himmel über uns und auf unserer Erde hören wir, dass dies nicht ausreicht.»

    An die russische Bevölkerung gerichtet sagte Selenskyj: «Liebe Bürger der Russischen Föderation, wie ich bereits sagte, wurde heute Nacht begonnen, Wohngebiete der Heldenstadt Kiew zu bombardieren. Das alles erinnert an 1941.» Damals begann nach dem Überfall Hitler-Deutschlands auf die Sowjetunion der Zweite Weltkrieg für das damalige kommunistische Imperium, zu dem die Ukraine gehörte.

    Mit Blick auf die Menschen, die trotz Strafandrohung in Moskau und anderen Städten gegen den Krieg demonstrierten, fügte Selenskyj hinzu: «Alle Bürger, die protestieren: Wir sehen Euch.» Uniformierte russische Sicherheitskräfte gingen dabei teils mit roher Gewalt vor. Es gab mehr als 1700 Festnahmen bei den Protesten in 55 Städten Russlands, wie die Menschenrechtsgruppe OWD-Info mitteilte. (sda/dpa)

    8:02
    Russische Bodentruppen stehen laut US-Angaben kurz vor Kiew
    Russische Streitkräfte sind nach Angaben von US-Beamten nur noch wenige Kilometer von Kiew entfernt. US-Verteidigungsminister Lloyd Austin teilte in einem Telefongespräch mit Abgeordneten mit, dass die über Weissrussland eingedrungenen russischen Streitkräfte etwa 32 km von Kiew entfernt seien, so eine mit dem Gespräch vertraute Person, berichtet die Associated Press.

    Weiter soll eine andere russische Einheit, die von Russland aus in die Ukraine eindrang, etwas weiter von der Hauptstadt entfernt sein, aber dass beide auf Kiew zusteuerten, mit dem Ziel, die Stadt einzukesseln und möglicherweise die ukrainische Regierung zu stürzen.



    Die ukrainischen Behörden erwartet im Laufe des Freitags einen russischen Panzerangriff auf Kiew, so ein Berater des ukrainischen Innenministers.
    7:40
    Video zeigt Explosionen in Kiew
    7:03
    Ukrainischer Generalstab: Schwere Gefechte nordwestlich von Kiew
    Ukrainische Truppen liefern sich nach Angaben des Generalstabs heftige Gefechte mit russischen Angreifern im Kiewer Gebiet. In Iwankiw rund 80 Kilometer nordwestlich der ukrainischen Hauptstadt hätten sich Fallschirmjäger einer «überwältigenden» Anzahl russischer Truppen entgegengestellt, die mit gepanzerten Fahrzeugen vorrückten. Eine Brücke sei zerstört worden. Auch auf dem strategisch wichtigen Flugplatz Hostomel nordwestlich von Kiew werde gekämpft, teilte der Generalstab weiter mit. Ukrainische Truppen hielten auch dort Stand.

    Zudem gebe es in mehreren Städten russische Luftangriffe. In Kiew heulten erneut die Sirenen, wie ein Korrespondent der Deutschen Presse-Agentur berichtete. Die Stadtverwaltung rief alle Bürgerinnen und Bürger auf, sich möglichst in Sicherheit zu bringen. Die U-Bahn-Stationen der Stadt mit etwa 2,8 Millionen Einwohnern dienten als Schutzräume.

    Medienberichten zufolge griffen russische Truppen den Flughafen der Stadt Riwne im Westen an. Auch aus Sumy im Nordosten des Landes nahe der russischen Grenze wurden Kämpfe gemeldet. Diese Angaben konnten nicht unabhängig überprüft werden. (sda/dpa)
    6:11
    Gebäude in Kiew steht in Flammen
    Gemäss diversen Augenzeugenberichten brennt im Südosten Kiews ein mehrstöckiges Wohngebäude, nachdem es von Trümmern eines abgeschossenen Flugzeugs getroffen wurde. Die Stadtverwaltung meldete drei Verletzte, einer davon in Lebensgefahr.
    Ukrainische Kräfte hätten einen russischen Flugapparat abgeschossen, schrieb ein Berater des ukrainischen Innenministers. Details blieben offen.
    5:33
    Ukrainischer Aussenminister: «Schreckliche Raketenangriffe auf Kiew»
    Russische Truppen haben Kiew nach Angaben des ukrainischen Aussenministers Dmytro Kuleba unter heftigen Beschuss genommen. «Schreckliche russische Raketenangriffe auf Kiew», twitterte Kuleba in der Nacht zum Freitag. «Das letzte Mal, dass unsere Hauptstadt so etwas erlebt hat, war 1941, als sie von Nazi-Deutschland angegriffen wurde.» Der Minister zeigte sich trotz der massiven Angriffe demonstrativ optimistisch: «Die Ukraine hat dieses Übel besiegt und wird dieses besiegen.»



