anhaltender Regen12°
DE | FR
burger
International
Liveticker

Israels Bodenoffensive im Libanon: Iran-Regime startet Raketen

Libanon Lebanon soldier soldiers Soldat Soldaten Checkpoint army Armee
Die libanesische Armee hat sich von der Grenze zu Israel zurückgezogen. Im Bild: zwei libanesische Soldaten.Bild: Keystone
Liveticker

Iran-Regime attackiert Israel mit Raketen +++ Männer schiessen in Tel Aviv auf Zivilisten

Der Konflikt zwischen Libanon und Israel erreichte jüngst eine neue Eskalationsstufe. Israel greift auch Ziele in Beirut an und hat dabei Hisbollah-Chef Hassan Nasrallah getötet. Die wichtigsten Geschehnisse in der Übersicht.
01.10.2024, 19:40
Mehr «International»
Inhaltsverzeichnis
Das Wichtigste in KürzeDie neusten Entwicklungen im Liveticker

Das Wichtigste in Kürze

  • Israel hat mit einer Bodenoffensive im Libanon begonnen und damit eine zweite Front, nach jener in Gaza, eröffnet.
  • Dem Einmarsch gingen wochenlange gegenseitige Angriffe mit Raketen und aus der Luft voraus.
  • Auf libanesischer Seite starben dabei Hunderte Menschen. In Nordisrael mussten 60'000 Menschen ihre Häuser verlassen.
  • Der Angriff richtet sich gegen die radikalislamische Hisbollah. Israel will laut eigenen Aussagen Infrastruktur zerstören, die unmittelbar Gefahr darstellt.

Die neusten Entwicklungen im Liveticker

Schicke uns deinen Input
avatar
20:17
Iran stoppt Flugverkehr in Teheran
Nach dem Raketenangriff auf Israel hat der Iran den Luftraum über Teheran gesperrt. Flüge am Hauptstadtflughafen seien zunächst gestrichen worden, berichtete die Nachrichtenagentur Isna am Abend unter Berufung auf den Geschäftsführer des Airports. (sda/dpa)
20:17
Raketentrümmer im Westjordanland

«Palästinenser feiern und versuchen, den Rumpf einer iranischen ballistischen Rakete, die im Westjordanland eingeschlagen ist, aufzustellen.»
19:57
UN-Generalsekretär zu Nahost-Eskalation: «Das muss aufhören»
UN-Generalsekretär António Guterres hat nach dem Raketenangriff des Irans auf Israel an die Konfliktparteien in Nahost appelliert. «Ich verurteile die Ausweitung des Nahostkonflikts, der immer weiter eskaliert. Das muss aufhören. Wir brauchen unbedingt einen Waffenstillstand», teilte Guterres auf der Plattform X mit. (sda/dpa)

19:52
Nach Angriff auf Israel: Menschen dürfen Bunker verlassen
Die israelische Armee hat nach dem Raketenangriff aus dem Iran Entwarnung gegeben. Menschen überall in Israel dürften Schutzräume verlassen, teilte das Militär mit. Ein Sprecher sagte zudem, man habe aktuell auch keine Hinweise auf weitere Bedrohungen aus dem Iran.

Im Zentrum und anderen Orten Israels waren einige Geschosse eingeschlagen. Berichte über Verletzte gab es demnach zunächst nicht. «Dieser Angriff wird Konsequenzen haben», warnte Armeesprecher Daniel Hagari. Dafür gebe es Pläne. Weitere Details nannte er nicht. (sda/dpa)


«Am Ende der Lagebeurteilung wurde entschieden, dass das Verlassen der Schutzbunker nun in allen Teilen des Landes möglich ist.
Sie müssen weiterhin den Anweisungen des Heimatfrontkommandos Folge leisten.»
19:49
Israel droht mit Gegenschlag – der Iran mit «vernichtender Reaktion»
Israel droht dem Iran nach seinem Raketenangriff mit einem Gegenschlag. «Wie wir der internationalen Gemeinschaft bereits zuvor klargemacht haben, muss jeder Feind, der Israel angreift, mit einer harten Reaktion rechnen», teilte der israelische UN-Botschafter Danny Danon auf der Plattform X mit.

Der Iran bezeichnete seinen Raketenangriff auf Israel als angemessene Reaktion auf die Eskalation in Nahost und drohte mit weiteren Attacken. «Irans legale, rationale und legitime Reaktion auf die Terroranschläge des zionistischen Regimes – die Angriffe auf iranische Staatsbürger und Interessen sowie die Verletzung der nationalen Souveränität der Islamischen Republik Iran – wurde ordnungsgemäss durchgeführt», teilte die iranische UN-Vertretung in New York mit. Sollte Israel es wagen, darauf zu reagieren, «wird eine vernichtende Reaktion folgen.» (sda/dpa)
19:42
Mindestens acht Tote bei Anschlag in Tel Aviv
Mindestens acht Tote sind bei dem Schusswaffen-Attentat in Tel Aviv getötet worden, berichtet CNN mit Berufung auf israelische Behörden.

(rbu)
19:41
Raketen auch über Zentral- und Südisrael
19:38
Raketen über Jerusalemer Altstadt
19:30
Biden befiehlt US-Militär, Israel beim Abschuss der iranischen Raketen zu unterstützen
US-Präsident Joe Biden hat das US-Militär angewiesen, auf Israel gerichtete iranische Raketen abzuschiessen. Biden und seine Vize-Präsidentin Kamala Harris würden von seinem Krisenstab im Situation Room über die Lage informiert, teilte das Weisse Haus mit. (sda/dpa)
19:22
Israelische Armee: Vorerst in Bunkern bleiben
Die israelischen Streitkräfte bitten die Bevölkerung, wegen des andauernden Raketenangriffs aus dem Iran vorerst in Schutzräumen und Bunkern zu bleiben. «Der iranische Angriff geht weiter. Sie werden gebeten, sich bis auf weiteres in einem geschützten Bereich aufzuhalten. Die Explosionen, die Sie hören, stammen von abgefangenen oder heruntergefallenen Projektilen», schrieb das Militär am Abend auf der Plattform X. Das Luftabwehrsystem identifiziere und fange Raketen ab. (sda/dpa)
19:18
Video zeigt Raketenstarts bei Täbris im Iran
19:15
Revolutionsgarden bestätigen Abschuss von Raketen auf Israel
Die iranischen Revolutionsgarden haben nach eigenen Angaben Dutzende Raketen auf Israel abgefeuert. Der Angriff sei eine Vergeltung für die Tötung von Hamas-Auslandschef Ismail Hanija, Hisbollah-Generalsekretär Hassan Nasrallah sowie eines iranischen Generals, hiess es im Staatsfernsehen.
19:11
Nach Angriff des Irans klagt Trump über fehlende Führung in USA
Der republikanische US-Präsidentschaftskandidat Donald Trump hat der US-Regierung von Präsident Joe Biden wegen des iranischen Raketenangriffs auf Israel schwere Vorwürfe gemacht. «Die Welt steht in Flammen und gerät ausser Kontrolle. Wir haben keine Führung, niemanden, der das Land leitet», teilte er mit.
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks outside the Chez What furniture store as he visits Valdosta, Ga., a town impacted by Hurricane Helene, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP ...
Bild: keystone
Der Demokrat Biden sei ein nicht existierender Präsident und Kamala Harris eine abwesende Vizepräsidentin, die mit dem Sammeln von Wahlkampfspenden beschäftigt sei. «Niemand hat das Sagen, und es ist nicht einmal klar, wer verwirrter ist: Biden oder Kamala.» Trump tritt bei der Präsidentenwahl am 5. November gegen Harris an. (sda/dpa)
19:07
Iran bestätigt Beginn des Raketenangriffs auf Israel
Die staatliche iranische Nachrichtenagentur IRNA hat jetzt bestätigt, dass die iranischen Streitkräfte damit begonnen haben, ballistische Raketen auf Israel abzuschiessen.
19:02
BBC meldet Abfang von zwei Raketen über Jerusalem
Laut BBC haben Mitarbeiter ihres Nahostbüros in Jerusalem gehört, wie zwei Raketen abgefangen wurden.

Dies sei geschehen, kurz nachdem das israelische Militär erklärte, der Iran habe Raketen auf Israel abgefeuert.
18:59
Schusswaffen-Attentat in Tel Aviv
In Tel Aviv, nahe bei Jaffa, haben Schützen mindestens vier Personen bei Angriffen schwer verletzt, wie die israelische Polizei berichtet. Das meldet die Nachrichtenagentur Reuters.

Videoaufnahmen zeigten Schützen, die bei einer Strassenbahn das Feuer eröffneten.

(rbu)
18:54
Raketen oder Raketentrümmer schlagen in Tel Aviv ein
18:50
Video zeigt «dutzende ballistische Raketen am Himmel über Jerusalem»
18:43
Swiss meidet ab sofort Luftraum über dem Iran, dem Irak und Jordanien
Aufgrund der Lage im Nahen Osten umfliegt die Airline Swiss seit Dienstag die Lufträume über dem Iran, dem Irak und Jordanien. Das verlängert die Flugzeiten nach Dubai, Indien und Südostasien um bis zu 15 Minuten. Den israelischen und libanesischen Luftraum meidet die Swiss unabhängig davon bis am 31. Oktober.

Den Flug nach Dubai vom Dienstag leitete die Fluggesellschaft über Antalya in der Türkei um. Wie sie am Dienstagabend mitteilte, wurde das Flugzeug dort aufgetankt und setzte seine Reise ausserhalb der gemiedenen Lufträume fort.

Die Massnahme für die Lufträume über dem Iran, dem Irak und Jordanien gilt nach Swiss-Angaben vorerst bis und mit mindestens Mittwoch. Die Swiss-Konzernmutter Lufthansa strich Flüge nach Tel Aviv bis Ende Oktober und in die libanesische Hauptstadt Beirut bis zum 30. November.

Die Swiss beobachte die Situation laufend. Ihre Experten würden alle verfügbaren Informationen auswerten und in Kontakt mit den Behörden in der Schweiz und vor Ort stehen, hiess es weiter. (sda)
ARCHIV - SWISS-PILOTEN LEHNEN AUFGEBESSERTES GAV-ANGEBOT AB. ES DROHNT NUN EIN STREIK - Grounded &quot;Swiss&quot; and &quot;Edelweiss&quot; airline airplane are pictured at the military airfield of D ...
Bild: keystone
18:39
Israels Militär meldet: Raketen aus Iran in Richtung Israel gestartet
Die israelische Armee meldet, dass vor kurzer Zeit Raketen aus Iran in Richtung Israel abgefeuert wurden. Dies berichtet die BBC. Menschen in Israel sollen sich in Schutzbunker begeben.

Eine DPA-Korrespondentin berichtete, in Tel Aviv seien starke Explosionen zu hören.



(rbu)
18:37
UN-Chef Guterres: Umfassender Krieg im Libanon muss verhindert werden
UN-Generalsekretär António Guterres verlangt angesichts der Eskalation des Konflikts zwischen Israel und der Hisbollah eine sofortige Waffenruhe. «Ein umfassender Krieg im Libanon muss um jeden Preis vermieden werden, und die Souveränität und territoriale Integrität des Libanons müssen respektiert werden», teilte Guterres bei X mit.

Ein Sprecher sagte, dass Guterres der libanesischen Regierung versichert habe, dass das System der Vereinten Nationen vollständig mobilisiert sei, um etwa einer Million Menschen in Not helfen zu können. Die knapp 10'000 UN-Blauhelme in der Region blieben derweil in der Grenzregion, um ihr Mandat zu erfüllen, hiess es. Patrouillen könnten momentan aber nicht durchgeführt werden. (sda/dpa)
17:00
Kampf gegen Hisbollah: Israel mobilisiert weitere Brigaden
Nach dem Start einer Bodenoffensive der israelischen Armee gegen die Hisbollah im Libanon mobilisiert Israels Militär vier weitere Reservebrigaden für ihre Kämpfe im Norden.

«Dies wird die Fortsetzung der operativen Tätigkeit gegen die Terrororganisation Hisbollah und das Erreichen operativer Ziele ermöglichen», teilte die israelische Armee mit.

Zu den Zielen der Einsätze zählt demnach vor allem die Rückkehr von rund 60.000 geflüchteten Einwohnern des israelischen Nordens in ihre Wohngebiete. Die Armee geht derzeit gegen die Hisbollah im Nachbarland vor, um ihre Infrastruktur zu zerstören und die vom Regime in Iran unterstützte Miliz zu schwächen und von der Grenze zurückzudrängen.

Israels Armee werde nicht in Beirut oder einer anderen Stadt im Süden des Landes vorrücken, betonte Militärsprecher Daniel Hagari. Dort gibt es derzeit die meisten Luftangriffe. Der Bodeneinsatz, der sich auf Dörfer im Grenzgebiet beschränke, solle so schnell wie möglich abgeschlossen werden.

Eine israelische Brigade besteht im Allgemeinen aus mehreren tausend Soldaten. Bereits im September hatte das israelische Militär im Kampf gegen die Hisbollah einige Reservebrigaden mobilisiert. (sda/dpa)
16:10
USA: Mullah-Regime bereitet Raketenangriff gegen Israel vor
Die US-Regierung warnt vor einem «unmittelbar bevorstehenden» Raketenangriff des Regimes in Iran auf Israel. Dafür gebe es Hinweise, heisst es in einer Mitteilung eines Regierungsvertreters, die der Nachrichtenagentur DPA in Washington vorliegt.

