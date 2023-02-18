BREAKING:— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 24, 2023
Large column of Kadyrov’s Chechen soldiers is entering the Rostov region.
The battles against the Wagner Group are about to start pic.twitter.com/61Fuht2svu
В Москве волна эвакуаций из-за сообщений о минировании. Сообщается об эвакуации людей из Пушкинского музея, Третьяковской галереи, музея ГЭС-2, ТЦ «Мега Белая Дача», ТЦ «Квартал». pic.twitter.com/sT5bDbotmW— bbcrussian (@bbcrussian) June 24, 2023
Lipetsk Governor Igor Artamonov has confirmed that Wagner military vehicles are in the region. He asked residents not to leave their homes.— Meduza in English (@meduza_en) June 24, 2023
Russia’s M-4 federal highway, which links Moscow to Rostov, runs through the Lipetsk region.
Follow our live blog:https://t.co/GgNX8WqM4m pic.twitter.com/6Ilzc7wSF7
Putin's presidential plane reportedly took off from Moscow to St. Petersburg.— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 24, 2023
At the same time, Peskov states that Putin is working in the Kremlin. pic.twitter.com/DE7WZcvMnw
Russian coup map update:— War Mapper (@War_Mapper) June 24, 2023
Wagner forces are confirmed to be present in Voronezh and advancing North from there.
The Russian Armed Forces have set up preliminary defensive positions South of Moscow. pic.twitter.com/7fH8udeAQ2
⚡️The Russian Air Force has reportedly struck at the fuel depot in #Voronezh, where #Wagner PMC troops were reported, to deprive them of access to fuel, local media reported. pic.twitter.com/IfXch2ncty— KyivPost (@KyivPost) June 24, 2023
Good morning. Wagner have occupied the military HQ and FSB office in Rostov. pic.twitter.com/vYzZOnKhkX— Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) June 24, 2023
🚨 Prigozhin issued his first public address from the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don, a city with a population of 1.1 million, which Wagner PMC now fully control.— Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) June 24, 2023
English subtitles. pic.twitter.com/SDg4astcaY
A huge Wagner / renegade Russian army convoy is in Voronezh oblast and on the way Moscow. I counted no less than 72 vehicles and the camera was several times not pointing at the road. Could be 100 or more.#Coup #Russia #Voronezh #Moscow pic.twitter.com/rbjHg9H5TE— (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) June 24, 2023
