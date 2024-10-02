bedeckt13°
DE | FR
burger
International
Liveticker

Israel verweigert UNO-Generalsekretär die Einreise

Video: watson/din
Liveticker

Israel verweigert UNO-Generalsekretär die Einreise +++ Diplomaten fliehen auf Luxusjachten

Der Konflikt zwischen Libanon und Israel erreichte jüngst eine neue Eskalationsstufe. Israel greift auch Ziele in Beirut an und hat dabei Hisbollah-Chef Hassan Nasrallah getötet. Die wichtigsten Geschehnisse in der Übersicht.
02.10.2024, 12:54
Mehr «International»
Inhaltsverzeichnis
Das Wichtigste in KürzeDie neusten Entwicklungen im Liveticker

Das Wichtigste in Kürze

  • Die Islamischen Revolutionsgarden haben am Dienstagabend von Iran aus Israel mit circa 180 Raketen angegriffen.
  • Israel hat in der Nacht auf Dienstag eine Bodenoffensive im Libanon begonnen und damit eine zweite Front, nach jener in Gaza, eröffnet.
  • Dem Einmarsch gingen wochenlange gegenseitige Angriffe mit Raketen und aus der Luft voraus.
  • Auf libanesischer Seite starben dabei Hunderte Menschen. In Nordisrael mussten 60'000 Menschen ihre Häuser verlassen.
  • Der Einmarsch richtet sich gegen die radikalislamische Hisbollah. Israel will laut eigenen Aussagen Infrastruktur zerstören, die unmittelbar eine Gefahr darstellt.

Die neusten Entwicklungen im Liveticker

Schicke uns deinen Input
avatar
12:53
Israel verweigert UN-Generalsekretär die Einreise
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Antón ...
Bild: keystone
António Guterres darf nicht nach Israel einreisen: Israels Aussenminister Katz begründet das damit, dass Guterres den iranischen Angriff auf Israel «nicht unmissverständlich» verurteilt habe. (lak)
12:44
Spanien will 350 Bürger aus dem Libanon ausfliegen
Spanien will 350 Bürger aus dem Libanon ausfliegen. Dazu werde man am Donnerstag zwei Flugzeuge der Luftwaffe in das Land schicken, kündigte Verteidigungsministerin Margarita Robles im Interview des TV-Senders RTVE an.

Diese 350 im Libanon lebenden Spanier und Spanierinnen hätten den Wunsch geäussert, angesichts der angespannten Lage in die Heimat geholt zu werden. Die israelische Armee greift derzeit Ziele im Libanon an, darunter erneut südlich der Hauptstadt Beirut.

Es bestehe zudem die Möglichkeit, dass man am Freitag eine dritte Maschine entsendet, um auch Bürger anderer Länder auszufliegen, die Spanien darum gebeten hätten, erklärte die Ministerin. Die spanische Regierung empfehle, den Libanon zu verlassen. Die rund 670 im Libanon stationierten spanischen Militärs würden aber vorerst im Land bleiben. (sda/dpa)
12:28
Britischer Verteidigungsminister wegen Eskalation in Nahost auf Zypern
Nach der jüngsten Eskalation im Nahostkonflikt ist Grossbritanniens Verteidigungsminister John Healey nach Zypern gereist. Die britische Regierung hat dort bereits Hunderte Soldaten stationiert, die bei einer möglichen Evakuierung britischer Staatsbürger aus dem Libanon helfen könnten.

Healey habe mit seinem zypriotischen Kollegen Vasilis Palmas über die Krise beraten, meldete die britische Nachrichtenagentur PA. Die Briten organisierten auch einen Charterflug, der Staatsbürger heute aus dem Libanon bringen soll. (sda/dpa)
11:03
Diplomaten fliehen auf Jachten aus dem Libanon
Auf der Flucht aus dem Libanon nehmen Bürger des Landes und Angehörige anderer Staaten nach Medienberichten auch den Seeweg auf die Mittelmeerinsel Zypern.

Wie die staatliche Nachrichtenagentur Zyperns CNA und der zyprische Rundfunk RIK berichteten, kamen in den vergangenen Tagen in den Jachthäfen von Agia Napa und Larnaka täglich Luxusboote aus dem Libanon an.