Ein solcher direkter Angriff werde schwerwiegende Folgen für Iran haben. «Wir unterstützen aktiv die Verteidigungsvorbereitungen, um Israel gegen diesen Angriff zu schützen», wurde der Regierungsvertreter zitiert.

Auch der israelische Militärsprecher Daniel Hagari berichtete, die USA hätten Israel über Anzeichen für einen Raketenangriff aus Iran informiert. «Unsere Luftabwehrsysteme sind vollständig vorbereitet und Flugzeuge der israelischen Luftwaffe patrouillieren derzeit am Himmel», sagte er. Aktuell habe Israel aber noch keine solche Bedrohung festgestellt. Verteidigungsminister Joav Galant beriet am Abend nach Angaben seines Büros mit Generalstabschef Herzi Halevi und hochrangigen Beamten über die Lage. (sda/dpa)
14:27
Israels Armee registriert 30 Geschosse aus dem Libanon
Die israelische Armee hat in den letzten Stunden 30 Geschosse registriert, die aus dem Libanon kommend in den Norden Israels eingedrungen sind. Die Raketen lösten in den betroffenen Gebieten Alarm aus, gingen aber über offenem Gelände nieder.

Das ging aus einer Mitteilung der Streitkräfte hervor. Berichte über Verletzte oder Tote gab es nicht. Feuerwehren waren im Einsatz, um die Brände zu löschen, die einige der Raketen ausgelöst hatten.

Israelische Kampfflugzeuge und Helikopter griffen indes nach Militärangaben Kommandozentralen, Raketenabschussrampen und Waffenlager der mit dem Regime in Iran verbündeten Hisbollah-Miliz im Südlibanon an. Der Konflikt zwischen Israel und der libanesischen Schiiten-Miliz hatte sich zuletzt dramatisch verschärft. Am letzten Freitag waren bei einem gezielten israelischen Luftangriff der Hisbollah-Führer Hassan Nasrallah und weitere Hisbollah-Kämpfer getötet worden. (sda/dpa)
13:06
Schweiz zeigt sich besorgt über Eskalation in Libanon
Die Schweiz hat sich «zutiefst besorgt» über die Eskalation der Gewalt in Libanon gezeigt. Das Aussendepartement rief am Dienstag in einer auf der Plattform X veröffentlichten Stellungnahme alle Parteien dazu auf, die Feindseligkeiten sofort einzustellen.



Das Völkerrecht, einschliesslich des humanitären Völkerrechts, müsse eingehalten werden. Die Schweiz rufe zum Dialog und zur Deeskalation auf, wie es im Beitrag des eidgenössischen Departements für Auswärtige Angelegenheiten (EDA) hiess.

Bisher keine verletzten Schweizer gemeldet

Bei der Schweizer Botschaft im Libanon seien rund 1200 Auslandschweizerinnen und Auslandschweizer angemeldet, teilte das EDA auf Anfrage der Nachrichtenagentur Keystone-SDA mit. Auf der Travel Admin App hätten sich zudem rund 90 Personen für einen Aufenthalt im Libanon registriert. Das EDA habe bisher keine Kenntnis von verletzten Schweizer Staatsangehörigen, hiess es auf Anfrage weiter.

Generell rät das EDA von Reisen in den Libanon ab. Darüber hinaus empfiehlt das Departement seit dem 31. Juli 2024, das Land mit eigenen Mitteln zu verlassen. Das EDA führe keine organisierte Ausreise von Schweizer Staatsangehörigen durch, hiess es. Der Entscheid, eine Krisenregion zu verlassen, erfolge freiwillig, auf eigenes Risiko und auf eigene Kosten der ausreisenden Person.

Die Helpline des EDA sei derweil rund um die Uhr erreichbar. Alle Schweizer Vertretungen in der Region seien weiterhin operationell. Deren Personal sei wohlauf, hiess es weiter. Wie alle Schweizer Vertretungen im Ausland verfügten die Vertretungen im Nahen Osten zudem über Sicherheits- und Krisendispositive. Diese würden laufend überprüft und angepasst.

Auch die Schweizer Armeeangehörigen, welche im Rahmen der Mission UNTSO (Organisation der Vereinten Nationen zur Überwachung des Waffenstillstands im Nahen Osten) als Friedensförderer im Einsatz sind, seien wohlauf. Sie befänden sich an geschützten Standorten, teilte das Eidgenössische Departement für Verteidigung, Bevölkerungsschutz und Sport (VBS) am Nachmittag über die Plattform X mit. (sda)
13:04
Das sagt die Türkei
Die Türkei unterstellt Israel, mit der nun begonnenen Bodenoffensive auf eine Besetzung des Libanons abzuzielen. «Der UN-Sicherheitsrat muss das Völkerrecht wahren und die notwendigen Massnahmen gegen diesen Angriff ergreifen, der auf die Besetzung Libanons abzielt».

Das teilte das türkische Aussenministerium in Ankara mit. Israelische Bodentruppen waren in der Nacht in den Süden des Libanons vorgedrungen. Die erste Bodenoffensive seit dem letzten Libanon-Krieg 2006 hat den Codenamen «Pfeile des Nordens» und richtet sich gegen die Hisbollah-Miliz. Die israelische Armee sprach von «begrenzten» Angriffen auf Ziele in Grenznähe und nannte diese eine unmittelbare Bedrohung für Gemeinden in Nordisrael.

Das türkische Ministerium nannte das Vorgehen einen «illegalen Invasionsversuch», der die Sicherheit und Stabilität der «Region und darüber hinaus» gefährde und «eine neue Welle von Migration auslösen und Extremisten weltweit Auftrieb geben» könne. (sda/dpa)
13:03
UN-Menschenrechtsbüro warnt vor Katastrophe im Nahen Osten
Nach Beginn der israelischen Bodenoffensive im Libanon warnt das UN-Menschenrechtsbüro vor einer humanitären Katastrophe im Nahen Osten.

«Wir sind zutiefst besorgt über die sich ausweitenden Feindseligkeiten im Nahen Osten und deren Potenzial, die gesamte Region in eine humanitäre und menschenrechtliche Katastrophe zu stürzen», sagte Liz Throssell, Sprecherin des Büros in Genf.

