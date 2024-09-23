anhaltender Regen14°
Israel: Regierung beschliesst landesweiten Ausnahmezustand

epa11618486 Israeli municipality workers hang an Israeli flag from a damaged building at the scene of a missile strike on a residential neighbourhood in Kiryat Bialik, northern Israel, 22 September 20 ...
Israelische Gemeindearbeiter hissen eine israelische Flagge an einem beschädigten Gebäude in Kiriat Bialik.Bild: keystone
Liveticker

Israels Regierung beschliesst landesweiten Ausnahmezustand + USA schickt weitere Soldaten

Auch in der Nacht auf Montag liefern sich Israel und die Hisbollah weiter Gefechte, indem beidseitig Regionen im Feindgebiet beschossen werden. Die wichtigsten Geschehnisse in der Übersicht.
23.09.2024, 20:0523.09.2024, 20:58
Die neusten Entwicklungen im Liveticker

20:21
Libanon: 350 Tote und 1200 Verletzte bei Israels Angriffen
Bei den israelischen Luftangriffen im Libanon ist die Zahl der Opfer nach Angaben des libanesischen Gesundheitsministeriums auf mehr als 350 Tote und mehr als 1.200 Verletzte gestiegen. Bei den Angriffen im Süden sowie im Osten des Landes seit Montagfrüh seien auch 24 Kinder getötet worden. (sda/dpa)
epaselect epa11621206 Volunteers assist an elderly man as people who fled southern Lebanon villages arrive at a makeshift shelter at an educational institution in Beirut, Lebanon, 23 September 2024. T ...
Bild: keystone
19:44
Israels Regierung beschliesst landesweiten Ausnahmezustand
Nach massiven Luftangriffen im Libanon hat die israelische Regierung in Erwartung von Gegenschlägen einen landesweiten Ausnahmezustand beschlossen. Laut einem israelischen Regierungsvertreter wurde dies bei einer telefonischen Befragung entschieden.

Die Entscheidung bedeutet nach Medienberichten unter anderem, dass die Grösse von Versammlungen eingeschränkt werden kann. Bisher hat die Armee allerdings noch keine neuen Anweisungen veröffentlicht. Der israelische Ministerpräsident Benjamin Netanjahu versammelte nach Medienberichten das sogenannte Sicherheitskabinett zu weiteren Beratungen im Militärhauptquartier in Tel Aviv. (sda/dpa)
19:32
USA schicken zusätzliche Soldaten in den Nahen Osten
Die USA schicken angesichts der angespannten Lage im Nahen Osten «eine kleine Anzahl» zusätzlicher Soldaten in die Region. Das Pentagon nannte keine weiteren Details zur Zahl und machte auch keine Angaben dazu, wohin die Soldaten geschickt werden. «Angesichts der zunehmenden Spannungen im Nahen Osten und aus Vorsicht schicken wir eine kleine Anzahl zusätzlicher US-Soldaten, um unsere Kräfte zu verstärken, die bereits in der Region sind», bestätigte Pentagon-Sprecher Pat Ryder der Deutschen Presse-Agentur in Washington entsprechende Berichte auf Nachfrage. Aus Gründen der «operativen Sicherheit» werde er sich nicht weiter dazu äussern.

Aktuell sind rund 40.000 US-Soldaten in der Region stationiert. Israel geht nach einem heftigen gegenseitigen Beschuss vom Wochenende weiter gegen die Hisbollah im Libanon vor. Die USA sind Israels wichtigster Verbündeter. Sie hatten zuletzt zusätzliche Kriegsschiffe, Flugzeuge und auch ein mit Raketen bestücktes Atom-U-Boot in die Region verlegt. Auch ein Flugzeugträger mit dazugehörigem Verband befindet sich noch im Roten Meer. (sda/dpa)
19:00
Netanjahu: Führen unseren Krieg gegen die Hisbollah
Nach den massivsten Luftangriffen Israels im Libanon seit knapp einem Jahr hat sich der israelische Ministerpräsident Benjamin Netanjahu mit einer Botschaft direkt an das libanesische Volk gewandt. «Israels Krieg ist nicht mit euch, sondern mit der Hisbollah», sagte er nach Angaben seines Büros. «Die Hisbollah hat euch schon allzu lange als menschliche Schutzschilde missbraucht.»

Netanjahu sagte, die Hisbollah habe Raketen in Wohnhäusern versteckt, die auf israelische Städte und Bürger gerichtet seien. «Um unser Volk gegen die Hisbollah-Angriffe zu verteidigen, müssen wir diese Waffen unschädlich machen.»

