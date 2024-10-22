bedeckt, wenig Regen14°
Naher Osten: Israelisches Militär tötet potenziellen Nasrallah-Nachfolger

Liveticker

Israelisches Militär tötet möglichen Nasrallah-Nachfolger ++ Tote bei Angriffen im Libanon

Die wichtigsten Geschehnisse im Nahen Osten in der Übersicht, fortlaufend aktualisiert.
22.10.2024, 13:3822.10.2024, 22:17
Das Wichtigste in KürzeDie neusten Entwicklungen im Liveticker

Das Wichtigste in Kürze

  • Im Libanon greift die israelische Armee weitere Ziele in Vororten von Beirut an. Laut dem libanesischen Gesundheitsministerium sind dabei mehrere Menschen umgekommen.
  • Israel kündigt weitere Angriffe gegen die Finanzstruktur der Hisbollah an. Bei einem Luftangriff in Damaskus ist laut Israels Armeesprecher der Nachfolger des Hisbollah-Finanzchefs umgekommen. Zudem gibt Israel an, im Libanon Bunker mit Millionen von Dollar in bar gefunden zu haben.
  • Im Flüchtlingslager Dschabalia im Norden des Gazastreifen mussten Hunderte Einwohner ihre Häuser verlassen auf Anordnung der israelischen Armee. Gemäss Zahlen von Human Rights Watch hat die israelische Armee seit Anfang Oktober 400'000 Menschen in Nord-Gaza dazu aufgerufen, ihre Häuser zu verlassen und den Zugang zu Hilfsgütern blockiert.
  • International wird weiterhin zur Deeskalation aufgerufen. Die Tötung des Hamas-Chefs Jihia al-Sinwar löste internationale Hoffnungen für ein Ende der Kämpfe aus. US-Aussenminister Antony Blinken nimmt in Israel Gespräche über einen Waffenstillstand auf.

Die neusten Entwicklungen im Liveticker

22:16
Israelisches Militär tötet potenziellen Nasrallah-Nachfolger
Ein Sprecher des israelischen Militärs berichtet, dass der hochrangige Hisbollah-Funktionär Hashim Safieddine bei einem Angriff auf Beirut im Libanon getötet worden sei. Es handelt sich um einen Cousin des getöteten Hisbollah-Anführers Hassan Nasrallah, der als potenzieller Kandidat für seine Nachfolge galt.

Die Angaben sind noch nicht offiziell bestätigt. (hkl)
Pagers Attack Victims Funeral By Hezbollah - Beirut Shiite cleric and head of Hezbollah s Executive Council Hashim Safieddine delivers a speech during funeral organized by Hezbollah for four victims k ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
21:26
Wieder Tote bei israelischen Angriffen im Libanon
Bei israelischen Angriffen im Libanon sind erneut mehrere Menschen ums Leben gekommen. Das libanesische Gesundheitsministerium teilte mit, dass bei einem Angriff im Nordosten des Landes fünf Menschen getötet und zehn weitere verletzt worden seien. Bei einem anderen Angriff bei Nabatija im Südlibanon wurden nach Behördenangaben fünf Menschen getötet und 21 weitere verletzt.

Das israelische Militär rief am späten Abend erneut zu Evakuierungen in den als Dahija bekannten Vororten der Hauptstadt Beirut auf. Bereits am Nachmittag hatte Israels Armee dort Gebäude aus der Luft angegriffen. (sda/dpa)
17:45
Über 60 Tote in 24 Stunden nach israelischen Angriffen im Libanon
Bei israelischen Angriffen im Libanon sind nach Behördenangaben am Montag 63 Menschen getötet worden. Das libanesische Gesundheitsministerium teilte am Abend mit, dass 234 Menschen bei Angriffen in verschiedenen Gebieten im Libanon verletzt wurden.