Die Gefahr, dass andere Länder in der Region in die militärische Auseinandersetzung gezogen werden, sei sehr real. Die Bodenoffensive dürfte das Leiden der Zivilbevölkerung weiter verschlimmern. Auch die Angriffe der Huthi auf Israel und die israelischen Gegenschläge seien «zutiefst beunruhigend». (sda/dpa)
13:01
UN kritisiert Grenzüberschreitung
Die UN-Beobachtermission im Libanon ist nach eigenen Angaben von Israel über einen «begrenzten Bodeneinsatz» der Armee informiert worden.

Jede Überschreitung der Grenze sei ein Verstoss «gegen die Souveränität und territoriale Integrität des Libanons», kritisierte Unifil. «Wir fordern alle Akteure dringend auf, von solchen eskalierenden Schritten Abstand zu nehmen.».

Die bewaffneten Blauhelmsoldaten sind zur Stabilisierung und Deeskalation an der Grenze eingesetzt. Ihr Auftrag ist es, die Einhaltung des Waffenstillstands zwischen beiden Ländern zu überwachen.

Unifil erklärte, eskalierende Schritte würden nur zu noch mehr Gewalt und mehr Blutvergiessen führen. Der Preis für die «Fortsetzung des aktuellen Kurses» sei zu hoch. Zivilisten müssten geschützt werden, zivile Infrastruktur dürfe nicht angegriffen und das Völkerrecht müsse respektiert werden. (sda/dpa)
epa11606095 United Nations Interim Force (UNIFIL) vehicles patrol in Wazzani village, southern Lebanon, 15 September 2024. Displaced Syrian refugees, who used to work in agricultural fields in Wazzani ...
Bild: keystone
12:31
Raketenalarm im Grossraum Tel Aviv
Im Grossraum Tel Aviv hat es erneut Raketenalarm gegeben. Es war eine dumpfe Explosion im Stadtzentrum zu hören, wie Einwohnerinnen berichteten.

Die israelische Armee teilte mit, Auslöser des Alarms seien Geschosse aus dem Libanon gewesen, von denen einige abgefangen werden konnten. Die Details würden noch untersucht. Die Nachrichtenseite ynet berichtete, es seien mindestens drei Raketen abgefeuert worden.

Wie die Armee weiter bestätigte, schlugen Raketenteile auf einer Autobahn nahe Tel Aviv ein. Ein Busfahrer wurde mittelschwer, ein Autofahrer leicht verletzt, teilte der Rettungsdienst Magen David Adom mit.

Auch in den Vorstädten Herzlija und Ramat Gan habe es Luftalarm gegeben. Im vergangenen Monat hatte die libanesische Hisbollah-Miliz erstmals überhaupt den Grossraum Tel Aviv ins Visier genommen. Damals wurde eine einzelne Rakete geschossen. (sda/dpa)
12:23
UN-Menschenrechtler warnen Israel vor «gross angelegter Invasion»
Die Vereinten Nationen haben sich besorgt über die «begrenzten Bodeneinsätze» der israelischen Armee im Libanon gezeigt und vor einer «grossangelegten Boden-Invasion» gewarnt. Angesichts der «überkochenden» Gewalt zwischen Israel und der Hisbollah-Miliz im Libanon seien die Auswirkungen auf Zivilisten ohnehin bereits schrecklich, sagte die Sprecherin des UN-Menschenrechtskommissariats, Liz Throssell, in Genf. «Wir fürchten, dass eine gross angelegte Bodeninvasion Israels im Libanon nur noch mehr Leid bringen würde.»
12:01
Israels Armee fordert Evakuierung von 20 Ortschaften im Südlibanon
Das israelische Militär hat die Evakuierung von knapp zwei Dutzend libanesischen Gemeinden nahe der Grenze angeordnet. Den Streitkräften zufolge sollte es sich um eine begrenzte Bodenoffensive handeln, um gegen die militant-islamistische Hisbollah vorzugehen. Die Evakuierungsanordnung wurde von Armeesprecher Avichay Adraee auf der Plattform X verbreitet. Sie betraf eine Gegend rund 60 Kilometer von der Grenze zu Israel entfernt.

Die Gegend liegt weiter nördlich als der Fluss Litani, der sich am nördlichen Rand einer von den UN vorgegebenen Pufferzone zwischen Israel und der Hisbollah befindet. Diese wurde nach dem Krieg 2006 festgelegt. Der Fluss Litani liegt rund 30 Kilometer von der Grenze zu Israel entfernt.
11:51
UN-Nothilfebüro ruft zu Spenden auf
Das UN-Nothilfebüro OCHA veröffentlichte unterdessen einen Spendenaufruf im Umfang von 426 Millionen Dollar (383 Mio Euro). Das Geld werde dringend für die Versorgung der Vertriebenen und obdachlosen Zivilisten in dem Mittelmeerland benötigt. Mit dem Geld solle eine Million Menschen für drei Monate unterstützt werden. Seit Oktober 2023 seien schätzungsweise eine Million Menschen durch die Auseinandersetzungen vertrieben oder anderweitig in Mitleidenschaft gezogen worden, berichtete das UN-Büro. Seit Beginn der jüngsten israelischen Angriffswelle vor zwei Wochen seien mindestens 1000 Menschen umgekommen. Hunderttausende befänden sich auf der Flucht. Der humanitäre UN-Koordinator vor Ort, Imran Riza, sagte, nach dem humanitären Völkerrecht müsse der Schutz von Zivilisten bei allen militärischen Handlungen höchste Priorität haben. (sda/dpa)
epa11634010 French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot attends a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, 30 September 2024. Barrot is on a two-day visit to Lebanon, to meet with Lebanese officials and to h ...
Bild: keystone
11:20
Mehrere Tote nach Angriff auf Palästinensercamp im Libanon
Bei einem israelischen Angriff auf das palästinensische Flüchtlingscamp Ain al-Hilwah nahe der libanesischen Küstenstadt Sidon sind nach Angaben aus dem Libanon sechs Menschen getötet worden.

Aus libanesischen Sicherheitskreisen hiess es, der Angriff aus der vergangenen Nacht habe dem palästinensischen Kommandeur, Munir Al-Makdah, gegolten. Er habe den Angriff allerdings überlebt. Das israelische Militär äusserte sich zunächst nicht.

Die libanesische Nachrichtenagentur NNA berichtete, dass unter den Opfern Al-Makdahs Ehefrau sowie ein gemeinsamer Sohn gewesen seien. Al-Makdah war ein Vertreter der Al-Aksa-Brigaden im Libanon. Dabei handelt es sich um den militärischen Arm der Fatah-Bewegung von Palästinenserpräsident Mahmud Abbas.