An Bord seien auch Diplomaten und andere Beschäftigte ausländischer Botschaften im Libanon. Sie wollten der Situation in dem Land nach Verschärfung des Konflikts zwischen der Hisbollah-Miliz und Israel entkommen.

Viele Flüge aus der libanesischen Hauptstadt Beirut wurden gestrichen oder sind ausgebucht. Eine Überfahrt von Beirut in das rund 180 Kilometer entfernte Agia Napa soll den Medienberichten zufolge 1000 bis 1500 Euro pro Person kosten. Dort seien bislang rund 30 Boote angekommen. (sda/dpa)
10:59
Zypern aktiviert Plan für mögliche Evakuierungen aus Libanon
Die Republik Zypern hat einen detaillierten Plan in Kraft gesetzt, um mögliche Evakuierungen von Bürgern aus der EU und anderen Staaten im Falle einer weiteren militärischen Eskalation im Libanon zu unterstützen. Dies teilte der zyprische Regierungssprecher Konstantinos Letybiotis auf X mit.

Zypern liegt gut 250 Kilometer vom Norden Israels entfernt. Es ist das EU-Land, das geografisch am nächsten liegt. Schon Ende September hatte es aus Regierungskreisen geheissen, es könnten Fähren eingesetzt werden, falls der Flughafen in der libanesischen Hauptstadt Beirut schliessen müsse.

Die Ausreisewilligen würden dann aus dem Libanon in die Hafenstädte Limassol oder Larnaka gebracht. Auf diesen Routen konnten seit Beginn des Gaza-Kriegs bereits mehrmals Menschen in Sicherheit gebracht werden.

Der Evakuierungsplan mit dem Namen «Hestia» sieht vor, dass Flüchtende vorübergehend in Zelten, Schulen und Hotels untergebracht werden, bis sie in ihre Heimatländer weiterfliegen. (sda/dpa)
10:36
Blinken: Irans Angriff auf Israel «völlig inakzeptabel»
US-Aussenminister Antony Blinken hat den Raketenangriff auf Israel als «völlig inakzeptabel» bezeichnet. Zum zweiten Mal innerhalb von fünf Monaten habe Iran einen direkten Angriff auf Israel unternommen. «Die ganze Welt sollte dies verurteilen», sagte er am Mittwoch (Ortszeit) vor einem Treffen mit seinem indischen Amtskollegen Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Washington.

Israel habe den Angriff mit aktiver Unterstützung der USA und anderer Verbündeter erfolgreich abgewehrt. «Wir haben einmal mehr unseren Einsatz für die Verteidigung Israels unter Beweis gestellt», sagte Blinken weiter. Die US-Regierung werde weiterhin in engem Kontakt mit Israel und anderen Partnern in der Region bleiben. (sda/dpa)
9:39
Hisbollah: Erstmals «Kämpfe» mit Israels Bodentruppen
Erstmals seit dem angekündigten Beginn der israelischen Bodenoffensive im Libanon hat die Schiitenmiliz Hisbollah dort direkte Kämpfe mit israelischen Bodentruppen gemeldet. Diese hätten versucht, in den libanesischen Ort Udaissa direkt an der Grenze zu Israel einzudringen, erklärte die Hisbollah.

Deren Mitglieder hätten im Morgengrauen mit den Kräften der israelischen Infanterie «gekämpft» und sie zum Rückzug gezwungen. Auf israelischer Seite habe es Opfer gegeben. Das israelische Militär äusserte sich zunächst nicht zu den angeblichen Bodenkämpfen. (sda/dpa)
8:21
Iran verlängert Flugverbot nach Angriff auf Israel
In Erwartung eines israelischen Gegenangriffs hat der Iran die Sperrung seines Luftraums verlängert. Zunächst bis Donnerstagfrüh um 5.00 Uhr (Ortszeit) seien zur Gewährleistung der Flugsicherheit alle Verbindungen gestrichen worden, berichtete die Nachrichtenagentur Isna unter Berufung auf einen Sprecher der Luftfahrtbehörde.

Irans Revolutionsgarden hatten nach eigenen Angaben am Dienstagabend 200 Raketen auf Israel abgefeuert. Der Angriff erfolgte als Vergeltung für die Tötung hochrangiger Vertreter von Hamas, Hisbollah und dem iranischen Militär. Drei Luftwaffenstützpunkte und die Zentrale des israelischen Auslandsgeheimdienstes Mossad seien Ziel der Operation gewesen. (sda/dpa)
7:40
Irans Aussenminister telefoniert mit europäischen Kollegen
Irans Aussenminister Abbas Araghchi hat unmittelbar nach dem Raketenangriff seines Landes auf Israel mit europäischen Kollegen telefoniert. Gespräche führte er unter anderem mit der deutschen Bundesaussenministerin Annalena Baerbock und Kollegen in Grossbritannien, Frankreich sowie weiteren Ländern, wie die iranische Nachrichtenagentur Irna berichtete.

Die Raketenoperation sei nun abgeschlossen, sagte Araghchi laut Irna. «Aber sollte das zionistische Regime (Israel) Vergeltungsmassnahmen ergreifen, wird unsere Antwort noch härter ausfallen», erklärte der Minister. Die Islamische Republik Iran strebe keine Eskalation an, fürchte aber auch keinen Krieg, fügte er hinzu.

Irans Revolutionsgarden hatten nach eigenen Angaben am Dienstagabend 200 Raketen auf Israel abgefeuert. Der Angriff sei Vergeltung für die Tötung von Hamas-Auslandschef Ismail Hanija, Hisbollah-Generalsekretär Hassan Nasrallah sowie eines iranischen Generals, hiess es. Drei Luftwaffenstützpunkte und die Zentrale des israelischen Auslandsgeheimdienstes Mossad seien Ziel der Operation gewesen. (sda/dpa)
7:40
US-Verteidigungsminister: Iranischer Angriff verabscheuungswürdig
US-Verteidigungsminister Lloyd Austin hat den iranischen Raketenangriff auf Israel als «verabscheuungswürdigen Akt der Aggression» bezeichnet. Mit seinem israelischen Kollegen Joav Galant habe er in einem Telefonat vereinbart, in engem Kontakt zu bleiben, schrieb Austin auf der Plattform X. «Der Minister und ich haben uns gegenseitig unsere Anerkennung für die koordinierte Verteidigung Israels gegen die fast 200 von Iran abgeschossenen ballistischen Raketen ausgesprochen.» Ausserdem habe er den Familien, die von den schrecklichen und tödlichen Terroranschlägen in Israel betroffen seien, sein tiefes Beileid ausgesprochen.

Austin teilte weiter mit, die US-Streitkräfte im Nahen Osten hätten am Dienstag mehrere vom Iran auf Israel gerichtete Raketen abgefangen. «Wir fordern den Iran auf, alle weiteren Angriffe einzustellen, auch von seinen Stellvertreter-Terroristengruppen.» Die USA würden niemals zögern, ihre Streitkräfte und Interessen im Nahen Osten zu schützen und die Verteidigung Israels und ihrer Partner in der Region zu unterstützen.

«Unsere Streitkräfte bleiben in Bereitschaft, um die US-Truppen und Partner im Nahen Osten zu schützen», fügte Austin hinzu. Sein Ministerium verfüge weiterhin über erhebliche Kapazitäten, um die US-Bevölkerung zu verteidigen, Israels Selbstverteidigung weiter zu unterstützen und eine weitere Eskalation zu verhindern. (sda/dpa)
2:34
Kursverluste und steigende Ölpreise nach iranischem Angriff
Der iranische Raketenangriff auf Israel hat an der New Yorker Börse zu Kursverlusten und steigenden Ölpreisen geführt. In New York gaben der Dow Jones und der Technologie-Index Nasdaq am Dienstag um rund anderthalb Prozent nach.

Der Preis für die Rohölsorte Brent North Sea stieg um 2,6 Prozent auf 73,56 Dollar (65,90 Euro) pro Barrel. Der Preis für Gold, das als besonders sichere Geldanlage gilt, verteuerte sich um rund ein Prozent auf ein neues Rekordhoch von über 2600 Dollar (2300 Euro) pro Unze.

