Iran-General wieder aufgetaucht +++ Iranische Öl- und Atomanlagen bleiben wohl verschont

Naher Osten: Ein Toter bei mutmasslichem Anschlag in Israel

Liveticker

Ein Toter bei mutmasslichem Anschlag in Israel +++ Iran-General wieder aufgetaucht

Die Lage im Nahen Osten erreichte vor kurzem eine neue Eskalationsstufe: Israel startete eine Bodenoffensive im Nachbarland Libanon, Irans Regime beschoss Israel mit 180 Raketen. Die wichtigsten Geschehnisse in der Übersicht.
15.10.2024, 10:1915.10.2024, 11:59
Das Wichtigste in KürzeDie neusten Entwicklungen im Liveticker

Das Wichtigste in Kürze

  • Die Islamischen Revolutionsgarden haben vor kurzem von Iran aus Israel mit circa 180 Raketen angegriffen.
  • Die meisten Raketen konnten mithilfe der USA abgewehrt werden. Israel kündigte Vergeltung an. Das Regime in Iran drohte mit weiteren Angriffen auf Israel, sollte das Land zurückschlagen.
  • Zuvor hatte Israel eine Bodenoffensive im Libanon begonnen und damit eine zweite Front, nach jener in Gaza, eröffnet. Beirut wird weiterhin bombardiert, während die Hisbollah praktisch jede Nacht Raketen auf Israel abschiesst.
  • Im Nahen Osten droht weiter eine Eskalation zu einem flächendeckenden Krieg. UN, EU und internationale Vermittler rufen weiter zu Besonnenheit auf.

Die neusten Entwicklungen im Liveticker

11:57
Ein Toter bei mutmasslichem Anschlag in Israel
Bei einem mutmasslichen Anschlag in Israel sind nach Medienberichten mindestens ein Mensch getötet und weitere verletzt worden. Der Attentäter eröffnete den Berichten zufolge auf einer Schnellstrasse südlich von Tel Aviv das Feuer auf Autofahrer. Er sei daraufhin selbst erschossen worden.

Die Polizei teilte mit, es liefen noch Ermittlungen zum genauen Hintergrund des Vorfalls. (sda/dpa)
9:58
Hisbollah: Vormarsch von Israels Truppen im Libanon gestoppt
Die Hisbollah-Miliz hat nach eigener Darstellung einen weiteren Vormarsch israelischer Bodentruppen im Süden des Libanon gestoppt. Israels Soldaten hätten versucht, von Osten kommend in einen Ort nahe Mardsch Ajun einzudringen, teilte die Hisbollah mit.

Dort und im Ort Chiam kam es laut einem Bericht der staatlichen Nachrichtenagentur NNA in der Nacht auch zu anhaltendem israelischem Beschuss.

Die Orte liegen östlich der Stadt Nabatija, einem Handelszentrum im Südosten, wo Israels Armee nach libanesischen Angaben zuletzt einen Markt angegriffen hatte. Von der israelischen Armee hiess es, dass sie Truppenbewegungen nicht kommentiere.

Israels Luftwaffe setzte die Angriffe auch in anderen Teilen des Nachbarlands unterdessen fort. Seit dem Morgen gab es NNA-Berichten zufolge auch israelische Angriffe an der Küste nördlich von Tyros sowie im Landesinneren in Nähe des Litani-Flusses. Die israelische Armee teilte mit, die Luftwaffe habe binnen eines Tages im Süden des Libanon und in Orten tiefer im Landesinneren insgesamt 200 Hisbollah-Ziele angegriffen. (sda/dpa)
9:52
Iranischer Top-General Ghaani wieder aufgetaucht
Ein iranischer General der höchsten Führungsebene ist nach tagelangem Rätseln über seinen Verbleib wieder aufgetaucht. Iranische Staatsmedien verbreiteten Bilder und Videos von Esmail Ghaani bei einer Trauerfeier in Teheran zu Ehren eines durch Israel getöteten iranischen Generals.