Das Gesundheitsministerium teilt die Gesamtzahl der Opfer für gewöhnlich erst am Abend des darauffolgenden Tags mit. Insgesamt wurden den Angaben zufolge seit Ausbruch der Kämpfe zwischen dem israelischen Militär und der proiranischen Hisbollah im Libanon 2.546 Menschen getötet und 11.862 weitere verletzt. (sda/dpa)
epa11674531 People and members of the emergency services work at the site of an Israeli military strike near the Rafik Hariri University Hospital (RHUH), in the Jnah District of Beirut, Lebanon, 22 Oc ...
Bild: keystone
17:41
Nationalratskommission will Hamas-Verbot auf Hisbollah ausdehnen
Die Sicherheitspolitische Kommission des Nationalrates (SiK-N) möchte wie ihre Schwesterkommission im Ständerat nicht nur die Hamas, sondern auch die Hisbollah in der Schweiz verbieten.

Die SiK-N beantragt mit 20 zu 2 Stimmen bei zwei Enthaltungen die Annahme des vom Bundesrat beantragten Gesetzes über das Verbot der islamistische Palästinenserorganisation Hamas sowie verwandter Organisationen, wie die Parlamentsdienste am Dienstag mitteilten. Das Hamas-Verbot hatte das Parlament im Dezember 2023 mit Motionen gefordert.

Die Kommission ist der Auffassung, dass dieses Verbot schnellstmöglich in Kraft treten sollte.

Verbot für fünf Jahre mit möglicher Verlängerung

Der Bundesrat will mit seiner Vorlage die Hamas für fünf Jahre verbieten. Das Parlament hätte aber die Möglichkeit, das Verbot zu verlängern. Der Gesetzesentwurf umfasst die Hamas, Tarn- und Nachfolgegruppierungen sowie Organisationen und Gruppierungen, die im Auftrag oder im Namen der Hamas handeln. Sie sollen als terroristische Organisationen gelten.

Das Hamas-Verbot wird nun in der Wintersession sowohl vom National- als auch vom Ständerat behandelt.

Motion zum Verbot der Hisbollah unterstützt

Zudem will die Mehrheit der SiK-N laut Mitteilung der Parlamentsdienste auch die Hisbollah verbieten. Sie stimmte einer entsprechenden Motion aus ihren Reihen mit 19 zu 3 Stimmen bei zwei Enthaltungen zu. Gemäss der in der Motion vertretenen Ansicht ist die Hisbollah der Hamas gleichzusetzen.

Zur Motion für das Hisbollah-Verbot wird der Bundesrat noch Stellung nehmen. (sda)
16:19
Hisbollah reklamiert Angriff auf Netanjahu für sich
Die proiranische Hisbollah im Libanon hat den Drohnenangriff auf den israelischen Küstenort Caesarea vom Wochenende offiziell für sich reklamiert. Er galt dem «Verbrecher Netanjahu», wie ein Sprecher der Hisbollah bei einer Pressekonferenz sagte.

Israelische Medien berichteten, am Samstag habe eine Drohne das Schlafzimmerfenster in der Residenz von Ministerpräsident Benjamin Netanjahu in Caesarea getroffen und beschädigt. Das Ehepaar Netanjahu war aber zu dem Zeitpunkt nicht vor Ort. Nach Angaben der israelischen Armee wurde niemand bei dem Angriff verletzt.

Evakuierungsaufforderung und Angriff während Pressekonferenz

Die Hisbollah räumte bei der Pressekonferenz in einem südlichen Vorort der libanesischen Hauptstadt Beirut zum ersten Mal ein, dass die israelische Armee Kämpfer der Schiitenmiliz festgenommen habe. Bisher hatte sich die vom Iran unterstützte Terrororganisation dazu nicht geäussert.

Während der Pressekonferenz veröffentlichte das israelische Militär eine Evakuierungsaufforderung für zwei Gebäude, die nur wenige Hundert vom Ort der Veranstaltung entfernt lagen. Viele lokale und ausländische Journalisten waren vor Ort. Kurz darauf griff Israels Armee das Gebäude an. (sda/dpa)
13:46
11:29
Israels Armee: Marine-Einrichtung der Hisbollah angegriffen
Die israelische Armee will bei Angriffen in den südlichen Vororten Beiruts auch auf eine Marine-Einrichtung der libanesischen Hisbollah-Miliz abgezielt haben. Es hätten sich dort unter anderem militärische Schnellboote und ein Trainingszentrum befunden, teilte die Armee mit.

