Israel-Gaza-Krieg: Libanon ordnet Staatstrauer an

Displaced people sit in a school yard in Beirut, after fleeing the Israeli airstrikes in the south, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Geflüchtete aus dem Südlibanon in einer Schule in Beirut.Bild: keystone
Liveticker

Libanon ordnet Staatstrauer an +++ Israels Armeechef deutet Einmarsch an

Der Konflikt zwischen Libanon und Israel droht zu eskalieren. Israel hat den Ausnahmezustand verhängt, im Libanon flüchten die Menschen in den Norden. Die wichtigsten Geschehnisse in der Übersicht.
28.09.2024, 10:3528.09.2024, 20:07
Die neusten Entwicklungen im Liveticker

avatar
20:15
Iran ruft fünf Tage Trauer aus
Irans Religionsführer und Staatsoberhaupt Ajatollah Ali Chamenei hat nach der Tötung von Hisbollah-Chef Hassan Nasrallah fünf Tage Trauer angeordnet. «Nasrallah war nicht nur eine Persönlichkeit, sondern Symbol einer neuen politischen Ideologie und eines Weges, der auch ohne ihn weiterhin fortgesetzt wird», erklärte Chamenei der Nachrichtenagentur Irna zufolge. Alle kulturellen Veranstaltungen im Land wurden wegen Nasrallahs Tod abgesagt. Während der fünf Trauertage bleiben alle Kinos und Theater im Land geschlossen. Auch im Staatsfernsehen soll in dieser Zeit keine Musik gespielt werden. (sda/dpa)
ARCHIV - Ali Chamenei, Oberster FÃ¼hrer des Iran, bei einer Fernsehansprache. Foto: -/Iranian Supreme Leader/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung und nur mit vollstÃ¤ndiger Nennung des vor ...
Bild: sda
20:06
Libanon ordnet Staatstrauer für getöteten Hisbollah-Chef an
Nach der Tötung von Hisbollah-Chef Hassan Nasrallah hat die libanesische Regierung eine dreitägige Staatstrauer angeordnet. Die staatliche Nachrichtenagentur NNA berichtete, während der Staatstrauer von Montag bis Mittwoch sollten die Flaggen an öffentlichen Einrichtungen auf halbmast hängen. Fernseh- und Radiosender würden ihre Programme an das «schmerzhafte Ereignis» anpassen, hiess es.

Darüber hinaus soll an dem Tag, an dem Nasrallahs Beerdigung stattfindet, die Arbeit in allen öffentlichen und privaten Einrichtungen eingestellt werden, wie NNA berichtete. Die Hisbollah hat bisher nicht bekanntgegeben, wann Nasrallah beerdigt werden soll. (sda/dpa)
epaselect epa11630628 A Kashmiri Shiite Muslim holds a photograph of late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah as he takes part part along with others during a protest against his killing, in Srinagar, t ...
Bild: keystone
19:43
Israel gibt Tötung eines Hisbollah-Geheimdienstlers bekannt
Nach dem Tod von Hisbollah-Chef Hassan Nasrallah hat Israels Militär eigenen Angaben zufolge einen hochrangigen Geheimdienstkader der libanesischen Schiiten-Miliz getötet. Durch einen gezielten Luftangriff sei Hassan Chalil Jassin, der Leiter einer Geheimdienstabteilung, die an der Planung von Raketenangriffen auf Israel mitwirkt, in einem südlichen Vorort von Beirut «eliminiert» worden, teilte die Armee mit.

Jassin soll persönlich an der Planung und Vorbereitung von Angriffen auf israelische Zivilisten und Soldaten beteiligt gewesen sein. (sda/dpa)
19:37
UN: Mehr als 50.000 Menschen fliehen aus dem Libanon nach Syrien
Infolge der andauernden israelischen Angriffe im Libanon sind nach Angaben der Vereinten Nationen bisher mehr als 50.000 Menschen ins Bürgerkriegsland Syrien geflohen. In Abstimmung mit beiden Regierungen seien Hilfsaktionen im Gange, um allen Bedürftigen zu helfen, teilte der UN-Hochkommissar für Flüchtlinge, Filippo Grandi, auf X mit. Zudem seien mehr als 200.000 Menschen im Libanon Binnenflüchtlinge. (sda/dpa)

18:45
Drohende Angriffe: Israel ruft Menschen im Libanon zur Flucht auf
Das israelische Militär hat die Menschen in Teilen des Libanons aufgefordert, sich von Hisbollah-Einrichtungen fernzuhalten und sich bis auf Weiteres in Sicherheit zu bringen. Die Warnung gilt für die Bewohner der Bekaa-Ebene im Osten des Landes, für die südlichen Vororten der Hauptstadt Beirut und für den Südlibanon, wie es in einem Aufruf hiess, den ein israelischer Militärsprecher in arabischer Sprache veröffentlichte.