Ghaani ist Kommandeur der sogenannten Al-Kuds-Brigaden, der Auslandseinheit der Revolutionsgarden, und damit enorm einflussreich.



Als General der obersten Führungsebene überwacht Ghaani etwa militärische und auch geheimdienstliche Operationen der Islamischen Republik im Ausland, vor allem aber in Nahost. Er übernahm das Amt 2020, nachdem sein Vorgänger Ghassem Soleimani durch einen US-Drohnenangriff im Irak getötet worden war. Soleimani galt als Architekt der sogenannten Widerstandsachse, eines Netzwerks militanter Gruppen im Kampf gegen Israel.

Vor dem Hintergrund israelischer Bombenangriffe im Libanon wurde es vor fast zwei Wochen plötzlich still um Ghaani. Einige Medien spekulierten, er sei am 3. Oktober bei einem Luftangriff ums Leben gekommen. Andere Berichte behaupteten, sein Umfeld werde der Spionage für Israel verdächtigt und werde deswegen verhört. Iranische Staatsmedien dementierten die Gerüchte und liessen mitteilen, Ghaani sei bei bester Gesundheit. (sda/dpa)
3:31
Medien: Israelische Luftangriffe im Nordosten des Libanons
Die israelischen Streitkräfte sind Medienberichten zufolge eine Reihe von Luftangriffen auf den Nordosten des Libanons geflogen. Getroffen worden seien mehrere Gebiete in der Bekaa-Ebene und rund um die Stadt Baalbek, berichtete der Hisbollah-nahe Fernsehsender Al-Majadin. Der Fernsehsender MTV berichtete von mindestens zehn Luftschlägen in Baalbek und dem Umland. Auf einem Video, das aus dem Dorf Duris stammen soll, war ein brennendes Gebäude zu sehen.

Die israelischen Streitkräfte greifen nach eigenen Angaben immer wieder Stellungen der Hisbollah im Libanon an. Die Schiiten-Miliz feuert weiterhin Raketen auf Israel ab. Nach Angaben des israelischen Militärs wurden am Montag etwa 115 Geschosse registriert, die aus dem Libanon auf Israel abgefeuert wurden. (sda/dpa)
3:02
Von der Leyen will Notfallpläne für Nahost-Vertriebene
EU-Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen befürchtet angesichts des weiter eskalierenden Konflikts im Nahen Osten zusätzliche Migrationsprobleme. In den vergangenen Wochen seien mehr als eine Million Menschen vertrieben worden und es bestehe ein klares Potenzial für weitere Vertreibungen, schreibt die deutsche Spitzenpolitikerin in einem Bericht zu Beratungen der Staats- und Regierungschefs am Donnerstag. Man müsse deswegen an Notfallplänen sowohl für die EU als auch für internationale Partner arbeiten.

Von der Leyen betont, dass eine signifikante Anzahl der Nahost-Flüchtlinge zuletzt nach Syrien gezogen sei. Viele dieser Menschen kommen aus dem Libanon, wo Israel derzeit massiv gegen die Hisbollah-Miliz vorgeht. Letztere greift hingegen immer wieder Israel an – nach eigenen Angaben aus Solidarität mit der islamistischen Hamas im Gazastreifen, gegen die Israel seit rund einem Jahr Krieg führt.

Zur Lage im Libanon schreibt von der Leyen, durch die jüngste Ankündigung zusätzlicher humanitärer Hilfe in Höhe von 30 Millionen Euro erhöhe sich der Gesamtbetrag für 2024 auf mehr als 100 Millionen Euro. Es werde allerdings noch mehr Unterstützung benötigt.

Thema in dem Brief zum EU-Gipfel sind zudem die derzeit von EU-Staaten wie Deutschland vorgenommenen Kontrollen an den EU-Binnengrenzen. «Die Wiedereinführung von Grenzkontrollen sollte eine letzte Massnahme sein, aussergewöhnlich und im Verhältnis zur erkannten Bedrohung stehen», erklärt von der Leyen dazu.

