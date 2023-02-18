Navigation
    International
    Liveticker

    Ukraine-Krieg: Prigoschin will «russisches Blutvergiessen verhindern»

    Liveticker

    Prigoschin fordert Kolonnen auf, umzukehren und «russisches Blutvergiessen» zu verhindern

    Die aktuellsten News zum Ukraine-Krieg im Liveticker.
    18.02.2023, 06:3724.06.2023, 19:52
    International
    • Jewgeni Prigoschin, der Chef der berüchtigten Söldnergruppe Wagner, hat seine Truppen gegen Russland gerichtet. Präsident Putin spricht von «Hochverrat».
    • Die seit langem erwartete ukrainische Gegenoffensive gegen Russlands Truppen hat begonnen. Die Ukraine konnte erste Erfolge verbuchen und Gebiet zurückerobern, trifft allerdings auf heftigen russischen Widerstand.
    • Vermehrt kommt es auf russischem Territorium zu Störmanövern und Drohnenangriffen.
    • Mehrere westliche Staaten wie Deutschland oder die USA haben der Ukraine schwere Kampfpanzer zur Verfügung gestellt. Auch für die Lieferung von westlichen Kampfjets wurde der Weg von den G7-Staaten freigemacht.
    • Laut der UN-Flüchtlingsorganisation UNHCR hat der Ukraine-Krieg zur grössten Vertreibung von Menschen seit Jahrzehnten geführt. Rund 14 Millionen Menschen in der Ukraine wurden vertrieben, rund 8,3 Millionen haben im Ausland Schutz gesucht.
    avatar
    20:25
    Noch keine Reaktion aus dem Kreml über Rückzug
    Aus dem Kreml gab es bisher keine Reaktion zum angekündigten Ende des Aufstands. Am Morgen noch hatte Putin seinen Ex-Vertrauten Prigoschin als «Verräter» bezeichnet. Die Behörden ermitteln bereits seit Freitagabend gegen den mit Staatsaufträgen reich gewordenen Oligarchen und drohten ihm mit einer Haftstrafe von 12 bis 20 Jahren. Ob die Strafverfahren nach der Ankündigung Prigoschins, seine Truppen zurückzuziehen, eingestellt werden, ist bislang unklar. (sda/dpa)
    19:43
    Prioschgin: «Die Kolonnen umkehren und in Feldlager zurückkehren.»
    In einer Audio-Erklärung auf Telegram sagte Jewgeni Prigoschin, er und die Wagner-Truppen würden «unsere Kolonnen umkehren und planmässig in die Feldlager zurückkehren». Der Vormarsch sei 200 Kilometer vor Moskau gestoppt worden.
    Bislang sei «nicht ein Tropfen Blut unserer Kämpfer» vergossen worden, sagte Prigoschin. «Jetzt ist der Moment gekommen, wo russisches Blut vergossen werden könnte.» Die Verhandlungen mit dem belarussischen Präsidenten erwähnte er in der Erklärung nicht.

    Hier die genaue Übersetzung der Audio-Botschaft
    «Innerhalb von 24 Stunden kamen wir bis auf 200 km an Moskau heran. In dieser Zeit haben wir keinen einzigen Tropfen Blut unserer Kämpfer vergossen. Jetzt ist der Moment gekommen, in dem Blut vergossen werden könnte. Da wir uns der Verantwortung bewusst sind, dass auf einer Seite russisches Blut vergossen wird, drehen wir unsere Kolonnen um und kehren wie geplant in die Feldlager zurück.»

    Seine Aussage wurde auf seinem Telegram-Kanal mehr als drei Millionen Mal angesehen.
    Wagner-Boss Jewgeni Prigoschin/Yevgeni Prigozhin berichtet von der Front.
    Bild: telegram/orkestra_wagner
    19:38
    Irans Aussenminister: Russland wird Aufstand überstehen
    Angesichts des bewaffneten Aufstands der Söldnertruppe Wagner in Russland hat Irans Aussenminister mit seinem Amtskollegen Sergej Lawrow telefoniert. In dem Gespräch sagte Hussein Amirabdollahian laut einer Mitteilung des Aussenministeriums vom Samstag, Russland werde diese Phase überstehen. Er bezeichnete den von Wagner-Chef Jewgeni Prigoschin angeführten Aufstand als «innere Angelegenheit» Russlands. Die Islamische Republik unterstützt Moskau nach westlichen Erkenntnissen im russischen Angriffskrieg gegen die Ukraine mit Waffenlieferungen. Teheran bestreitet dies. (sda/dpa)
    19:27
    Ukrainische Armee meldet Geländegewinne im Donezker Gebiet
    Die ukrainische Armee hat nach eigenen Angaben im östlichen Donezker Gebiet Geländegewinne erzielt. «Die Ostgruppierung der Truppen hat heute eine Offensive an mehreren Abschnitten zugleich begonnen», schrieb Vize-Verteidigungsministerin Hanna Maljar am Samstag bei Telegram. Dabei seien die russischen Truppen um die Stadt Bachmut zurückgedrängt worden. An anderen Frontabschnitten im Luhansker und Donezker Gebiet seien Angriffe russischer Einheiten abgewehrt worden.

    An den Frontabschnitten in der Südukraine gehe die vor knapp drei Wochen gestartete ukrainische Offensive weiter. Es gebe harte Kämpfe mit hohen Verlusten auf russischer Seite, erklärte sie weiter. Die Angaben der Kriegsparteien lassen sich nicht unabhängig überprüfen. Die Ukraine wehrt seit 16 Monaten eine russische Invasion ab. (sda/dpa)
    19:28
    Prigoschin habe sich über Stopp des Vormarschs geeinigt
    Mehrere Medien berichten gemäss russischer staatlicher Nachrichtenagenturen, dass der Vormasch von Prioschgin nach Moskau gestoppt wurde. Demnach soll sich der Söldnerchef mit dem belarussischen Machthaber Alexander Lukaschenko geeinigt haben.
    Die Vereinbarung sei wegen Lukaschenko zustande gekommen, berichten Ria Nowosti und Tass und verweisen dabei auf die Pressestelle des belarussischen Präsidenten.
    Laut Rossiya 24 soll das Gespräch mit Putin vereinbart worden sein.
    ARCHIV - Der belarussische Machthaber Alexander Lukaschenko. Foto: Nikolai Petrov/POOL BelTa/AP/dpa
    Bild: sda
    18:55
    Schützenpanzer und Sandsäcke an Abschnitt des Moskauer Autobahnrings
    Wegen des Aufstands der Wagner-Söldner und deren geplantem Vorrücken in Richtung der russischen Hauptstadt haben die Behörden an mindestens einem Abschnitt des Moskauer Autobahnrings einen Kontrollpunkt eingerichtet. «Die Sicherheitsmassnahmen werden an einer Reihe von Ausfahrten verstärkt», berichtete die staatliche Nachrichtenagentur Ria Nowosti am Samstag. Auf dem dazugehörigen Video waren Soldaten, ein Schützenpanzer und eine Sandsacksperre zu sehen. Der Clip wurde demnach im Südwesten Moskaus an einer Ausfahrt des Autobahnrings MKAD gedreht.

    Einheiten des aufständischen Söldnerchefs Jewgeni Prigoschin haben sich am Samstag aus dem südrussischen Rostow am Don Richtung Moskau in Marsch gesetzt. Berichten zufolge hat die Kolonne inzwischen Lipezk passiert und ist damit weniger als 400 Kilometer von Moskau entfernt. (sda/dpa)
    18:47
    Biden spricht mit Partnern über Entwicklung in Russland
    US-Präsident Joe Biden hat sich mit Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz, Frankreichs Präsident Emmanuel Macron und dem britischen Premierminister Rishi Sunak über die Situation in Russland ausgetauscht. In dem Gespräch hätten die Partner unter anderem ihre «unerschütterliche Unterstützung» für die Ukraine bekräftigt, teilte das Weisse Haus am Samstagmittag (Ortszeit) mit. Biden sei am Morgen ausserdem von seinem nationalen Sicherheitsteam über die Entwicklungen in Russland unterrichtet worden. Ebenfalls anwesend bei dem Briefing waren nach Angaben des Weissen Hauses unter anderem Vize-Präsidentin Kamala Harris, der Nationale Sicherheitsberater Jake Sullivan sowie Verteidigungs- und Aussenminister Lloyd Austin und Antony Blinken. (sda/dpa)
    18:27
    Ex-Präsident Medwedew: Aufständische planen Staatsumsturz
    Die Aufständischen der Söldner-Truppe Wagner planen nach Angaben des Vizechefs des russischen Sicherheitsrates, Dmitri Medwedew, einen Staatsumsturz. «Es ist offensichtlich, dass es sich um eine gut durchdachte und geplante Operation handelt, deren Ziel es ist, die Macht im Lande zu übernehmen», sagte Medwedew am Samstag nach Angaben russischer Agenturen. Die Aktionen derer, die den Militäraufstand organisiert hätten, passten «voll und ganz in das Schema eines gut durchdachten und orchestrierten Staatsumsturzes», so der frühere russische Staatschef.
    Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and the head of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev visits the Prudboy military training ground in Volgograd region, Russia, Thursday, June 1, 2023. (Ekate ...
    Bild: keystone
    Medwedew schloss nicht aus, dass am Aufstand auch frühere Mitglieder russischer Eliteeinheiten des Militärs beteiligt sein könnten – oder auch ausländische Spezialisten. Das zeige das hohe Niveau der Vorbereitung des Aufstandes und die gute Kontrolle der Truppenbewegungen. Den Chef der privaten Wagner-Armee, Jewgeni Prigoschin, nannte Medwedew nicht namentlich.

