meist klar11°
DE | FR
burger
International
Liveticker

Israel-Gaza-Krieg: Iran kritisiert israelischen Luftschlag in Beirut scharf

Displaced people sit in a school yard in Beirut, after fleeing the Israeli airstrikes in the south, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Geflüchtete aus dem Südlibanon in einer Schule in Beirut.Bild: keystone
Liveticker

Iran kritisiert Luftschlag scharf + Huthi: Angriff in Beirut «öffnet Tür zu offenem Krieg»

Der Konflikt zwischen Libanon und Israel droht zu eskalieren. Israel hat den Ausnahmezustand verhängt, im Libanon flüchten die Menschen in den Norden. Die wichtigsten Geschehnisse in der Übersicht.
27.09.2024, 16:3327.09.2024, 21:56
Mehr «International»

Die neusten Entwicklungen im Liveticker

Schicke uns deinen Input
avatar
21:55
Iran kritisiert israelischen Luftschlag in Beirut scharf
Irans Aussenministerium hat den Luftangriff des israelischen Militärs auf einen Vorort der libanesischen Hauptstadt Beirut scharf kritisiert. Gleichzeitig betonte Aussenamtssprecher Nasser Kanaani laut der staatlichen Nachrichtenagentur Irna erneut die entschlossene Unterstützung der Islamischen Republik Iran für den Libanon.

«Die fortgesetzten Verbrechen des zionistischen Regimes (...) zeigen deutlich, dass der Aufruf der USA und einiger westlicher Länder zu einem Waffenstillstand ein offenkundiger Betrug ist», kritisierte er mit Blick auf Israel. (sda/dpa)
FILE - In this photo released on Aug. 11, 2022, by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani speaks in Tehran, Iran. Some $6 billion of Iranian assets once frozen in S ...
Bild: keystone
21:54
Huthi-Miliz: Angriff in Beirut «öffnet Tür zu offenem Krieg»
Die Huthi-Miliz im Jemen spricht nach dem schweren israelischen Angriff nahe Beirut vom Beginn eines umfangreichen Krieges. «Die gefährliche Entwicklung in der Aggression gegen den Libanon öffnet die Tür zu einem offenen und umfassenden Krieg», erklärte das Politbüro der schiitischen Miliz im Jemen. Das Ergebnis eines solchen Krieges werde «verheerend» sein für Israel. Der Angriff auf den südlichen Vorort der libanesischen Hauptstadt Beirut, der «überlaufen ist mit Zivilisten», sei eine «beispiellose Brutalität», hiess es. (sda/dpa)
21:39
USA: Hatten vorab keine Kenntnis von Angriff in Beirut
Die USA hatten nach eigener Darstellung vorab keine Kenntnis von einem massiven israelischen Luftangriff nahe Beirut, der Israel zufolge dem Kommandozentrum der schiitischen Hisbollah-Miliz galt. «Die Vereinigten Staaten waren nicht an diesem Einsatz beteiligt und wir wurden nicht vorab gewarnt», sagte die stellvertretende Pentagon-Sprecherin Sabrina Singh. US-Verteidigungsminister Lloyd Austin und sein israelischer Kollege Joav Galant hätten miteinander telefoniert, als der Einsatz bereits im Gange gewesen sei, fügte sie hinzu. (sda/dpa)
20:33
UN-Sonderkoordinatorin: Beirut zittert noch immer vor Angst
Die Vereinten Nationen im Libanon haben nach dem massiven israelischen Luftangriff auf die dicht besiedelten südlichen Vororte Beiruts erneut eine sofortige Waffenruhe gefordert. «Alle müssen dringend das Feuer einstellen», erklärte die Sonderkoordinatorin der Vereinten Nationen für den Libanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, auf der Plattform X. Die Stadt zittere noch immer vor Angst, es herrsche Panik. Die UN seien zutiefst besorgt über die möglichen Auswirkungen auf die Zivilbevölkerung. (sda/dpa)

20:14
Nach Israels Angriff: Zustand von Hisbollah-Chef Nasrallah unklar
Nach dem Luftangriff des israelischen Militärs auf einen Vorort der libanesischen Hauptstadt Beirut herrscht Ungewissheit über den Gesundheitszustand von Hisbollah-Chef Hassan Nasrallah. Aus libanesischen Sicherheitskreisen hiess es: «Niemand kann genau sagen, wie es Nasrallah geht.»