Indirekte Kritik äussert die Deutsche zudem an der polnischen Ankündigung, in Reaktion auf von Russland und Belarus in Richtung EU geschleuste Migranten vorübergehend Asylregeln aussetzen zu wollen. «Wir brauchen eine klare und entschlossene europäische Antwort, um diesen Aktivitäten entgegenzuwirken, ohne Russland und Belarus zu erlauben, unsere eigenen Werte gegen uns zu verwenden», schreibt sie.

Eine der ersten Aufgaben des neuen EU-Kommissars für Inneres und Migration werde es sein, mit den Mitgliedstaaten und Interessengruppen an Massnahmen gegen die Instrumentalisierung von Migranten zu arbeiten. Dies sollte unter anderem durch intensive diplomatische Kontakte mit den Herkunftsländern ergänzt werden, um eine weitere Verschlechterung der Lage zu verhindern. (sda/dpa)
epaselect epa11658453 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends a news conference during the 10th 2024 Berlin Process Summit at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 14 October 2024. Ch ...
Bild: keystone
2:53
Bericht: Israel will iranische Atom- und Ölanlagen verschonen
Israel will seinen geplanten Vergeltungsschlag gegen das Regime in Iran einem Bericht zufolge auf militärische Einrichtungen konzentrieren und Atom- und Ölanlagen verschonen. Das habe der israelische Ministerpräsident Benjamin Netanjahu der US-Regierung mitgeteilt, berichtete die Zeitung «Washington Post» unter Berufung auf zwei mit der Angelegenheit vertraute Beamte. Bei ihrem Telefonat am 9. Oktober habe Netanjahu dem US-Präsidenten Joe Biden gesagt, er plane, militärische Infrastruktur in Iran anzugreifen.

Netanjahus Büro teilte zu dem Bericht mit: «Wir hören uns die Ansichten der Vereinigten Staaten an, aber wir treffen unsere endgültigen Entscheidungen auf der Basis unserer nationalen Sicherheitsinteressen.»

Vor zwei Wochen hatten die Revolutionsgarden der Islamischen Republik rund 200 ballistische Raketen auf den jüdischen Staat gefeuert. Israel kündigte daraufhin Vergeltung an.

Ein israelischer Angriff auf die Islamische Republik solle vor den US-Wahlen am 5. November erfolgen, sagte ein mit der Angelegenheit vertrauter Beamter der Zeitung weiter. Würde Israel nicht reagieren, könnte das vom Regime in Teheran als Zeichen der Schwäche interpretiert werden.

US-Präsident Biden hatte deutlich gemacht, einen israelischen Angriff auf iranische Atomanlagen nicht zu unterstützen. Laut Analysten könnte ein Angriff auf Ölanlagen die Energiepreise nach oben treiben, eine Attacke auf Atomanlagen hingegen eine weitere Eskalation auslösen und die USA in den Konflikt hineinziehen. Netanjahus Plan, lediglich militärische Einrichtungen anzugreifen, sei in Washington mit Erleichterung aufgenommen worden.

Allerdings dringen prominente israelische Politiker weiter auf einen Angriff auf iranische Atomanlagen. «Israel darf diese einmalige Gelegenheit zur Zerstörung des iranischen Atomprogramms nicht verpassen», schrieb der frühere israelische Ministerpräsident Naftali Bennett Anfang Oktober auf der Plattform X. «Wenn wir es jetzt nicht tun, sehe ich nicht, dass es jemals passieren wird.»

Zudem habe Israel bei Konsultationen mit den USA mitgeteilt, die Operationen im Libanon in den kommenden Wochen zu beenden, zitierte die Zeitung einen mit der Angelegenheit vertrauten Beamten. (sda/dpa)
2:45
Blauhelme werden «alle ihre Positionen» im Libanon beibehalten
Der israelische Premierminister Benyamin Netanyahu forderte am Montag erneut, dass sich die im Südlibanon eingesetzten Blauhelme von einigen Positionen nahe der israelisch-libanesischen Grenze zurückziehen sollten.