Bei einem israelischen Drohnenangriff wurde Ende August bereits Chalil Al-Makdah, ein Bruder Al-Makdahs, getötet. Ain al-Hilwah ist mit rund 80.000 Einwohnern das grösste palästinensische Flüchtlingslager im Libanon. Die meisten Bewohner sind Flüchtlinge des ersten arabisch-israelischen Krieges im Jahr 1948 sowie deren Nachkommen. (sda/dpa)
epa11634739 Search and rescue team members try to find victims following an overnight raid by the Israel army on the Palestinian camp of Ain Al Hilweh, in Sidon, Lebanon, 01 October 2024. On 30 Septem ...
Bild: keystone
10:41
Lufthansa verlängert Flugstopp
Angesichts der Kämpfe im Nahen Osten verlängert die Lufthansa ihren Flugstopp nach Israel und den Libanon. Bis einschliesslich 31. Oktober würden Flüge nach Tel Aviv gestrichen und bis 30. November Verbindungen in die libanesische Hauptstadt Beirut.

Das teilte die Airline in Frankfurt mit. Flüge nach Teheran bleiben zudem bis 14. Oktober ausgesetzt. Die Kernmarke Lufthansa Airline hatte bereits entschieden, Flüge nach Teheran bis einschliesslich 26. Oktober auszusetzen.

Betroffene Fluggäste können kostenfrei auf ein späteres Reisedatum umbuchen oder den Ticketpreis zurückerhalten. Zur Lufthansa-Gruppe gehören neben der Kern-Airline noch Swiss, Austrian, Brussels Airlines und Eurowings.

Wegen der angespannten Sicherheitslage hat die Lufthansa den Flugstopp in den Nahen Osten zuletzt immer wieder verlängert. (sda/dpa)
9:50
Israelischer Luftangriff auf ehemalige Schule im Gazastreifen
Bei einem israelischen Luftangriff im Gazastreifen sind nach palästinensischen Angaben mehrere Menschen getötet worden. Sieben Palästinenser seien gestorben, als eine ehemalige Schule im Viertel Tuffah in der Stadt Gaza getroffen wurde, die heute als Flüchtlingslager dient.

Das sagte ein Sprecher des von der Hamas kontrollierten palästinensischen Zivilschutzes. Die meisten Opfer seien Frauen und Minderjährige gewesen, fügte er hinzu.

Das israelische Militär teilte mit, eine Kommandozentrale der Hamas in dem ehemaligen Schulgebäude bombardiert zu haben. Die Islamisten hätten von dort aus «Terrorattacken» gegen israelische Soldaten geplant und ausgeführt. Das Militär habe «zahllose Schritte» gesetzt, um den Schaden für Zivilisten möglichst gering zu halten.

Die Angaben keiner der Seiten lassen sich unabhängig überprüfen. (sda/dpa)
9:46
Swiss setzt Flüge von und nach Tel Aviv und Beirut weiter aus
Die Swiss setzt ihre Flüge von und nach Tel Aviv bis zum 31. Oktober weiter aus. Zusätzlich werden alle Flüge von und nach Beirut bis und mit 30. November annulliert. Dies teilte die Fluggesellschaft am Dienstag nach eingehender Prüfung mit.

Von der Massnahme erhoffe sich die Swiss mehr Planbarkeit für Fluggäste und Besatzungen, schrieb die Airline. Betroffene Passagiere werden kontaktiert und können ihren Flug kostenlos auf einen späteren Reisetermin umbuchen oder bekommen den Ticketpreis zurückerstattet. (sda)
9:31
Israels Armee: Nicht südlich des Litani-Flusses fahren
Nach Beginn der Bodenoffensive hat die israelische Armee Libanesen davor gewarnt, in den Süden des Libanons zu fahren. Der israelische Armeesprecher veröffentlichte in arabischer Sprache bei X eine «dringende Warnung an die Bewohner des Süd-Libanon».

Es komme im südlichen Abschnitt des Landes «zu intensiven Kämpfen, bei denen Hisbollah-Mitglieder das zivile Umfeld und die Bevölkerung als menschliche Schutzschilde für Angriffe ausnutzen».



Die Menschen werden in der Mitteilung dazu aufgerufen, nicht südlich des Litani-Flusses zu fahren, der etwa 30 Kilometer von der Grenze entfernt liegt. Laut einer UN-Resolution dürfen Hisbollah-Kämpfer sich nicht südlich dieser Linie aufhalten. Nach dem letzten Libanon-Krieg 2006 waren diese jedoch allmählich in das Gebiet zurückgekehrt. Israel will erreichen, dass sie sich wieder zurückziehen, um die sichere Rückkehr von etwa 60.000 Bürgern in den Norden des Landes zu ermöglichen. (sda/dpa)
9:13
Intensive Gefechte im Südlibanon
Die israelischen Streitkräfte (IDF) berichten von intensiven Gefechten im Südlibanon.



(rbu)
8:51
Israel: Waffenfabriken der Hisbollah bei Beirut angegriffen
Die israelische Luftwaffe hat nach Militärangaben mehrere Waffenfabriken und Infrastruktur der Hisbollah-Miliz in einem südlichen Vorort von Beirut angegriffen.

Die Angriffe seien mithilfe von Geheimdiensthinweisen geführt worden, hiess es in einer Mitteilung der Armee. Es seien Schritte unternommen worden, um möglichen Schaden an Zivilisten zu verringern. Es gab zunächst keine Berichte über Opfer bei den Angriffen vom späten Montagabend. (sda/dpa)
8:41
Neue Raketenangriffe der Hisbollah auf Israel
Auch nach Beginn einer israelischen Bodenoffensive im Libanon hat die Hisbollah-Miliz ihre Angriffe auf den Norden Israels fortgesetzt. Es seien mehrere Geschosse vom Libanon aus auf das Gebiet um die Grenzstadt Metulla und den Ort Avivim abgefeuert worden, teilte die Armee mit. Einige seien von der Raketenabwehr abgefangen worden, andere eingeschlagen, teilweise auf offenem Gebiet.

Die Nachrichtenseite ynet berichtete von insgesamt 15 Geschossen. Die Hisbollah reklamierte die Angriffe auf Metulla für sich. Ziel seien Ansammlungen von Soldaten gewesen. Die Armee hatte das Gebiet vor Beginn des Bodeneinsatzes im Süden des Libanons zum militärischen Sperrgebiet erklärt. Nach Angaben des Militärs waren die Bodentruppen, die in den Libanon vorgedrungen sind, vorher im Gaza-Krieg im Einsatz. (sda/dpa)
7:01
USA warnen Iran vor Vergeltungsangriff auf Israel
Nach dem Start der israelischen Bodenoffensive gegen die Hisbollah-Miliz im Libanon haben die USA die Islamische Republik Iran vor Vergeltungsangriffen auf Israel gewarnt. US-Verteidigungsminister Lloyd Austin schrieb auf der Plattform X nach einem Telefonat mit seinem israelischen Kollegen Joav Galant: «Ich habe erneut auf die schwerwiegenden Konsequenzen für Iran hingewiesen, falls es sich zu einem direkten militärischen Angriff auf Israel entschliessen sollte.» Er habe deutlich gemacht, dass die Vereinigten Staaten das Recht Israels auf Selbstverteidigung unterstützen.

Am frühen Dienstagmorgen hatte Israel seine Bodenoffensive im Libanon auf Einrichtungen der mit dem Regime in Iran verbündeten Terrormiliz Hisbollah gestartet. Israel will die Rückkehr von 60'000 Israelis ermöglichen, die seit Monaten durch die Hisbollah-Angriffe aus Gebieten entlang der Grenze vertrieben wurden.

Der Angriff im Überblick:
Der israelische Einmarsch im Libanon – das Wichtigste in 4 Punkten
Austin schrieb weiter, Galant und er seien sich einig, «dass die Angriffsinfrastruktur entlang der Grenze abgebaut werden muss, um sicherzustellen, dass die Hisbollah keine Angriffe im Stil des 7. Oktober auf die Gemeinden im Norden Israels durchführen kann». Er habe bekräftigt, dass eine diplomatische Lösung erforderlich sei, um sicherzustellen, dass die Zivilbevölkerung auf beiden Seiten der Grenze sicher in ihre Häuser zurückkehren könne. Die USA seien gut gerüstet, um US-Personal, Partner und Verbündete angesichts der Bedrohung durch die Islamische Republik und die von ihr unterstützten Terrororganisationen zu verteidigen. Man sei entschlossen, jeden Akteur daran zu hindern, die Spannungen auszunutzen oder den Konflikt auszuweiten. (sda/dpa)
5:08
Bericht: Tote bei israelischem Luftangriff in Syrien
Bei einem israelischen Luftangriff auf die syrische Hauptstadt Damaskus sind einem Medienbericht zufolge drei Menschen getötet worden. Bei Angriffen auf mehrere Orte in der Stadt seien drei Zivilisten ums Leben gekommen und neun weitere verletzt worden, berichtete Syriens staatliche Nachrichtenagentur Sana unter Berufung auf eine Militärquelle am frühen Dienstagmorgen. Die meisten Raketen und Drohnen seien demnach von Syriens Luftabwehr abgeschossen worden. Zudem sei Privateigentum erheblich beschädigt worden. Nach Angaben des syrischen Radiosenders «Sham fm» brach in der Nähe eines der Angriffe ein Feuer aus. (sda/dpa)
1:33
Israel beginnt «begrenzte Bodenoffensive» im Libanon
Israel hat im Libanon gegen die Hisbollah-Miliz eine Bodenoffensive begonnen. Das teilte die Armee am frühen Dienstagmorgen auf der Plattform X mit. Vor einigen Stunden habe man «mit begrenzten, lokalisierten und gezielten Bodenangriffen auf der Grundlage präziser Geheimdienstinformationen gegen terroristische Ziele und Infrastruktur der Hisbollah im Südlibanon» begonnen. Diese Ziele der mit dem Regime in Iran verbündeten Miliz befänden sich in grenznahen Dörfern und stellten eine unmittelbare Bedrohung für israelische Gemeinden in Nordisrael dar.

Die israelische Luftwaffe und die Artillerie unterstützten die Bodentruppen mit präzisen Angriffen auf militärische Ziele in diesem Gebiet, hiess es weiter. Die Armee tue alles, was notwendig sei, um die Bürger Israels zu verteidigen und die Bürger Nordisraels in ihre Häuser zurückzubringen. Die Operation werde parallel zu den Kämpfen im Gazastreifen gegen die Hamas und in anderen Gebieten fortgesetzt. Für den Einsatz seien die Soldaten in den vergangenen Monaten trainiert worden. Israel will die Rückkehr von 60'000 Israelis ermöglichen, die seit Monaten durch die Hisbollah-Angriffe aus Gebieten entlang der Grenze vertrieben wurden.

Einem Bericht des israelischen Senders Kan zufolge soll eine Offensive vor allem gegen Einrichtungen der Eliteeinheiten der Hisbollah gerichtet sein. Eine Bodenoffensive sei nicht auf die Eroberung von Gebieten, sondern auf die Zerstörung militärischer Ziele ausgerichtet.

Zehntausende Libanesen flohen aus ihren Dörfern und Städten. Viele harren in der Hauptstadt Beirut aus und schlafen angesichts fehlender Unterkünfte teils auch auf Matratzen an der Küstenpromenade der Mittelmeerstadt. Die jüngste Eskalation dürfte bei vielen der rund neun Millionen Einwohner des Landes Erinnerungen an den letzten Krieg zwischen Israel und der Hisbollah vor 18 Jahren wecken.
Libanesische Armee zog Soldaten von Grenze zurück

Vor Beginn der israelischen Bodenoffensive hatte die libanesische Armee laut Militärkreisen Soldaten von der Grenze zurückgezogen. Einige Soldaten seien von der sogenannten Blauen Linie abgezogen worden, erfuhr die Deutsche Presse-Agentur aus libanesischen Armeekreisen. Der Libanon ist hoch verschuldet, auch die regulären Streitkräfte sind deshalb unterfinanziert und insgesamt schwach. Es fehlt ihnen an Ressourcen, die Ausrüstung ist veraltet, selbst die Lebensmittel sind teilweise knapp. Einigen Beobachtern zufolge existiert die Armee derzeit nur dank der Militärhilfen der USA, die seit 2006 mehr als drei Milliarden US-Dollar umfassten.

Auf Israel flogen auch am frühen Dienstagmorgen Raketen. Die Armee teilte auf Telegram mit, in der Gegend von Meron in Nordisrael seien etwa zehn Geschosse abgefangen worden. Einige seien im offenen Gelände abgestürzt. Zudem habe die Luftabwehr vor Kurzem eine Drohne Dutzende Kilometer vor der Küste Zentralisraels abgefangen, hiess es weiter. (rbu/con/sda/dpa)
22:43
Israelische Armee warnt Einwohner im Süden von Beirut
Ein Sprecher der israelischen Armee hat über soziale Medien Einwohner der südlichen Vororte von Beirut zum Verlassen ihrer Häuser und Wohnungen aufgefordert. Wer in Gebäuden lebe, die auf einer in diesen Posts verbreiteten Karte eingezeichnet waren, befinde sich in der Nähe von Einrichtungen der Hisbollah, hiess es weiter. Das israelische Militär werde gewaltsam gegen diese Einrichtungen vorgehen.

Aus Sicherheitsgründen seien die Bewohner im Umkreis von 500 Metern aufgerufen, ihre Häuser sofort zu verlassen, so die Warnung.