    Kuleba forderte erneut schärfere Sanktionen gegen Russland und Kremlchef Wladimir Putin: «Stoppt Putin. Isoliert Russland. Trennt alle Verbindungen. Schmeisst Russland aus allem raus.»

    Augenzeugen berichteten über heftige Explosionen in Kiew. Die Angaben konnten nicht unabhängig überprüft werden. Auch aus anderen Orten wie der Stadt Sumy im Nordosten der Ukraine wurden Kämpfe und Angriffe gemeldet. (sda/dpa)
    5:15
    Wirtschaftliche Unterstützung aus China für Russland
    China hat Einfuhrbeschränkungen für Weizen aus Russland aufgehoben. Wie die Pekinger Zollverwaltung am Donnerstag mitteilte, soll künftig Weizen aus ganz Russland nach China eingeführt werden dürfen. Zuvor war dies nur aus sieben russischen Anbauregionen möglich, wie die staatliche Zeitung «Global Times» berichtete. Laut dem Blatt sei die Ankündigung zwar auf den Tag der russischen Militäroperation in der Ukraine gefallen, es gebe jedoch keinen Zusammenhang.

    Tatsächlich hatten russische Behörden bereits Anfang Februar mitgeteilt, dass China Importe von Weizen und Gerste aus allen Teilen Russlands zulassen werde. Eine entsprechende Vereinbarung sei beim Besuch von Präsident Wladimir Putin in China Anfang Februar getroffen worden. Die «Global Times» zitierte am Donnerstag einen Experten, wonach die neue Regelung nicht automatisch bedeute, dass China mehr Weizen als bisher einführen werde. So gebe es noch immer eine Importquote.

    China hatte es nach dem russischen Einmarsch in die Ukraine vermieden, Moskau zu kritisieren. Stattdessen übte Peking unter anderem wegen Waffenlieferungen an die Ukraine Kritik an den USA und am Westen. Auch lehnt China Sanktionen gegen Russland ab. (sda/dpa)
    4:40
    Explosionen und Feuer in Kiew
    Mehrere Explosionen haben in der Nacht zu Freitag die ukrainische Hauptstadt Kiew erschüttert. Das meldete die Agentur Unian. Unter anderem wurde ein mehrstöckiges Wohnhaus auf dem Ostufer des Flusses Dnipro getroffen, in dem Feuer ausbrach. Dort seien Trümmer einer Rakete eingeschlagen, teilte die Stadtverwaltung auf Telegram mit. Drei Menschen seien verletzt worden. Ukrainischen Kräften sei es gelungen, einen russischen Flugapparat abzuschiessen, schrieb ein Berater des ukrainischen Innenministers.


    Bürgermister Vitali Klitschko veröffentliche im sozialen Netzwerk Telegram ein Video, das Brände in mehreren Etagen des Gebäudes zeigten. Feuerwehrleute waren vor. Einer der Verletzen sei in einem kritischen Zustand, schrieb er. (sda/dpa)
    4:07
    Selenskyj befehligt Widerstand der Ukraine
    Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj organisiert nach eigenen Worten aus Kiew heraus den Widerstand gegen den Angriff russischer Truppen. «Ich bleibe in der Hauptstadt, bleibe bei meinem Volk», sagte er in der Nacht auf Freitag in einer Videobotschaft. Der 44-jährige Staatschef und frühere Fernsehkomiker trug ein braunes T-Shirt; gefilmt wurde er an einem nicht identifizierbaren Ort. Bewohner von Kiew berichteten nachts von Explosionsgeräuschen.


    Selenskjy mutmasste, dass der russische Angriff ihn stürzen solle. «Nach unseren Informationen hat mich der Feind zum Ziel Nr. 1 erklärt, meine Familie zum Ziel Nr. 2», sagte er. Er beklagte, dass keiner seiner internationalen Gesprächspartner eine Aufnahme der Ukraine in die Nato befürwortet habe. So sei die Ukraine auf sich allein gestellt.
    3:55
    Macron über sein Telefonat mit Putin: «Hat keine Wirkung gezeigt»
    epa09782962 French President Emmanuel Macron gives a press conference at the end of a Special meeting of the European Council in light of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, 24 February 2022. President of the European Council has urgently convened a special meeting of the European Council to discuss the situation in Ukraine, after Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL
    Bild: keystone
    Frankreichs Präsident Emmanuel Macron hat sein Gespräch mit dem russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin als «offen, direkt und kurz» bezeichnet. Er habe Putin in dem Gespräch auf Bitten des ukrainischen Präsidenten Wolodymyr Selenskyj aufgefordert, die Kämpfe in der Ukraine so rasch wie möglich zu beenden, sagte Macron am frühen Freitagmorgen nach einem EU-Krisengipfel in Brüssel.

    Er gestand mit Verweis auf den anhaltenden Krieg in der Ukraine ein: «Es hat keine Wirkung gezeigt, das sehen Sie im Moment ganz deutlich, da der russische Präsident den Krieg gewählt hat.»

    Er habe Putin dazu aufgefordert, zu diskutieren, mit Selenskyj zu diskutieren, sagte Macron. Selenskyj selbst erreiche Putin schliesslich nicht. Es sei seine Verantwortung, eine solche Initiative zu ergreifen, wenn sie von der Ukraine erbeten werde. Macron ist der erste westliche Politiker, der mit Putin nach dessen international scharf kritisierten Einsatzbefehl gesprochen hat. Der Kreml hatte das Gespräch am Donnerstagabend bekannt gemacht. (sda/dpa)
    1:57
    «Anonymous» erklären Russland den «Cyberkrieg» – RT-Website offline
    Das internationale Hacker-Kollektiv «Anonymous» hat einem Twitter-Post zufolge Russland den «Cyberkrieg» erklärt. Als erstes Manöver sei die Webseite des russischen «Propaganda-Senders RT News» abgeschaltet worden. Zuvor äusserte sich «Anonymous» in einem Tweet solidarisch mit der Ukraine: «Wir lesen eure Meldungen und danken euch für eure Unterstützung der Ukraine!»

    Die russischsprachige Version von RT (früher als «Russia Today» bekannt) war um 02 Uhr Schweizer Zeit tatsächlich nicht oder nur stark beeinträchtigt abrufbar. Das Nationale Zentrum für die Koordinierung von Computerzwischenfällen erhöhte umgehend die Cyberbedrohungsstufe auf «kritisch». (pit)

    1:30
    Was am Freitag ansteht
    Die Aussenminister der 27 EU-Staaten kommen an diesem Freitag in Brüssel zu einer Sondersitzung zu Russlands Krieg gegen die Ukraine zusammen. Nach Angaben von Diplomaten soll bei dem um 15.00 Uhr beginnenden Treffen unter anderem über weitere Unterstützungsmöglichkeiten für die Ukraine und den künftigen Umgang mit Russland beraten werden.

    Wenn bis zum Nachmittag die notwendigen technischen und rechtlichen Überprüfungen erfolgt sind, könnte zudem der noch ausstehende förmliche Beschluss für das neue Sanktionspaket gefasst werden. Er ist Voraussetzung für das Inkrafttreten der Strafmassnahmen. (sda/dpa)
    1:26
    USA besorgt über russische Eroberung von Tschernobyl
    Die Vereinigten Staaten haben sich besorgt zur Eroberung des ehemaligen ukrainischen Atomkraftwerks Tschernobyl durch das russische Militär geäussert. Die Einnahme der Sperrzone des früheren Meilers und der Mitarbeiter dort sei eine «Geiselnahme», sagte die Sprecherin des Weissen Hauses, Jen Psaki, am Donnerstag in Washington. «Diese unrechtmässige und gefährliche Geiselnahme, die routinemässige Arbeiten zum Erhalt und zur Sicherheit der Atommüll-Einrichtungen aussetzen könnte, ist unglaublich alarmierend und sehr besorgniserregend», sagte Psaki.
    epa09781710 (FILE) - Workers operate in the control center of the new Safe Confinement covering the 4th block of Chernobyl, Ukraine, 15 April 2021 (Reissued 24 February 2022). Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted on 24 February that Russian forces are attempting to seize control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK *** Local Caption *** 56828889
    Bild: keystone
    Das Unglück von Tschernobyl am 26. April 1986 gilt als die grösste Katastrophe in der zivilen Nutzung der Atomkraft. Im vergangenen Sommer war ein neues Atommüllzwischenlager in der radioaktiv verseuchten Sperrzone um Tschernobyl eingeweiht worden. Mit dem Lager wollte Kiew seine Abhängigkeit von Russland im Atommüllbereich beenden. Russland hatte nach ukrainischen Angaben vom Donnerstag die Sperrzone um Tschernobyl erobert. (sda/dpa)
    0:56
    US-Regierung: Selenskyj ist «Hauptziel für russische Aggressionen»
    Die US-Regierung sieht den ukrainischen Präsidenten Wolodymyr Selenskyj als ein «Hauptziel für russische Aggressionen». «Präsident Selenskyj verkörpert in vielerlei Hinsicht die demokratischen Bestrebungen und Ambitionen der Ukraine und des ukrainischen Volkes», sagte der Sprecher des US-Aussenministeriums Ned Price am Donnerstagabend dem Sender CNN. Daher bleibe er ein Hauptziel der Russen. Price verwies in dem Zusammenhang auch darauf, dass die US-Regierung schon seit Wochen davor warne, dass sich bereits russische Saboteure in der Ukraine aufhielten.

    Fast wortgleich äusserte sich Selenskyj in Kiew. «Nach unseren Informationen hat mich der Feind zum Ziel Nr. 1 erklärt, meine Familie zum Ziel Nr. 2», sagte er in einer Videobotschaft. Es gebe falsche Berichte, dass er Kiew verlassen habe. «Ich bleibe in der Hauptstadt, bleibe bei meinem Volk.» Aber er dürfe nicht sagen, wo genau er sich aufhalte. (sda/dpa)
    23:30
    Selenskyj ordnet allgemeine Mobilmachung in Ukraine an
    Nach dem Einmarsch russischer Truppen in die Ostukraine hat Ukraines Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj eine allgemeine Mobilmachung angeordnet. Das Staatsoberhaupt habe ein entsprechendes Dekret unterschrieben, meldete die Agentur Unian unter Berufung auf das Präsidialamt in Kiew. Die Anordnung gilt demnach 90 Tage und sieht die Einberufung von Wehrpflichtigen und Reservisten vor.

    Die ukrainische Armee hat nach Angaben von Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj am ersten Tag der russischen Invasion 137 Soldaten verloren. 316 Soldaten seien verletzt worden, sagte er in der Nacht zu Freitag in einer Videobotschaft. Die russischen Angriffe hatten am Donnerstagmorgen begonnen. «Heute hat Russland das gesamte Gebiet der Ukraine angegriffen. Und heute haben unsere Verteidiger sehr viel geleistet», sagte Selenskyj. (sda/dpa)
    22:45
    UNHCR: Schätzungsweise 100'000 in der Ukraine auf der Flucht
    In der Ukraine sind nach vorläufigen Schätzungen des UN-Flüchtlingshilfswerks (UNHCR) bereits 100'000 Menschen auf der Flucht. «Es hat eindeutig erhebliche Vertreibungen im Land gegeben und es gibt Bewegungen Richtung Grenzen und ins Ausland», sagte eine UNHCR-Sprecherin am Donnerstagabend in Genf.

    Die Präsidentin der Republik Moldau, Maia Sandu, twitterte am Abend, dass am Donnerstag mehr als 4000 Menschen aus der Ukraine über die Grenze gekommen seien. Die Regierung habe bei Palanca und Ocnița Auffanglager eingerichtet. «Unsere Grenzen sind offen für Menschen aus der Ukraine, die einen sicheren Aufenthalt brauchen oder durchreisen möchten», schrieb sie auf dem Kurznachrichtendienst. (sda/dpa)
    epa09781467 People walk near the Polish-Ukrainian border crossing in Medyka, Poland 24 February 2022. The Polish Ministry of Interior and Administration informed they have reception points for refugees from Ukraine, eight such points will be created in the first stage. They will provide food, medical assistance and information for refugees. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law. EPA/WOJTEK JARGILO POLAND OUT
    Bild: keystone
    22:42
    Gesundheitsminister: 57 Menschen bei Angriffen getötet
    Bei den schweren Kämpfen nach Einmarsch der russischen Truppen in die Ukraine sind nach Angaben aus Kiew mindestens 57 Menschen getötet worden. 169 weitere seien verletzt worden, sagte Gesundheitsminister Wiktor Ljaschko am Donnerstagabend der Agentur Unian. Er rief die Bevölkerung zur Blutspende auf. Das medizinische Personal arbeite rund um die Uhr. Zudem sollten Patienten, die keine Akutfälle seien, ambulant behandelt werden. Damit solle eine Überlastung der Krankenhäuser verhindert werden. (sda/dpa)
    epa09571214 Medical workers wait for patients next to ambulance cars near a hospital infectious branch in Kiev, Ukraine, 08 November 2021. New restrictions connected with increasing number of COVID-19 cases having surged to all-time highs amid a laggard pace of vaccinations, were announced in Ukraine since 01 November 2021. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
    Bild: keystone
    22:08
    Kreml: Putin telefoniert mit Macron
    Nach dem Einmarsch russischer Truppen in die Ukraine hat Russlands Staatschef Wladimir Putin mit seinem französischen Kollegen Emmanuel Macron telefoniert. Das teilte der Kreml am Donnerstagabend in Moskau mit. Es habe einen «ernsthaften und offenen Meinungsaustausch über die Lage in der Ukraine» gegeben. Putin habe ausführlich seine Gründe für den Einmarsch erläutert, hiess es in der Mitteilung weiter. Beide hätten vereinbart, in Kontakt zu bleiben. Macron ist der erste westliche Politiker, der mit Putin nach dessen international scharf kritisierten Einsatzbefehl sprach. Die Initiative für das Telefonat sei von Paris ausgegangen.

    Wie es aus dem Élyséepalast hiess, habe Macron Putin nach einem Telefonat und in Absprache mit dem ukrainischen Präsidenten Wolodymyr Selenskyj angerufen. Macron habe Putin aufgefordert, die russischen Militäraktionen unverzüglich einzustellen. Ausserdem habe er klar gemacht, dass Russland massive Sanktionen drohen.

    Macron hatte sich verstärkt für eine friedliche Lösung des Ukraine-Konflikts eingesetzt und den Kremlchef auch persönlich in Moskau getroffen. Beide telefonierten zuletzt mehrfach miteinander. (sda/dpa)
    Bild: keystone
    21:49
    Eindrückliches Bild aus St.Petersburg
    In diversen russischen Städten wurde gegen den Angriff auf die Ukraine protestiert. Videos zu diesen Protestaktionen findest du hier.
    21:45
    Ukraine: Russland hat offenbar strategisch wichtige Insel erobert
    Russische Truppen haben nach Angaben der Ukraine die Schlangeninsel im Schwarzen Meer womöglich erobert. Der Kontakt zum Grenzschutz und Soldaten dort sei abgerissen, teilte der Grenzschutzdienst am Donnerstagabend mit. Den ganzen Tag über habe «der Feind» die Insel umstellt und mit Schiffskanonen beschossen. Sie ist eine der wenigen Inseln, die die Ukraine besitzt. Sie ist vor allem für Anrechte auf Bodenschätze im Meer strategisch wichtig und war lange zwischen Rumänien und der Ukraine umstritten. Die kleine Schlangeninsel war Anfang der 2000er Jahren Gegenstand eines gütlich beigelegten Territorialstreits zwischen Rumänien und der Ukraine. (sda/dpa)
    21:35
    IAEA fordert Sicherheit für Tschernobyl und ukrainische AKWs
    Die Internationale Atomenergiebehörde (IAEA) hat äusserst besorgt auf die Eroberung des ehemaligen ukrainischen Atomkraftwerks Tschernobyl durch russisches Militär reagiert. Die Sicherheit im Unfallreaktor müsse unbedingt gewährleistet bleiben, forderte IAEA-Chef Rafael Grossi am Donnerstagabend in Wien. Laut ukrainischen Behörden sei bislang vor Ort nichts zerstört worden, berichtete er.

    Das Unglück von Tschernobyl am 26. April 1986 gilt als die grösste Katastrophe in der zivilen Nutzung der Atomkraft. Im vergangenen Sommer war ein neues Atommüllzwischenlager in der radioaktiv verseuchten Sperrzone um Tschernobyl eingeweiht worden. Zusätzlich sind derzeit in der Ukraine 15 Atomreaktoren zur Energiegewinnung in Betrieb.

    «Die Internationale Atomenergiebehörde verfolgt schwer besorgt die Situation in der Ukraine und ruft zu maximaler Zurückhaltung auf, um die Atomanlagen des Landes vor Gefahren zu bewahren», hiess es von Grossi. Er wies darauf hin, dass bewaffnete Angriffe und Bedrohungen gegen solche Anlagen die UN-Charta, das Völkerrecht und die Grundregeln der IAEA verletzen. (sda/dpa)
    Tschernobyl
    Bild: shutterstock.com
    21:28
    USA verlegen wegen Ukraine-Krieg 7000 weitere Soldaten nach Europa
    Die US-Regierung verlegt nach Russlands Angriff auf die Ukraine 7000 weitere Soldaten nach Europa. Sie würden in den kommenden Tagen entsandt und zunächst in Deutschland stationiert werden, erklärte das Verteidigungsministerium am Donnerstag. Zuvor hatte US-Präsident Joe Biden die Verlegung angekündigt, jedoch ohne eine Zahl der betroffenen Soldatinnen und Soldaten zu nennen.

    «Sie werden in Deutschland stationiert, als Versicherung für die Nato-Verbündeten, um russische Aggression abzuwehren und bereit zu sein, eine grosse Bandbreite an Anforderungen in der Region zu unterstützen», teilte das Pentagon mit. Zuletzt hatte Biden wegen des Ukraine-Konflikts bereits die Verlegung von zusätzlich rund 6000 Soldatinnen und Soldaten nach Osteuropa angekündigt.

    Das US-Militär hat nach eigenen Angaben derzeit mehr als 90'000 Soldatinnen und Soldaten in Europa, davon rund 35'000 in Deutschland. (sda/dpa)
    epa09729697 A handout photo made available by the US Army shows the arrival of 18th Airborne Corps Soldiers in Wiesbaden, Germany, 04 February 2022 (issued 05 February 2022). These are the first of 2,000 Soldiers to arrive in Europe following the Pentagon's announcement of additional forces moving from the United States to Europe in support of NATO allies. The 18th Airborne Corps, which serves as America's Contingency Corps, will provide a Joint Task Force-capable headquarters in Germany, as 1,700 Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division deploy to Poland. EPA/SGT. STEPHEN PEREZ/US ARMY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
    Bild: keystone
    21:00
    USA verhängen auch Sanktionen gegen Belarus
    Die Vereinigten Staaten haben auch Sanktionen gegen das am Ukraine-Krieg beteiligte Belarus verhängt. Das US-Finanzministerium wandte sich mit Zwangsmassnahmen «gegen 24 belarussische Einzelpersonen und Organisationen wegen der Unterstützung der Invasion» durch Russland, hiess es in einer Mitteilung. Die Sanktionen konzentrierten sich auf den Verteidigungssektor und die Banken des Landes, die besonders enge Beziehungen zu Moskau unterhielten. Sie zielten auf ein knappes Fünftel des Finanzsektors von Belarus sowie auf einflussreiche Personen in der Rüstungsindustrie ab.

    Die USA hatten bereits mehrere Male Sanktionen gegen Belarus wegen der Unterdrückung der Zivilgesellschaft und der demokratischen Opposition verhängt. (sda/dpa)

    Die russischen Angriffe auf die Ukraine, 24.02.2022

    Video: watson/lea bloch
    Aktuelle Analysen, Interviews und Faktenchecks zum Thema:
    Das grösste Nato-Manöver seit dem Kalten Krieg

    1 / 33
    Das grösste Nato-Manöver seit dem Kalten Krieg
    quelle: epa/us navy / petty officer 2nd class lyle wil / handout
    Die Nato startet ihr grösstes Manöver seit dem Kalten Krieg