Die Spannungen zwischen Israel und Unifil haben in den letzten Tagen zugenommen. Fünf ihrer Soldaten wurden von der israelischen Armee verletzt. Zuletzt durchbrachen israelische Panzer gewaltsam das Haupttor eines UN-Postens.
Darum geraten die Friedenstruppen im Südlibanon ins Kreuzfeuer
«Es wurde beschlossen, dass Unifil alle seine Stellungen trotz der Aufrufe der israelischen Armee, die Stellungen in der Nähe der Blauen Linie zwischen Libanon und Israel zu räumen, beibehalten wird», sagte der Chef der Uno-Friedensmissionen, Jean-Pierre Lacroix.

«Ich möchte betonen, dass diese Entscheidung weiterhin gültig ist», fügte der französische Diplomat hinzu und erklärte, dass sie früher am Montag von UN-Generalsekretär António Guterres gebilligt worden war.

UN-Sicherheitsrat zeigt sich sehr besorgt
Nach dem wiederholten Beschuss von Stellungen der UN-Friedenstruppen im Libanon (Unifil) hat sich der Weltsicherheitsrat besorgt über die Sicherheit der dort stationierten Blauhelmsoldaten gezeigt. «Wir rufen alle Parteien dazu auf, die Sicherheit des Personals und der Einrichtungen von Unifil zu respektieren», sagte die Schweizer UN-Botschafterin Pascale Baeriswyl als amtierende Präsidentin des Sicherheitsrats im Namen aller 15 Mitglieder. «Wir erinnern daran, dass UN-Friedenssoldaten und UN-Liegenschaften niemals Ziel von Angriffen werden dürfen.»

10'000 UN-Soldaten aus über 50 Ländern

Seit Jahrzehnten überwacht die UN-Mission das Grenzgebiet zwischen Israel und dem Libanon. Daran sind mehr als 10'000 UN-Soldaten aus mehr als 50 Ländern beteiligt.

Angesichts der Kämpfe zwischen den israelischen Streitkräften und der Schiiten-Miliz Hisbollah im Libanon äusserte der UN-Sicherheitsrat seine Besorgnis über zivile Opfer, die Zerstörung der Infrastruktur und die steigende Zahl an Binnenflüchtlingen. «Wir rufen alle Parteien dazu auf, das humanitäre Völkerrecht zu achten», sagte Sicherheitsratspräsidentin Baeriswyl.

Benyamin Netanyahu bekräftigte am Montag, dass Israel weiterhin «gnadenlos gegen die Hisbollah» im Libanon vorgehen werde, nachdem die pro-iranische Bewegung den tödlichsten Angriff auf israelischem Boden seit fast einem Monat der militärischen Eskalation verübt hatte.

Er wiederholte auch, dass die Hisbollah «die Einrichtungen und Stellungen der Unifil als Deckung für ihre Angriffe» gegen Israel benutze. (sda/afp)
21:18
Israels Militär: Unterirdisches Hisbollah-Gelände entdeckt
Israelische Bodentruppen haben im Südlibanon nach Angaben der Armee ein unterirdisches Gelände der Hisbollah entdeckt. Dieses soll als Kommandozentrale der Elitetruppe Radwan der libanesischen Miliz gedient haben, in der Waffen, Munition und Motorräder bereitstanden, wie das Militär mitteilte. Die Armee veröffentlichte ein Video, wonach in dem Komplex Schlafzimmer, eine Küche sowie Sanitäranlagen zu sehen sind.

Der unterirdische Komplex war nach Armee-Angaben so konzipiert, dass eine Radwan-Truppe dort ankommt, sich ausrüstet und dann zu Fuss oder auf Motorrädern in israelisches Territorium eindringt. Das Gelände befindet sich laut Militär unter einem zivilen Gebiet im Süden des Libanons. Die israelischen Angaben liessen sich nicht unabhängig überprüfen.

Bei der Entdeckung des unterirdischen Geländes seien die Truppen auf einen Radwan-Kämpfer gestossen, der sich laut Armee-Mitteilung dort verschanzt hatte. Sie töteten ihn. (sda/dpa)
20:07
Israels Militär: Kommandeur der Hamas-Luftkampfeinheit getötet
Mehr als einen Monat nach einem israelischen Luftangriff in einer humanitären Zone im Gazastreifen erklärt das israelische Militär, dabei den Chef der Luftkampfeinheit der islamistischen Hamas getötet zu haben. Er sei direkt am Massaker des 7. Oktobers 2023 beteiligt und mitverantwortlich für die Invasion israelischen Territoriums mit Gleitschirmen und Drohnen gewesen, teilte die Armee bei Telegram mit.

Er war demnach seit Oktober 2023 Chef der Luftkampfeinheit, nachdem sein Vorgänger von der israelischen Armee getötet worden war. Zuvor leitete er laut Armee die Drohneneinheit der Hamas und war für die Waffenproduktion der Terrororganisation zuständig. Er soll eine wichtige Rolle beim Aufbau der Drohnen- und Gleitschirmeinheiten gespielt haben. Die Angaben des israelischen Militärs liessen sich zunächst nicht überprüfen. (sda/dpa)
19:09
Netanjahu: Wir werden Hisbollah weiter bekämpfen – auch in Beirut
Nach dem tödlichen Drohnenangriff der Hisbollah auf einen israelischen Armeestützpunkt hat Ministerpräsident Benjamin Netanjahu angekündigt, die libanesische Miliz weiter hart zu bekämpfen. «Ich möchte klarstellen: Wir werden die Hisbollah weiter in allen Teilen des Libanons ohne Gnade bekämpfen – auch in Beirut», sagte Netanjahu nach einem Besuch des angegriffenen Stützpunkts nahe der Stadt Binjamina in einer Videobotschaft.



Zuvor gab es unbestätigte Berichte israelischer Medien, Netanjahu habe die Streitkräfte auf Drängen der US-Regierung angewiesen, Angriffe auf die libanesische Hauptstadt zu vermeiden. Von Freitag bis einschliesslich Montagabend gab es keine israelischen Luftangriffe in Beirut gegen Ziele der proiranischen Hisbollah-Miliz.

«Wir kämpfen gegen die iranische Achse des Bösen, die uns vollständig vernichten will», erklärte Netanjahu in dem Video weiter. «Sie werden es nicht schaffen. Wir kämpfen weiter. Wir zahlen einen schmerzhaften Preis, aber wir haben auch enorme Erfolge erzielt.» (sda/dpa)
17:46
Israel ändert nach tödlichem Angriff Vorgehen bei Raketenalarm
Nach einem tödlichen Drohnenangriff der libanesischen Hisbollah-Miliz auf einen israelischen Armeestützpunkt nahe der Stadt Binjamina ändert die Luftwaffe ihr Vorgehen bei Raketenalarm. Die Warnbereiche bei Raketenalarm würden erweitert, berichteten israelische Medien unter Berufung auf die Luftwaffe. Das bedeutet, dass an mehr Orten Sirenen ertönen werden und es dadurch auch mehr Fehlalarme geben wird.

Bei dem Drohnenangriff am Sonntag waren nach Angaben des israelischen Militärs vier Soldaten getötet worden. Sieben weitere erlitten demnach schwere Verletzungen. Insgesamt wurden mehr als 50 Soldaten bei der Attacke 60 Kilometer nördlich von Tel Aviv verletzt.

Die Luftwaffe verfolgte die Drohne zunächst, sie verschwand aber vom Radar, da sie Berichten zufolge so tief flog, dass sie als abgestürzt oder abgefangen gewertet wurde. Die Drohne sei deswegen nicht bemerkt worden und auf dem Armeestützpunkt explodiert.