    Bewaffnete Kolonnen der Söldner setzten sich am Samstag aus dem südrussischen Rostow am Don in Richtung Moskau in Marsch. Medwedew, warnte, dass ein Staatsstreich gegen die grösste Atommacht «die Welt an den Rand der Zerstörung zu bringen droht». Die russische Führung werde ein solches Szenario nicht zulassen, betonte er. (sda/dpa)
    18:18
    Kadyrows Truppen schon in Rostow?
    Der Machthaber der russischen Teilrepublik Tschetschenien, Ramsan Kadyrow, hatte sich heute bereits früh an die Seite Putins gestellt und die Entsendung seiner Truppen angekündigt, um den Aufstand niederzuschlagen. Der für seinen brutalen Führungsstil bekannte Kadyrow und Prigoschin gelten seit längerem als Kontrahenten.

    Tschetschenische Kämpfer sind – wie bis vor kurzem die Wagner-Einheiten – an der Seite der regulären russischen Armee gegen die Ukraine im Einsatz. Nun scheinen sie in der Region der Stadt Rostow am Don angekommen zu sein, wie sich häufende Berichte auf Social Media zeigen. Zudem kursiert ein Video, das eine lange Schlange mit Kadyrow Fahrzeugen zeigen soll. Das Video wurde noch nicht geolokalisiert:

    18:01
    So sieht es heute in Moskau aus:
    Der Rote Platz wurde gesperrt:
    Russia: Situation in Moscow RUSSIA, MOSCOW - JUNE 24, 2023: A police officer is seen near Red Square. Artyom Geodakyan/TASS/Sipa USA Moscow Russia NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAx ...
    Bild: www.imago-images.de
    Ein improvisiertes Maschinengewehr-Nest auf einer Einfallstrasse in die Stadt:
    Russia: Situation in Moscow RUSSIA, MOSCOW - JUNE 24, 2023: A sandbag shooting position is set up at an entrance to the city. Sofya Sandurskaya/TASS/Sipa USA Moscow Russia NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIO ...
    Bild: www.imago-images.de
    Die Präsenz der Sicherheitskräfte ist gross:
    Russia: Situation in Moscow RUSSIA, MOSCOW - JUNE 24, 2023: OMON and traffic police officers are seen on a road. Sergei Bobylev/TASS/Sipa USA Moscow Russia NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUT ...
    Bild: www.imago-images.de
    Schwere Laster stehen bereit, um die Strassen zu blockieren:
    Russia: Situation in Moscow RUSSIA, MOSCOW - JUNE 24, 2023: A view of a road. Valery Sharifulin/TASS/Sipa USA Moscow Russia NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGY ...
    Bild: www.imago-images.de
    17:49
    Söldner schon auf halbem Weg nach Moskau – keine Kämpfe in Lipezk
    Mit dem Erreichen der Region Lipezk hat die Söldnereinheit Wagner die Hälfte der Strecke nach Moskau hinter sich gebracht. Lipezk befindet sich etwa auf halbem Weg zwischen Rostow und Moskau – rund 360 Kilometer von der russischen Hauptstadt entfernt.

    «Den Einwohnern wird dringend geraten, ihre Häuser nicht zu verlassen und auf Fahrten mit Verkehrsmitteln zu verzichten», schrieb der Gouverneur des Gebiets, Igor Artamonow, am Samstag auf seinem Telegram-Kanal.

    Im Gegensatz zur weiter südlich gelegenen Region Woronesch gab es keine Berichte über Kämpfe. Auf Videos waren aber in den Strassengraben gekippte Lastwagen zu sehen. Sie waren offenbar eilig als Strassensperre aufgebaut worden, um die Kolonne der Söldnereinheit Wagner aufzuhalten. Auf weiteren Videos war zu sehen, wie Strassen aufgerissen und tiefe Gräben ausgehoben werden. Auch dies sollte offenbar dazu dienen, die Söldner zu stoppen. Die Echtheit der Videos konnte zunächst nicht unabhängig bestätigt werden. (sda/dpa)
    17:41
    Wagner-Fahrzeuge unterwegs: Moskaus Bürgermeister fordert die Bevölkerung auf, zu Hause zu bleiben
    Russia Putin Inland Water Transport Development 8464141 20.06.2023 Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin attends a government meeting on the development of inland water transport at the North River Terminal in ...
    Bild: www.imago-images.de
    Moskaus Bürgermeister hat die Bevölkerung aufgefordert, zu Hause zu bleiben. Dies, weil Fahrzeuge von Wagner-Söldnern auf der Strasse zur russischen Hauptstadt gesehen wurden.

    Sergei Sobjanin hat zudem angekündigt, dass der Montag ein «arbeitsfreier Tag» sein wird. In seiner auf Telegram veröffentlichten Erklärung schrieb er weiter: «Die Situation ist schwierig». Er fügte hinzu, dass es womöglich ist, einige Strassen oder Stadtteile in der Stadt für den Verkehr gesperrt werden.

    Zuvor hatten die russischen Behörden eine «Anti-Terror-Operation» in der Stadt Moskau, der Region Moskau und der Region Woronesch im Süden angekündigt.

    Damit erhalten die Behörden eine Reihe von Sonderbefugnissen, wie die Einschränkung des Personen- und Verkehrsverkehrs, die Überwachung oder Einschränkung der Kommunikation und das Recht, Personen und Fahrzeuge zu durchsuchen. Zudem kann die Bevölkerung evakuiert werden, falls erforderlich. (mlu)
    16:55
    Putin segnet Strafen für Verstösse gegen Kriegsrecht ab
    Der russische Präsident Wladimir Putin hat ein Gesetz zur Bestrafung von Verstössen gegen das Kriegsrecht unterzeichnet. Demnach können solche Vergehen – sofern sie nicht strafrechtlich relevant sind – mit bis zu 30 Tagen Arrest und einem Bussgeld belegt werden, wie aus dem am Samstag veröffentlichten Gesetz hervorgeht. Offiziell wurde in Russland das Kriegsrecht aber noch nicht verhängt. Stattdessen haben die Behörden in verschiedenen Regionen einen Anti-Terror-Notstand erklärt.

    Im Gesetzestext werden keine konkreten Verstösse aufgeführt. Aber es geht bei der Massregelung offenbar nicht um Vergehen, die auch in Friedenszeiten strafbar wären. Gemeint sein dürften daher Verstösse gegen generelle Ausgangssperren, Sperrstunden oder die Verweigerung eines Arbeitsdienstes. Sollte die Person bei einer Zuwiderhandlung gegen das Kriegsrecht im Fahrzeug unterwegs sein, könnte dieses laut dem neuen Gesetz beschlagnahmt werden.

    Russland führt seit 16 Monaten einen Angriffskrieg gegen die Ukraine, nennt diesen aber «militärische Spezialoperation» und hat landesweit daher auch kein Kriegsrecht verhängt. In den von Moskau besetzten Gebieten der Ukraine Cherson, Donezk, Luhansk und Saporischschja gilt allerdings das Kriegsrecht bereits. (sda/dpa)
    16:31
    Öffentliche Gebäude im Moskau werden evakuiert
    Die Anspannung in der russischen Hauptstadt steigt: BBC Russia berichtet, dass öffentliche Gebäude in ganz Moskau evakuiert wurden. Dem Sender zufolge werden in Moskau Museen in der Nähe des Kremls evakuiert.