Ähnlich war das israelische Militär in der Vergangenheit bereits im Gazastreifen vor Luftangriffen auf Hamas-Einrichtungen vorgegangen, um zivile Opfer möglichst zu vermeiden.

Am Freitag waren bei einem gezielten israelischen Luftangriff der Hisbollah-Führer Hassan Nasrallah und weitere Hisbollah-Kämpfer getötet worden. (sda/dpa)
22:05
Kreise im Libanon: Keine israelischen Panzer an der Grenze
In Erwartung einer möglichen Bodenoffensive des israelischen Militärs im Libanon befinden sich laut libanesischen Sicherheitskreisen zumindest vorerst keine israelischen Panzer nahe der gemeinsamen Grenze. Israelische Panzer hätten sich bisher nicht der sogenannten Blauen Linie – der Grenze – genähert, erfuhr die Deutsche Presse-Agentur aus Sicherheitskreisen im Libanon. Zugleich hiess es, es gebe schwere Angriffe des israelischen Militärs in Nähe des Litani-Flusses, der etwa 30 Kilometer nördlich der Grenze liegt. Israelische Kampfflugzeuge seien im Südlibanon zu hören gewesen. (sda/dpa)
21:51
USA von Israel über «begrenzte Operationen» informiert
Israel hat Washington nach Angaben der US-Regierung über begrenzte Einsätze des Militärs an der libanesischen Grenze informiert. Israel habe mitgeteilt, dass es sich dabei um «begrenzte Operationen» handele, die sich auf «die Infrastruktur der Hisbollah in der Nähe der Grenze» konzentrierten, sagte der Sprecher des US-Aussenministeriums, Matthew Miller. Zu Details wollte er sich nicht äussern.
epa11611511 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a press conference with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty (not pictured) in Cairo, Egypt, 18 September 2024. US State Department Spokespe ...
Bild: keystone
Einzelnen US-Medienberichten zufolge plant Israel eine begrenzte Bodenoffensive im Libanon. Diese könnte bereits binnen Stunden beginnen, berichteten die «Washington Post» und der Sender CBS unter Berufung auf einen US-Regierungsbeamten. US-Präsident Joe Biden bestätigte die Berichte in einem Austausch mit Journalistinnen und Journalisten nicht direkt.

Davor hatte das «Wall Street Journal» berichtet, dass israelische Spezialkräfte bereits kleine, gezielte Vorstösse in den Süden des Libanons unternommen haben sollen. Die israelische Armee äusserte sich dazu bisher nicht. Ziel der Vorstösse sollte es laut dem unbestätigten Bericht sein, eine mögliche Bodenoffensive vorzubereiten. (sda/dpa)
20:23
Militär erklärt mehrere Gebiete im Norden Israels zu Sperrgebiet
Mehrere Gegenden in Nordisrael sind zu militärischem Sperrgebiet erklärt worden. Diese Gebiete dürften nicht betreten werden, so ein Militärsprecher zur Anordnung des nördlichen Kommandos der israelischen Truppen. Es handele sich um die Gebiete bei Metula, Misgav Am und Kfar Giladi nahe der libanesischen Grenze.

Zuvor hatte ein Armeesprecher von Übungen als Teil der erhöhten Kampfbereitschaft der Truppen gesprochen. Am Nachmittag hatte Israels Verteidigungsminister Joav Galant gesagt, die nächste Phase des Kampfs gegen die Hisbollah werde bald beginnen. Am Montag trat auch das Sicherheitskabinett von Ministerpräsident Benjamin Netanjahu zusammen. (sda/dpa)
20:19
Vereinten Nationen warnen vor Bodenoffensive im Libanon
Die Vereinten Nationen haben Israel vor einer möglichen Bodenoffensive im Libanon gewarnt. «Wir wollen keine Bodeninvasion sehen», sagte der Sprecher von UN-Generalsekretär António Guterres, Stéphane Dujarric, in New York. «Wir alle wissen, welche Verwüstung ein totaler Krieg, ein Bodenkrieg im Libanon, für das Volk Israels und die Bevölkerung des Libanons bedeuten würde.» Er reagierte damit auf US-Medienberichte, dass eine Invasion kurz bevorstehen könnte.
epa11624181 United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a high-level United Nations Security Council meeting held on the sidelines of the ongoing General Debate of the 79th session ...
Bild: keystone
An der Grenze zwischen beiden Ländern und im Süden des Libanons seien knapp 10.000 UN-Kräfte der UN-Blauhelm-Mission Unifil stationiert. Diese blieben Dujarric zufolge in Stellung, seien aber wegen des anhaltenden Beschusses von beiden Seiten in ihrer Bewegungsfreiheit eingeschränkt und könnten ihre Arbeit der Überwachung des eigentlich geltenden Waffenstillstandes nicht nachkommen.

Dujarric sagte weiter, man bereite für den Fall eines Einmarsches humanitäre Hilfe vor. Man bitte deshalb die Mitgliedstaaten dringend um zusätzliche Gelder, um die Bedürfnisse von etwa einer Million Menschen im Libanon zu decken. Bisher seien etwa 100.000 Menschen in der Region in das Nachbarland Syrien geflohen. (sda/dpa)
19:33
Gegend der Nasrallah-Tötung ähnelt Geisterstadt
Die Gegend südlich der libanesischen Hauptstadt Beirut, in der Hisbollah-Anführer Hassan Nasrallah durch einen israelischen Luftangriff getötet wurde, gleicht mittlerweile einer Geisterstadt. Zehntausende Familien sind in dem Land vor den Angriffen geflohen – so auch aus Dahijeh, wo Israels Militär nach eigener Darstellung Ziele der Schiitenmiliz Hisbollah angreift. Es gebe ein «massives Ausmass an Zerstörung», sagte eine Reporterin der Deutschen Presse-Agentur. Überall seien Trümmer von zerstörten Gebäuden zu sehen, am Himmel seien Drohnen zu hören.

In dem Vorort war die Wut unter Nasrallahs Anhängern deutlich spürbar. Schwarz gekleidete Männer standen zwischen Trümmern und hörten Koranverse. Viele wollten nicht sprechen und schienen auch niedergeschlagen.
epaselect epa11633898 Iranians hold pictures of late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah during an anti-Israel protest in Palestine Square in Tehran, Iran, 30 September 2024. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayat ...
Bild: keystone
Von den wenigen Anwohnern, die den Vorort nicht verlassen haben, äusserten manche, dass sie sich von Iran im Stich gelassen fühlten. «Sie sind uns in den Rücken gefallen», sagte ein schwarz gekleideter Mann, der mit anderen Hisbollah-Mitgliedern auf dem Boden sass. Eine Frau namens Fatima hielt ein Foto Nasrallahs in den Händen und sagte mit Tränen in den Augen, die «Spione sind in unseren Reihen». Eine andere Frau hörte Koranverse und sagte, sie hoffe, dass die Palästinenser im Gazastreifen wüssten, dass Nasrallah für ihren Kampf gestorben sei. (sda/dpa)
19:19
Israels Geheimdienst spricht von vereitelten Attentatsplänen Teherans
Der israelische Inlandsgeheimdienst Schin Bet hat nach eigenen Angaben mehrere aus Iran organisierte Attentatspläne in Israel vereitelt. Einige dieser Pläne seien schon weit fortgeschritten gewesen, hiess es in einer am Montag in israelischen Medien veröffentlichten Stellungnahme, in der aber keine Details zu Anschlagszielen genannt wurden.