Viele Menschen in den von der Hisbollah kontrollierten Gebieten wissen allerdings oft nicht, welche Gebäude von der Schiitenmiliz genutzt werden. (sda/dpa)
epa11630667 A woman reacts as Beirut residents gather with their belongings on the streets after fleeing their homes due to new Israeli strikes, Lebanon, 28 September 2024. According to the UN, the re ...
Bild: keystone
18:26
Israels Armeechef: «Herausfordernde Tage liegen vor uns»
Nach der Tötung von Hisbollah-Chef Hassan Nasrallah durch einen gezielten Luftschlag hat Israels Armeechef Herzi Halevi die Möglichkeit eines Einmarsches in den benachbarten Libanon angedeutet. Er habe eine Lagebeurteilung abgeschlossen und die Pläne für das Nordkommando der Streitkräfte gebilligt, sagte er im Hauptquartier des Kommandos in der nordisraelischen Stadt Safed. «Herausfordernde Tage liegen vor uns», fügte er in einem Video hinzu, das die Armee veröffentlichte.

Die israelische Armee sei «in höchster Alarmbereitschaft, sowohl in defensiver als auch offensiver Hinsicht, an allen Fronten». Sie sei gerüstet für das, was als Nächstes komme. (sda/dpa)
17:41
Israel greift im Libanon wieder Vorort von Beirut an
Das israelische Militär hat nach eigenen Angaben erneut ein Ziel in einem südlichen Vorort der Hauptstadt Beirut angegriffen. Weitere Details nannte die Armee zunächst nicht. Ersten Berichten aus dem Libanon zufolge wurde der Vorort Chiyah getroffen. Zunächst gab es keine Informationen zu Schäden oder möglichen Opfern des Angriffs. (sda/dpa)
17:07
Wieder Raketenalarm in Israels Küstenmetropole Tel Aviv
In mehreren Gebieten im Zentrum Israels und in der Küstenmetropole Tel Aviv ist erneut Raketenalarm ausgelöst worden. Die Warnsirenen in Tel Aviv ertönten als Reaktion auf ein Geschoss aus dem Jemen, wie die Armee mitteilte. Es wurde noch vor Erreichen des israelischen Hoheitsgebiets abgefangen, wie dieselbe Quelle wenig später bekanntgab.

In Tel Aviv war zuletzt in der Nacht zum Freitag Raketenalarm ausgelöst worden, als die Huthi-Miliz im Jemen eine Rakete auf die Stadt gefeuert hatte. Auch dieses Geschoss war von der israelischen Raketenabwehr abgefangen worden. Die Huthi handeln nach eigenen Angaben aus Solidarität mit der Hamas, gegen die Israel im Gazastreifen kämpft. (sda/dpa)
16:56
Libanon: Mehr als 1.000 Tote innerhalb weniger Tage
Die Zahl der Opfer israelischer Angriffe im Libanon steigt nach Behördenangaben weiter an. Allein vom 16. bis einschliesslich 27. September wurden bei israelischen Angriffen im Libanon 1.030 Menschen getötet, wie das Gesundheitsministerium mitteilte. Darunter seien 87 Kinder und 56 Frauen gewesen. In der Zeitspanne bis einschliesslich Freitag seien ausserdem rund 6.300 Menschen verletzt worden.

Die Zahl der Todesopfer von dem massiven Angriff auf einen Beiruter Vorort am Freitag stieg den Angaben zufolge auf elf. Das Ministerium meldete, dass 108 weitere Personen verletzt worden seien. (sda/dpa)
epaselect epa11630064 A damaged building at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Choueifat, southeast of Beirut, Lebanon, 28 September 2024. The Israeli army (Tsahal) said on 28 September 2024 on X (fo ...
Bild: keystone
15:53
Iranischer General unter Toten bei Luftschlag in Beirut
Bei dem israelischen Luftschlag auf das Hauptquartier der Hisbollah in Beirut ist auch ein iranischer Brigadegeneral getötet worden. Abbas Nilforuschan, stellvertretender Leiter der Operationen der Revolutionsgarden, habe gemeinsam mit Hisbollah-Chef Hassan Nasrallah den Mäyrtyrertod erlitten, berichteten iranische Medien übereinstimmend. Die Revolutionsgarden sind Irans Elitestreitmacht und gelten weitaus mächtige als die reguläre Armee. Der Tod des Generals dürfte den Druck auf Teheran erhöhen. (sda/dpa)
Bild
14:18
Israel: 140 Hisbollah-Ziele im Libanon getroffen
Das israelische Militär setzt nach der Tötung von Hisbollah-Chef Hassan Nasrallah nach eigenen Angaben die Angriffe auf Ziele der Gruppe im Libanon fort. Seit der Nacht habe Israels Luftwaffe mehr als 140 Stellungen der Schiitenorganisation angegriffen, darunter Gebäude, in den Waffen gelagert worden seien. Aus dem Nachbarland seien seit dem Morgen zugleich rund 100 Geschosse Richtung Israel gefeuert worden.

Die Hisbollah reklamierte mehrere Angriffe auf Israel für sich. Dort gibt es immer wieder Raketenalarm, vor allem im Norden des Landes. Aber auch über dem Westjordanland wurde israelischen und palästinensischen Angaben zufolge eine Rakete aus dem Libanon abgefangen.