    Auch über die Evakuierung der Tretjakow-Galerie, des Puschkin-Museums und des Kulturhauses GES-2 berichtet, so die BBC weiter. Zu den evakuierten Gebäuden zählen auch die beiden Einkaufszentren Belaya Dacha und Kvartal (red)
    16:24
    Wagner-Söldner in der Provinz Lipezk aufgetaucht, berichtet russischer Gouverneur
    Nach Angaben des Gouverneurs der russischen Provinz Lipezk ist die Söldnergruppe Wagner in die Region eingedrungen. Die berichtet die Nachrichtenagentur AP.



    Die Region Lipezk liegt etwa 360 km südlich von Moskau und viel näher an der Hauptstadt als Rostow am Don, wo Wagner-Kräfte in der Nacht aufgetaucht sind.

    «Die Situation ist unter Kontrolle», sagte der Gouverneur, Igor Artamonov, auf Telegram. Die Behörden «ergreifen alle notwendigen Massnahmen, um die Sicherheit der Bevölkerung zu gewährleisten. Artamov nannte keine Einzelheiten über die Anwesenheit von Wagner.

    Nach einer nächtlichen Rebellion haben die Wagner-Kräfte bereits die Kontrolle über Rostow übernommen. Es scheint, dass sie nun etwa 800 Kilometer nach Norden vorgedrungen sind und auf Moskau zusteuern. (red)
    16:06
    Tschetschenische Einheiten bewegen sich Richtung Rostow
    Die Truppen des putinverbündeten Ramsan Kadyrow, Präsident der russischen Teilrepublik Tschetschenien, sollen sich unterwegs nach Rostow befinden gegen den Wagner-Aufstand. Dies vermeldeten mehrere unabhängige Medien, die Videos von Militärtransporten zeigten. Einige sollen bereits kurz vor Rostow angekommen sein
    15:55
    Erdogan sagt Putin in Telefonat Unterstützung zu
    Russlands Präsident Wladimir Putin hat mit dem türkischen Staatschef Recep Tayyip Erdogan über die Lage in Russland nach dem Aufstand des Söldnerchefs Jewgeni Prigoschin gesprochen. Erdogan habe in dem Telefonat seine «volle Unterstützung der von der russischen Führung unternommenen Schritte» erklärt, teilte der Kreml am Samstag der staatlichen Nachrichtenagentur Tass zufolge mit. Das Telefonat sei auf Initiative der Türkei zustande gekommen.

    Zuvor war der monatelange Machtkampf zwischen dem russischen Militär und Prigoschin eskaliert. Der Chef der privaten Wagner-Truppe brachte nach eigenen Angaben im südrussischen Rostow am Don wichtige militärische Einrichtungen unter seine Kontrolle. In Moskau wurde daraufhin der Anti-Terror-Notstand verhängt. Putin brandmarkte seinen einstigen Vertrauten als «Verräter». Russland führt seit 16 Monaten einen Angriffskrieg gegen das Nachbarland Ukraine. Neben der russischen Armee waren dabei auch die Wagner-Söldner bislang eine wichtige Einheit. (sda/dpa)
    «Erdogan könnte sagen, was Putin kann, kann ich auch»: Die Staatschefs der Türkei und Russlands, hier im September 2022 auf einem regionalen Gipfeltreffen im usbekischen Samarkand.
    Bild: Alexandr Demyanchuk/AP
    15:42
    Kremlchef soll neues Kriegsrechts-Gesetz unterzeichnet haben
    Mehrere Medien berichten, dass Russlands Präsident Wladimir Putin ein neues Kriegsrechts-Gesetz unterzeichnet haben soll. Laut der russischen Nachrichtenagentur Ria Novosti soll dadurch eine 30-tägige Festnahme von Personen ermöglicht werden, die gegen das Kriegsrecht verstossen.
    Betroffen wären Verstösse gegen Ausgangssperren oder Fahrten in unerlaubte Gebiete.
    15:15
    Putin soll Moskau verlassen haben – Kreml dementiert
    Der ehemalige stellvertretende Innenminister der Ukrainie, Anton Herashchenko, vermeldet auf Twitter, dass Putins Präsidenten-Flugzeug Moskau verlassen haben soll. Demnach sei die Maschine unterwegs nach St. Petersburg.



    Der Kreml hat Spekulationen zurückgewiesen, wonach Russlands Präsident Wladimir Putin angesichts des gewaltsamen Aufstands der Söldnerarmee Wagner Moskau verlassen haben soll. «Putin arbeitet im Kreml», sagte Kremlsprecher Dmitri Peskow am Samstag nach Angaben der staatlichen Nachrichtenagentur Tass. Zuvor gab es Gerüchte, Putin könnte in Richtung St. Petersburg aufgebrochen sein. Auch Ministerpräsident Michail Mischustin befand sich nach offiziellen Angaben an seinem Arbeitsplatz in Moskau. (sda)
    14:36
    Bundesrätin Amherd äussert sich zur Situation in Russland
    Verteidigungsministerin Viola Amherd hat am Mitte-Sommerparteitag in Sursee Stellung genommen zu den aktuellen Ereignissen in Russland. Die Situation verändere sich stündlich, die Lage sei sehr unübersichtlich.

    Es sei im Moment schwierig, eine Analyse zu machen, sagte Amherd. «Unsere Leute beim Bund verfolgen die Situation ganz genau», sagte sie. Der Nachrichtendienst habe sie heute früh schon informiert über die Entwicklungen.

    Die Arbeiten im Krisenmanagement-Zentrum liefen auf Hochtouren. Die Frage, was die aktuelle Situation für allfällige Schweizer Bürgerinnen und Bürger, die noch im Land seien, bedeute, werde derzeit diskutiert.

    Im Gespräch mit Parteisekretärin Gianna Luzio sprach die Verteidigungsministerin über die Sicherheit der Schweiz in herausfordernden Zeiten, über Cybersicherheit, Neutralitätsrecht und Neutralitätspolitik. Und gab zum Schluss den anwesenden Kandidatinnen und Kandidaten den Tipp mit auf den Weg für die letzten Monate des Wahlkampfs: «Geht hin zu den Menschen, sucht den Austausch und den Dialog.» (sda)
    14:17
    Berichte über russische Luftangriffe auf Wagner-Söldner
    Laut dem deutschen Nachrichtenmagazin «Spiegel» gibt es Berichte über Luftangriffe der russischen Streitkräfte auf die aufständischen Wagner-Söldner. Bei Telegram schreib ein der Gruppe nahestehender Account davon, demnach habe der «Bürgerkrieg offiziell begonnen». Die Nachrichtenagentur Reuters berichtet unter Berufung auf einen Reporter, dass Militärhelikopter das Feuer auf einen Konvoi der Wagner-Söldner in der Nähe der Stadt Woronesch eröffnet hätten. Die Autobahn M-4, die auch durch Woronesch führt, ist eine direkte Verbindung von Rostow nach Moskau. Fotos zeigen laut Reuters Militärfahrzeuge mit Wagner-Kämpfern auf der Autobahn.

    Gemäss einem Tweet des Accounts «War Mapper» befinden sich die Spitzen der Wagner-Truppen bereits nördlich von Woronesch. Russische Einheiten hätten südlich der Hauptstadt provisorische Verteidigungsstellungenerrichtet.


    Laut ukrainischen Angaben hat die russische Luftwaffe ein Treibstofflager in Woronesch angegriffen:
    13:53
    Selenskyj sieht Putin geschwächt
    Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj sieht in dem bewaffneten Aufstand des russischen Söldnerchefs Jewgeni Prigoschin gegen die Militärführung ein klares Zeichen der Schwäche von Kremlchef Wladimir Putin. «Die Schwäche Russlands ist offensichtlich», schrieb Selenskyj am Samstag beim Kurznachrichtendienst Twitter. «Eine umfassende Schwäche.» Je länger Russland Truppen und Söldner in der Ukraine halte, «desto mehr Chaos, Schmerz und Probleme wird es später für sich selbst haben».
    In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a news conference during his meeting with delegation of African leaders in Kyiv, Ukra ...
    Bild: keystone
    Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj sieht Russland geschwächt.

    Weiter sagte Selenskyj: «Lange Zeit bediente sich Russland der Propaganda, um seine Schwäche und die Dummheit seiner Regierung zu verschleiern. Und jetzt ist das Chaos so gross, dass keine Lüge es verbergen kann.» Mit Blick auf Putins Angriffskrieg gegen sein Land sagte er: «Jeder, der den Weg des Bösen wählt, zerstört sich selbst.» Der Kremlchef verachte Menschen und habe Hunderttausende in den Krieg geworfen, «um sich schliesslich in der Region Moskau vor denen zu verbarrikadieren, die er selbst bewaffnet hat». (sda/dpa)
    13:51
    Scholz lässt sich über Lage in Russland «laufend informieren»
    Der deutsche Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (SPD) lässt sich nach Angaben eines Regierungssprechers über die Entwicklung in Russland infolge des Aufstands der Söldnertruppe Wagner «laufend informieren». «Die Lage bleibt ja recht dynamisch. Insofern beobachten wir das sehr genau und koordinieren uns auch mit unseren engsten Verbündeten», sagte der Sprecher am Samstag in Berlin. Ein Statement des Kanzlers sei derzeit nicht geplant.
    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz listens to the debate after his speech at the German parliament Bundestag ahead of a European Council meeting, at the Reichstag Building in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Jun ...
    Bild: keystone
    Der deutsche Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz.

    Die deutsche Regierung steht auch nach den Worten von Aussenministerin Annalena Baerbock wegen des gewaltsamen Aufstands der russischen Söldnerarmee Wagner in «engstem Austausch» mit Deutschlands Partnerländern. «Die Entwicklungen in Russland beobachten wir seit gestern Abend sehr aufmerksam», schrieb die Grünen-Politikerin am Samstag auf Twitter. Zugleich aktualisierte das Auswärtige Amt seine Reise- und Sicherheitshinweise für deutsche Bürger in Russland.

    In den Hinweisen heisst es nun, die betroffenen Gebiete und insbesondere die Stadt Rostow sowie deren Umland sollten gemieden werden. «In Moskau sollten staatliche, insbesondere militärische Einrichtungen weiträumig umgangen werden. Das Stadtzentrum sollte bis auf Weiteres gemieden werden. Den Anweisungen russischer Sicherheitsbehörden sollte unbedingt Folge geleistet werden.» Generell rät das Ministerium Bundesbürgern von Reisen nach Russland ab.
    (sda/dpa)
    13:12
    Tote und Verletzte nach russischem Raketenangriff auf Kiew
    Bei einem russischen Raketenangriff auf die ukrainische Hauptstadt Kiew sind in der Nacht zum Samstag drei Menschen getötet und elf weitere verletzt worden. Das teilte die dortige Staatsanwaltschaft mit. Infolge des Angriffs seien ein Wohn-Hochhaus im Solomjanskyj-Viertel getroffen und drei Stockwerke beschädigt worden. Durch die Druckwelle seien auch Dutzende geparkte Autos beschädigt worden. Die Rettungsarbeiten dauerten an.
    epa10709076 Rescue workers in action after an apartment block was damaged by rocket fragments in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 24 June 2023, amid the Russian invasion. At least three people were killed by roc ...
    Bild: keystone
    Zerstörungen in Kiew durch den russischen Angriff.

    Der Angriff mit zahlreichen Opfern war eine der folgenschwersten russischen Attacken auf Kiew in jüngster Zeit. Die Staatsanwaltschaft nahm Ermittlungen wegen Kriegsverbrechen auf. Kiew wird seit Beginn des russischen Angriffskrieges gegen die Ukraine vor 16 Monaten immer wieder von russischer Seite mit Raketen und Drohnen angegriffen. Viele der Flugkörper konnte die ukrainische Flugabwehr abwehren. (sda/dpa)
    13:10
    Sunak ruft zu Schutz von Zivilisten in Russland auf
    Der britische Premierminister Rishi Sunak hat angesichts der Eskalation in Russland zum Schutz der Zivilbevölkerung aufgerufen. Alle Beteiligten müssten Verantwortung übernehmen, sagte Sunak am Samstag dem britischen Sender BBC. Er kündigte an, noch am Samstag mit anderen Staats- und Regierungschefs über den Aufstand der Privatarmee Wagner gegen die Militärführung zu sprechen. «Wir behalten die Situation genau im Auge, die sie sich derzeit vor Ort aktuell entwickelt. «Wir sind im Kontakt mit unseren Verbündeten.»
    Britain&#039;s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during a PM Connect event at the IKEA distribution centre, in Dartford, Kent, England, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, pool)
    Bild: keystone
    Der britische Premierminister Sunak.

    Fragen, ob es eine gute oder eine schlechte Nachricht sei, dass der russische Präsident Wladimir Putin herausgefordert werde, wich Sunak aus: «Es ist eine sich entwickelnde Situation.» (sda/dpa)
    13:00
    Selenskyj-Berater: Nächste 48 Stunden entscheiden über Russland
    Angesichts des bewaffneten Aufstands des Chefs der Söldnerarmee Wagner, Jewgeni Prigoschin, hält der ukrainische Präsidentenberater Mychajlo Podoljak das Schicksal von Kremlchef Wladimir Putin für offen. «Die nächsten 48 Stunden werden über den neuen Status von Russland entscheiden», schrieb Podoljak am Samstag beim Kurznachrichtendienst Twitter. Möglich seien ein «ausgewachsener Bürgerkrieg», ein «ausgehandelter Machtübergang» oder auch eine «vorübergehende Atempause vor der nächsten Phase des Sturzes des Putin-Regimes».

    Podoljak ist einer der Berater von Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj. Weiter schrieb er: «Alle potenziellen Akteure entscheiden jetzt, auf welcher Seite sie stehen.» In Russland herrsche gerade ein «ohrenbetäubendes Schweigen der »Elite"". Russland führt seit 16 Monaten einen Angriffskrieg gegen das Nachbarland Ukraine. Dabei gehörten die Wagner-Söldner bislang zu den wichtigsten Truppen. (sda/dpa)
    12:35
    Eine Übersicht zu den Ereignissen
    70
    1
    Prigoschin gegen Putin – was bis jetzt alles passiert ist
    11:57
    Gouverneur: Kämpfe in russischem Gebiet Woronesch
    Angesichts des bewaffneten Aufstands der russischen Söldnertruppe Wagner melden Behörden nun Kämpfe im Gebiet Woronesch im Südwesten des Landes. «Im Rahmen einer Anti-Terror-Operation führen die Streitkräfte der Russischen Föderation auf dem Gebiet der Region Woronesch notwendige operativ-kämpferische Massnahmen durch», schrieb Gouverneur Alexander Gussew am Samstagmittag auf Telegram. «Ich werde weiter über die Entwicklung der Lage informieren.» Unabhängig überprüfen liessen sich die Angaben zunächst nicht.

    Gussew erläuterte nicht konkret, gegen wen die Armee im Gebiet Woronesch kämpft. Zuvor hatte es allerdings Berichte gegeben, dass die aufständischen Wagner-Kämpfer dort einzelne militärische Einrichtungen besetzt hätten. Das gleichnamige Gebietszentrum ist rund 470 Kilometer von der Hauptstadt Moskau entfernt. Es liegt ungefähr auf halber Strecke zwischen Moskau und Rostow am Don, wo Aufständische Militäreinrichtungen besetzt haben.

    Wenig später berichtete der Gouverneur zudem von einem brennenden Tanklager. Rund 100 Feuerwehrleute seien an den Löscharbeiten beteiligt. Ob es einen Zusammenhang zu den Kampfhandlungen gab, war zunächst unklar. (sda/dpa)
    epa10709128 Servicemen from private military company (PMC) Wagner Group ride a tank reading &#039;Siberia&#039; on a street in downtown Rostov-on-Don, southern Russia, 24 June 2023. Security and armou ...
    Bild: keystone
    Wagner-Truppen in Rostow.
    11:54
    Wagner-Chef Prigoschin widerspricht Putin: «Wir sind Patrioten»
    Der Chef der russischen Privatarmee Wagner, Jewgeni Prigoschin, hat Präsident Wladimir Putin eine Fehleinschätzung der Lage um den bewaffneten Aufstand seiner Söldner vorgeworfen. «Der Präsident irrt sich schwer», sagte Prigoschin am Samstag in einer Sprachnachricht auf seinem Telegram-Kanal. «Wir sind Patrioten unserer Heimat.» Putin hatte die Aufständischen um seinen Ex-Vertrauten Prigoschin als «Verräter» bezeichnet. (sda/dpa)
    11:21
    London empfiehlt Briten Ausreise aus Russland
    Angesichts des Aufstands der Söldnergruppe Wagner in Russland warnt die britische Regierung vor einer Ausweitung der Kämpfe auf das ganze Land. «Es gibt Berichte über militärische Spannungen im (südrussischen) Gebiet Rostow und ein Risiko weiterer Unruhen im Land», heisst es in einer Mitteilung des Aussenministeriums.

    Zugleich appellierte das Ministerium an Briten, die sich in Russland aufhalten, ein Verlassen des Landes in Erwägung zu ziehen. Es gebe nur wenige Flugverbindungen nach Grossbritannien. «Falls Ihre Anwesenheit in Russland nicht unbedingt notwendig ist, empfehlen wir Ihnen dringend, die Ausreise über die verbleibenden kommerziellen Routen in Betracht zu ziehen.»

    Der Vorsitzende des Verteidigungsausschusses im britischen Parlament, Tobias Ellwood, sagte, der Konflikt biete eine «riesige Möglichkeit für die Ukraine, die aktuelle Meuterei und das Chaos in Russland» auszunutzen. Russland führt seit 16 Monaten einen Angriffskrieg gegen das Nachbarland. (sda/dpa)
    10:18
    Britischer Geheimdienst: Wagner-Aufstand «grösste Herausforderung» für Russland
    Der Aufstand der Söldnertruppe Wagner ist nach Ansicht britischer Geheimdienste für den russischen Staat die «grösste Herausforderung» der jüngeren Zeit. «In den kommenden Stunden wird die Loyalität der russischen Sicherheitskräfte und insbesondere der russischen Nationalgarde entscheidend für den Verlauf der Krise sein», betonte das Verteidigungsministerium in London am Samstag. Es gebe bisher nur «sehr begrenzte Beweise» für Kämpfe zwischen Wagner und Sicherheitskräften. Dies deute darauf hin, dass einige russische Truppen wahrscheinlich «passiv» geblieben seien und Wagner nachgegeben hätten.

    Einheiten der Wagner-Gruppe hätten an mindestens zwei Stellen aus der Ukraine die russische Grenze überschritten, hiess es in der Mitteilung weiter. In der südrussischen Stadt Rostow habe Wagner «mit ziemlicher Sicherheit wichtige Sicherheitseinrichtungen besetzt, darunter das Hauptquartier, das die russischen Militäroperationen in der Ukraine leitet». Nun würden Wagner-Einheiten das südwestrussische Gebiet Richtung Norden durchziehen. «Mit ziemlicher Sicherheit» sei ihr Ziel, die Hauptstadt Moskau zu erreichen.
    epaselect epa10709002 Russian servicemen block a street in downtown Rostov-on-Don, southern Russia, 24 June 2023. Security and armoured vehicles were deployed after private military company (PMC) Wagn ...
    Bild: keystone
    Strassenblockade in der russischen Stadt Rostow.

    Das britische Verteidigungsministerium veröffentlicht seit Beginn des russischen Angriffskriegs vor 16 Monaten täglich Informationen zum Kriegsverlauf. Moskau wirft London Desinformation vor. (sda/dpa)
    9:39
    Putin bestätigt Blockade in Rostow
    Russlands Präsident Wladimir Putin hat die Blockade wichtiger Objekte in der südrussischen Stadt Rostow am Don durch die Söldnertruppe Wagner bestätigt. «Faktisch ist die Arbeit von Organen der zivilen und militärischen Führung blockiert», sagte Putin am Samstag in einer Ansprache ans russische Volk im Staatsfernsehen. Über die Lage des an die Ukraine grenzende Gebiet Rostow erklärte er: «Sie bleibt schwierig.» (sda/dpa)

    Das Video zeigt Wagner-Truppen in Rostow:
    9:17
    Putin nennt Prigoschin einen Verräter
    In seiner kurzfristig angekündigten Fernsehansprache hat Kremlchef Wladimir Putin den Chef der Söldnergruppe Wagner, Jewgenij Prigoschin, als Verräter beschimpft. Man brauche eine Einigkeit aller Streitkräfte, was man sehe, sei ein Stich in den Rücken. Die Ambitionen von einigen hätten zu Hochverrat geführt. Wer Waffen erhebe und bewaffneten Aufstand organisiere, werde bestraft, sagte Putin. Der Präsident forderte die Wagner-Kämpfer auf, ihre Teilnahme an kriminellen Handlungen umgehend zu beenden.
    In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Russian Presid ...
    Bild: keystone
    Kremlchef Putin bei seiner Ansprache

    Putin rief zur «Neutralisierung» der Drahtzieher auf. Die Streitkräfte hätten den Befehl erhalten, jene zu «neutralisieren», die den Aufstand organisiert hätten, sagte er in seiner TV-Ansprache an die Nation.

    Die Unruhen bezeichnete Putin als tödliche Bedrohung, «unsere Massnahmen werden hart sein». Die Lage in Rostow bezeichnete der Kremlchef als schwer, man werde die Menschen und Russland verteidigen. (sda/dpa)
    8:30
    Anti-Terror-Notstand in Moskau
    Die Behörden in Moskau und Umgebung haben angesichts des bewaffneten Aufstands des russischen Söldnerchefs Jewgenij Prigoschin den Anti-Terror-Notstand ausgerufen. «Um mögliche Terroranschläge in der Stadt und dem Gebiet Moskau zu verhindern, ist ein Regime für Operationen zur Terrorbekämpfung eingeführt worden», teilte das nationale Anti-Terror-Komitee am Samstag mit.
    8:24
    Kreml ruft Wagner-Söldner zum Widerstand gegen Prigoschin auf
    Das russische Verteidigungsministerium hat einen offiziellen Appell an die Söldner der Wagner-Truppe gerichtet. «Sie sind auf das kriminelle Abenteuer von Prigoschin und die Teilnahme an einem bewaffneten Aufstand hereingefallen», zitiert die Nachrichtenagentur Ria daraus. Viele der Söldner hätten «ihren Fehler» bereits eingesehen. Das Verteidigungsministerium bittet laut dem Appell die Wagner-Kämpfer darum, diskret zu sein und sich so bald wie möglich mit Vertretern des Verteidigungsministeriums und der Strafverfolgungsbehörden in Verbindung zu setzen. «Wir garantieren für die Sicherheit aller», heisst es ferner.
    8:04
    Kreml kündigt Rede von Präsident Putin an
    Nach dem bewaffneten Aufstand des russischen Söldnerchefs Jewgeni Prigoschin hat der Kreml in Moskau eine Rede von Präsident Wladimir Putin angekündigt. Der Staatschef werde sich in Kürze an die Öffentlichkeit wenden, sagte Kremlsprecher Dmitri Peskow der staatlichen Nachrichtenagentur Tass zufolge am Samstag. Details nannte er zunächst nicht. Prigoschin, der bisher als Vertrauter Putins gilt, hat mit seiner Privatarmee Wagner nach eigenen Angaben wichtige militärische Objekte in Rostow am Don im Süden Russlands besetzt. Eine Stellungnahme des russischen Verteidigungsministeriums gab es nicht dazu.

    Der Chef der Wagner-Truppe, der eine zentrale Rolle in Moskaus Krieg gegen die Ukraine spielt, hatte sich zuvor offen gegen die Militärführung gewandt. Gegen Prigoschin ermitteln die Behörden in Moskau wegen Aufrufs zu einem bewaffneten Aufstand.

    Der Inlandsgeheimdienst FSB hatte die Wagner-Söldner aufgerufen, Prigoschin festzusetzen. Der Kreml in Moskau teilte mit, dass Putin fortlaufend über die Lage informiert werde. Die Sicherheitsvorkehrungen wurden in der russischen Hauptstadt deutlich ausgeweitet. In der Nacht waren Militärfahrzeuge im Stadtzentrum unterwegs gewesen. (sda/dpa)
    7:56
    Prigoschin sucht Gespräch mit Schoigu
    Der Chef der Söldnertruppe Wagner, Jewgenij Prigoschin, hat in einem Telegram-Video gesagt, die aktuelle Lage in Russland behindere nicht die russische «militärische Spezialoperation». Er wolle mit dem russischen Verteidigungsminister Sergej Schoigu verhandeln und nur nach Moskau marschieren, wenn Schoigu und Generalstabschef Waleri Gerassimow nicht zu ihm kämen. Zuvor hatte Prigoschin betont, dass es sich nicht um einen Militärputsch handele.

    Prigoschin sagte, seine Truppen hätten wichtige militärische Objekte in Rostow am Don im Süden Russlands besetzt. «Unter unserer Kontrolle befinden sich Militärobjekte Rostows, darunter auch der Flugplatz», sagte er in einem am Samstagmorgen veröffentlichten Video. Er behauptete, in der Stadt in der Grenzregion zur Ukraine kontrollierten seine Kämpfer auch das Hauptquartier der russischen Armee für den Süden des Landes. Unabhängig überprüfen liess sich das zunächst nicht. Eine Stellungnahme des russischen Verteidigungsministerium gab es nicht dazu.

    Prigoschin sagte in dem Video ausserdem, vom Flugplatz in Rostow starteten weiter planmässig Kampfflugzeuge für den Krieg gegen die Ukraine. «Die Flugzeuge (...) heben planmässig ab.»

    7:53
    Prigoschins Truppen auf dem Weg nach Woronesch
    Einheiten des Wagner-Chefs Jewgenij Prigoschin sollen sich mittlerweile auf dem Weg nach Woronesch befinden. Die Stadt befindet sich ungefähr auf halbem Weg zwischen der südrussischen Stadt Rostow am Don und der Hauptstadt Moskau.
    7:43
    Prigoschin: Wagner-Söldner haben Militärobjekte in Rostow besetzt
    Der russische Söldnerchef Jewgenij Prigoschin hat mit seiner Truppe Wagner nach eigenen Angaben wichtige militärische Objekte in Rostow am Don im Süden Russlands besetzt. «Unter unserer Kontrolle befinden sich Militärobjekte Rostows, darunter auch der Flugplatz», sagte Prigoschin in einem am Samstagmorgen veröffentlichten Video. Er behauptete, in der Stadt in der Grenzregion zur Ukraine kontrollierten seine Kämpfer auch das Hauptquartier der russischen Armee für den Süden des Landes. Unabhängig überprüfen liess sich das zunächst nicht. Eine Stellungnahme des russischen Verteidigungsministerium gab es nicht dazu.

    Prigoschin sagte in dem Video ausserdem, vom Flugplatz in Rostow starteten weiter planmässig Kampfflugzeuge für den Krieg gegen die Ukraine. «Die Flugzeuge (...) heben planmässig ab.» Der Chef der russischen Privatarmee Wagner, der eine zentrale Rolle bei Moskaus Krieg gegen die Ukraine spielt, hatte sich zuvor offen gegen die Militärführung gewandt.
    7:39
    Wichtiger Armeegeneral Surowikin wendet sich gegen Prigoschin
    Der wichtige russische Armeegeneral Sergej Surowikin hat sich im Konflikt zwischen der Privatarmee Wagner und dem Verteidigungsministerium auf die Seite des Machtapparats in Moskau geschlagen. Surowikin, der Vizechef des russischen Generalstabs ist, rief Wagner-Chef Jewgeni Prigoschin in einer Videobotschaft dazu auf, den Machtkampf zu beenden. «Der Gegner wartet nur darauf, bis sich bei uns die innenpolitische Lage zuspitzt», sagte Surowikin in einer am Freitagabend verbreiteten Videobotschaft. Surowikin gilt eigentlich als Verbündeter Prigoschins, entschied sich nun aber allem Anschein nach zur Loyalität dem Kreml gegenüber.
    FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, center, attend the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during h ...
    Bild: keystone
    Surowikin (l.) mit Verteidigungsminister Schoigu.

    «Wir dürfen nicht dem Gegner in die Hände spielen – in dieser für das Land schweren Zeit», sagte Surowikin, der daran erinnerte, dass er mit Prigoschin erfolgreich gekämpft habe in Russlands Krieg gegen die Ukraine. Der Wagner-Chef hatte der Militärführung mit Verteidigungsminister Sergej Schoigu und dem Generalstabschef Waleri Gerassimow Unfähigkeit vorgeworfen und die beiden persönlich für Niederlagen in dem Krieg verantwortlich gemacht.
    6:59
    Bürgermeister: «Anti-Terror-Massnahmen» in Moskau in Kraft
    Angesichts eines sich zuspitzenden Konflikts zwischen der russischen Armee und der Söldnertruppe Wagner hat in der Hauptstadt Moskau Bürgermeister Sergej Sobjanin «Anti-Terror-Massnahmen» in Kraft gesetzt. Es seien etwa bereits verstärkte Verkehrskontrollen auf den Strassen eingeführt worden, schrieb er am Samstagmorgen auf seinem Telegram-Kanal. Ausserdem seien Einschränkungen von Massenveranstaltungen möglich. «Infolge der eingehenden Informationen werden in Moskau Anti-Terror-Massnahmen zur Stärkung der Sicherheitsvorkehrungen durchgeführt», schrieb Sobjanin. Er bat die mehr als 13 Millionen Einwohner der Metropole um Verständnis.
    This screen grab from video provided by Ostorozhno Novosti, Saturday, June 24, 2023, reportedly shows a military vehicle driving through a street in Moscow. (Ostorozhno Novosti via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Das Bild zeigt angeblich ein gepanzertes Fahrzeug in den Strassen von Moskau.

    Auch der Gouverneur der Region um Moskau, Andrej Worobjow, schrieb auf Telegram von hochgefahrenen Sicherheitsvorkehrungen. Worobjow rief die Menschen zudem auf, wenn möglich auf private Autofahrten in Richtung Südrussland zu verzichten, wo die Situation derzeit besonders angespannt ist.
    6:26
    Offener Machtkampf in Russkand
    Mitten in der Anfangsphase der ukrainischen Gegenoffensive ist ein Machtkampf zwischen russischer Militärführung und der Söldnertruppe Wagner eskaliert. Nach schweren Anschuldigungen des Wagner-Chefs Jewgeni Prigoschin gegen Verteidigungsminister Sergei Schoigu und einer Drohung, in der russischen Militärführung aufzuräumen, leiteten russische Strafverfolgungsbehörden am Freitagabend Ermittlungen gegen Prigoschin wegen versuchten bewaffneten Aufstands ein. In der Ukraine gab es gleichzeitig im ganzen Land Luftalarm, mehrere Städte meldeten Beschuss und Einschläge.

    Dem 61-jährigen Prigoschin drohen laut Generalstaatsanwaltschaft zwischen 12 und 20 Jahren Freiheitsstrafe. Er hatte am Freitagabend die Militärführung beschuldigt, ein Lager seiner Söldnertruppen mit Artillerie, Hubschraubern und Raketen angegriffen und dabei viele seiner Männer getötet zu haben. Dabei drohte er mit Gegenmassnahmen. Er habe 25 000 Männer unter Befehl, die nun aufklären würden, warum solch eine Willkür im Land herrsche.
    22:01
    Selenskyj entlässt Militärbeamten wegen Korruptionsverdacht
    Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj hat die Entlassung eines Militärbeamten gefordert, der sich zu Kriegszeiten Immobilien in Spanien gekauft haben soll. Einer Mitteilung des Präsidialamts vom Freitag zufolge wurde Oberbefehlshaber Walerij Saluschnyj die «unverzügliche» Anweisung gegeben, den Chef des Kreiswehrersatzamtes Odessa zu entlassen, «über den das ganze Land redet». Am Donnerstag hatte die Internetzeitung Ukrajinska Prawda berichtet, dass Familienmitglieder des Militärbeamten Immobilien für über drei Millionen Euro an der spanischen Küste und Luxusautos gekauft hätten.

    Die Erwerbungen sollen Ende 2022 nach Kriegsausbruch getätigt worden sein. Der Fall war bereits im April durch einen Ex-Abgeordneten publik gemacht worden. Kiew reagierte jedoch erst nach dem Pressebericht. Ob es über die Entlassung hinaus auch strafrechtliche Konsequenzen gibt, ist bislang nicht bekannt.

    Seit knapp 16 Monaten wehrt die Ukraine eine russische Invasion ab. Seitdem gelten eine Generalmobilmachung und eine Ausreisesperre für Männer im wehrfähigen Alter zwischen 18 und 60 Jahren. Viele kaufen sich jedoch bei Musterungsärzten und den Kreiswehrersatzämtern frei oder fliehen gegen Schmiergeldzahlung aus dem Land. Berichten des Geheimdienstes SBU zufolge sollen dafür jeweils mehrere Tausend Euro gezahlt werden. Gemäss der Nichtregierungsorganisation Transparency International gehört die Ukraine zu den korruptesten Länder Europas. (sda/dpa)
    Ukraine&#039;s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a press conference at the European Political Community (EPC) Summit in Bulboaca, near Chisinau, Moldova, Thursday, June 1, 2023. (Carl Court ...
    Bild: keystone
    18:06
    Drei Tote durch russischen Beschuss im Flutgebiet in Cherson
    In der südukrainischen Stadt Cherson sind laut dortigen Behörden mindestens drei Mitarbeiter eines städtischen Transportunternehmens durch russischen Beschuss getötet worden.

    Vier weitere Menschen seien verletzt ins Krankenhaus gebracht worden, wie die Militärverwaltung am Freitag auf Telegram berichtete. Die Hauptstadt des gleichnamigen Gebiets Cherson kämpft unter andauernden russischen Angriffen seit Wochen mit den Flutfolgen nach der Zerstörung des nahe gelegenen Kachowka-Staudamms.