Die iranische Nachrichtenagentur Tasnim wiederum berichtete unter Berufung auf «informierte Quellen», dass Nasrallah wohlauf sei. Über den tatsächlichen Zustand könne aber nur die Miliz selbst informieren, hiess es. Die proiranische Hisbollah-Miliz selbst äusserte sich auf Nachfrage zunächst nicht dazu. (sda/dpa)
An Iranian worshipper holds up a poster of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, reading in Arabic: &quot;At your service Nasrallah&quot; during an anti-Israeli rally after Friday prayers in Tehra ...
Bild: keystone
20:01
Mindestens zwei Tote nach Israels Angriff in Beirut
Nach einem erneuten Angriff des israelischen Militärs auf einen Vorort der libanesischen Hauptstadt Beirut sind nach ersten Behördenangaben mindestens zwei Menschen getötet worden. 76 weitere wurden bei dem massiven Luftangriff verletzt, wie das libanesische Gesundheitsministerium mitteilte. (sda/dpa)
19:44
Israels Regierungschef Netanjahu reist früher aus New York ab
Nach einem massiven israelischen Luftangriff auf ein Ziel in einem Vorort der libanesischen Hauptstadt reist Israels Ministerpräsident Benjamin Netanjahu früher als geplant aus New York ab. Er befand sich wegen der Generaldebatte der Vereinten Nationen in der Ostküstenmetropole. Nach Angaben seines Büros wollte er noch am Abend nach Israel zurückkehren. Israelische Medien berichteten, er werde um 20.00 Uhr Ortszeit (02.00 MESZ) abfliegen.

Netanjahu hatte den Angriff auf einen Vorort von Beirut seinem Büro zufolge von seinem Hotelzimmer in New York aus genehmigt. Ziel des Luftangriffs war dem israelischen Militär zufolge das Hauptquartier der schiitischen Hisbollah-Miliz. (sda/dpa)
18:58
Libanon: Tyrannei und Vernichtungskrieg muss beendet werden
Nach einem erneuten israelischen Angriff auf einen Vorort der Hauptstadt Beirut hat der geschäftsführende libanesische Ministerpräsident Nadschib Mikati die Behörden angewiesen, «alle betroffenen Einheiten zu mobilisieren». Dies sei nötig, «insbesondere angesichts der Berichte über eine grosse Zahl von Opfern», sagte er. Die erneute Aggression beweise einmal mehr, dass der israelische Feind alle internationalen Bemühungen und Rufe nach einer Waffenruhe missachte, erklärte Mikati weiter.

Die internationale Gemeinschaft müsse ihrer Verantwortung nachkommen und «dieser Tyrannei und dem Vernichtungskrieg», der gegen den Libanon geführt werde, ein Ende bereiten, forderte er. Mikati hält sich derzeit wegen der UN-Vollversammlung in New York auf. (sda/dpa)
17:36
Israel: Hauptquartier der Hisbollah in Beirut angegriffen
Israels Armee hat nach eigenen Angaben in einem Vorort der libanesischen Hauptstadt Beirut das Hauptquartier der schiitischen Hisbollah-Miliz angegriffen. Es habe sich unter Wohngebäuden befunden, teilte der israelische Militärsprecher Daniel Hagari mit. Über Beirut waren dichte Rauchwolken zu sehen, Schockwellen waren in der Stadt zu spüren.