Die israelische Armee habe die libanesischen Bürger gewarnt und aufgefordert, sich in Sicherheit zu bringen. Netanjahu appellierte an das libanesische Volk, diese Warnungen ernst zu nehmen und die Leben ihrer Liebsten nicht zu gefährden. «Erlaubt es der Hisbollah nicht, den Libanon in Gefahr zu bringen.» Sobald der israelische Einsatz abgeschlossen sei, könnten die Einwohner wieder in ihre Wohnorte zurückkehren. (sda/dpa)
18:08
Israels Armee greift erneut Ziel in Beirut an
Israels Armee hat nach eigenen Angaben ein Ziel in der libanesischen Hauptstadt Beirut angegriffen. In einer Mitteilung des Militärs war die Rede von einem «präzisen» Angriff, ohne weitere Details zu nennen.

Retter eilten in ein Gebiet im Süden Beiruts, einer Hochburg der Schiitenorganisation Hisbollah. Dort war am Freitag bereits mit Ibrahim Akil ein hochrangiger Militärkommandeur der Miliz getötet worden. Die Hisbollah selbst erklärte danach den Tod von insgesamt 15 ihrer Mitglieder.

Ziel des neuen Angriffs war nach unbestätigten israelischen Medienberichten der Hisbollah-Kommandeur Ali Karaki, der für die südliche Front zuständig war und Akil ablösen sollte.

Sollte sich der Tod bestätigen, sei dies ein «massiver Schlag» gegen die Hisbollah, schrieb die Expertin Maha Yahya von der Denkfabrik Carnegie auf der Plattform X. Damit würde neben dem Hisbollah-Chef Hassan Nasrallah nur noch ein weiterer Kommandeur auf Israels «Abschussliste» verbleiben. (sda/dpa)
16:45
Libanon: 274 Tote und 1024 Verletzte bei Angriffen Israels
Bei den israelischen Luftangriffen im Libanon sind nach jüngsten Angaben des dortigen Gesundheitsministeriums mindestens 274 Menschen getötet und 1.024 verletzt worden. Unter den Toten und Verletzten seien auch zahlreiche Kinder. (sda/dpa)
16:39
Neue Raketenangriffe auf Israel aus dem Libanon
Die libanesische Hisbollah-Miliz hat erneut Dutzende Raketen auf Israel gefeuert, die weiter reichten als bisher in dem Konflikt.

Nach Angaben der israelischen Armee heulten unter anderem südlich der Hafenstadt Haifa die Warnsirenen. Einige der Geschosse seien von der Raketenabwehr abgefangen worden, andere auf offenem Gebiet eingeschlagen. Es gab zunächst keine Berichte über Verletzte oder Sachschäden. Auch im besetzten Westjordanland gab es Raketenalarm.

Die Hisbollah feuerte nach eigenen Angaben Dutzende Raketen auf Stellungen im Norden Israels. Dabei zielte die Miliz nach ihrer Darstellung unter anderem nahe der Hafenstadt Haifa auf Anlagen der Rüstungsindustrie sowie auf einen Militärstützpunkt in Galiläa. (sda/dpa)
16:14
Israels Verteidigungsminister: Bevölkerung muss Gefasstheit zeigen
Israels Verteidigungsminister Joav Galant sagte bei einer Beratung, das Land vertiefe seine Angriffe im Libanon. Dies würde weitergehen, bis Israel das Ziel erreicht haben werde, die sichere Rückkehr der Einwohner seines Nordabschnitts zu gewährleisten. «Wir haben Tage vor uns, an denen die Öffentlichkeit Gefasstheit, Disziplin und eine volle Einhaltung der Anweisungen der Heimatfront zeigen muss», sagte Galant. (sda/dpa)
15:31
Libanons Regierung wirft Israel «Vernichtungskrieg» vor
Die Regierung des Libanon hat Israel angesichts der verstärkten Angriffe «einen Vernichtungskrieg in jedem Sinne des Wortes» vorgeworfen.

Israel verfolge einen «destruktiven Plan», um libanesische Dörfer und ländliche Gegenden zu zerstören, sagte der geschäftsführende Ministerpräsident Nadschib Mikati bei einer Kabinettssitzung in Beirut. «Wir als Regierung arbeiten daran, diesen neuen Krieg Israels zu stoppen und einen Abstieg ins Unbekannte zu verhindern», sagte Mikati.

Mikati verwies auch auf Äusserungen von UN-Generalsekretär António Guterres, der in einem Interview mit dem Fernsehsender CNN gewarnt hatte, der Libanon könne sich in ein «weiteres Gaza» verwandeln.

Dieser Verweis des UN-Chefs auf den verheerenden Krieg im Gazastreifen müsse ein «Weckruf» sein für die Weltgemeinschaft, den Druck auf Israel auch im Krieg mit der islamistischen Hamas zu erhöhen, sagte Mikati. Die Vereinten Nationen und der UN-Sicherheitsrat müssten handeln, um auch die «Aggression» Israels im Libanon aufzuhalten. (sda/dpa)
14:53
Libanon: 182 Tote und 727 Verletzte bei Israels Angriffen
Bei den israelischen Luftangriffen im Libanon ist die Zahl der Opfer nach Angaben des libanesischen Gesundheitsministeriums auf 182 Tote und 727 Verletzte gestiegen. Bei den Angriffen im Südlibanon seit Montagfrüh seien auch Kinder getötet und verletzt worden. (sda/dpa)
14:51
Israels Militärsprecher kündigt Angriffe in Libanons Bekaa-Ebene an
Nach massiven Luftangriffen im Süden des Libanon hat die israelische Armee die Einwohner der Bekaa-Ebene im Nordosten des Landes vorgewarnt.

Wer sich in der Nähe eines Wohnhauses aufhalte, in denen Waffen der Hisbollah versteckt seien, solle sich entfernen, sagte der israelische Militärsprecher Daniel Hagari vor Journalisten. Die Armee rief Einwohner dieser Gegend dazu auf, sich binnen zwei Stunden mindestens einen Kilometer von solchen Häusern zu entfernen.



Die Bekaa-Ebene liegt im Nordosten des Libanon und etwa zwei Autostunden von Beirut entfernt. Das Gebiet ist Gründungsort der Hisbollah, hier wurden einige ihrer wichtigsten Anführer geboren. Die Hisbollah-Miliz ist hier besonders stark, zusammen mit den von ihr kontrollierten Gebieten im Südlibanon sowie den südlichen Vororten von Beirut.

Bei israelischen Luftangriffen im Libanon sind nach Angaben des libanesischen Gesundheitsministeriums allein heute mindestens 100 Menschen getötet und mehr als 400 verletzt worden.

Hagari sagte, es seien mehr als 300 Hisbollah-Ziele angegriffen worden. «Die Szenen, die wir jetzt im Süden des Libanon sehen, zeigen die Explosion von Waffen der Hisbollah, die in Wohnhäusern in die Luft gehen», sagte er. (sda/dpa)
14:26
Spitäler im Libanon bereiten sich auf Verletzte vor
Nach den verstärkten israelischen Luftangriffen im Libanon bereiten sich die Spitäler auf viele Verletzte vor.

Das Gesundheitsministerium forderte die Häuser im Süden und einige im Osten des Landes auf, nicht dringend notwendige Operationen zu verschieben. Damit solle Platz geschaffen werden für Verwundete der sich verstärkenden israelischen Angriffe.

Das Gesundheitssystem im Libanon ist auch wegen einer jahrelangen Krise in dem kleinen Land völlig überlastet. Es fehlt an Arzneimitteln, Ausrüstung und Personal. Einige Spitäler mussten den Betrieb aus Geldnot zurückfahren oder schliessen.

Die Schulen im Süden und teils im Osten des Landes blieben geschlossen und sollten auch am Dienstag nicht öffnen. Die aktuelle Lage gefährde die Sicherheit von Schülern, sagte Bildungsminister Abbas al-Halabi.

Einige Schulen hätten begonnen, Vertriebene aufzunehmen, und würden in Notunterkünfte verwandelt, sagte al-Halabi dem Fernsehsender LBCI. (sda/dpa)
14:24
Panik im Südlibanon – Menschen fliehen vor israelischen Angriffen
Nach den verstärkten israelischen Luftangriffen im Süden des Libanon sind Anwohner in Panik.

Viele Menschen würden unter anderem aus Vororten der Stadt Tyros im Süden fliehen, sagten Anwohner der Deutschen Presse-Agentur. Einige eilten ins Zentrum der Küstenstadt und zum dortigen Gelände der UN-Beobachtermission UNIFIL. Die Strassen füllten sich mit Autos von Menschen, die offenbar in Richtung Beirut oder anderer Orte im Norden des Landes fahren wollten.

Auf den Strassen kam es zum Stau. Es herrsche «Panik und Chaos», berichteten Augenzeugen. In der Küstenstadt Sidon, die etwa auf halber Strecke zwischen Tyros und Beirut liegt, kam der Verkehr zeitweise komplett zum Erliegen. Autofahrer teilten Videos in sozialen Medien, die zeigen, wie offenbar massenhaft Libanesen in Richtung Norden fahren.

Durch den nahezu täglichen Beschuss zwischen Israels Armee und der Hisbollah seit fast einem Jahr wurden auf beiden Seiten der Grenze bereits Zehntausende Menschen vertrieben. Im Süden des Libanon mussten rund 100'000 Menschen ihre Wohnorte verlassen. (sda/dpa)
Cars sit in traffic as they flee the southern villages amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes, in Sidon, Lebanon, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)
Bild: keystone
13:25
Libanon: 100 Tote und 400 Verletzte bei Israels Angriffen
Bei israelischen Luftangriffen im Libanon sind nach Angaben des libanesischen Gesundheitsministeriums mindestens 100 Menschen getötet und mehr als 400 verletzt worden. Unter den Opfern seien auch Kinder und Sanitäter. Es ist die höchste Zahl an Toten und Verletzten im Südlibanon seit Beginn der kriegsähnlichen Auseinandersetzungen zwischen Israel und der Hisbollah vor bald einem Jahr. Zunächst war von mindestens 50 Toten und mehr als 300 Verletzten die Rede gewesen.

Israel und die Hisbollah haben bereits 1982 und 2006 Krieg gegeneinander geführt. Die vom Regime in Iran unterstützte Miliz ist heute deutlich stärker bewaffnet als während des Kriegs vor fast 20 Jahren. Sie handelt nach eigener Darstellung aus Solidarität mit der islamistischen Hamas, die im Gazastreifen gegen Israel kämpft. Hisbollah und Hamas werden beide von Teheran unterstützt. (sda/dpa)
13:03
Israels Armee: Mehr als 300 Hisbollah-Ziele im Libanon angegriffen
Die israelische Armee hat nach eigenen Angaben allein heute bereits mehr als 300 Ziele der libanesischen Hisbollah-Miliz im nördlichen Nachbarland angegriffen.



Generalstabschef Herzi Halevi habe bei Beratungen im Militärhauptquartier in Tel Aviv Angriffsziele genehmigt, teilte die Armee mit.

Das Militär wirft der Hisbollah vor, gezielt Waffen in Wohnhäusern vor allem im Süden des Landes zu verstecken. Nach libanesischen Angaben wurden rund 60 Dörfer beschossen. Die Armee hatte vorher Warnungen an die Zivilbevölkerung ausgesprochen. (sda/dpa)
12:53
Libanon: 50 Tote und 300 Verletzte bei Israels Angriffen
Bei israelischen Luftangriffen im Libanon sind nach Angaben des libanesischen Gesundheitsministeriums mindestens 50 Menschen getötet und mehr als 300 verletzt worden. Unter den Opfern seien auch Frauen und Kinder. (sda/dpa)
10:56
Minister im Libanon zur Evakuierung aufgefordert
Wie andere Anwohner und Organisationen im Libanon hat auch Informationsminister Siad al-Makari eine Aufforderung zur Evakuierung erhalten.

Der Minister, der derzeit geschäftsführend im Amt ist, habe eine entsprechende Nachricht bekommen, teilte sein Büro der Staatsagentur NNA zufolge mit. Auch eine «grosse Zahl an Anwohnern» in der Hauptstadt Beirut hätten Anrufe und Textnachrichten erhalten, hiess es demnach in der Mitteilung des Ministers.

Das Ministerium bezeichnete die Aktion als «psychologische Kriegsführung» Israels. Die Methode sei üblich für den «israelischen Feind». Die Arbeit im Ministerium laufe normal weiter und die Mitarbeiter seien mit ihren gewöhnlichen Aufgaben beschäftigt. Die Libanesen seien aufgefordert, den Nachrichten und Anrufen «nicht mehr Aufmerksamkeit zu schenken als nötig». (sda/dpa)
9:49
Israel soll Anwohner im Südlibanon zur Evakuation aufrufen
Anwohner und Organisationen im Süden des Libanon sind offenbar von israelischer Seite zur Evakuierung aufgefordert worden.

Mitarbeiter des Zivilschutzes in den Orten Dschaujah und Basurijeh hätten die Gegend daraufhin verlassen, wie sie der Deutschen Presse-Agentur bestätigten. Sie sagten auch gegenüber örtlichen Medien, dass sie Anrufe und Textnachrichten von ausländischen Nummern erhalten hätten. Der Zivilschutz werde seine Arbeit im Süden aber fortsetzen.

Ein israelischer Armeesprecher warnte die Einwohner im Süden des Libanon in einer Mitteilung auf X in arabischer Sprache: «Die Angriffe werden in naher Zukunft beginnen.» Sie sollten Häuser verlassen, in denen die Hisbollah Waffen versteckt habe.

Auch Anwohner hätten am Montagmorgen entsprechende Nachrichten «von Israelis» erhalten, berichtete die Zeitung «L'Orient Le Jour». Sie seien aufgefordert worden, «sich bis auf weiteres von Dörfern zu entfernen, in deren Gebäuden Waffen der Hisbollah gelagert sind».



Eine Anwohnerin sagte «L'Orient Le Jour», sie habe am Morgen drei solcher Textnachrichten erhalten. Ihrer Ansicht nach handle es sich um «Drohungen und psychologische Kriegsführung», die nicht ernst zu nehmen seien. Sie wolle in ihrem Haus bleiben – «egal, was passiert». (sda/dpa)
9:47
Milizen im Irak beanspruchen weitere Angriffe auf Israel
Die schiiitschen Milizen im Irak, die wie die Hisbollah im Libanon und die Hamas im Gazastreifen vom Regime in Iran unterstützt werden, haben weitere Angriffe in Richtung Israel für sich beansprucht.

Sie hätten einen Beobachtungsposten der israelischen Golani-Brigade attackiert, teilte der als Islamischer Widerstand im Irak bekannte Zusammenschluss aus Milizen im Irak mit.

Den Ort des Angriffs nannten sie nicht. In der Nacht teilten die Milizen zudem mit, sie hätten mit Drohnen im besetzten Jordantal angegriffen. Das Jordantal liegt im Grenzgebiet zwischen Israel, Jordanien und dem Westjordanland.

Die israelische Armee teilte mit, im südlichen Teil der Golanhöhen hätten israelische Kampfjets erfolgreich eine vom Irak aus gesendete Drohne abgefangen. Sie habe sich von Syrien aus israelischem Gebiet genähert. Es habe keine Verletzten gegeben. (sda/dpa)
9:40
Trotz Beschusses aus Israel: Alltag in Beirut geht weiter
In der libanesischen Hauptstadt Beirut geht der Alltag trotz des zunehmenden Beschusses aus Israel und Befürchtungen einer möglichen Bodenoffensive normal weiter. Die Menschen gingen am Morgen zur Arbeit oder zum Einkaufen, auch der Unterricht an Schulen der Hauptstadt läuft.

Die drohende Ausweitung des Konflikts zwischen Israel und der Hisbollah-Miliz und die Sorge vor einem neuen Krieg beherrscht viele Gespräche. Einige Anwohner bereiteten Notgepäck vor mit wichtigen Dokumenten, um im Ernstfall schnell die Stadt verlassen zu können. In der Einkaufsstrasse Hamra in der Innenstadt waren kaum Menschen unterwegs, was ungewöhnlich ist an einem Montagmorgen.

In den südlichen Vororten von Beirut, wo bei einem israelischen Luftangriff der Hisbollah-Kommandeur Ibrahim Akil und 44 weitere Menschen getötet wurden, war die Lage deutlich angespannter. Hier blieben Schulen geschlossen und nur wenige Geschäfte waren geöffnet. Auch im Süden des Landes ging vielfach Panik um aus der Sorge vor einem grösseren Krieg. (sda/dpa)
7:37
Israels Armee warnt Einwohner im Süden des Libanons
Die israelische Armee hat der libanesischen Schiitenmiliz Hisbollah vorgeworfen, im Süden des Libanons gezielt Angriffswaffen in Häusern von Zivilisten zu verstecken. Der israelische Militärsprecher Daniel Hagari sagte, dies betreffe Dutzende von Dörfern in einer Zone bis zu 80 Kilometer nördlich der israelischen Grenze.

«Die Hisbollah hat den Süden Libanons in eine Kampfzone verwandelt», sagte er. Damit gefährde die Organisation die Bürger des eigenen Landes. Er rufe alle Zivilisten, die sich in der Nähe von Häusern aufhielten, in denen die Hisbollah Waffen versteckt habe, dazu auf, das Gebiet sofort zu verlassen.



Auf die Frage eines Journalisten, ob Israel eine Bodenoffensive im Süden des Libanons plane, sagte Hagari, man werde «alles unternehmen, um die Einwohner des israelischen Nordens sicher in ihre Häuser zurückkehren zu lassen». Israel hatte zuletzt seine Angriffe in dem feindlichen Nachbarland noch deutlich verstärkt. (sda/dpa)
Berichte: Plan für Belagerung des Nordens Gazas im Gespräch
Israelischen Medienberichten zufolge wollen Vertreter des Militärs in den kommenden Tagen Netanjahu und Galant mehrere Alternativen zur künftigen Verteilung humanitärer Hilfe im nördlichen Gazastreifen vorlegen. Der Hamas solle die Kontrolle über die zivile Verwaltung und die Plünderung der Hilfsgüter verwehrt werden, berichtete die «Jerusalem Post». Einer der Vorschläge sei eine «Belagerung» des Nordens Gazas, berichtete die «Times of Israel». Man müsse den Bewohnern im nördlichen Abschnitt des abgeriegelten Küstenstreifens eine Woche Zeit geben, das Gebiet zu verlassen, wurde ein pensionierter General zitiert. Der Norden Gazas würde dann zur militärischen Zone erklärt, in die keine Hilfe mehr gelangen werde. Solange die Hamas die Kontrolle über die Verteilung von Lebensmitteln und Treibstoff behalte, werde sie in der Lage sein, ihre Kassen zu füllen und neue Kämpfer zu rekrutieren.