Als Konsequenz aus dieser Fehlannahme will die Luftwaffe erst Entwarnung geben, wenn Beweise für einen tatsächlichen Absturz eines Geschosses gefunden werden. Ansonsten gelten Drohnen noch als in der Luft und fliegend. Die Änderung des Vorgehens bei Raketenalarm geschehe vorsichtshalber, damit sich Vorfälle wie dieser nicht wiederholen. (sda/dpa)
16:59
Wieder Raketenalarm im Grossraum Tel Aviv
Im Grossraum Tel Aviv hat es erneut Raketenalarm gegeben. Die israelische Armee teilte mit, Auslöser des Alarms seien Geschosse aus dem Libanon gewesen. Einzelheiten würden noch untersucht, hiess es weiter.



Im Stadtzentrum waren dumpfe Explosionen zu hören, wie eine dpa-Reporterin berichtete. Der Rettungsdienst Magen David Adom teilte im israelischen TV mit, zunächst keine Berichte über Verletzte erhalten zu haben.

In den vergangenen Wochen hatte es in Tel Aviv und dem Grossraum der Küstenstadt mehrfach Raketenalarm wegen Angriffen aus Iran, Libanon und Jemen gegeben. (sda/dpa)
16:30
Hisbollah-Rakete schlägt in israelischem Ort ein
Eine von der libanesischen Hisbollah abgeschossene Rakete ist im nordisraelischen Ort Karmiel eingeschlagen. Der israelische TV-Sender Channel 12 veröffentlichte auf der Plattform X ein Video, in dem ein brennendes Auto in einem Wohngebiet der Stadt etwa 25 Kilometer südlich der Grenze zu sehen war. Über Opfer wurde zunächst nichts bekannt.



Nach Angaben der Armee wurden insgesamt 15 Raketen aus dem Libanon Richtung Israel abgeschossen. Die meisten seien abgefangen worden, aber einige im Gebiet Karmiel niedergegangen.

Erst in der Nacht zuvor waren bei dem Einschlag einer Kampfdrohne der Hisbollah in ein Ausbildungslager der Armee bei dem Ort Benjamina vier Soldaten getötet und 58 verletzt worden. (sda/dpa)
16:16
Irans Aussenminister telefoniert mit chinesischem Kollegen
Irans Aussenminister hat angesichts der militärischen Spannungen in Nahost mit seinem chinesischen Kollegen telefoniert. Chinas Aussenminister Wang Yi forderte in dem Gespräch laut iranischen Angaben grössere diplomatische Anstrengungen, um eine Eskalation in der Region abzuwenden. Abbas Araghchi dankte seinem Kollegen für dessen Engagement, wie aus einer Erklärung des Aussenministeriums in Teheran hervorging.

Die Islamische Republik und China pflegen enge, pragmatische Beziehungen. Die Volksrepublik ist der wichtigste Abnehmer iranischen Öls, der Haupteinnahmequelle des Landes. Angesichts internationaler Sanktionen und verschlechterter Beziehungen zum Westen hat Teheran sowohl seine regionalen Kooperationen als auch die Beziehungen nach Osten weiter ausgebaut.

Die Region Nahost steht seit Wochen am Rande einer grossen Eskalation. Beobachter befürchten, dass ein Krieg zwischen Israel und der Islamischen Republik immer wahrscheinlicher wird. (sda/dpa)
15:24
Rotes Kreuz: 21 Tote bei Luftangriff in christlichem Dorf
Im Libanon sind bei einem israelischen Luftangriff laut Einsatzkräften mindestens 21 Menschen getötet worden. Vier weitere Bewohner des Ortes Aito im Norden des Landes seien bei der Attacke verletzt worden, teilte das libanesische Rote Kreuz mit. Die Rettungsarbeiten dauerten demnach an. Zunächst blieb unklar, weshalb das Haus Ziel der israelischen Luftwaffe geworden war.



Das Gesundheitsministerium des Mittelmeerstaats hatte zunächst neun Tote und eine verletzte Person gemeldet.

Das Ziel soll eine Notunterkunft für Binnenflüchtlinge gewesen sein, hiess es aus Sicherheitskreisen. Die Gegend des Luftangriffs in dem multireligiösen Land wird überwiegend von Christen bewohnt.

Seit mehreren Wochen fliegt Israel massive Luftangriffe im Libanon. Insgesamt sind seit Ausbruch der Gefechte zwischen der vom Regime in Iran unterstützten Hisbollah-Miliz und Israels Militär vor gut einem Jahr nach libanesischen Angaben mehr als 2300 Menschen im Libanon getötet und knapp 10'700 verletzt worden. (sda/dpa)
14:46
Organisationen: Alarmierende Anzeichen von Aushungerung in Gaza
Israelische Menschenrechtsgruppen haben vor einer Strategie der Vertreibung durch Aushungerung der Bewohner des nördlichen Gazastreifens gewarnt. Es gebe alarmierende Anzeichen dafür, dass das israelische Militär im Stillen beginne, den «Plan der Generäle», auch Eiland-Plan genannt, umzusetzen.

Dieser von einer Reihe von Offizieren im Ruhestand unter Leitung des früheren israelischen Sicherheitsberaters Giora Eiland entworfene Plan sehe die Zwangsumsiedlung der Zivilbevölkerung des nördlichen Gazastreifens durch eine Verschärfung der Belagerung des Gebiets und Aushungerung der Bevölkerung vor, schrieben die Menschenrechtsgruppen in einer Erklärung.

Weder die Armee noch das Büro von Regierungschef Benjamin Netanjahu äusserten sich auf Anfrage zu der Warnung der Menschenrechtsgruppen.

Nach Angaben von Bewohnern des Flüchtlingslagers Dschabalia im Norden belagere die israelische Armee weiter den Ort und verhindere, dass Hilfsgüter zu den Menschen gelangten. Einwohner berichteten einem dpa-Reporter per Telefon, sie hätten den israelischen Fluchtaufruf ignoriert, weil die Armee überall im Gazastreifen angreife. Sie wollten lieber in ihren Häusern sterben als in einem der überfüllten Zeltlager im Süden. (sda/dpa)
14:43
Iran setzt Gespräche mit den USA über Vermittler aus
Inmitten gefährlicher Spannungen in Nahost hat die Islamische Republik Iran nach eigenen Angaben ihre indirekten Verhandlungen mit den USA über einen wichtigen Kommunikationskanal ausgesetzt. Als Grund habe Irans Aussenminister Abbas Araghchi die «besondere Situation in der Region» genannt, berichtete die staatliche Nachrichtenagentur IRNA. Weitere Details nannte er nicht.

Araghchi ist derzeit zu Besuch im Golfstaat Oman, der in der Vergangenheit immer wieder zwischen dem Westen und Iran vermittelt hatte. Diese Option wird nach Worten des Ministers nun vorerst nicht genutzt. «Wir sehen momentan keinen Rahmen für diese Gespräche, bis wir die aktuelle Krise überwinden können», sagte der Minister mit Blick auf die indirekten Verhandlungen. «Wir wollen keinen Krieg oder Konflikt, auch wenn wir vollständig darauf vorbereitet sind», wurde Araghchi weiter zitiert.

Die Region Nahost steht seit Wochen am Rande einer grossen Eskalation. Beobachter befürchten, dass ein Krieg zwischen Israel und der Islamischen Republik immer wahrscheinlicher wird. Vor knapp zwei Wochen hatten die Revolutionsgarden der Islamischen Republik rund 200 ballistische Raketen auf den jüdischen Staat gefeuert. Israel hat bereits Vergeltung angekündigt. (sda/dpa)
epa11657218 Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein (not pictured) at the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Baghdad, Iraq, 1 ...
Bild: keystone

Mehr zur Lage in Nahost:
