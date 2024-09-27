«Die fortgesetzten Verbrechen des zionistischen Regimes (...) zeigen deutlich, dass der Aufruf der USA und einiger westlicher Länder zu einem Waffenstillstand ein offenkundiger Betrug ist», kritisierte er mit Blick auf Israel. (sda/dpa)
Deeply alarmed and profoundly worried about the potential civilian impact of tonight’s massive strikes on Beirut’s densely populated southern suburbs. The city is still shaking with fear and panic widespread. All must urgently cease fire.— Jeanine Hennis (@JeanineHennis) September 27, 2024
🚨 BREAKING: MASSIVE EXPLOSIONS REPORTED IN BEIRUT SECONDS AGO— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 27, 2024
Awaiting more details pic.twitter.com/07NOkQIidH
The Israel Defense Force confirms the Elimination of Muhammad Hussein Sarour, the Head of Hezbollah’s Aerial Forces, in a Precision-Airstrike earlier today on the Lebanese Capital of Beirut. Sarour was considered a Founding Member of Hezbollah, who had worked to Advance the Drone… pic.twitter.com/30ithqP5r2— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 26, 2024
(red)
Ein Bekannter von mir hat diese Woche 9(!) Familienmitglieder verloren. Man Stelle sich das mal bitte vor!