Die Märkte «werfen ein wachsames Auge auf die eskalierenden Spannungen im Nahen Osten», erklärte Joe Mazzola, Analyst beim Finanzdienstleister Charles Schwab. (sda/afp)
2:33
Iran droht Israel bei Vergeltung mit weiteren Angriffen
Der Iran hat Israel im Falle einer Vergeltungsmassnahme nach seinem Raketenangriff gedroht. «In diesem Fall wird unsere Antwort stärker und kräftiger ausfallen», schrieb der iranische Aussenminister Abbas Araghchi auf der Plattform X. «Unsere Aktion ist abgeschlossen, es sei denn, das israelische Regime beschliesst, zu weiteren Vergeltungsmassnahmen aufzurufen.»

Sein Land habe mit dem Angriff vom Dienstagabend Selbstverteidigung gemäss der UN-Charta ausgeübt und ausschliesslich Militär- und Sicherheitseinrichtungen angegriffen, «die für den Völkermord in Gaza und im Libanon verantwortlich sind». Der Iran habe dies getan, «nachdem wir fast zwei Monate lang enorme Zurückhaltung geübt haben, um Raum für eine Waffenruhe in Gaza zu schaffen». Die Unterstützer Israels hätten jetzt eine grössere Verantwortung, «die Kriegstreiber in Tel Aviv zu zügeln, anstatt sich an deren Wahnsinn zu beteiligen».

Israel hatte nach den iranischen Angriffen bereits Vergeltung angekündigt. (sda/dpa)
2:31
Grossbritannien: Britisches Militär in Nahost beteiligt
Das britische Militär hat sich nach Angaben von Verteidigungsminister John Healey am Abend an Versuchen beteiligt, eine weitere Eskalation im Nahen Osten zu verhindern. Das teilte Healey in der Nacht in einem Post des Verteidigungsministeriums auf der Plattform X mit.

«Ich verurteile den Angriff des Irans auf Israel aufs Schärfste», teilte Healey mit und dankte den Beteiligten des britischen Militärs für ihren Mut und ihre Professionalität. «Das Vereinigte Königreich steht voll und ganz hinter Israels Recht, sein Land und seine Bevölkerung gegen Bedrohungen zu verteidigen», betonte der Verteidigungsminister weiter. Einzelheiten zu der genauen Art der britischen Beteiligung nannte er nicht.

Der Iran hatte Israel am Abend mit rund 180 Raketen angegriffen. Die meisten seien von Israel und einer von den USA geführten Verteidigungskoalition abgefangen worden, hiess es vom israelischen Militär. (sda/dpa)
2:30
Israel greift im Kampf gegen Hisbollah erneut Stellungen in Beirut an
Nach dem iranischen Raketenangriff hat Israel im Kampf gegen die Hisbollah-Miliz erneut die libanesische Hauptstadt Beirut angegriffen. Die Armee attackiere «terroristische Ziele in Beirut», teilte die Armee am frühen Mittwochmorgen mit. Details nannte das Militär zunächst nicht. Zuvor hatte Israel kraftvolle Angriffe im Nahen Osten angekündigt. (sda/dpa)
2:28
Israel kündigt kraftvolle Angriffe im Nahen Osten an
Nach dem iranischen Raketenangriff auf Israel hat Israel seinerseits weitere Angriffe im Nahen Osten angekündigt. «Die Luftwaffe ist nach wie vor voll einsatzfähig und wird heute Abend im Nahen Osten weiterhin mit voller Kraft zuschlagen, so wie sie es im vergangenen Jahr getan hat», sagte Armeesprecher Daniel Hagari in der Nacht zum Mittwoch. Die iranischen Raketenangriffe hätten keine Auswirkungen auf die Einsatzfähigkeit der Luftwaffe.

Die israelischen und US-Verteidigungssysteme hätten effektiv funktioniert, sagte er weiter. Es habe eine enge Zusammenarbeit beim Aufspüren und Abfangen geben. Am Dienstag seien zwei hochrangige Kommandeure der Hisbollah ausgeschaltet worden. «Diese beiden Treffer sind ein schwerer Schlag für die Moral der Organisation.» Israel werde die Hisbollah-Kommandeure und jeden, der die Bürger des Staates Israel bedrohe, weiter verfolgen.

Hagari betonte, der Iran habe «eine schwerwiegende Tat» begangen, die den Nahen Osten in Richtung Eskalation treibe. «Wir werden zu dem Zeitpunkt und an dem Ort handeln, den wir bestimmen, und zwar in Übereinstimmung mit den Anweisungen der politischen Ebene. Diese Ereignisse werden Konsequenzen nach sich ziehen.»