Die Schnellboote sollten für Angriffe auf israelische Marineboote sowie strategische Ziele in israelischen Gewässern verwendet werden, hiess es weiter. Die Angaben liessen sich nicht unabhängig überprüfen.

Bei den Angriffen südlich von Beirut seien zudem Waffenlager und Kommandozentren der Hisbollah angegriffen worden. Einige davon seien unterirdisch gewesen. Israel hatte zuvor Warnungen an Zivilisten veröffentlicht. Nach Angaben des libanesischen Gesundheitsministeriums wurden bei den Angriffen im Bereich von Beirut mindestens 13 Menschen getötet und 57 weitere verletzt. (sda/dpa)
10:43
Mindestens fünf Tote bei Angriff im nördlichen Gazastreifen
Bei israelischen Angriffen im Norden des Gazastreifens sind nach Angaben von Sanitätern mindestens fünf Menschen getötet worden. Der palästinensische Rote Halbmond berichtete von «schrecklichen Szenen» beim Transport der Leichen, unter denen auch Kinder seien.

27 weitere Menschen hätten bei Artilleriebeschuss in der Gegend von Dschabalija Verletzungen erlitten. Die israelische Armee äusserte sich zunächst nicht zu dem Vorfall.

Einwohner des benachbarten Ortes Beit Lahia berichteten, sie seien in Flugblättern der israelischen Armee dazu aufgerufen worden, sofort ihre Häuser zu verlassen. Sie sollten sich in Richtung des Indonesischen Krankenhauses bewegen. Bei Beschuss seien mehrere Binnenflüchtlinge getötet worden. Die Angaben liessen sich nicht unabhängig überprüfen. Es gab auch zunächst keine Informationen der von der Hamas kontrollierten Gesundheitsbehörde.

Israels Armee geht im Norden des Gazastreifens wieder vermehrt gegen verbliebene Kämpfer der islamistischen Terrororganisation Hamas vor. Hilfsorganisationen berichten von katastrophalen Zuständen in dem abgeriegelten Gebiet. (sda/dpa)
10:29
US-Aussenminister Antony Blinken reist nach Israel für Gespräche um Waffenstillstand
Der US-Aussenminister Antony Blinken trifft sich am Dienstag mit der israelischen Regierung für Gespräche um einen Waffenstillstand. Gemäss der Nachrichtenagentur Reuters ist es das erste Treffen einer einwöchigen Tour im Nahen Osten. In Israel trifft Blinken Premierminister Benjamin Netanyahu und den Verteidigungsminister Yoav Gallant. Danach besucht Blinken unter anderem Jordanien und Katar. (nzu)
7:45
Erneut Luftalarm in israelischer Küstenstadt Tel Aviv
Im Zentrum der israelischen Küstenstadt Tel Aviv hat es erneut Luftalarm gegeben. Es seien mehrere dumpfe Explosionen zu hören gewesen, schilderte eine Reporterin der Deutschen Presse-Agentur vor Ort. Nach dem Ertönen der Sirenen seien im Zentrum des Landes fünf Geschosse identifiziert worden, die aus dem Libanon abgefeuert worden seien, teilte die israelische Armee am Morgen mit. Die meisten Geschosse wurden demnach abgefangen. Ein Projektil sei in offenem Gelände niedergegangen. Berichte über mögliche Verletzte gab es zunächst nicht.

Auch auf den Norden Israels und die nördlichen Golanhöhen seien etwa 15 Geschosse aus dem Libanon abgefeuert worden, hiess es. Einige von ihnen seien abgefangen worden, die übrigen in offene Gebiete gefallen. Die Angaben konnten zunächst nicht unabhängig überprüft werden. Auch nach diesem Angriff gab es zunächst keine Berichte über Verletzte. (sda/dpa)
6:15
Israel: Hisbollah finanziert sich auch über Firmen in der Türkei
Der israelische Armeesprecher Daniel Hagari hat der mit dem Iran verbündeten Hisbollah im Libanon vorgeworfen, sich über Firmen in der Türkei sowie in Syrien, im Jemen und im Libanon zu finanzieren. Um welche Unternehmen es sich im Nato-Land Türkei handle, sagte der Sprecher in einer Videobotschaft nicht.