    Der Damm in der von russischen Truppen besetzten und unmittelbar an der Front gelegenen Stadt Nowa Kachowka war am 6. Juni zerstört worden. Daraufhin strömten riesige Wassermassen aus dem angrenzenden Stausee aus. Viele Orte wurden überschwemmt. Die Ukraine, die sich seit 16 Monaten gegen den russischen Angriffskrieg verteidigt, ist überzeugt, dass Russland das Bauwerk absichtlich gesprengt hat. Auch viele internationale Experten halten das für wahrscheinlich. Moskau dementiert den Vorwurf.

    Die russischen Besatzer sprachen zuletzt von 46 Toten auf der Südseite des Flusses Dnipro. Da es kaum unabhängige Informationen aus dem okkupierten Gebiet gibt, werden dort allerdings deutlich mehr Opfer befürchtet. Auf der ukrainisch kontrollierten Seite starben offiziellen Angaben zufolge bislang mindestens 21 Menschen, 5 davon durch russischen Beschuss.

    Alleine am Donnerstag schlugen laut Militärverwaltungs-Chef Olexander Prokudin 26 Mal russische Geschosse in der Stadt ein. Sieben Menschen seien dabei verletzt worden. (sda/dpa)
    Ukrainian servicemen arrive by boat with civilians during evacuation from the flooded Kardashynka village on the left bank of the Dnipro river near Kherson, Ukraine, Friday, June 9, 2023. Many small b ...
    Bild: keystone
    16:27
    Kiew: Westen schuld an geringem Tempo der ukrainischen Offensive
    Die politische Führung in Kiew hat die bisher geringen Fortschritte der ukrainischen Gegenoffensive mit dem Zögern des Westens bei Waffenlieferungen erklärt.
    epa10528826 A member of Ukraine&#039;s Armed Forces 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade aims his weapon at their position, at an undisclosed location near the frontline city of Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, ...
    Bild: keystone
    «Die bei der Überzeugung der Partner verlorene Zeit, die notwendigen Waffen zu liefern, spiegelt sich im konkreten Ausbau russischer Befestigungen wider», schrieb der Berater im Präsidentenbüro, Mychajlo Podoljak, am Freitag auf Twitter. Die Russen hätten sich tiefer eingegraben und ein System von Minenfeldern angelegt.

    Ein Durchbrechen der russischen Frontlinien erfordere nun einen «klugen und überlegten Ansatz». «Das Leben des Soldaten ist der höchste Wert für die Ukraine», unterstrich Podoljak. Der reale Krieg sei kein Blockbuster aus Hollywood. Die Militärführung würde sich daher bei ihrem Vorgehen nicht auf die «Fans auf den Tribünen» stützen, sondern auf die «Militärwissenschaft und den Verstand».
    (sda/dpa)
    16:16
    Ukrainische Armee bekräftigt kleinere Geländegewinne im Süden
    Die ukrainische Armee hat im Zuge ihrer Gegenoffensive Angaben über kleinere Geländegewinne im Süden bekräftigt.

    In der Region Saporischschja sollten nun befreite Positionen an den Stossrichtungen Berdjansk und Melitopol verstärkt werden, teilte der ukrainische Generalstabssprecher Andrij Kowaljow am Freitag mit. Im Osten des Landes wurden derweil laut Verteidigungsministerium zwei russische Angriffe aufgehalten.

    Die ukrainischen Verteidiger hätten die Vorstösse des Feindes bei Lyman und Kupjansk gestoppt haben, schrieb Vize-Verteidigungsministerin Hanna Maljar auf Telegram. Zu Beginn der Woche hatte Maljar davon gesprochen, dass Russland versuche, bei Kupjansk im Gebiet Charkiw und bei Lyman im angrenzenden Luhansker Gebiet, die Initiative zurückzugewinnen. Auch im östlichen Gebiet Donezk halten demnach schwere Kämpfe an.

    Russland hat das Nachbarland Ukraine am 24. Februar 2022 überfallen und führt seitdem einen Angriffskrieg. Vor wenigen Wochen hat die ukrainische Armee eine lang erwartete Gegenoffensive begonnen und konnte seitdem eigenen Angaben zufolge acht Dörfer und 113 Quadratkilometer Fläche befreien. Während auch internationale Beobachter immer wieder kleinere ukrainische Erfolge konstatieren, behauptet Moskau stets, alle Angriffe erfolgreich abzuwehren. (sda/dpa)
    23:13
    Selenskyj fordert russischen Abzug aus südukrainischem AKW
    Selenskyj Zelenskyy bei einer Übertragung vor der Bundesversammlung
    Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj hat seine Terrorvorwürfe gegen Moskau erneuert und den Abzug russischer Truppen aus dem Atomkraftwerk Saporischschja gefordert. «Die vollständige Räumung des Kernkraftwerks Saporischschja ist erforderlich», sagte er am Donnerstagabend in seiner täglichen Videobotschaft. Die Welt müsse den Druck auf Moskau erhöhen, um eine atomare Katastrophe zu verhindern. Radioaktivität kenne keine Neutralität, sagte er in Richtung jener Länder, die im Konflikt bisher keine Position bezogen.

    Selenskyj wiederholte den Vorwurf, dass Moskau in dem von russischen Truppen besetzten Atomkraftwerk Saporischschja einen Anschlag plane, den es dann zynisch «unter dieser oder jener Katastrophe zu verbergen hofft». Er habe Vertreter der grossen westlichen Industrienationen (G7) und der Industrie- und Schwellenländer (G20) sowie internationaler Organisationen über die Gefahr unterrichtet.

    Konkrete Beweise für seine Anschuldigungen gegen Moskau nannte Selenskyj nicht. Stattdessen verwies er auf die Zerstörung des Kachowka-Damms. Nach dessen Beschädigung ist der Kachowka-Stausee ausgelaufen, grosse Teile des südukrainischen Gebiets Cherson sind überflutet. Kiew und der Westen machen Moskau dafür verantwortlich. Russland streitet ab, den Damm gesprengt zu haben.

    Russische Truppen besetzten kurz nach Beginn des von Kremlchef Wladimir Putin am 24. Februar 2022 befohlenen Kriegs gegen die Ukraine schnell grosse Teile der Südukraine, darunter auch wichtige Infrastrukturobjekte wie den Kachowka-Staudamm und das Atomkraftwerk Saporischschja. Die Lage um das Kernkraftwerk, das nahe der Front liegt und teilweise unter Beschuss stand, weckte zuletzt mehrfach Sorge vor einer Atomkatastrophe. Eine Beobachtermission der Internationalen Atomenergiebehörde IAEA ist vor Ort. Kiew warf Moskau bereits vor, in der Anlage Minen verlegt zu haben. (sda/dpa)
    21:08
    Kiew: Offensive schreitet in Südukraine voran
    Das ukrainische Militär hat nach eigenen Angaben bei seiner Offensive im Süden des Landes weitere Geländegewinne erzielt. «Im Süden gehen die Angriffe unserer Streitkräfte weiter, wir kommen schrittweise voran, haben teilweise Erfolg, drängen den Gegner zurück und begradigen die Front», schrieb die Vizeverteidigungsministerin in Kiew, Hanna Maljar, am Freitag auf ihrem Telegram-Kanal. Demnach laufen die Angriffe in Richtung Melitopol und Berdjansk.

    Die von Maljar genannten Grossstädte sind allerdings noch weit von der Front entfernt im russisch besetzten Hinterland der Südukraine. Trotz der proklamierten Fortschritte hat das ukrainische Militär offenbar keine weiteren Ortschaften eingenommen. In Maljars Bericht gibt es jedenfalls keine entsprechenden Angaben. Dabei hatte die Beamtin stets als eine der ersten die jeweilige Einnahme der bisher acht zurückeroberten Siedlungen vermeldet.

    Ihren Worten nach toben auch schwere Kämpfe im Osten der Ukraine. Hier sei das Kiewer Militär weitgehend in der Defensive. Es sei jedoch gelungen, Positionen zu halten und den russischen Angreifern in den Gebieten Donezk und Luhansk schwere Verluste zuzufügen. Unabhängig lassen sich die Angaben nicht überprüfen. (sda/dpa)
    17:50
    EU-Kommission: Ukraine macht Fortschritte hin zu Beitrittsgesprächen
    Die Ukraine hat nach Angaben der EU-Kommission auf ihrem Weg zu Gesprächen über den Beitritt zur Europäischen Union Fortschritte erzielt. Von den sieben Voraussetzungen für den Beginn von Beitrittsverhandlungen habe die Ukraine bislang zwei erfüllt, teilte der zuständige Kommissar Oliver Varhelyi am Donnerstag in Stockholm mit. Neben Reformen in zwei wichtigen Organen der Justizverwaltung seien entscheidende Änderungen im Medienbereich vorgenommen worden. Bei den anderen fünf Punkten sei die Ukraine auf dem richtigen Weg, die Fortschritte würden fristgerecht umgesetzt.

    Die EU hatte die von Russland angegriffene Ukraine vergangenes Jahr offiziell zum Beitrittskandidaten gemacht. Vor dem Beginn von Beitrittsverhandlungen muss das Land aber zunächst sieben Voraussetzungen erfüllen. Dabei geht es etwa um das Auswahlverfahren ukrainischer Verfassungsrichter und eine stärkere Korruptionsbekämpfung – insbesondere auf hoher Ebene. Auch fordert die EU, dass Standards im Kampf gegen Geldwäsche eingehalten werden und ein Gesetz gegen den übermässigen Einfluss von Oligarchen umgesetzt wird.

    Die Republik Moldau, die gleichzeitig mit der Ukraine den Status als EU-Beitrittskandidat erhalten hatte, hat die nötigen Reformen den Angaben zufolge in vier von neun Punkten umgesetzt.

    Im Oktober wird die EU-Kommission darüber entscheiden, ob sie den Staats- und Regierungschefs der EU empfiehlt, Beitrittsgespräche aufzunehmen. Das ist jedoch keine Garantie für eine Mitgliedschaft. Die Verhandlungen mit Montenegro wurden vor über zehn Jahren aufgenommen, sind aber seither ins Stocken geraten. (sda/dpa)
    15:20
    Moskau: IAEA-Chef reist aus Sorge um Saporischschja nach Russland
    epa10693160 A picture taken during a visit to Enerhodar organised by the Russian Defence ministry shows Director of Zaporozhye NPP Yury Chernichuk (L) and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Dir ...
    Bild: keystone
    Im Ringen um eine Lösung für das von Moskau kontrollierte ukrainische Atomkraftwerk Saporischschja reist der Chef der Internationalen Atombehörde (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, nach Moskauer Angaben am Freitag zu Gesprächen nach Russland.

    In der Ostseeregion Kaliningrad sei ein Treffen Grossis mit dem Chef der Moskauer Atombehörde Rosatom, Alexej Lichatschow, geplant, teilte Vize-Aussenminister Sergej Rjabkow am Donnerstag der russischen Agentur Interfax zufolge mit. Eine Bestätigung der IAEA zum Treffen gab es zunächst nicht.

    Grossi hatte vorige Woche das Kraftwerk in dem umkämpften Gebiet Saporischschja besucht, um sich nach der Zerstörung des Kachowka-Staudamms vor rund zwei Wochen dort ein Bild von der Sicherheitslage zu machen. Er bezeichnete die Situation als ernst, aber stabil. Das grösste europäische Kernkraftwerk hatte sein Kühlwasser aus dem Kachowka-Stausee erhalten, der seit der Zerstörung des Damms Wasser verliert.

    Frisches Wasser ist zur Kühlung der stillgelegten Reaktoren und des Atomabfalls notwendig. Noch gibt es Wasservorräte in den Kühlteichen, die laut IAEA für mehrere Monate ausreichen. Experten der IAEA und anderer Organisationen sorgen sich jedoch angesichts des Kriegsgeschehens um die Sicherheit und Nachhaltigkeit dieser Zwischenlösung. Russland lehnt die ukrainischen Forderungen nach einer Übergabe des Kraftwerks ab. (sda/dpa)
    15:05
    Polen weist Berichte über Nord-Stream-Verwicklung zurück
    FILE - In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, a leak from Nord Stream 2 is seen, on Sept. 28, 2022. Germany?s defense minister voiced caution Wednesday March 8, 2023 over media reports that ...
    Bild: keystone
    Polen hat Berichte über eine mögliche Beteiligung an der Sprengung der Nord-Stream-Gasleitungen in der Ostsee im vergangenen Herbst zurückgewiesen.

    «Es gibt keinerlei Anhaltspunkte für eine Beteiligung polnischer Staatsbürger an der Sprengung der Nord-Stream-Pipeline», teilte die Regionalabteilung Pommern der Abteilung für organisierte Kriminalität und Korruption der Nationalen Staatsanwaltschaft in Danzig der Deutschen Presse-Agentur am Donnerstag mit. Allerdings wiesen Ermittlungen darauf hin, dass eine Jacht, die nach früheren Berichten von einem Sabotage-Team genutzt worden sein könnte, nach Polen gesegelt sei.

    Vor zwei Wochen hatte das «Wall Street Journal» berichtet, deutsche Ermittler prüften Beweise, wonach das Sabotage-Team Polen als operative Basis genutzt haben könnte. Dem Bericht zufolge fuhr die Segeljacht «Andromeda», die in Zusammenhang mit den Anschlägen ins Visier der Ermittler geraten war, in polnische Hoheitsgewässer. Es gebe auch Hinweise, dass Polen bei dem Anschlag als logistisches und finanzielles Zentrum gedient habe.

    Von der Staatsanwaltschaft hiess es dazu, es gebe «keine direkten Beweise für eine Beteiligung der Personen auf der Andromeda-Jacht an der Beschädigung der Nord-Stream-Pipeline». Zwar deuteten Ermittlungen darauf hin, dass das Schiff tatsächlich mit sechs Personen nach Polen gesegelt sei und einen Hafen angefahren habe. Nach einem zwölfstündigen Aufenthalt habe es die polnischen Hoheitsgewässer aber wieder verlassen. Während des Aufenthalts seien keine Gegenstände an Bord genommen worden.

    Genauere Angaben zu den Ermittlungen könne man keine machen, um diese nicht zu gefährden, hiess es von der Staatsanwaltschaft weiter. Man habe zudem ein Rechtshilfe-Ersuchen an Deutschland und andere Länder gerichtet. Recherchen unter anderem der «Zeit», der ARD und der «Süddeutschen Zeitung» zufolge handelte es sich bei dem angefahrenen Hafen in Polen um den Hafen Kołobrzeg.

    Die Tageszeitung «Rzeczpospolita» und die Nachrichtenagentur PAP hatten zur schon unter Berufung auf Ermittler berichtet, es gebe keine Beweise dafür, dass die Jacht aus Polen in das Gebiet gesegelt sei, wo die Pipelines dann gesprengt wurden. Nord Stream 1 und 2 verlaufen jeweils als Unterwasser-Doppelstrang von Russland nach Deutschland. Ende September waren nach Explosionen vier Lecks an den Leitungen entdeckt worden. (sda/dpa)
    14:06
    Russlands Justiz bestätigt U-Haft für US-Reporter Gershkovich
    Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 22, 2023. Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter det ...
    Bild: keystone
    Russlands Justiz hat die verlängerte Untersuchungshaft für den wegen angeblicher Spionage festgenommenen US-Reporter Evan Gershkovich bestätigt.

    Ein Gericht in Moskau lehnte am Donnerstag eine Beschwerde von Gershkovichs Anwälten ab, wie die Agentur Interfax meldete. Der 31-Jährige arbeitet für die US-Zeitung «Wall Street Journal».

    Das Blatt berichtete, Gershkovich habe kurz gelächelt, als er in dunklem T-Shirt und Jeans den Gerichtssaal betreten habe. Auch die US-Botschafterin in Moskau, Lynne Tracy, war bei dem Termin dabei. Russlands Vize-Aussenminister Sergej Rjabkow bestätigte, dass die USA erneut beantragt haben, konsularischen Zugang zu Gershkovich zu bekommen. «Das wird jetzt geprüft», sagte er.

    Der Reporter war im März in der Millionenstadt Jekaterinburg im Ural vom Geheimdienst FSB festgenommen worden. Ihm wird zur Last gelegt, geheime Informationen über Russlands militär-industriellen Komplex für US-Stellen gesammelt zu haben. Das «Wall Street Journal» weist das zurück. Gershkovich sei mit einer offiziellen Akkreditierung seiner Arbeit nachgegangen. Auch die US-Regierung fordert die sofortige Freilassung des Korrespondenten.

    Russlands Justiz hatte die Untersuchungshaft ursprünglich bis zum 29. Mai angesetzt, dann aber bis Ende August verlängert. Bei einer Verurteilung drohen dem US-Amerikaner mit russischen Wurzeln bis zu 20 Jahre Haft. Der Fall belastet die ohnehin gespannten Beziehungen zwischen Washington und Moskau weiter. (sda/dpa)