Der Iran hatte Israel mit zahlreichen Raketen angegriffen. Die meisten seien von Israel und einer von den USA geführten Verteidigungskoalition abgefangen worden, hiess es vom israelischen Militär. Ein Todesopfer gab es im Westjordanland und zwei Verletzte in Tel Aviv. Der israelische Regierungschef Benjamin Netanjahu kündigte Vergeltung an. (sda/dpa)
1:06
EU verurteilt Irans Angriff auf Israel
Die Europäische Union verurteilt den Angriff Irans auf Israel. «Der gefährliche Kreislauf von Angriffen und Vergeltungsmassnahmen droht, ausser Kontrolle zu geraten», schrieb der EU-Aussenbeauftragte Josep Borrell auf der Plattform X. Ein sofortiger Waffenstillstand in der gesamten Region sei erforderlich. Ähnlich äusserte sich EU-Ratspräsident Charles Michel. «Die EU ist bereit, die Bemühungen um eine Deeskalation und den Schutz der Zivilbevölkerung zu unterstützen», teilte der Belgier auf X mit. (sda/dpa)
epa11599936 European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell speaks during a press conference with the Lebanese caretaker foreign minister following their meet ...
Bild: keystone
23:07
Israels Armeechef kündigt nach Irans Angriff Reaktion an
Israel Armeechef Herzi Halevi hat eine Reaktion auf den iranischen Raketenangriff angekündigt. «Wir werden entscheiden, wann wir den Preis fordern und unsere präzisen und überraschenden Angriffsfähigkeiten demonstrieren werden», sagte der israelische Generalstabschef. Dies geschehe auf Anweisung der Regierung. Wie genau ein Vergeltungsschlag aussehen könnte, teilte er nicht mit.

Halevi zufolge hat Israel seine Fähigkeit gezeigt, den Erfolg seines Feindes zu verhindern. Grund sei das vorbildliche Verhalten der Zivilbevölkerung sowie seine starke Luftabwehr. Landesweit hatten Millionen Menschen gemäss den offiziellen Anweisungen Zuflucht in Bunkern und Schutzräumen gesucht.

«Die Mehrheit der ankommenden Raketen wurde von Israel und einer von den Vereinigten Staaten angeführten Verteidigungskoalition abgefangen», teilte Israels Armeesprecher Daniel Hagari mit. «Es gab einige wenige Einschläge im Zentrum Israels, weitere im Süden Israels.» Der Angriff der Revolutionsgarden sei eine schwere und gefährliche Eskalation. «Unsere Verteidigungs- und Angriffsfähigkeiten sind auf höchstem Niveau.» (sda/dpa)
23:04
Netanjahu: Iran wird für seinen Fehler bezahlen
Israel Regierungschef Benjamin Netanjahu hat nach dem Raketenangriff auf sein Land Vergeltung angekündigt. «Iran hat heute Abend einen grossen Fehler gemacht – und wird dafür bezahlen», sagte Netanjahu dem israelischen Sicherheitskabinett nach Angaben seines Büros. Der Angriff des Mullah-Regimes sei gescheitert. (sda/dpa)
22:52
Israelischer Parlamentspräsident droht Khamenei
Der israelische Parlamentspräsident Amir Ohana richtete auf der Plattform X drastische Worte auf Persisch direkt an den iranischen Revolutionsführer Ali Khamenei: «Sag hallo zum Ende.»



(rbu)
22:33
Pentagon warnt Iran vor weiteren Angriffen auf Israel
Das Pentagon hat die Islamische Republik Iran vor weiteren Angriffen gegen Israel gewarnt. Sollte sich das Mullah-Regime für einen weiteren Angriff entscheiden, werde man aber darauf vorbereitet sein und entsprechend reagieren, sagte Pentagon-Sprecher Pat Ryder. «Wir hoffen natürlich, dass sie das nicht tun, aber wir müssen natürlich auf diese Möglichkeit vorbereitet sein.» Iran sei «zweifellos weiterhin in der Lage» dazu. Zu der Art und Weise möglicher Konsequenzen auf den aktuellen Angriff wollte sich Ryder auf mehrfache Nachfrage nicht äussern. Ob andere Länder ausser Israel und den USA an der Abwehr beteiligt gewesen seien, beantworte Ryder ebenfalls nicht.

«Ersten Berichten zufolge war Israel in der Lage, die meisten der ankommenden Raketen abzufangen, und es gab nur minimale Schäden am Boden», sagte Ryder weiter. Er verwies für detaillierte Informationen an Israel. «Aber die erste Einschätzung ist, dass Israel in der Lage war, sich erfolgreich zu verteidigen, natürlich mit der Unterstützung der USA.» In der Region stationierte US-Zerstörer hätten Abfangraketen abgefeuert. Das Regime in Iran habe das Ziel gehabt, Zerstörung zu verursachen.

Vom Ausmass her sei der Angriff mit Blick auf die ballistischen Raketen «wahrscheinlich doppelt so gross» gewesen wie der Angriff im April, sagte Ryder weiter. Im April hatten Irans Revolutionsgarden (IRGC) zum ersten Mal in der Geschichte des Landes einen direkten Angriff auf Israel ausgeführt mit mehr als 300 Drohnen, Raketen und Marschflugkörpern. Der Angriff wurde erfolgreich abgewehrt. (sda/dpa)
22:29
Irans Religionsführer droht Israel
Irans Religionsführer Ajatollah Ali Chamenei hat Israel nach der Raketenattacke gedroht. «Die Schläge der Widerstandsfront auf den erschöpften und dem Untergang geweihten Körper des zionistischen Regimes (Israel) werden, mit göttlicher Hilfe und Kraft, noch heftiger werden», schrieb das Staatsoberhaupt (85) auf der Plattform X. Chamenei hat in allen strategischen Belangen das letzte Wort im Iran.

Zur sogenannten Widerstandsachse gehören Milizen im Nahen Osten, unter ihnen etwa die schiitische Hisbollah im Libanon oder die Huthi-Rebellen im Jemen. Auch die islamistische Hamas wird von Teheran unterstützt, um den gemeinsamen Erzfeind Israel zu bekämpfen. (sda/dpa)
22:28
UN-Sicherheitsrat mit Dringlichkeitssitzung zu Nahost am Mittwoch
Angesichts der eskalierenden Lage in Nahost soll der UN-Sicherheitsrat am Mittwoch um 16.00 Uhr MESZ zu einer Dringlichkeitssitzung zusammenkommen. Das teilte die Schweizer Präsidentschaft des mächtigsten UN-Gremiums in New York mit. Der Rat ist in Nahostfragen weitgehend blockiert, es gilt jedoch als nicht ausschlossen, dass sich das 15-köpfige Gremium angesichts der Gefahr eines grossen Krieges auf eine gemeinsame Stellungnahme einigen könnte. (sda/dpa)
22:25
Raketen wurden über Jordanien abgefangen – zwei Verletzte
Jordaniens Streitkräfte sollen erneut bei der Abwehr des iranischen Raketenangriffs auf Israel geholfen haben. Arabische Medien berichteten, Jordanien habe einige Raketen abgefangen, woraufhin Raketenteile im Land niedergegangen seien. Das Innenministerium erklärte, «mehrere Fragmente von Objekten» seien unter anderem in Amman, in den Orten Balka, Sarka und Madaba in Umgebung der Hauptstadt sowie in Karak weiter südlich niedergegangen. Zwei Menschen seien leicht verletzt worden.



In sozialen Netzwerken verbreiteten sich Videos von brennenden Raketenteilen auf der Strasse. Die Behörde für öffentliche Sicherheit rief die Bürger dazu auf, sich den «Resten herunterfallender Objekte» nicht zu nähern und diese den Behörden zu melden. Bei Bränden oder Opfern durch die vom Himmel fallenden Teile solle man den Notruf wählen. (sda/dpa)
22:23
Britischer Premierminister verurteilt Angriff auf Israel
Grossbritanniens Premierminister Keir Starmer verurteilt den Raketenangriff der Revolutionsgarden auf Israel. Starmer habe heute Nachmittag (Ortszeit) mit dem israelischen Ministerpräsidenten Benjamin Netanjahu über die eskalierende Situation im Nahen Osten gesprochen, teilte ein Regierungssprecher in London mit.