Das Regime in Iran habe versucht, israelische Zivilisten zu rekrutieren, die Anschläge auf hohe Regierungsbeamte verüben sollten, hiess es nur. Auch online seien Versuche unternommen worden, Israelis zu finden, die etwa Geld oder Mobiltelefone an bestimmten Orten platzieren sollten, hiess es.

Zwischen Israel und Iran herrschen seit der Islamischen Revolution eisige Beziehungen. Israel wirft der Islamischen Republik die Finanzierung der islamistischen Hamas und ihrer Terrorakte gegen Israel vor. Auch die Hisbollah-Miliz im Libanon gilt als eng mit dem Regime in Iran verbündet. (sda/dpa)
16:38
Mitarbeiter von Terre des Hommes stirbt bei Luftangriff im Libanon
Ein lokaler Mitarbeiter der Schweizer Kinderrechtsorganisation Terre des Hommes ist nach Angaben der Organisation am Montagmorgen bei einem Luftangriff auf die südlibanesische Stadt Tyros ums Leben gekommen. Auch seine Familie sei getötet worden, teilte Terre des Hommes mit.

«Wir trauern um unseren Kollegen Amin, der sein Leben der Unterstützung von Kindern im Libanon widmete. Unsere Gedanken sind bei seinen Angehörigen und unserem engagierten Team im Libanon. Dieser tragische Verlust verdeutlicht, dass sich dringend etwas ändern muss – die Gewalt muss aufhören und die Zivilbevölkerung muss jederzeit geschützt werden», wurde Generaldirektorin Barbara Hintermann in der Mitteilung zitiert.

Der verheerende Kreislauf der Gewalt müsse ein Ende haben. Man sei weiterhin fest entschlossen, Kindern und Familien, die aus ihren Häusern vertrieben wurden, lebenswichtige Unterstützung zu bieten und sicherzustellen, dass sie in dieser unvorstellbaren Zeit die Hilfe erhalten, die sie dringend benötigten, teilte die Organisation weiter mit. Terre des Hommes beschäftigt über 2000 Mitarbeitende weltweit und arbeitet mit Partnern in rund 30 Ländern zusammen. (sda)
16:35
Begrenzte Bodenoffensive könnte jeden Moment beginnen
Israel teilte den USA mit, eine begrenzte Bodenoffensive im Libanon könne jederzeit starten, wie eine involvierte Person gegenüber der «Washington Post» sagte.

Eine solche Offensive wäre kleiner als jene von 2006. Ziel wäre es, Terrorinfrastruktur im Südlibanon zu entfernen, um so Nordisrael zu schützen.

(rbu)

(red)

Mehr zur Lage in Nahost:
DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
(Du wirst umgeleitet, um die Zahlung abzuschliessen.)
5 CHF
15 CHF
25 CHF
Anderer
Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
Themen
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:
Hast du technische Probleme?
Wir sind nur eine E-Mail entfernt. Schreib uns dein Problem einfach auf support@watson.ch und wir melden uns schnellstmöglich bei dir.
314 Kommentare
Zum Login
user avatar
Dein Kommentar
YouTube Link
0 / 600
Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
Die beliebtesten Kommentare
avatar
schille
24.09.2024 11:18registriert Februar 2014
Cool, China spricht sich für eine Zweistaatenlösung aus! Gilt das dann auch für Taiwan und Tibet? Oder misst China hier mit zweierlei Mass?
17532
Melden
Zum Kommentar
avatar
Old and fragile
24.09.2024 21:34registriert Juli 2024
China unterdrückt die Uiguren und sorgt sich um die arabischen Brüder.
13727
Melden
Zum Kommentar
avatar
raab23@gmail.com
24.09.2024 19:07registriert Mai 2022
Ja ja Erdogan der pseudo-schutzheilige aller Muslime... Wie im Osmanischen Reich!
7623
Melden
Zum Kommentar
314
Meistgelesen
1
Hier sind 11 populäre Irrtümer – welche davon hast du selber schon mal erzählt?
2
Sie ermordeten ihre Eltern und hoffen auf einen Freispruch: Der Fall der Menendez-Brüder
3
Die Spur zu Tadej Pogacars 50 Millionen Franken Vermögen führt in die Schweiz
4
Dreht Donald Trump durch – oder ist alles nur Show?
5
Iran-Regime attackiert Israel mit Raketen +++ Männer schiessen in Tel Aviv auf Zivilisten
Meistkommentiert
1
30 Verletzte: Mann mit Machete legt in Deutschland Brände und rammt Läden mit Transporter
2
FPÖ gewinnt in Österreich: Europas Rechte jubelt, der Rest warnt
3
«Ich habe das Gefühl, dass mein Freund denkt, ich sei voll dumm!»
4
Fast 30 Prozent: Radikal rechte FPÖ wird erstmals stärkste Partei in Österreich
5
Achtung, wir bringen dich zum Weinen. Gesucht: der traurigste Film EVER
Meistgeteilt
1
Seine Gegner fürchteten sein Fingerwackeln – nun ist Dikembe Mutombo 58-jährig gestorben
2
Transferpoker um SCB-Goalie Philip Wüthrich – SCB, Langnau oder Ambri?
3
Russland erhöht seine Militärausgaben viel stärker als erwartet – das wissen wir
4
QDH: «Der alte Huber, der Alte und Huber»
5
Polizei gibt Update: Ein Streckenposten entdeckte Muriel Furrer nach dem Sturz im Wald
«Die einzige patriotische Wahl»: «New York Times» gibt Wahlempfehlung für Harris ab
Der Redaktionsausschuss der renommierten US-Zeitung «New York Times» hat gut einen Monat vor der Präsidentschaftswahl in den USA eine Wahlempfehlung für die demokratische Kandidatin Kamala Harris gegeben.

«Kamala Harris ist die einzige Wahl», schreibt das sogenannte Editorial Board der Zeitung in einem am Montag (Ortszeit) veröffentlichten Meinungsartikel. Der republikanische Kandidat Donald Trump sei dagegen ungeeignet.

Zur Story