Ein solches Vorgehen sei auch die einzige Chance für ein Abkommen zur Freilassung der Geiseln, sagte der Zeitung zufolge ein Mitglied des parlamentarischen Ausschusses für Aussen- und Sicherheitspolitik während der nichtöffentlichen Sitzung mit Netanjahu. Dadurch würde der Hamas-Anführer im Gazastreifen, Jihia al-Sinwar, unter zusätzlichen Druck geraten, an den Verhandlungstisch zu kommen und Zugeständnisse zu machen, hiess es. (sda/dpa)
3:18
Beschuss zwischen Israel und Hisbollah geht weiter
Der gegenseitige Beschuss zwischen der israelischen Armee und der Hisbollah-Miliz im Libanon geht nach libanesischen Angaben weiter. Israelische Kampfflugzeuge hätten knapp zwei Dutzend Angriffe im Süden Libanons geflogen, verlautete am späten Abend aus libanesischen Sicherheitskreisen. Die israelische Artillerie sei zudem dabei, die zentralen und westlichen Gebiete im Süden des Libanons unter Beschuss zu nehmen, hiess es. Eine Bestätigung seitens der israelischen Armee lag zunächst nicht vor.

Die proiranische Schiiten-Miliz griff derweil nach eigenen Angaben erneut den Norden Israels an. Berichte über mögliche Opfer oder Schäden gab es zunächst nicht. Auch diese Angaben liessen sich zunächst nicht unabhängig überprüfen. Beide Konfliktparteien hatten sich bereits in der vorherigen Nacht und den Stunden danach einen heftigen Beschuss geliefert. (sda/dpa)
3:11
Armee: Hamas-Kommandozentrale in Schulgebäude angegriffen
Die israelische Armee hat nach eigenen Angaben im umkämpften Gazastreifen erneut eine Kommandozentrale der islamistischen Hamas aus der Luft angegriffen. Sie habe sich im Zentrum des abgeriegelten Küstenstreifens in einem Gebäude befunden, in dem früher eine Schule gewesen sei, hiess es. Die Zentrale habe der Hamas zur Planung und Ausführung von Terroranschlägen gegen israelische Soldaten und den Staat Israel gedient. Die Armee habe vor dem Angriff zahlreiche Massnahmen ergriffen, um die Gefahr für Zivilisten zu mindern. Die Angaben liessen sich zunächst nicht unabhängig prüfen. (sda/dpa)
21:28
Zwölf Personen in Iran wegen angeblicher Israel-Spionage festgenommen
Die Revolutionsgarden (IRGC) haben zwölf Personen wegen angeblicher Spionage für den israelischen Auslandsgeheimdienst Mossad festgenommen. In sechs Provinzen des Landes hätten sie versucht, geheime Informationen zu sammeln und diese an den Mossad weiterzuleiten, erklärten die IRGC. Details zur Identität der angeblichen Agenten wurden nicht mitgeteilt. Auch welche geheimen Informationen sie angeblich sammeln und weiterleiten wollten, blieb offen.

Den Festgenommenen könnte bei einer Verurteilung die Todesstrafe drohen. Im März war in einem ähnlichen Fall ein angeblicher Mossad-Agent hingerichtet worden. Ihm war vorgeworfen worden, einen Angriff auf eine Einrichtung des Verteidigungsministeriums geplant zu haben. (sda/dpa)
19:00
Israels Generalstabschef: Weitere Schritte gegen Hisbollah
Israel plant nach Worten von Generalstabschef Herzi Halevi in den kommenden Tagen weitere Schritte gegen die libanesische Schiitenmiliz Hisbollah. Die Tötung des Hisbollah-Kommandeurs Ibrahim Akil und weiterer ranghoher Kommandeure bei einem israelischen Luftangriff am Freitag nahe Beirut habe die Organisation «erschüttert», sagte Halevi bei einer Ansprache. Israels Botschaft an die Hisbollah sowie andere in der Region laute: «Wir können all jene erreichen, die Israels Bürger bedrohen.»

Israel werde es den Einwohnern im Norden des Landes ermöglichen, in ihre Wohnorte zurückzukehren, sagte Halevi. «Und wenn die Hisbollah dies nicht verstanden hat, dann wird sie einen weiteren Schlag und einen weiteren Schlag abbekommen - bis die Organisation es versteht.» Israel verfüge über weitere Fähigkeiten, die es bislang nicht eingesetzt habe. Das Land sei weiter in höchster Einsatzbereitschaft im Angriff und in der Verteidigung, sagte er. (sda/dpa)
epa11320985 Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Herzi Halevi attends a wreath-laying ceremony marking Israel&#039;s national Holocaust Remembrance Day in the Hall of Remembr ...
Bild: keystone
18:30
Netanjahu: Hälfte der Geiseln im Gazastreifen noch am Leben
Etwa die Hälfte der rund 100 Geiseln, die seit vergangenem Jahr im Gazastreifen festgehalten werden, sind nach Informationen des israelischen Ministerpräsidenten Benjamin Netanjahu noch am Leben. Netanjahu sagte dies Medienberichten zufolge bei einem Treffen des parlamentarischen Ausschusses für Aussen- und Sicherheitspolitik in Jerusalem. Eine offizielle Bestätigung gab es dafür nicht, es handelte sich den Angaben zufolge um eine nichtöffentliche Sitzung.

Terroristen der Hamas und anderer extremistischer Gruppen hatten am 7. Oktober 2023 mehr als 1200 Menschen in Israel getötet und etwa 250 weitere als Geiseln in den Gazastreifen verschleppt. Dies war der Auslöser für den Gaza-Krieg.

Im Laufe einer Waffenruhe Ende November hatte die Hamas 105 Geiseln freigelassen. Im Gegenzug entliess Israel 240 palästinensische Häftlinge aus Gefängnissen. Indirekte Verhandlungen über eine Gaza-Waffenruhe und Freilassung weiterer Geiseln verliefen bisher erfolglos. Einzelne Geiseln wurden seither vom israelischen Militär befreit, mehrere wurden tot geborgen.

Experten und Beobachter gingen schon seit längerem davon aus, dass viele der noch im Gazastreifen verbliebenen Geiseln nicht mehr am Leben sind. (sda/dpa)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a press conference at the Government Press office in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (Abir Sultan/Pool via AP)
Bild: keystone
16:43
Hisbollah wirft Israel versuchten Massenmord im Libanon vor
Israel wollte nach Darstellung der Hisbollah-Miliz durch die massenhafte Explosion von Kommunikationsgeräten im Libanon Tausende Menschen töten. Das Land habe durch die koordinierten Attacken «5000 Menschen töten» wollen, sagte der stellvertretende Hisbollah-Chef Naim Kassim. Zudem habe es Zivilisten angegriffen, auch Kinder.

Bei den offenbar koordinierten Attacken am Dienstag und Mittwoch wurden mindestens 39 Menschen getötet und mehr als 3000 verletzt. Aus Sicherheitskreisen hiess es, der israelische Geheimdienst habe wohl 5000 der sogenannten Pager mit Sprengstoff versehen und am Dienstag gleichzeitig zur Explosion gebracht.

Israel äusserte sich zunächst nicht zu der Attacke. Israels Präsident Izchak Herzog bestritt in einem Interview mit dem britischen Fernsehsender Sky News zuletzt eine Verantwortung seines Landes. Er weise «jegliche Verbindung zu solch einer Operation ganz von der Hand», sagte Herzog. Sein Sprecher präzisierte anschliessend auf Nachfrage, Israel habe für die Angriffe «keine Verantwortung übernommen».

Kassim sprach bei der Beerdigung des Militärkommandeurs Ibrahim Akil, der bei einem israelischen Luftangriff nahe Beirut getötet wurde. Mindestens 44 weitere Menschen kamen dabei ums Leben, darunter auch drei Kinder und weitere Zivilisten. Die Hisbollah werde Akils Kampf fortsetzen, sagte Kassim. Akil sei Kommandeur der Elitetruppe Radwan und Assistent von Hisbollah-Chef Hassan Nasrallah gewesen. An der Beerdigung nahmen Hunderte Menschen teil, die meisten in Schwarz gekleidet. (sda/dpa)
15:07
Israels Premier: Die Hisbollah wird die Botschaft verstehen
Israels Ministerpräsident Benjamin Netanjahu gibt sich im Kampf mit der libanesischen Hisbollah-Miliz entschlossen. «In den vergangenen Tagen haben wir die Hisbollah mit einer Reihe von Schlägen getroffen, mit denen sie nicht gerechnet hat», sagte der Regierungschef in einer Video-Stellungnahme. «Wenn die Hisbollah die Botschaft nicht verstanden hat, verspreche ich Ihnen, dass sie die Botschaft verstehen wird», sagte er laut der «Times of Israel». Israel will die Hisbollah wieder aus dem Grenzgebiet verdrängen, um die Rückkehr Zehntausender aus Nordisrael geflüchteter Bewohner zu ermöglichen.

Seit Beginn des Gaza-Krieges gegen die mit ihr verbündete Hamas vor fast einem Jahr sei kein Tag vergangen, an dem die Hisbollah Israels Städte im Norden nicht angegriffen habe, sagte Netanjahu. 60'000 Israelis seien «zu Flüchtlingen in ihrem eigenen Land» geworden. «Kein Land kann akzeptieren, dass seine Städte mutwillig mit Raketen beschossen werden. Auch wir können das nicht hinnehmen», fügte er hinzu. (sda/dpa)
13:36
Israelischer Minister: Hisbollah spürt unsere Fähigkeiten
Die Hisbollah-Miliz im Libanon gerät nach Einschätzung des israelischen Verteidigungsministers Joav Galant durch die militärische Macht seines Landes zunehmend unter Druck. Die Hisbollah habe begonnen, die Wirkung der militärischen Fähigkeiten der israelischen Streitkräfte zu spüren. «Und sie spürt, dass sie verfolgt wird», sagte Galant nach Angaben seines Büros.