«Der Premierminister hat Irans Angriff auf Israel, der während der Unterhaltung der beiden Regierungschefs begann, heute aufs Schärfste verurteilt und das feste Bekenntnis Grossbritanniens zu Israels Sicherheit und dem Schutz von Zivilisten zum Ausdruck gebracht», hiess es in dem Statement.

Nach Angaben der Downing Street betonte Starmer, dass es einen Waffenstillstand im Libanon brauche, um Raum für eine politische Lösung zu schaffen. Zudem habe er die Lage im Gazastreifen angesprochen. Starmer habe auch mit dem jordanischen König Abdullah II. über die Notwendigkeit einer Waffenruhe im Libanon und in Gaza gesprochen. (sda/dpa)
21:49
Videos zeigen die Angriffe
21:30
Jordanien öffnet Luftraum wieder
Nach dem iranischen Raketenangriff auf Israel hat Jordanien seinen Luftraum wieder geöffnet. Das Land hatte ihn während des Angriffs vorübergehend geschlossen. Das Land liegt wie der Irak zwischen Israel und Iran.

(rbu/sda/dpa)

(red)

Mehr zur Lage in Nahost:
DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
(Du wirst umgeleitet, um die Zahlung abzuschliessen.)
5 CHF
15 CHF
25 CHF
Anderer
Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
Themen
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:
Hast du technische Probleme?
Wir sind nur eine E-Mail entfernt. Schreib uns dein Problem einfach auf support@watson.ch und wir melden uns schnellstmöglich bei dir.
352 Kommentare
Zum Login
user avatar
Dein Kommentar
YouTube Link
0 / 600
Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
Die beliebtesten Kommentare
avatar
schille
24.09.2024 11:18registriert Februar 2014
Cool, China spricht sich für eine Zweistaatenlösung aus! Gilt das dann auch für Taiwan und Tibet? Oder misst China hier mit zweierlei Mass?
20333
Melden
Zum Kommentar
avatar
Old and fragile
24.09.2024 21:34registriert Juli 2024
China unterdrückt die Uiguren und sorgt sich um die arabischen Brüder.
15927
Melden
Zum Kommentar
avatar
raab23@gmail.com
24.09.2024 19:07registriert Mai 2022
Ja ja Erdogan der pseudo-schutzheilige aller Muslime... Wie im Osmanischen Reich!
9424
Melden
Zum Kommentar
352
Meistgelesen
1
Israel und Iran drohen weiter +++ Diplomaten fliehen auf Luxusjachten
2
Hier sind 11 populäre Irrtümer – welche davon hast du selber schon mal erzählt?
3
Dreht Donald Trump durch – oder ist alles nur Show?
4
Die Spur zu Tadej Pogacars 50 Millionen Franken Vermögen führt in die Schweiz
5
Sie ermordeten ihre Eltern und hoffen auf einen Freispruch: Der Fall der Menendez-Brüder
Meistkommentiert
1
Die Autopreise explodieren
2
Wie rechtsextrem ist J.D. Vance?
3
23-Jähriger verletzt in Zürich drei Kinder mit Stichwaffe – ein Kind (5) schwer verletzt
4
Neuer Horrorfilm mit Demi Moore ist für viele zu brutal – Besucher verlassen Kino
5
FPÖ gewinnt in Österreich: Europas Rechte jubelt, der Rest warnt
Meistgeteilt
1
Seine Gegner fürchteten sein Fingerwackeln – nun ist Dikembe Mutombo 58-jährig gestorben
2
Russland erhöht seine Militärausgaben viel stärker als erwartet – das wissen wir
3
Polizei gibt Update: Ein Streckenposten entdeckte Muriel Furrer nach dem Sturz im Wald
4
Der israelische Einmarsch im Libanon – das Wichtigste in 4 Punkten
5
US-Musiklegende Kris Kristofferson mit 88 Jahren gestorben
Russische Truppen dringen ins Zentrum von Wuhledar vor

Russische Truppen sind in die ostukrainische Bergarbeiterstadt Wuhledar vorgedrungen. «Die Kämpfe finden im Stadtgebiet statt. Daher ist es fast nicht mehr möglich, humanitäre Hilfe hinzubringen».

Zur Story