Die beiden wichtigsten Einnahmequellen der Hisbollah für ihre terroristischen Aktivitäten seien jedoch direkte Zuwendungen des Irans in Form von Bargeld und Gold – sowie die Bürger des Libanons. Den Menschen würden durch die Vereinigung Al-Kard Al-Hassan, eine Art Bank der Hisbollah, Finanzdienstleistungen angeboten.

Die Armee hatte in der Nacht zu Montag Niederlassungen des Finanzinstituts im Libanon bombardiert und kündigte weitere Angriffe an. Israel werde es nicht zulassen, dass sich die Hisbollah neu formiere, sagte Hagari.

Die auch mit der Hamas im Gazastreifen verbündete Hisbollah-Miliz beschiesst Israel seit Beginn des Gazakriegs im Oktober vergangenen Jahres fast täglich mit Raketen und Drohnen. Dies werde erst eingestellt, wenn es einen Waffenstillstand für den Küstenstreifen gebe. (sda/dpa)
6:02
Israel: Hisbollah bunkert Hunderte Millionen unter Klinik
Die proiranische Hisbollah-Miliz hat nach Angaben der israelischen Armee in einem Bunker unter einem Krankenhaus der libanesischen Hauptstadt Beirut Bargeld und Gold im Wert von Hunderten Millionen Dollar versteckt. Armeesprecher Daniel Hagari forderte die libanesische Regierung und internationale Organisationen am Abend auf, nicht zuzulassen, dass die Hisbollah dieses Vermögen für Terror und Angriffe gegen Israel nutzt. Die israelische Luftwaffe beobachte das Gelände der al-Sahel-Klinik im Süden Beiruts genau, warnte der Sprecher. Man werde das Krankenhaus selbst aber nicht angreifen.

«Ich möchte betonen: Wir sind nicht im Krieg mit dem libanesischen Volk», sagte Hagari. Der Direktor des Krankenhauses, Fadi Alameh, bestritt die Vorwürfe und kündigte in einem Interview im libanesischen Fernsehen an, das Krankenhaus im Süden Beiruts vorsorglich evakuieren zu lassen. Die Klinik habe keinerlei Verbindungen zu politischen Parteien, beteuerte er. Alameh rief die libanesische Armee und die Behörden auf, das Gebäude zu durchsuchen.

Israel greift weiter im Libanon an

Israel geht nach eigenen Angaben mit gezielten Angriffen gegen die Finanzstruktur der Hisbollah vor. Im Visier sind seit der Nacht zu Montag Zweigstellen der Vereinigung Al-Kard Al-Hassan, einer Art Bank der Hisbollah. Man habe fast 30 Ziele im gesamten Libanon bombardiert, erklärte Generalstabschef Herzi Halevi in einer Mitteilung vom frühen Abend.

Laut Hagari wurde dabei auch ein unterirdisches Depot mit Bargeld und Gold in Millionenwert getroffen. Die Vermögenswerte in dem bisher nicht angegriffenen Bunker unter der al-Sahel-Klinik in Beirut werden von der Armee auf rund eine halbe Milliarde Dollar beziffert. Die Hisbollah habe den Bunker so eingerichtet, dass sie von dort Kämpfe befehligen konnte, sagte Hagari. Der vom Iran unterstützten Schiiten-Miliz solle keine Gelegenheit gegeben werden, sich zu reorganisieren, betonte der Armeesprecher. (sda/dpa)
Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Bild: keystone
Beirut steht auch in der Nacht auf Dienstag unter Beschuss.
6:01
Tote bei israelischem Luftangriff auf Auto in Damaskus
Bei einem gezielten israelischen Luftangriff auf ein Auto in der syrischen Hauptstadt Damaskus sind Berichten zufolge mehrere Menschen ums Leben gekommen. Aktivisten der Syrischen Beobachtungsstelle für Menschenrechte berichteten, bei dem Angriff seien zwei Menschen getötet worden.

Wie das israelische Militär mitteilte, galt der Angriff einem hochrangigen Hisbollah-Mitglied, das dabei getötet worden sein soll. Laut Israels Armeesprecher Daniel Hagari handelte es sich um den Nachfolger des kürzlich getöteten Finanzchefs der Schiitenmiliz. Die Aktivisten der in Grossbritannien ansässigen Beobachtungsstelle hatten zuvor berichtet, einer der Toten sei kein syrischer Staatsbürger gewesen.

Die staatliche syrische Nachrichtenagentur Sana meldete, bei dem Angriff seien zwei Zivilisten ums Leben gekommen und drei weitere verletzt worden. Auf Bildern war ein stark zerstörtes Auto zu sehen. Die Angaben können nicht unabhängig geprüft werden. (sda/dpa)
6:00
Israel greift wieder südliche Vororte Beiruts an
Die südlichen Vororte der libanesischen Hauptstadt Beirut sind erneut von israelischen Luftangriffen erschüttert worden. Wie die staatliche libanesische Nachrichtenagentur NNA meldete, wurde unter anderem das Viertel Haret Hreik getroffen. Einer der Luftschläge soll nach libanesischen Angaben die Umgebung der Universitätsklinik getroffen haben. Dem libanesischen Gesundheitsministerium zufolge sollen dabei mehrere Menschen ums Leben gekommen sein.

Israels Armeesprecher Daniel Hagari hatte in einer Ansprache zuvor weitere Angriffe gegen die Finanzstruktur der Hisbollah angekündigt. Bei einem gezielten Luftschlag in Damaskus sei der Nachfolger des kürzlich getöteten Finanzchefs der Schiitenmiliz ausgeschaltet worden, sagte Hagari. In der Nacht zuvor sei bereits ein unterirdisches Depot mit Millionen von Dollar in bar und in Gold getroffen worden. Der Hisbollah solle keine Gelegenheit gegeben werden, sich zu reorganisieren, betonte er.

Krankenhaus soll vorsorglich evakuiert werden

Nach israelischen Angaben befindet sich ein weiteres Hisbollah-Depot mit Devisen und Gold im Millionenwert in einem Bunker, der unter einer Privatklinik im Zentrum Beiruts verborgen sein soll. Armeesprecher Hagari betonte, die al-Sahel-Klinik werde nicht bombardiert. «Ich möchte betonen: Wir sind nicht im Krieg mit dem libanesischen Volk», sagte Hagari.

Der Direktor des Krankenhauses, Fadi Alameh, bestritt die Vorwürfe und kündigte in einem Interview im libanesischen Fernsehen an, das Krankenhaus vorsorglich evakuieren zu lassen. Die Klinik habe keinerlei Verbindungen zu politischen Parteien, beteuerte er und rief die libanesische Armee und die Behörden auf, sie zu durchsuchen. (sda/dpa)
22:12
Israelisches Militär entdeckt laut eigenen Angaben Bunker der Hisbollah unter Beiruter Spital
In einer Ansprache gibt der Sprecher des israelischen Militärs an, einen Bunker der Hisbollah unter einem Beiruter Spital ausfindig gemacht zu haben. Angeblich befinden sich im Bunker Millionen von Dollar in Gold und Bargeld.

Das Spital wurde diesen Nachmittag evakuiert. Der Spitaldirektor des betroffenen Spitals bestreitet die Existenz eines Finanzbunkers der Hisbollah. Die Israelische Armee vollzieht laut eigenen Angaben gerade eine Reihe von Attacken auf Hisbollahs finanzielle Einrichtungen im Lebanon. (nzu)

21:18
Tote bei israelischem Luftangriff auf Auto in Damaskus
Bei einem gezielten israelischen Luftangriff auf ein Auto in der syrischen Hauptstadt Damaskus sind Berichten zufolge mehrere Menschen ums Leben gekommen. Aktivisten der Syrischen Beobachtungsstelle für Menschenrechte berichteten, bei dem Angriff seien zwei Menschen getötet worden.

Dem israelischen Militär zufolge galt der Angriff einem hochrangigen Hisbollah-Mitglied, das dabei getötet worden sein soll. Die Aktivisten der in Grossbritannien ansässigen Beobachtungsstelle berichteten, einer der Toten sei kein syrischer Staatsbürger gewesen.

Die staatliche syrische Nachrichtenagentur Sana meldete, bei dem Angriff seien zwei Zivilisten ums Leben gekommen und drei weitere verletzt worden. Auf Bildern war ein stark zerstörtes Auto zu sehen. Die Angaben können nicht unabhängig geprüft werden. (sda/dpa)
epaselect epa11673476 Syrian soldiers and civilians inspect the site of an airstrike that targeted a vehicle in the Al-Mazzeh neighborhood in Damascus, Syria, 21 October 2024. At least two people were ...
Bild: keystone
20:54
Weisses Haus: Noch keine Geiseln-Verhandlungen seit Sinwars Tod
Seit der Tötung des Hamas-Chefs Jihia al-Sinwar in der vergangenen Woche hat es nach Angaben des Weissen Hauses keine neuen Gespräche über die im Gazastreifen festgehaltenen Geiseln gegeben. Es habe erste Gespräche mit israelischen Partnern darüber gegeben, was die nächsten Schritte seien, sagte der Kommunikationsdirektor des Nationalen Sicherheitsrats, John Kirby. Zugleich stellte er klar: «Ich kann heute nicht hier sitzen und Ihnen sagen, dass die Verhandlungen in Doha oder Kairo oder sonst wo wieder aufgenommen werden.»

In den Unterredungen mit den israelischen Gesprächspartnern sei der starke Wunsch ausgedrückt worden, nach einem diplomatischen Weg zu suchen, um die Geiseln nach Hause zurückzubringen, sagte Kirby.

Nach der Tötung Sinwars hiess es unter anderem in den USA, die neue Situation könne eine Gelegenheit bieten, eine Vereinbarung über die Freilassung der israelischen Geiseln zu erreichen. (sda/dpa)
20:29
UN-Chef verurteilt anhaltende Gewalt in Gaza
UN-Generalsekretär António Guterres fordert Israel zu einem Ende von Luftangriffen auf Zivilisten auf. «Der Generalsekretär verurteilt eindeutig den anhaltenden und weit verbreiteten Verlust von Menschenleben in Gaza», teilte Sprecher Farhan Haq mit. Jüngste Angriffe Israels auf Krankenhäuser im Norden des Küstenstreifens verschlimmerten die Lage weiter, dabei müssten Unbeteiligte geschützt werden. Der Generalsekretär fordere sofortigen und ungehinderten Zugang für Rettungsteams, um Leben zu retten. (sda/dpa)
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Antonio Guterres
Bild: keystone
17:44
Hunderte sollen Flüchtlingslager Dschabalia verlassen
Im Flüchtlingslager Dschabalia im Norden des Gazastreifens haben Hunderte Einwohner auf Anordnung der israelischen Armee ihre Häuser verlassen müssen. In palästinensischen Berichten war von einer Zwangsevakuierung die Rede. Die Mehrheit der Betroffenen suchte diesen Angaben zufolge Unterschlupf in Notunterkünften in der Region oder in Gaza-Stadt. Die meisten weigerten sich hingegen, in den Süden des Gazastreifens aufzubrechen, hiess es.

Ein Sprecher der israelischen Armee berichtete, seit dem Morgen hätten Hunderte Zivilisten das Gebiet über sichere Routen verlassen. Weiter hiess es, mehrere mutmassliche Mitglieder terroristischer Organisationen seien festgenommen worden. Das israelische Nachrichtenportal Ynet sprach von einem «Massenexodus» aus Dschabalia, wo es seit Wochen zu heftigen Kämpfen kommt. Die Angaben konnten nicht unabhängig überprüft werden. (sda/dpa)
17:05
Arabische Liga drängt auf baldige Waffenruhe im Libanon
Die Arabische Liga hofft auf einen baldigen Durchbruch bei Bemühungen um eine Waffenruhe im Libanon. Das sagte der Generalsekretär der internationalen Organisation, Ahmed Abul Gheit, während eines Besuchs in Beirut vor Journalisten.

Oberste Priorität habe eine sofortige Waffenruhe sowie die Wahl eines Präsidenten in dem Land, sagte Gheit nach einem Gespräch mit Parlamentssprecher Nabih Berri, einem engen Verbündeten der Schiitenmiliz Hisbollah. Das Amt des Staatschefs im Libanon ist seit etwa zwei Jahren unbesetzt. Die Regierung ist nur geschäftsführend im Amt.
Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, speaks during his meeting with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, not pictured, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal ...
Bild: keystone
Abul Gheit glaubt nicht an Zerschlagung der Hisbollah

Gheit verurteilte Israels Angriffe auf Soldaten der UN-Beobachtermission Unifil. Er forderte zudem den Abzug der israelischen Armee aus dem Libanon sowie die Umsetzung der UN-Resolution 1701, die einen Rückzug der Hisbollah aus der Nähe der Grenze zu Israel vorsieht.

Auf die Frage, ob es möglich sei, die Hisbollah militärisch zu zerstören, sagte Gheit: «Man kann eine Idee nicht zerstören.»

Die Arabische Liga hat 22 Mitglieder, darunter auch die Palästinensergebiete. Neben mehrheitlich arabischsprachigen Ländern gehören auch Somalia und Dschibuti und die Komoren zur Arabischen Liga. (sda/dpa)
16:06
UN-Palästinenserhilfswerk: Israel behindert Hilfslieferungen
Das Palästinenserhilfswerk der Vereinten Nationen (UNRWA) hat wegen der humanitären Lage im Gazastreifen schwere Vorwürfe gegen Israel erhoben. «Im Moment gelangt fast nichts in den Gazastreifen», sagte der Vize-Direktor der UNRWA in dem Küstenstreifen, Sam Rose, dem Sender CNN.

Die USA hatten Israel vergangene Woche eine Frist von 30 Tagen gesetzt, um die Versorgung der Menschen in dem Küstenstreifen zu verbessern. Anderenfalls könnten US-Waffenlieferungen an Israel gefährdet sein.

UN-Helfer: Menschen im Gazastreifen hausen in Toiletten

Der Leiter der UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, schilderte die Not und den Schrecken im Gazastreifen in drastischen Worten. Die israelischen Behörden hinderten humanitäre Hilfsorganisationen weiter daran, die Menschen im Norden des Küstenstreifens mit wichtigen Hilfsgütern wie Medikamenten und Lebensmitteln zu versorgen.

Krankenhäuser würden beschossen und hätten keinen Strom mehr, schrieb er auf X. Wegen der Enge seien einige Vertriebene gezwungen, in Toiletten zu hausen.



Es gebe auch Berichte, dass Menschen, die zu fliehen versuchten, getötet würden. Die Leichen auf den Strassen könnten nicht geborgen werden. «Ein Waffenstillstand wäre ein Anfang, um diesem endlosen Alptraum ein Ende zu setzen», sagte Lazzarini. (sda/dpa)
13:27
Libanons Regierung: Seit Wochen kein Kontakt zur Hisbollah
Der geschäftsführende libanesische Ministerpräsident Nadschib Mikati hat nach eigener Aussage seit Wochen keinen Kontakt mehr zu Vertretern der Hisbollah-Miliz.

«Es gab seit Mitte vergangenen Monats keine Kommunikation mit der Hisbollah», sagte Mikati dem Nachrichtensender Al-Arabija. Er liess offen, wie häufig und auf welchem Weg er zuvor mit Mitgliedern der schiitischen Organisation kommunizierte.

Mikatis Aussage ist ein Hinweis darauf, dass die Hisbollah-Führung sich seit Ausweitung der israelischen Angriffe vor mehreren Wochen nur noch verdeckt bewegt und Kontakte nach aussen einschränkt. Nach der Tötung ihres Anführers Hassan Nasrallah sowie ranghoher Kommandeure dürften die noch verbleibenden Führungsmitglieder ihre Aufenthaltsorte häufig wechseln. Sichere Kommunikation scheint für sie inzwischen - wenn überhaupt - bei persönlichen Treffen möglich.

