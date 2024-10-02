Israel wird bald zurückschlagen +++ Acht Israelis im Libanon gefallen

(rbu)
The Israel Defense Force has announced their First Casualty during Ground Operations in Southern Lebanon, Captain Eitan Itzhak Oster, a 22-Year-Old Team Commander in the Egoz Commando Unit, also known as Unit 621; was Killed during Fighting with Hezbollah within a Village in… pic.twitter.com/xDxyjQnRJX— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 2, 2024
Today, I have declared UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres persona non grata in Israel and banned him from entering the country.— ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) October 2, 2024
Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran's heinous attack on Israel, as almost every country in the world has done, does not deserve to step…
به پایان سلام کن https://t.co/3fPYfzYXde— Amir Ohana - אמיר אוחנה (@AmirOhana) October 1, 2024
Wreckage and Debris from an Iranian Long-Range Ballistic Missile landed near the Jordanian Capital of Amman, with several Casualties being reported to the North of the City. pic.twitter.com/7DM35qsPX6— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 1, 2024