Hagari sprach von einem gezielten Angriff. Unbestätigten Medienberichten zufolge soll Hisbollah-Chef Hassan Nasrallah Ziel des Angriffs gewesen sein.

Der Angriff ereignete sich Augenzeugen zufolge in dem dicht besiedelten Beiruter Vorort Haret Hreik, nahe dem internationalen Flughafen. Auf Videos in sozialen Medien war zu sehen und hören, wie nach mehreren Explosionen an verschiedenen Orten Rauchwolken in den Himmel stiegen. Gleichzeitig waren weitere Knallgeräusche infolge der Explosionen zu hören. Libanesische Medien berichteten von rund zehn Angriffen. Weitere Augenzeugen berichteten von massiven Schäden in dem getroffenen Gebiet. Krankenwagen seien nicht durchgekommen.

Israels Armeesprecher warf der Hisbollah vor, die libanesische Bevölkerung als menschliche Schutzschilde zu missbrauchen. «Israel tut, was jeder souveräne Staat der Welt tun würde, wenn er eine Terrororganisation an seiner Grenze hätte, die seine Vernichtung anstrebt», so Hagari weiter. (sda/dpa)
17:12
Kritik an den UN – «Sumpf aus antisemitischem Zorn»
Aus Protest gegen Israel verliessen zu Beginn der Rede Netanjahus Vertreter zahlreicher Länder den Saal am New Yorker East River. Während der Ansprache zeigten Kamerabilder unter anderem leere Stühle der iranischen und saudischen Delegationen. In der Nähe des UN-Geländes gab es propalästinensische Proteste. Doch auch eine Reihe lauter Unterstützer von Netanjahu waren im Saal, darunter seine Frau und sein Sohn sowie Familien der Geiseln. Zudem sassen Gäste Israels auf der Tribüne und jubelten dem Ministerpräsidenten zu.

Er kritisierte die Vereinten Nationen und ihre Mitglieder: «In diesem Sumpf aus antisemitischem Zorn ist eine automatische Mehrheit bereit, den jüdischen Staat für alles Mögliche zu verurteilen.» (sda/dpa)
17:10
Netanjahu wendet sich an Libanesen
An das libanesische Volk gewandt sagte Netanjahu: «Wir befinden uns nicht im Krieg mit euch. Wir befinden uns im Krieg mit der Hisbollah, die euer Land gekapert hat und droht, unseres zu zerstören.» Solange die Hisbollah den Weg des Krieges wähle, habe «Israel keine andere Wahl», sagte Netanjahu. Er fügte hinzu, Israel habe «jedes Recht, diese Bedrohung zu beseitigen und unsere Bürger sicher in ihre Heimat zurückzubringen, und genau das tun wir».

Die Hisbollah ist eine vom Regime in Iran unterstützte Miliz und eine starke politische Kraft im Libanon. Der Islamischen Republik Iran drohte Netanjahu unterdessen mit harten Gegenschlägen: «Ich habe eine Botschaft an die Tyrannen in Teheran: Wenn ihr uns angreift, werden wir euch angreifen.» Die internationale Politik der Beschwichtigung gegenüber Iran müsse ein Ende haben. (sda/dpa)
17:04
Netanjahu will Hisbollah weiter angreifen
Die israelische Armee wird ihre Aktionen gegen die libanesische Hisbollah-Miliz nach den Worten des israelischen Ministerpräsidenten Benjamin Netanjahu ungeachtet der von einer Staatengruppe geforderten Waffenruhe fortsetzen. «Wir werden die Hisbollah weiter unter Druck setzen, bis alle unsere Ziele erreicht sind», sagte Netanjahu vor der Vollversammlung der Vereinten Nationen in New York. (sda/dpa)
16:41
Netanjahu: Hälfte der Hamas-Mitglieder tot oder festgenommen
Israels Ministerpräsident Benjamin Netanjahu hat bei der UN-Generaldebatte in New York betont, dass die israelische Armee nach einem Jahr Krieg im Gazastreifen mehr als die Hälfte der Mitglieder der Hamas getötet oder gefangengenommen hat.

Vor dem Terrorangriff habe die Islamistenorganisation knapp 40'000 Mitglieder und mehr als 15'000 Raketen gehabt.

Israels Armee habe mehr als 90 Prozent des Raketenarsenals und wichtige Teile ihres Tunnelnetzwerks zerstört. Die Hamas habe über ein unterirdisches Tunnelsystem von mehr als 560 Kilometern verfügt. Es sei grösser als das U-Bahnnetzwerk in New York gewesen, so der israelische Regierungschef.

Israel konzentriere sich weiterhin darauf, die im Gazastreifen festgehaltenen Geiseln nach Hause zu bringen. «Wir werden nicht aufhören, bis diese Mission erfüllt ist.» (sda/dpa)
epa11628689 Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures to the audience at the end of his speech during the General Debate of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Na ...
Bild: keystone
16:32
Israel: Truppen an Grenze zum Libanon in Kampfbereitschaft
Die israelische Armee hat an der Grenze zum Libanon zwei Reservebrigaden kampfbereit ausgerüstet. Es gehe um die 6. und die 228. Brigade, teilte die Armee mit. Um wie viele Soldaten es sich handelte, wurde nicht gesagt. Israelische Infanteriebrigaden haben in der Regel eine Truppenstärke von 1500 bis 3000 Soldaten.

Die Einheiten seien schon länger im Grenzbereich stationiert und würden nun zusammen mit weiteren ungenannten Reservebrigaden für die Bekämpfung der libanesischen Hisbollah zur Verfügung stehen, um die Voraussetzungen dafür zu schaffen, dass die Bewohner Nordisraels sicher in ihre Häuser zurückkehren könnten, schrieb die Armee auf Telegram.

Bei den Vorbereitungen für den Einsatz von Bodentruppen im Libanon könnte es sich nach Einschätzung von Beobachtern aber auch um Säbelrasseln handeln, um die Hisbollah zum Rückzug von der Grenze zu zwingen. (sda/dpa)
16:06
Netanjahu droht Mullah-Regime bei Generalversammlung
Der israelische Ministerpräsident Benjamin Netanjahu hat in seiner Rede bei der UN-Generaldebatte bekräftigt, sein Land angesichts vieler Feinde weiter zu verteidigen. Ans Mullah-Regime in Teheran gerichtet sagte er: «Wenn ihr uns angreift, greifen wir euch an.»

Israel strebe nach Frieden und sehne sich nach Frieden, sagte Netanjahu vor der UN-Vollversammlung in New York. «Doch wir stehen wilden Feinden gegenüber, die unsere Vernichtung anstreben. Und wir müssen uns gegen diese wilden Mörder verteidigen. Unsere Feinde wollen nicht nur uns zerstören. Sie wollen unsere gemeinsame Zivilisation zerstören und uns alle in ein dunkles Zeitalter der Tyrannei und des Terrors zurückführen.»

Eigentlich habe er nicht nach New York kommen wollen, sagte Netanjahu. «Aber nachdem ich die Lügen und Verleumdungen gehört hatte, die viele Redner auf diesem Podium über mein Land verbreiteten, beschloss ich, hierherzukommen und die Sache richtigzustellen.»

Viele Delegierte verliessen den Saal, als Netanjahu zu seiner Rede ansetzte. (sda/dpa)
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Bild: keystone
22:39
Israels Militär: 220 Hisbollah-Ziele im Libanon angegriffen
Israels Luftwaffe hat Militärangaben zufolge rund 220 Ziele der libanesischen Hisbollah-Miliz im Nachbarland angegriffen. Ziel seien unter anderem Mitglieder der vom Iran unterstützten schiitischen Miliz, Waffenlager und Raketenwerfer gewesen. Die Angaben liessen sich zunächst nicht unabhängig überprüfen.

Nach vorigen Angaben des libanesischen Gesundheitsministeriums kamen bei israelischen Bombardements seit dem Morgen erneut Dutzende Menschen ums Leben.

Das israelische Militär teilte weiter mit, dass es zugleich rund 170 Geschosse registriert habe, die aus dem Libanon auf israelisches Gebiet abgefeuert worden seien. Die Armee kündigte an, weiter gegen die Hisbollah vorzugehen, um ihre Infrastruktur zu zerstören und die Miliz zu schwächen. (sda/dpa)
19:49
Hisbollah schiesst 80 Raketen auf israelischen Ort Safed
Der gegenseitige Beschuss zwischen der Hisbollah im Libanon und dem israelischen Militär geht unvermindert weiter. Die proiranische Hisbollah hat am Nachmittag nach eigenen Angaben 80 Raketen auf den israelischen Ort Safed abgeschossen. Zuvor habe die Miliz Salven an Raketen und Drohnen auf verschiedene militärische Ziele im Norden Israels abgefeuert. Ausserdem seien 50 Raketen auf die Ortschaft Ahihud geschossen worden.

Nach Angaben des israelischen Militärs wurde ein Haus in Rosch Pina, einem Ort neben Safed, von einer Rakete getroffen. Verletzte gab es Berichten zufolge nicht. Seit dem Morgen wurden der israelischen Armee zufolge 150 Raketenabschüsse aus dem Libanon registriert. Lokalen Berichte zufolge gab es in der Gegend um Safed infolge des Beschusses Brände.

Auch im Libanon wurden zahlreiche israelische Angriffe gemeldet. Nach Angaben des libanesischen Gesundheitsministeriums kamen dabei seit dem Morgen erneut Dutzende Menschen ums Leben. (sda/dpa)
18:07
Angriff auf Schulgebäude in Gaza – Palästinenser melden Tote
Bei einem israelischen Angriff auf ein ehemaliges Schulgebäude im Norden des umkämpften Gazastreifens sind palästinensischen Angaben zufolge mindestens elf Menschen ums Leben gekommen. Unter den Toten sollen auch Minderjährige sein, wie die von der Hamas kontrollierte Gesundheitsbehörde im Gazastreifen mitteilte. Demnach wurden 22 weitere Menschen bei dem Angriff im Flüchtlingsviertel Dschabalija verletzt. Nach Angaben der Hamas-Behörde sowie einer Meldung der palästinensischen Nachrichtenagentur Wafa zufolge sollen in dem Gebäude Vertriebene untergebracht gewesen sein. Die Wafa meldete 15 Tote.

Israels Armee teilte mit, Terroristen der Hamas hätten das Gebäude der ehemaligen Schule als Kommandozentrale genutzt. Sie hätten dort auch Anschläge auf den Staat Israel geplant. Vor dem Angriff hätten die israelischen Soldaten zahlreiche Massnahmen ergriffen, um die Gefahr für Zivilisten zu mindern. Israel wirft der Hamas vor, zivile Gebäude für ihre Zwecke zu missbrauchen.

Die Angaben liessen sich zunächst allesamt nicht unabhängig überprüfen. (sda/dpa)
16:48
Israel: Wichtiges Hisbollah-Mitglied bei Angriff in Beirut getötet
Bei einem Angriff in einem Vorort der libanesischen Hauptstadt Beirut hat die israelische Armee erneut ein wichtiges Hisbollah-Mitglied getötet. Dabei handele es sich um den Kommandeur der Drohnen-Einheit der Miliz, teilte Israels Militär mit.



Mohammed Hussein Srur habe zahlreiche Angriffe mit Drohnen und Marschflugkörpern auf Israel angeleitet. Auch libanesische Sicherheitskreise bestätigten seinen Tod.

Nach Angaben des libanesischen Gesundheitsministeriums wurden bei dem Angriff mindestens zwei Menschen getötet. 15 weitere Personen seien verletzt worden.

Augenzeugen in dem südlichen Vorort Beiruts berichteten, der dritte Stock eines elfstöckigen Gebäudes sei getroffen worden. Es seien mindestens zwei laute Explosionen zu hören gewesen. Aufsteigender Rauch sei zu sehen, Krankenwagen seien herbeigeeilt. Der Vorort gilt als Hochburg der Hisbollah. Dort war vergangene Woche bereits ein hochrangiger Militärkommandeur der Miliz, Ibrahim Akil, getötet worden. (sda/dpa)
15:49
13'500 Menschen flüchten aus dem Libanon nach Syrien
Infolge der schweren israelischen Angriffe im Libanon sind nach Angaben des libanesischen Innenministeriums seit Montag rund 13'500 Menschen nach Syrien geflüchtet. Es handele sich dabei vor allem um syrische Staatsbürger.

Nach vorigen Angaben des UN-Flüchtlingshilfswerk UNHCR flüchteten aber auch Libanesen in das Nachbarland, in dem seit 2011 Bürgerkrieg herrscht. Im Libanon leben nach Regierungsangaben 1,5 Millionen syrische Flüchtlinge und weitere Syrer, die keine Flüchtlinge sind.

Die Lage für Syrer im Libanon hat sich bereits vor den Angriffen Israels immer weiter zugespitzt. Viele sehen sich angesichts der zunehmend feindlichen Stimmung im Land gezwungen, den Libanon zu verlassen – auch wenn sie Verfolgung in Syrien zu befürchten haben. Der libanesische Innenminister Bassam Maulaui erklärte bei der Pressekonferenz in Beirut: Dass nun so viele Syrer in ihrem Heimatland Zuflucht suchten, sei ein Anzeichen dafür, dass die Geflüchteten auch in Zukunft wieder nach Syrien zurückkehren könnten. (sda/dpa)
14:51
Katar: Kein direkter Bezug der Libanon-Gespräche zu Gaza
Katar hat nach eigener Darstellung keine Kenntnis über eine direkte Verknüpfung der Gespräche über eine Waffenruhe im Libanon mit den Verhandlungen im Gaza-Krieg.

«Es gibt ohne Frage gewaltige Überschneidungen in den beiden Dossiers, aber es gibt parallel laufende Stränge», sagte Madschid al-Ansari, Sprecher des katarischen Aussenministeriums. Eine direkte Verbindung der Gespräche über eine Waffenruhe in Gaza zu den Verhandlungen über eine Waffenruhe zwischen Israel und der Hisbollah sei ihm nicht bekannt.

Die Hisbollah-Miliz im Libanon will ihre Angriffe auf Israel erst einstellen, wenn eine Waffenruhe im Gaza-Krieg herrscht. Die Hisbollah wie die Hamas werden vom Regime in Iran unterstützt. Die Gaza-Verhandlungen drehen sich seit Monaten im Kreis. (sda/dpa)
14:48
Übung israelischer Bodentruppen an Grenze zum Libanon
Israelische Bodentruppen haben nach Militärangaben eine Übung an der Grenze zum Libanon abgeschlossen. Die 7. Brigade habe wenige Kilometer von der Grenze entfernt «Manöver und Kämpfe in bergigem Terrain mit viel Dickicht trainiert», hiess es in der Mitteilung der Armee.

«Während der Übung haben die Truppen ihre operative und logistische Bereitschaft für verschiedene Kampfszenarien in feindlichem Gebiet an der nördlichen Front verbessert.»

Angesichts der Kämpfe mit der libanesischen Hisbollah-Miliz hat Israel zwei weitere Brigaden mobilisiert und bereitet eine mögliche Bodenoffensive in dem nördlichen Nachbarland vor. Beobachter halten es aber auch für möglich, dass es sich dabei um Säbelrasseln handelt, um die Hisbollah zu einer diplomatischen Lösung zu zwingen. Israel will, dass die Hisbollah-Kämpfer sich aus der Grenzregion zurückziehen, damit die Einwohner des israelischen Nordens zurückkehren können. (sda/dpa)
13:24
Libanon: Mehr als 70'000 Vertriebene in Notunterkünften
Im Libanon suchen Zehntausende Menschen als Folge der intensiven israelischen Luftangriffe Zuflucht in Notunterkünften. 70'100 Vertriebene seien derzeit in 533 Notzentren registriert, sagte der libanesische Innenminister Bassam Maulaui bei einer Pressekonferenz in der Hauptstadt Beirut.

Vor allem Schulen seien zu Notunterkünften umfunktioniert worden. Noch immer gebe es einen grossen Zustrom von Vertriebenen aus dem Süden.

Die genaue Zahl der Binnenvertriebenen im Libanon lässt sich derzeit schwer ermitteln. Viele Menschen sind zu Verwandten geflüchtet, andere schlafen auf den Strassen.

Das UN-Büro für die Koordinierung humanitärer Angelegenheiten (Ocha) teilte am Mittwoch unter Berufung auf libanesische Behörden mit, dass rund 90'000 Menschen seit Montag als neuerlich vertrieben gelten. Viele der Vertriebenen haben laut UN-Angaben nicht das erste Mal ihre Wohnorte verlassen müssen, um sich in Sicherheit zu bringen. Das UN-Büro erwartet, dass die Zahl der Vertriebenen weiter steige, da die Situation unbeständig sei. Viele Menschen seien noch unterwegs. (sda/dpa)
A general view of the Bourj al-Barajneh Palestinian refugee camp, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Lebanon&#039;s historic economic meltdown is hard hitting Palestinian refugees in the small ...
Bild: AP
11:30
Netanjahus Büro dementiert Bericht über Zustimmung zu Waffenruhe
Das Büro des israelischen Ministerpräsidenten hat einen Bericht dementiert, demzufolge Benjamin Netanjahu grünes Licht für eine Waffenruhe mit der libanesischen Hisbollah-Miliz gegeben haben soll. «Der Bericht über eine Waffenruhe ist falsch», hiess es in der Mitteilung. «Es handelt sich um einen US-französischen Vorschlag, auf den der Ministerpräsident noch nicht einmal reagiert hat.»

Der israelische TV-Sender N12 hatte unter Berufung auf einen namentlich nicht genannten Mitarbeiter Netanjahus berichtet, eine Waffenruhe solle Verhandlungen über eine dauerhafte Vereinbarung ermöglichen.

Auch ein Bericht des Senders, Netanjahu habe die Armee angewiesen, die Angriffe im nördlichen Nachbarland zu verringern, sei «das Gegenteil von der Wahrheit», teilte das Büro ferner mit. «Der Ministerpräsident hat die Armee angewiesen, den Kampf mit voller Kraft fortzusetzen.»

Nach massiven israelischen Bombardements im Libanon mit mehr als 600 Toten dringt eine Staatengruppe um die USA und Deutschland zusammen mit wichtigen arabischen Ländern auf eine Kampfpause von 21 Tagen. (sda/dpa)
11:14
Gegenseitiger Beschuss Israels und der Hisbollah geht weiter
Ungeachtet einer möglichen Waffenruhe zwischen Israel und der Hisbollah-Miliz im Libanon dauert der gegenseitige Beschuss an. Die israelische Armee teilte mit, der westliche Teil Galiläas im Norden Israels sei mit 45 Geschossen vom Libanon aus angegriffen worden. Einige davon seien von der Raketenabwehr abgefangen worden. Der Rest sei in offenen Gebieten eingeschlagen.

Die Nachrichtenseite ynet berichtete von einer Raketensalve auf die Stadt Akko am Mittelmeer. Zwei Menschen hätten einen Schock erlitten.

Zuvor hatten israelische Kampfjets weiter Ziele im Süden des Libanon beschossen. Nach Armeeangaben handelte es sich um «Militärposten der Hisbollah, Terroristen und Waffenlager». In der Nacht hatte die Luftwaffe den Angaben zufolge 75 «Terror-Ziele» im Süden und Nordosten des Libanon angegriffen. Bei massiven Luftangriffen Israels im Libanon wurden in den vergangenen Tagen nach Angaben der libanesischen Behörden mehr als 600 Menschen getötet. (sda/dpa)

(red)

Mehr zur Lage in Nahost:
DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
(Du wirst umgeleitet, um die Zahlung abzuschliessen.)
5 CHF
15 CHF
25 CHF
Anderer
Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
Themen
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:
Hast du technische Probleme?
Wir sind nur eine E-Mail entfernt. Schreib uns dein Problem einfach auf support@watson.ch und wir melden uns schnellstmöglich bei dir.
240 Kommentare
Zum Login
user avatar
Dein Kommentar
YouTube Link
0 / 600
Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
Die beliebtesten Kommentare
avatar
schille
24.09.2024 11:18registriert Februar 2014
Cool, China spricht sich für eine Zweistaatenlösung aus! Gilt das dann auch für Taiwan und Tibet? Oder misst China hier mit zweierlei Mass?
9220
Melden
Zum Kommentar
avatar
Old and fragile
24.09.2024 21:34registriert Juli 2024
China unterdrückt die Uiguren und sorgt sich um die arabischen Brüder.
7220
Melden
Zum Kommentar
avatar
p4trick
24.09.2024 12:43registriert März 2017
Kommt jetzt der Schutzstatus S für Flüchtlinge aus dem Libanon? Oder gilt das nur für Flüchtlinge die von Russland angegriffen wurden? Ernstgemeinte Frage!
Ein Bekannter von mir hat diese Woche 9(!) Familienmitglieder verloren. Man Stelle sich das mal bitte vor!
7242
Melden
Zum Kommentar
240
Meistgelesen
1
39 Fotos, die beweisen, dass Korsika die hässlichste Insel der Welt ist
2
Sie ermordeten ihre Eltern und hoffen auf einen Freispruch: Der Fall der Menendez-Brüder
3
In diesen Gemeinden kommt dein Nachname vor – die grosse Schweiz-Übersicht
4
Bock auf ein bisschen Spass? Hier kommen die lustigsten Fails der Woche
5
Darum klappen in den Outer Banks reihenweise Strandhäuser zusammen
Meistkommentiert
1
UN fordern sofortige Waffenruhe +++ Zustand von Hisbollah-Chef unklar
2
Was die Zeitumstellung im Oktober 2024 mit Benjamin Franklin zu tun hat
3
Barça mit Ersatz für verletzten Goalie einig +++ YB verlängert mit «Nummer 1» von Ballmoos
4
«Lölitunnel!» Mega-Projekt bei Muttenz sorgt für rote Köpfe
5
Debatte um Familiennachzug bewegt die Schweiz: «Hier wurde eine rote Linie überschritten»
Meistgeteilt
1
«Walliserkanne»-Wirte wegen Verstössen gegen Corona-Massnahmen verurteilt
2
Schweizer Städte im Vergleich: Wo es die höchsten Löhne, wo die meisten Einbrüche gibt
3
Deutsche Grünen-Spitze tritt nach Wahlniederlagen geschlossen zurück
4
Starke Regenfälle überziehen heute die Schweiz – Bund warnt vor «erheblicher Gefahr»
5
Putin verkündet «Klarstellungen» bei Atomwaffendoktrin
Israel meldet Raketenangriff auf Haifa

Israel ist nach Angaben der Armee am Morgen mit zehn Raketen aus dem Libanon angegriffen worden. Im Himmel über Haifa, der wichtigsten Hafenstadt des Landes, war der Rauch von Explosionen zu sehen.

Zur Story