Die Hisbollah hat im Libanon neben ihren Aktivitäten als bewaffnete Miliz auch grossen politischen Einfluss. Sie stellt zwei Minister und hat 13 Abgeordnete im Parlament. Zudem ging sie auch Koalitionen mit anderen Parteien ein. (sda/dpa)
Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, looks on as he waits for the arrival of Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Najib Mikati, ...
Bild: keystone
11:27
«Rückkehr nach Gaza»: Versammlung für Wiederbesiedlung
Rechtsextreme Israelis haben mit einer Versammlung am Rande des Gazastreifens zu einer Wiederbesiedlung des umkämpften Küstenstreifens aufgerufen.

Zu der Veranstaltung unter dem Motto «Rückkehr nach Gaza» waren auch Mitglieder, Abgeordnete und eine Ministerin der rechtskonservativen Regierungspartei Likud eingeladen.

Rückendeckung erhielten die Teilnehmer von Polizeiminister Itamar Ben-Gvir, der zu den Rechtsaussen-Politikern im Kabinett von Regierungschef Benjamin Netanjahu gehört und die Siedlungsbewegung unterstützt. «Wenn wir wollen, können wir Siedlungen in Gaza erneuern», zitierte die «Times of Israel» aus Ben-Gvirs Rede.

Ben-Gvir sprach sich danach auch dafür aus, zu Auswanderung aus dem Gazastreifen zu «ermutigen». Eine Zwangsmassnahme solle dies nicht sein. Ben Gvir hatte bereits in der Vergangenheit ebenso wie andere nationalistische Regierungsvertreter für die Rückkehr von Siedlungen in den Gazastreifen plädiert.

Ein Likud-Sprecher betonte, es handle sich nicht um eine Veranstaltung im Namen der Partei, sondern eine «örtliche Initiative». Die Initiative der radikalen Siedlerorganisation Nachala fand im Rahmen des Laubhüttenfestes statt. Das einwöchige Wallfahrtsfest erinnert an die biblische Wüstenwanderung des Volkes Israel.

Eine von mehreren aufgebauten Hütten trug den Namen der Likud-Partei. «Gaza ist ein Teil des Landes Israel!», stand auf dem T-Shirt eines Veranstaltungsteilnehmers.

Israel hatte seine Armee 2005 aus dem Gazastreifen abgezogen und rund 20 Siedlungen in dem Küstenstreifen zwangsgeräumt. Rechtsextreme Israelis, darunter auch Minister in der Regierung von Benjamin Netanjahu, fordern nun eine Rückkehr von Siedlern in das Gebiet.

Netanjahu selbst hatte allerdings Pläne zur Wiederbesiedlung des Gazastreifens nach dem Krieg gegen die islamistische Hamas als unrealistisch bezeichnet. (sda/dpa)
10:50
Anwohner: «Nichts ausser Schäden» nach Angriffen bei Beirut
Nach israelischen Luftangriffen in Vororten der libanesischen Hauptstadt Beirut berichten Anwohner von schwerer Zerstörung. «Man sieht nichts ausser Schäden», sagte ein Anwohner namens Ali der Deutschen Presse-Agentur.

Ein angegriffenes Gebäude der Al-Kard al-Hassan, einer Art eigene Bank der Hisbollah, sei komplett zerstört und benachbarte Gebäude seien beschädigt, sagte er weiter.

Die Hisbollah-Miliz sperrte das Viertel nach den Angriffen ab und liess nur Anwohner das Gebiet betreten.

Die israelische Armee griff nach eigenen Angaben Gebäude der Al-Kard al-Hassan an, eine Art Banksystem der Hisbollah, die auch Kleinkredite vergibt und mehr als 30 Büros im Libanon hat.

Südlich von Beirut gab es in der Nacht etwa ein Dutzend Angriffe, einige davon in der Nähe des internationalen Flughafens. Am Ort eines Angriffs lagen Dokumente verstreut zwischen Trümmern und auf dem Boden.

Auch im Süden des Libanons und in der Bekaa-Ebene gab es Luftschläge. Israels Armee hatte kurz vor und während der Luftangriffe am späten Abend erneut zu Evakuierungen aufgefordert.

Am Morgen kehrten sichtlich erschöpfte Anwohner in ihre Häuser zurück, die die Nacht woanders oder auf der Strasse verbracht hatten, wie eine dpa-Reporterin berichtete. (sda/dpa)

