Iran-Regime attackiert Israel mit Raketen +++ Männer schiessen in Tel Aviv auf Zivilisten

Israel hat im Libanon gegen die Hisbollah-Miliz eine Bodenoffensive begonnen. Das teilte die Armee am frühen Dienstagmorgen auf der Plattform X mit. Vor einigen Stunden habe man «mit begrenzten, lokalisierten und gezielten Bodenangriffen auf der Grundlage präziser Geheimdienstinformationen gegen terroristische Ziele und Infrastruktur der Hisbollah im Südlibanon» begonnen. Diese Ziele der mit dem Regime in Iran verbündeten Miliz befänden sich in grenznahen Dörfern und stellten eine unmittelbare Bedrohung für israelische Gemeinden in Nordisrael dar.



Die israelische Luftwaffe und die Artillerie unterstützten die Bodentruppen mit präzisen Angriffen auf militärische Ziele in diesem Gebiet, hiess es weiter. Die Armee tue alles, was notwendig sei, um die Bürger Israels zu verteidigen und die Bürger Nordisraels in ihre Häuser zurückzubringen. Die Operation werde parallel zu den Kämpfen im Gazastreifen gegen die Hamas und in anderen Gebieten fortgesetzt. Für den Einsatz seien die Soldaten in den vergangenen Monaten trainiert worden. Israel will die Rückkehr von 60'000 Israelis ermöglichen, die seit Monaten durch die Hisbollah-Angriffe aus Gebieten entlang der Grenze vertrieben wurden.



Einem Bericht des israelischen Senders Kan zufolge soll eine Offensive vor allem gegen Einrichtungen der Eliteeinheiten der Hisbollah gerichtet sein. Eine Bodenoffensive sei nicht auf die Eroberung von Gebieten, sondern auf die Zerstörung militärischer Ziele ausgerichtet.



Zehntausende Libanesen flohen aus ihren Dörfern und Städten. Viele harren in der Hauptstadt Beirut aus und schlafen angesichts fehlender Unterkünfte teils auch auf Matratzen an der Küstenpromenade der Mittelmeerstadt. Die jüngste Eskalation dürfte bei vielen der rund neun Millionen Einwohner des Landes Erinnerungen an den letzten Krieg zwischen Israel und der Hisbollah vor 18 Jahren wecken.

Libanesische Armee zog Soldaten von Grenze zurück



Vor Beginn der israelischen Bodenoffensive hatte die libanesische Armee laut Militärkreisen Soldaten von der Grenze zurückgezogen. Einige Soldaten seien von der sogenannten Blauen Linie abgezogen worden, erfuhr die Deutsche Presse-Agentur aus libanesischen Armeekreisen. Der Libanon ist hoch verschuldet, auch die regulären Streitkräfte sind deshalb unterfinanziert und insgesamt schwach. Es fehlt ihnen an Ressourcen, die Ausrüstung ist veraltet, selbst die Lebensmittel sind teilweise knapp. Einigen Beobachtern zufolge existiert die Armee derzeit nur dank der Militärhilfen der USA, die seit 2006 mehr als drei Milliarden US-Dollar umfassten.



Auf Israel flogen auch am frühen Dienstagmorgen Raketen. Die Armee teilte auf Telegram mit, in der Gegend von Meron in Nordisrael seien etwa zehn Geschosse abgefangen worden. Einige seien im offenen Gelände abgestürzt. Zudem habe die Luftabwehr vor Kurzem eine Drohne Dutzende Kilometer vor der Küste Zentralisraels abgefangen, hiess es weiter. (rbu/con/sda/dpa)