In dem palästinensischen Ort Huwara traf israelischen Medien zufolge ein Teil einer explodierten Rakete ein Haus. Berichte über Verletzte gab es zunächst nicht. (sda/dpa)
People check a damaged building at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Choueifat, south east of Beirut, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Bild: keystone
13:48
Augenzeugen in Beirut: Gewaltige Schäden nach Israels Angriffen
Die massiven nächtlichen Angriffe des israelischen Militärs haben Augenzeugen im Libanon zufolge enorme Schäden hinterlassen. Vor allem die südlichen Vororte der Hauptstadt Beirut seien stark beschädigt worden. Mehrere Gebäude seien dem Erdboden gleichgemacht worden, berichtete ein Anwohner der Deutschen Presse-Agentur. Viele Strassen seien unter Trümmern und Schutt begraben. Autos seien an vielen Orten nicht durchgekommen. Glasscherben bedeckten die Strassen. Die Gegend war am nächsten Tag wie ausgestorben. Die Angriffe des israelischen Militärs wurden auch am Samstag fortgesetzt. (sda/dpa)
People check a damaged building at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Choueifat, south east of Beirut, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Bild: keystone
13:43
UN: Fast 120.000 Menschen im Libanon neuerlich vertrieben
Seit Beginn der heftigen Angriffe Israels im Libanon am Montag sind nach Angaben der Vereinten Nationen fast 120'000 Menschen neu vertrieben worden. Seit Ausbruch der Gefechte zwischen der Hisbollah und dem israelischen Militär am 8. Oktober vergangenen Jahres seien insgesamt mehr als 200'000 Menschen im Libanon vertrieben worden, teilte das UN-Büro für die Koordinierung humanitärer Angelegenheiten (Ocha) in seinem Lagebericht mit. Aufgrund erneuter Angriffe mussten viele von ihnen bereits zum wiederholten Mal ihren Zufluchtsort wechseln. 85'000 Menschen seien derzeit in 640 Notunterkünften registriert worden.

Der humanitäre Sektor im Libanon sei wegen der andauernden Angriffe und der hohen Zahl an Vertriebenen stark überfordert, meldete Ocha auf der Plattform X. Viele der Mitarbeiter seien selbst vertrieben worden. Es gebe nicht genügend Kapazitäten, um dem aktuellen Bedarf nachzukommen. Viele Zufahrtswege seien zudem unter Schutt begraben. (sda/dpa)
13:35
Irans Führer Ali Chamenei: Hisbollah ist unbesiegbar
Irans oberster Führer Ali Chamenei hält die libanesische Hisbollah-Miliz für «unbesiegbar». «Die kriminellen Zionisten (Israelis) sollten wissen, dass sie unfähig sind, die stabile Struktur der Hisbollah als Anführer der Widerstandsfront zu beschädigen», sagte Chamenei in einer Pressemeldung laut Nachrichtenagentur Irna. Auf den von Israel bekanntgegebenen Tod des Hisbollah-Chefs Hassan Nasrallah ging Chamenei nicht ein.

Zu seiner Widerstandsfront gegen Israel zählt der Iran nichtstaatliche Verbündete wie die Hisbollah im Libanon, die Hamas im Gazastreifen, die Huthi-Miliz im Jemen sowie Milizen im Irak und in Syrien. Die gesamte islamische Welt sollte sich nun an die Seite des Libanons und der Hisbollah stellen und den Kampf gegen Israel weiterführen, sagte Chamenei. Wie der Iran reagieren werde, sagte der Kleriker jedoch nicht. (sda/dpa)
epa11623632 A handout photo made available by the Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader office shows, Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks to the crowd during a meeting with military personne ...
Bild: keystone
12:36
EU: Airlines sollen libanesischen und israelischen Luftraum meiden
Angesichts der zunehmenden Angriffe zwischen Israel und der Hisbollah-Miliz im Libanon hat die europäische Luftfahrtbehörde (Easa) Fluggesellschaften aufgerufen, den libanesischen und den israelischen Luftraum zu meiden. In einer am Samstag veröffentlichten Erklärung warnte die Behörde vor einer «allgemeinen Zunahme von Luftangriffen und einer Verschlechterung der Sicherheitslage».

Zunächst bis Ende Oktober solle der Luftraum beider Länder nicht durchflogen werden.

Die israelische Armee hatte zuvor den Tod von Hisbollah-Chef Hassan Nasrallah bei einem israelischen Angriff am Freitag in Beirut gemeldet. Demnach wurden bei Angriffen im Süden von Beirut neben Nasrallah mehrere hochrangige Kommandeure der pro-iranischen Hisbollah getötet. (sda/afp)
12:35
Libanon: Israels Armee kontaktiert Flughafen in Beirut
Israels Armee hat nach libanesischen Angaben Kontakt zum internationalen Flughafen von Beirut aufgenommen, um die Landung eines iranischen Flugzeuges zu verhindern. Die Armee habe sich per Funk im Kontrollturm des Flughafens gemeldet und gewarnt, dass ein iranisches Zivilflugzeug auf dem Weg nach Beirut dort nicht landen solle, sagte der Minister für Öffentliche Arbeiten und Verkehr, Ali Hamijah, der Deutschen Presse-Agentur. Andernfalls werde Israels Militär die Landung gewaltsam verhindern. Hamijah sagte, er habe den Flughafen angewiesen, die Landung des Flugzeuges zu verhindern.

