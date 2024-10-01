Iran-Regime attackiert Israel mit Raketen +++ Männer schiessen in Tel Aviv auf Zivilisten

Palestinians seen Celebrating and attempting to Lift the Fuselage of an Iranian Ballistic Missile that fell in the West Bank. pic.twitter.com/DSb1irZGld— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 1, 2024
I condemn the broadening of the Middle East conflict with escalation after escalation.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 1, 2024
This must stop.
We absolutely need a ceasefire.
בתום הערכת מצב, הוחלט כי ניתן לצאת כעת מהמרחב המוגן בכלל אזורי הארץ.— דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי - Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) October 1, 2024
יש להמשיך ולהישמע להנחיות פיקוד העורף
Dozens, possible Hundreds of Ballistic Missiles are Impacting across Southern and Central Israel. pic.twitter.com/M1w3gEd8Ya— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 1, 2024
RAW FOOTAGE: Watch as Iranian missiles rain over the Old City in Jerusalem, a holy site for Muslims, Christians and Jews.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 1, 2024
This is the target of the Iranian regime: everyone. pic.twitter.com/rIqUZWN3zy
Iran launched more waves. This is near Tabriz. pic.twitter.com/SP61TnNQPa— (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) October 1, 2024
Missile or missile fragment impacts in downtown Tel Aviv pic.twitter.com/q7OPhvRiZl— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 1, 2024
Dozens of Ballistic Missiles seen in the Sky over Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/BOjx6vyLfm— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 1, 2024
Approx. 10 million civilians are the targets of Iranian projectiles. pic.twitter.com/680uDJm3CJ— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 1, 2024
#ProcheOrient | La 🇨🇭 est profondément préoccupée par l’escalade de la violence au #Liban 🇱🇧— EDA - DFAE (@EDA_DFAE) October 1, 2024
Elle appelle toutes les parties à cesser immédiatement les hostilités. Le droit international, y compris humanitaire, doit être respecté.
Elle appelle au dialogue et la désescalade.
#عاجل ‼️ انذار عاجل إلى سكان جنوب لبنان— افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 1, 2024
⭕️يدور في منطقة جنوب لبنان قتالًا عنيفًا حيث يستغل خلاله عناصر حزب الله البيئة المدنية والسكان دروعًا بشرية لشن الهجمات.
⭕️من أجل سلامتكم الشخصية نطالبكم بعدم التحرك بالمركبات من منطقة الشمال إلى منطقة جنوب نهر الليطاني.
⭕️هذا الإنذار… pic.twitter.com/xbpR9ntaf1
#BREAKING Israel army says 'intense fighting' in southern Lebanon pic.twitter.com/Imw6XO2ajz— AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 1, 2024
(red)
