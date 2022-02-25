#Ukraine will not give up! We are fighting for freedom at #EU East frontline— MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) February 25, 2022
Show you solidarity, dear friends. Not only in words, but in deeds
Future of🇪🇺security is being determined in Ukraine. If there are no strong response to🇷🇺aggression NOW, threat will escalate further
#ukraine capital, #kyiv, on high alert as Russian troops enter city #cnn pic.twitter.com/aUuV2Vuno4— Matthew Chance (@mchancecnn) February 25, 2022
Air-raid sirens now in central Kyiv pic.twitter.com/sMEUAqu40m— Dan McLaughlin (@DanMcL99) February 25, 2022
More sirens in Kyiv. Streets now increasingly deserted. It’s a ghost town near the hotel.— Paul Adams (@BBCPaulAdams) February 25, 2022
Basel stands with the Ukraine … Stop the war Putin!#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/OmErSaDBsP— Alexander Hartmann (@lexharti) February 25, 2022
Es ist verantwortungslos, dass der Bundesrat die Milliarden in russischem Besitz nicht sofort einfriert. 20'000 Personen den Appell unterschrieben, sofort die EU-Sanktionen vollumfänglich mitzutragen. #StandWithUkraine— SP Schweiz (@spschweiz) February 25, 2022
Medienmitteilung 👉 https://t.co/cfRS5pSR0p pic.twitter.com/MYHak6AM5V
#Ukrainian bartenders are preparing to welcome the occupiers with special cocktails 🔥. pic.twitter.com/zTkQchLaXS— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 25, 2022
Russlands Außenminister Lawrow sagt, die Ukraine habe kein Recht auf Souveränität. Die Regierung dort repräsentiere nicht das ganze Volk.— Markus Preiß (@markuspreiss) February 22, 2022
Er sagt nicht: Die Ukraine solle nicht Mitglied der NATO werden. Er sagt: Die Ukraine ist gar kein Land. Klingt alles nicht gut...
Es sind Schüsse im Zentrum von #Kyiv zu hören. Russische Spezialeinheiten sollen in der Stadt sein. Freunde und Bekannte von mir versuchen noch aus der Stadt zu kommen. https://t.co/baEFvx7VXL— Luzia Tschirky (@LuziaTschirky) February 25, 2022
#BREAKING - Gunfire heard in the government quarter of central Kyiv @AP is reporting— Polina Ivanova (@polinaivanovva) February 25, 2022
BREAKING: Russia bans airplanes registered in the UK from landing or crossing its airspace pic.twitter.com/p4MWO30vYH— Reuters (@Reuters) February 25, 2022
⚡️BREAKING: Russia’s forces have entered the Obolon district in Kyiv, where the Ukrainian military is currently fighting them. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry ask residents not to leave their house and prepare Molotov cocktails. The district is approximately 10 km from central Kyiv.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 25, 2022
❗️увага— Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 25, 2022
На Оболоні ворожа ДРГ.
Просимо громадян повідомляти про пересування техніки!
Виготовляти коктейлі «Молотова», знешкоджувати окупанта!
Мирним мешканцям - бути обережними! Не покидати оселі!
Russian armored vehicles drive through residential districts in Kyiv, #Ukraine. This is the one called Obolon. How scary this should be for innocent peaceful citizens. My heart is with Ukrainians pic.twitter.com/vP5EsPPAxk— Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) February 25, 2022
An armed #Russia's vehicle ran over a civilian car just on the streets of Obolon district in Kyiv.#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/JgbshmBEhN— Alexander Khrebet/Олександр Хребет (@AlexKhrebet) February 25, 2022
⚡️Zelensky: This morning we are defending our state alone. Like yesterday, the world's most powerful forces are watching from afar.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 25, 2022
Did yesterday's sanctions convince #Russia? We hear in our sky and see on our earth that this was not enough.
Ich habe gerade mit Vitali Klitschko telefonieren können. Eine russische Bodenoffensive auf die ukrainische Hauptstadt steht möglicherweise unmittelbar bevor 👇 pic.twitter.com/upRnsdijNs— Paul Ronzheimer (@ronzheimer) February 25, 2022
Photos from Ukraine’s State Emergency Services Department show a multi-story building burning in southeast Kyiv. This is in the opposite side of the Dnieper river. pic.twitter.com/ExWd0Inlpr— Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 25, 2022
⚡️ Two residential buildings in Kyiv are on fire from intercepted unidentified enemy aircraft.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 25, 2022
According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, there is a risk of demolition. Buildings that were hit by the debris are on 7A Koshytsia Street.
Photo: Pravda Gerashchenko pic.twitter.com/ZBZbgL8sAY
Horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv. Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany. Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one. Stop Putin. Isolate Russia. Severe all ties. Kick Russia out of everywhete.— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 25, 2022
⚡️Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashenko shared this video purportedly showing air defense systems take out a Russian aircraft over Kyiv’s Darnitsky region moments ago. Other explosions heard and reported around the capital. pic.twitter.com/e9wL7ZckUQ— Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 25, 2022
Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that he remained in the country despite rumors that he had fled. “The enemy has marked me as target No. 1,” he said, “my family as target No. 2.”https://t.co/GVzgFZl5Fj pic.twitter.com/2aUvSZwILn— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 25, 2022
The Anonymous collective is officially in cyber war against the Russian government. #Anonymous #Ukraine— Anonymous (@YourAnonOne) February 24, 2022
People attend an anti-war protest in Saint Petersburg, Russia on Thursday night as Russian forces invade Ukraine. https://t.co/RhuMqfDBkV— NBC News (@NBCNews) February 24, 2022
📷 Anton Vaganov / Reuters pic.twitter.com/vrgvHJJjNY