Israelische Medien berichteten, ein Frachtflugzeug der iranischen Fluggesellschaft Qeshm Air habe auf dem Weg nach Beirut umgekehrt und sei auf dem Rückweg nach Teheran.

Man werde Waffentransfers zur Hisbollah in keiner Weise zulassen, sagte ein Sprecher des israelischen Militärs. Die israelische Luftwaffe würde die Gegend um den Flughafen Beirut entsprechend bewachen. Bisher habe sich der Libanon anders als das benachbarte Syrien «verantwortlich» verhalten und habe keine Waffenlieferungen über den zivilen Flughafen erlaubt. (sda/dpa)
Planes sit on the tarmac of Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Bild: keystone
11:44
Hisbollah feuert weitere Raketensalven auf Israel
Die libanesische Hisbollah-Miliz hat mehrere Raketenangriffe auf Israel für sich reklamiert, nachdem das israelische Militär den Tod von Hisbollah-Chef Hassan Nasrallah bekanntgegeben hatte. Eine Gruppe israelischer Soldaten wurde demnach mit Artilleriegranaten im Norden Israels angegriffen. Auf den nordisraelischen Ort Sa'ar sei eine Raketensalve abgefeuert worden. Als Reaktion auf die «brutalen israelischen Angriffe» seien ausserdem Raketen auf den Ort Rosch Pina gefeuert worden. Zu dem von Israel verkündeten Tod ihres Anführers äusserte sich die Schiitenorganisation weiter nicht. (sda/dpa)
11:27
Israels Armee nennt Angriff in Beirut «Neue Ordnung»
Die israelische Armee hat dem massiven Luftangriff in einem Vorort von Beirut am Freitag den Codenamen «Neue Ordnung» gegeben. Das Militär veröffentlichte am Morgen Fotos von dem Angriff, dessen Ziel gewesen sei, Hisbollah-Chef Hassan Nasrallah zu töten. Israels Armee bestätigte am Morgen seinen Tod. Von der libanesischen Hisbollah im Nachbarland des jüdischen Staates gab es dafür zunächst keine Bestätigung. (sda/dpa)
11:23
Militärchef: Werden weitere Feinde Israels erreichen
epa11320985 Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Herzi Halevi attends a wreath-laying ceremony marking Israel&#039;s national Holocaust Remembrance Day in the Hall of Remembr ...
Bild: keystone
Nach einem Luftangriff in einem Vorort von Beirut, bei dem nach israelischen Angaben der Hisbollah-Chef Hassan Nasrallah getötet worden ist, droht Israels Militärchef anderen Feinden des jüdischen Staates. «Die Botschaft an alle, die die Bürger des Staates Israel bedrohen, ist einfach: Wir werden wissen, wie wir sie erreichen können. Im Norden, im Süden und an weiter entfernten Orten», sagte Generalstabschef Herzi Halevi.

Der Angriff am Freitag sei lange vorbereitet worden. «Er kam zum richtigen Zeitpunkt und auf sehr scharfe Weise», sagte Halevi weiter. Das Militär sei nun in höchster Alarmbereitschaft.

Die Armee bestätigte am Morgen, dass der Chef der libanesischen Schiiten-Miliz bei dem israelischen Luftangriff getötet worden sei. Von der Hisbollah gab es zunächst keine Bestätigung. (sda/dpa)
11:17
Moody's stuft Kreditwürdigkeit Israels erneut herab
Die US-Ratingagentur Moody's hat die Kreditwürdigkeit Israels wegen des Kriegs im Gazastreifen und des Konflikts mit der Hisbollah-Miliz im Libanon ein weiteres Mal herabgestuft. Es gebe keine Strategie für einen Ausstieg aus dem Krieg.

Im Februar hatte Moody's Israels Kreditwürdigkeit bereits von A1 auf A2 heruntergesetzt. Auch die Ratingagenturen Fitch und S&P hatten Israels Kreditwürdigkeit wegen des Krieges im Gazastreifen und der möglichen Eskalation an weiteren Schauplätzen herabgestuft.

Die Ausweitung des Konflikts mit der Hisbollah-Miliz im Libanon sei einer der Gründer für die erneute Herabstufung, erklärte Moody's. Dort drohe eine «weitere schwere Eskalation», während sich die Aussichten auf einen Waffenstillstand im Gazastreifen verschlechtert hätten. (sda/afp)
Die Ratingagentur Moody&#039;s hat Deutschland weiterhin ein Top-Rating bescheinigt - trotz Coronavirus-Krise. (Archivbild)
Bild: sda
10:07
Israel: Hisbollah-Chef Nasrallah bei Angriff getötet
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2015 file photo, Hezbollah leader Sheik Hassan Nasrallah addresses a crowd during the holy day of Ashoura, in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File ...
Bild: keystone
Hisbollah-Chef Hassan Nasrallah ist laut israelischen Angaben bei einem Angriff am Freitag in Beirut getötet worden. «Hassan Nasrallah wird nicht länger in der Lage sein, die Welt zu terrorisieren», teilte das israelische Militär mit. Von der Hisbollah, die den Tod ihres Anführers erst mit deutlicher Verzögerung mitteilen könnte, gab es zunächst keine Bestätigung. (sda/dpa)
Mehr dazu erfährst du hier.
9:58
Israels Armee beruft Reservebataillone ins Westjordanland
Israel hat drei Reservebataillone für Einsätze im Westjordanland einberufen. Diese sollen auch das für das Westjordanland zuständige Zentralkommando der israelischen Armee unterstützen, teilte Israels Militär mit.

Hintergrund dürfte sein, dass Israel befürchtet, auch die Lage im Westjordanland könne weiter eskalieren. Israel wirft dem Iran vor, neben der Hisbollah im Libanon auch militante Gruppen im Westjordanland zu unterstützen.
9:08
Israels Armee: Hamas-Führer in Syrien bei Angriff getötet
Während der gegenseitige Beschuss zwischen der israelischen Armee und der Hisbollah-Miliz im Libanon andauert, hat Israels Militär eigenen Angaben nach in der Nacht auch in Syrien angegriffen. Bei dem Luftschlag sei ein wichtiges Hamas-Mitglied getötet worden, teilte die Armee mit. Ahmad Mohammed Fahd sei verantwortlich für das Abfeuern von Raketen auf die von Israel annektierten Golanhöhen gewesen. Er soll laut Israels Armee ein Führer der Hamas im Süden Syriens gewesen sein.

Die Syrische Beobachtungsstelle für Menschenrechte mit Sitz in Grossbritannien bestätigte seinen Tod. Auch Fahds Frau sei bei einem israelischen Drohnenangriff im Südwesten von Damaskus ums Leben gekommen. Mehrere Familienmitglieder wurden demnach verletzt. Ob es sich bei ihm um ein Mitglied der Hamas handelt, konnten die Menschenrechtsaktivisten zunächst nicht bestätigen. (sda/dpa)
8:47
Rakete aus dem Libanon fällt auf offenes Gelände in Zentralisrael
Während die israelische Armee erneut Ziele der Hisbollah-Miliz im Libanon angreift, hat es auch in Israel wieder Raketenbeschuss aus dem Nachbarland gegeben. Am Morgen sei eine Boden-Boden-Rakete in offenem Gebiet in Zentralisrael niedergegangen, teilte die Armee mit. Raketenalarm habe es deshalb nicht gegeben. Israelischen Medien zufolge schlug das Geschoss im Meer ein.

Im Zentrum der Küstenstadt Tel Aviv war eine laute Explosion zu hören.

In vielen Orten im Norden Israels sowie im Westjordanland heulten Armeeangaben zufolge die Sirenen nach Beschuss aus dem Libanon. Die meisten Geschosse seien abgefangen worden.
(sda/dpa)
7:26
Israel: Hisbollah-Stellungen im Osten Libanons angegriffen
Lebanese citizens watch smoke rise from Israeli airstrikes in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Bild: keystone
Die israelische Armee greift nach eigenen Angaben erneut Stellungen der Hisbollah-Miliz im Libanon an. Wie die Armee am Morgen mitteilte, würden gegenwärtig zur Miliz gehörende «Terrorziele» in der Bekaa-Ebene im Osten des Landes attackiert. Einzelheiten wurden in der Mitteilung auf dem Telegram-Kanal der Armee nicht genannt. Unterdessen schrillten im Norden Israels erneut die Warnsirenen, wie das Militär weiter bekanntgab. Zuvor hatte es laut der Armee erneuten Beschuss aus dem Libanon gegeben. Israels Armee flog in der Nacht zudem wieder Angriffe im Raum der Hauptstadt Beirut und im Südlibanon. (sda/dpa)

Mehr dazu erfährst du hier.
6:10
Hisbollah-Anführer Hassan Nasrallah tot?
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2015 file photo, Hezbollah leader Sheik Hassan Nasrallah addresses a crowd during the holy day of Ashoura, in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File ...
Bild: keystone
Mehrere internationale Medien berichten von einem möglichen Tod des Hisbollah-Anführers Hassan Nasrallah. Sie stützen sich unter anderem auf israelische Quellen, wonach es unmöglich sei, dass der Chef der Schiiten-Miliz die Angriffe überlebt habe. Aus libanesischen Sicherheitskreisen hiess es: «Niemand kann genau sagen, wie es Nasrallah geht.»

Die iranische Nachrichtenagentur Tasnim wiederum berichtete unter Berufung auf «informierte Quellen», dass Nasrallah wohlauf sei. Über den tatsächlichen Zustand könne aber nur die Miliz selbst informieren, hiess es. Die proiranische Hisbollah-Miliz selbst äusserte sich auf Nachfrage zunächst nicht dazu. (lak/sda)
01:39
Rebellen in Syrien feiern Tod von Hisbollah-Chef Nasrallah
Menschen im letzten grossen Rebellengebiet Idlib in Syrien haben den – bislang nicht bestätigten –e Tod von Hisbollah-Anführer Hassan Nasrallah im Libanon gefeiert. Die Menschen strömten dort am Abend auf die Strasse, verteilten süsses Gebäck, hupten mit ihren Autos; einige gaben aus Freude Schüsse in die Luft ab, wie auf Videos in sozialen Netzwerken zu sehen war. Scharen von Menschen versammelten sich, sangen und klatschten und schwenkten Fahnen der syrischen Opposition.

Etwa 40 Menschen seien in Lagern für Vertriebene durch Kugeln der Freudenschüsse verletzt worden, sagten Augenzeugen, darunter in den Orten Salkin, Hasano und Kali im Norden Idlibs. «Hassan Nasrallah ist nach Syrien gekommen und hat unschuldige Syrer mit seinen iranischen Verbündeten getötet», sagte ein Aktivist der dpa. «Er bekommt, was er verdient.»

In Syrien war 2011 ein Bürgerkrieg ausgebrochen. Die schiitische Hisbollah-Miliz schickte aus dem Libanon rund 7.000 Kämpfer in das Nachbarland, um die Regierung von Präsident Baschar al-Assad mithilfe des Irans und Russlands gegen vorwiegend sunnitische Rebellen zu unterstützen. Die Oppositionellen im letzten grossen Rebellengebiet Idlib in Syrien betrachten die Hisbollah als einen der wichtigsten Handlanger ihres grössten Feindes, Präsident Assad. (sda/dpa)
00:57
Berset fordert Ende der Feindseligkeiten im Nahen Osten
Der Generalsekretär des Europarates, Alain Berset, hat ein Ende der Feindseligkeiten im Nahen Osten gefordert. Die Schweizer Vertretung im Uno-Sicherheitsrat rief erneut zu einem Waffenstillstand in Gaza und zu einer regionalen Deeskalation auf.
The new Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset of Switzerland speaks during the 1506ter meeting of the Ministers&#039; Deputies and the Statutory Declaration and presentation of his s ...
Bild: keystone
Die Einhaltung der Menschenrechte und die Sicherheit der Zivilbevölkerung müssten nach Abschluss der Uno-Generalversammlung absolute Priorität haben, schrieb Berset in der Nacht auf Samstag auf dem Kurznachrichtendienst X. Was im Nahen Osten geschehe, sei zutiefst beunruhigend, schrieb der ehemalige Bundesrat.

Die Schweizer Vertretung im Uno-Sicherheitsrat stand nach eigenen Angaben vor dem Rat erneut für den Schutz der Zivilbevölkerung ein. Dazu zähle auch das humanitäre Personal der Vereinten Nationen. Der Zugang für humanitäre Hilfe müsse sicher und ungehindert erfolgen. Zudem rief die Schweizer Vertretung zur Freilassung aller Geiseln auf, wie sie auf X mitteilte.
00:35
Israel: Erneuter Angriff auf Ziele der Hisbollah in Beirut
Nach dem massiven Luftschlag in einem Vorort der libanesischen Hauptstadt Beirut greift Israels Luftwaffe Armeeangaben zufolge erneut in der Gegend an. Ziel seien unter zivilen Wohngebäuden gelagerte Waffen der proiranischen Hisbollah-Miliz, teilte das Militär mit. Nach Angaben eines Armeesprechers handelt es sich um Raketen.

Die Explosionen der Waffen könnten Gebäude beschädigen oder zum Einsturz bringen, warnte Daniel Hagari. Die Armee hatte zuvor Anwohner dazu aufgefordert, die Gegend zu verlassen. Die Raketen stellen Hagari zufolge auch eine Bedrohung für die internationale Schifffahrt sowie strategische Einrichtungen des Staates Israel dar.

Der massive Angriff zuvor galt Israel zufolge dem Hauptquartier der Schiiten-Miliz. Dieses soll unter Wohngebäuden versteckt gewesen sein, hiess es. Unbestätigten Medienberichten zufolge soll Hisbollah-Chef Hassan Nasrallah Ziel des Angriffs gewesen sein. (sda/dpa)
00:18
Israels Armee: Keine Hisbollah-Waffenlieferungen über Flughafen Beirut
Das israelische Militär will keine Waffenlieferungen an die schiitische Hisbollah-Miliz über den internationalen Flughafen der Hauptstadt Beirut dulden. Israel wisse von iranischen Waffenlieferungen an die Hisbollah, aber diese würden verhindert, sagte Armeesprecher Daniel Hagari. Die Luftwaffe patrouilliere nun im Bereich des Flughafens von Beirut. Bislang habe der Libanon – anders als das Nachbarland Syrien – verantwortungsvoll gehandelt und keine Waffentransporte über den zivilen Flughafen erlaubt. Feindlichen Flugzeuge mit Waffen an Bord werde nicht gestattet, dort zu landen, so der Sprecher weiter. (sda/dpa)
23:33
Angriff nahe Beirut: Retter suchen nach Überlebenden
Nach dem massiven israelischen Luftangriff in einem Vorort von Beirut suchen Retter nach Überlebenden. Mehrere Gebäude seien in dem dicht besiedelten Vorort Haret Hreik zerstört worden, berichtete die staatliche Nachrichtenagentur NNA. Es könnte deshalb Dutzende oder sogar Hunderte Tote geben, hiess es.

Die Zeitung «Haaretz» berichtete unter Berufung auf israelische Regierungsvertreter, es seien schätzungsweise 300 Menschen getötet worden. Das libanesische Gesundheitsministerium sprach indes in einer ersten Mitteilung von zwei Toten und 76 Verletzten. Diese Zahlen könnten aber steigen, weil viele Opfer noch unter Trümmern liegen dürften. Auf Videos vom Ort des Angriffs waren grosse Trümmerberge zu sehen.

Israels Militär griff nach eigener Darstellung das Hauptquartier der Hisbollah an, das sich demnach unter Wohngebäuden befunden haben soll.

Sicherheits- und Nahost-Experte Michael Horowitz schrieb auf der Plattform X, Risse im Boden deuteten darauf hin, dass eine im Untergrund liegende Struktur angegriffen worden sei. Israel hat Militärexperten zufolge im Gaza-Krieg 900 Kilogramm schwere Bomben eingesetzt, die als «Bunkerbrecher» bekannt sind und ganze Wohnhausanlagen zum Einsturz bringen können. (sda/dpa)
22:53
Israel registriert rund 90 Geschosse aus dem Libanon
Nach dem Luftangriff des israelischen Militärs auf einen Vorort von Beirut hat es auch wieder Beschuss aus dem Libanon auf Israel gegeben. Die israelische Armee meldete rund 90 Geschosse, die aus dem Nachbarland abgefeuert worden seien.

Laut dem Rettungsdienst Magen David Adom wurde eine Frau bei einer Explosion leicht verletzt. In der Stadt Safed seien ein Haus und ein Auto bei einem Raketeneinschlag getroffen worden, meldete die Armee. Der israelischen Polizei zufolge entstand grosser Sachschaden in dem Ort im Norden Israels.

Die schiitische Hisbollah-Miliz reklamierte den Angriff auf Safed für sich. (sda/dpa)
Rockets launched from Lebanon explode near Safed, northern Israel, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Bild: keystone
22:48
Israel ruft einige Einwohner in Beirut zu Flucht auf
Nach einem massiven Luftangriff des israelischen Militärs in einem Vorort der libanesischen Hauptstadt Beirut fordert die Armee einige Einwohner in der Gegend zur Flucht auf. Dies gelte für die Menschen, die in der Nähe bestimmter Gebäude lebten, die von der schiitischen Hisbollah-Miliz genutzt würden, hiess es in einem Aufruf, den ein israelischer Militärsprecher in arabischer Sprache veröffentlichte.

Zu ihrer eigenen Sicherheit sollten sich die Menschen den Angaben nach mindestens 500 Meter von den Gebäuden fernhalten. In dem Aufruf zeigten Karten die genauen Orte, für die Israel zur Evakuierung aufrief.

Derartige Evakuierungsaufrufe waren im Gaza-Krieg bislang in der Regel ein Anzeichen für bevorstehende neue israelische Angriffe. (sda/dpa)
21:55
Iran kritisiert israelischen Luftschlag in Beirut scharf
Irans Aussenministerium hat den Luftangriff des israelischen Militärs auf einen Vorort der libanesischen Hauptstadt Beirut scharf kritisiert. Gleichzeitig betonte Aussenamtssprecher Nasser Kanaani laut der staatlichen Nachrichtenagentur Irna erneut die entschlossene Unterstützung der Islamischen Republik Iran für den Libanon.

«Die fortgesetzten Verbrechen des zionistischen Regimes (...) zeigen deutlich, dass der Aufruf der USA und einiger westlicher Länder zu einem Waffenstillstand ein offenkundiger Betrug ist», kritisierte er mit Blick auf Israel. (sda/dpa)
FILE - In this photo released on Aug. 11, 2022, by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani speaks in Tehran, Iran. Some $6 billion of Iranian assets once frozen in S ...
Bild: keystone
21:54
Huthi-Miliz: Angriff in Beirut «öffnet Tür zu offenem Krieg»
Die Huthi-Miliz im Jemen spricht nach dem schweren israelischen Angriff nahe Beirut vom Beginn eines umfangreichen Krieges. «Die gefährliche Entwicklung in der Aggression gegen den Libanon öffnet die Tür zu einem offenen und umfassenden Krieg», erklärte das Politbüro der schiitischen Miliz im Jemen. Das Ergebnis eines solchen Krieges werde «verheerend» sein für Israel. Der Angriff auf den südlichen Vorort der libanesischen Hauptstadt Beirut, der «überlaufen ist mit Zivilisten», sei eine «beispiellose Brutalität», hiess es. (sda/dpa)
21:39
USA: Hatten vorab keine Kenntnis von Angriff in Beirut
Die USA hatten nach eigener Darstellung vorab keine Kenntnis von einem massiven israelischen Luftangriff nahe Beirut, der Israel zufolge dem Kommandozentrum der schiitischen Hisbollah-Miliz galt. «Die Vereinigten Staaten waren nicht an diesem Einsatz beteiligt und wir wurden nicht vorab gewarnt», sagte die stellvertretende Pentagon-Sprecherin Sabrina Singh. US-Verteidigungsminister Lloyd Austin und sein israelischer Kollege Joav Galant hätten miteinander telefoniert, als der Einsatz bereits im Gange gewesen sei, fügte sie hinzu. (sda/dpa)
20:33
UN-Sonderkoordinatorin: Beirut zittert noch immer vor Angst
Die Vereinten Nationen im Libanon haben nach dem massiven israelischen Luftangriff auf die dicht besiedelten südlichen Vororte Beiruts erneut eine sofortige Waffenruhe gefordert. «Alle müssen dringend das Feuer einstellen», erklärte die Sonderkoordinatorin der Vereinten Nationen für den Libanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, auf der Plattform X. Die Stadt zittere noch immer vor Angst, es herrsche Panik. Die UN seien zutiefst besorgt über die möglichen Auswirkungen auf die Zivilbevölkerung. (sda/dpa)

20:14
Nach Israels Angriff: Zustand von Hisbollah-Chef Nasrallah unklar
Nach dem Luftangriff des israelischen Militärs auf einen Vorort der libanesischen Hauptstadt Beirut herrscht Ungewissheit über den Gesundheitszustand von Hisbollah-Chef Hassan Nasrallah. Aus libanesischen Sicherheitskreisen hiess es: «Niemand kann genau sagen, wie es Nasrallah geht.»

Die iranische Nachrichtenagentur Tasnim wiederum berichtete unter Berufung auf «informierte Quellen», dass Nasrallah wohlauf sei. Über den tatsächlichen Zustand könne aber nur die Miliz selbst informieren, hiess es. Die proiranische Hisbollah-Miliz selbst äusserte sich auf Nachfrage zunächst nicht dazu. (sda/dpa)
An Iranian worshipper holds up a poster of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, reading in Arabic: &quot;At your service Nasrallah&quot; during an anti-Israeli rally after Friday prayers in Tehra ...
Bild: keystone
20:01
Mindestens zwei Tote nach Israels Angriff in Beirut
Nach einem erneuten Angriff des israelischen Militärs auf einen Vorort der libanesischen Hauptstadt Beirut sind nach ersten Behördenangaben mindestens zwei Menschen getötet worden. 76 weitere wurden bei dem massiven Luftangriff verletzt, wie das libanesische Gesundheitsministerium mitteilte. (sda/dpa)
19:44
Israels Regierungschef Netanjahu reist früher aus New York ab
Nach einem massiven israelischen Luftangriff auf ein Ziel in einem Vorort der libanesischen Hauptstadt reist Israels Ministerpräsident Benjamin Netanjahu früher als geplant aus New York ab. Er befand sich wegen der Generaldebatte der Vereinten Nationen in der Ostküstenmetropole. Nach Angaben seines Büros wollte er noch am Abend nach Israel zurückkehren. Israelische Medien berichteten, er werde um 20.00 Uhr Ortszeit (02.00 MESZ) abfliegen.

Netanjahu hatte den Angriff auf einen Vorort von Beirut seinem Büro zufolge von seinem Hotelzimmer in New York aus genehmigt. Ziel des Luftangriffs war dem israelischen Militär zufolge das Hauptquartier der schiitischen Hisbollah-Miliz. (sda/dpa)
18:58
Libanon: Tyrannei und Vernichtungskrieg muss beendet werden
Nach einem erneuten israelischen Angriff auf einen Vorort der Hauptstadt Beirut hat der geschäftsführende libanesische Ministerpräsident Nadschib Mikati die Behörden angewiesen, «alle betroffenen Einheiten zu mobilisieren». Dies sei nötig, «insbesondere angesichts der Berichte über eine grosse Zahl von Opfern», sagte er. Die erneute Aggression beweise einmal mehr, dass der israelische Feind alle internationalen Bemühungen und Rufe nach einer Waffenruhe missachte, erklärte Mikati weiter.

Die internationale Gemeinschaft müsse ihrer Verantwortung nachkommen und «dieser Tyrannei und dem Vernichtungskrieg», der gegen den Libanon geführt werde, ein Ende bereiten, forderte er. Mikati hält sich derzeit wegen der UN-Vollversammlung in New York auf. (sda/dpa)

(red)