«Die Aktivitäten werden fortgesetzt, bis wir einen Punkt erreichen, an dem wir die sichere Rückkehr der Bewohner der nördlichen Gemeinden Israels in ihre Häuser gewährleisten können – das ist unser Ziel, das ist unsere Mission, und wir werden die notwendigen Mittel einsetzen, um es zu erreichen», sagte der israelische Verteidigungsminister weiter. (sda/dpa)
13:14
Libanon: Tote bei israelischen Luftangriffen gemeldet
Bei erneuten israelischen Luftangriffen sind nach libanesischen Behördenangaben zwei Menschen getötet worden. Wie das Gesundheitsministerium im Libanon mitteilte, wurden bei Angriffen in zwei Dörfern im Süden des Landes ausserdem drei Menschen verletzt. Von der israelischen Armee gab es dazu zunächst keine Angaben. Unterdessen gab die Hisbollah-Miliz an, den Norden Israels mit Drohnen angegriffen zu haben. Beide Seiten liefern sich seit Stunden gegenseitig heftigen Beschuss. (sda/dpa)
12:05
Präsident: Israel will keinen Krieg, aber Bürger schützen
Israel ist nach den Worten von Präsident Izchak Herzog nicht an einem Krieg gegen den Libanon interessiert, aber muss seine Staatsbürger schützen. «Wir wollen nicht in einen Krieg mit dem Libanon geraten, aber der Libanon ist von einer Terrororganisation entführt worden, die im Libanon eine politische Partei namens Hisbollah ist», sagte Herzog dem britischen TV-Sender Sky News. «Sie wurde bis an die Zähne vom iranischen Reich des Bösen bewaffnet.»

Herzog verteidigte israelische Angriffe auf Ziele im Libanon. Die Hisbollah-Führer, die am Freitag getötet wurden, hätten vorgehabt, «den gleichen schrecklichen, grausamen Angriff zu starten, den die Hamas am 7. Oktober (2023) verübte, als sie Israelis verbrannte, abschlachtete, ihre Frauen vergewaltigte, alte Menschen und kleine Babys entführte und als Geiseln nahm», sagte Herzog. «Wir kämpfen also einen Krieg für die ganze freie Welt. Wir wollen nicht in den Krieg ziehen. Wir wollen unsere Bürger zurück in ihre Häuser an der Grenze zum Libanon bringen.» (sda/dpa)
11:39
UN: «Unmittelbar bevorstehende Katastrophe» im Nahen Osten
Die Sonderkoordinatorin der Vereinten Nationen für den Libanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, sieht den Nahen Osten vor einer katastrophalen Entwicklung. Die Region stehe «an der Schwelle zu einer unmittelbar bevorstehenden Katastrophe», teilte Hennis-Plasschaert mit. «Es kann nicht häufig genug betont werden: Es gibt keine militärische Lösung, die irgendeine der beiden Seiten sicherer machen wird.»

Die UN-Koordinatorin bezog sich auf den Beschuss zwischen Israels Armee und der Hisbollah-Miliz im Libanon, der sich in der Nacht mit voller Wucht fortsetzte. Beide Seiten lieferten sich dabei den mitunter schwersten Beschuss seit Beginn ihrer erneuten Konfrontationen vor bald einem Jahr.

Die UN-Beobachtermission UNIFIL überwacht seit 1978 das Grenzgebiet zwischen Israel und dem Libanon. Vergangenen Monat wurden drei Soldaten der UN-Mission leicht verletzt, als sich nahe einem ihrer Fahrzeuge im Südlibanon eine Explosion ereignete. Die Mission umfasst etwa 10'000 Soldaten und 800 Zivilisten. Seit Beginn der Mission vor bald 50 Jahren kamen mehr als 300 Einsatzkräfte der Friedenstruppen ums Leben. (sda/dpa)
11:37
Spitäler im Norden Israels verlegen Patienten in Schutzräume
Angesichts der stärkeren Raketenangriffe aus dem Libanon sind nach Medienberichten Spitäler im Norden Israels angewiesen worden, ihre Patienten in Schutzräume zu verlegen. Das grösste regionale Spital, die Rambam-Klinik in Haifa, teilte mit, mittags solle damit begonnen werden, die Patienten in seine unterirdische Notfalleinrichtung zu verlegen. Damit folge man Anweisungen der Armee.

Der Webseite zufolge können in Rambams «Bunker-Spital» bis zu 1400 Patienten versorgt werden – Soldaten und Zivilisten. Das Notfallspital, das bereits 2014 eingerichtet worden war, liegt mehr als 16 Meter unter der Erdoberfläche. Für gewöhnlich wird es als Parkhaus genutzt. Es ist auch gegen Angriffe mit biologischen oder chemischen Waffen geschützt. (sda/dpa)
epaselect epa11618665 Medical teams transport patients to Rambam Hospital&#039;s underground emergency facility, in Haifa, northern Israel, 22 September 2024. Amid increased Hezbollah rocket fire from ...
Bild: keystone

(red)

Mehr zur Lage in Nahost:
