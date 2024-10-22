Raketenalarm in Tel Aviv +++ Israel tötet möglichen Nasrallah-Nachfolger

Die Angaben sind noch nicht offiziell bestätigt. (hkl)
On my way to Israel and other stops in the Middle East for intensive discussions about the importance of ending the war in Gaza, returning the hostages to their families, and alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people. pic.twitter.com/lIaRUo7Ea2— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 21, 2024
On my way to Israel and other stops in the Middle East for intensive discussions about the importance of ending the war in Gaza, returning the hostages to their families, and alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people. pic.twitter.com/lIaRUo7Ea2— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 21, 2024
(red)
Gut vier Tage nach dem inselweiten Stromausfall auf Kuba haben Regierungsangaben zufolge mehr als 70 Prozent der Anschlüsse wieder Elektrizität. Zu den Gebieten, wo die Versorgung bisher nicht wiederhergestellt wurde, zählten am Dienstag weiterhin jene in der östlichen Provinz Guantánamo, in denen der Hurrikan «Oscar» am Sonntag schwere Überschwemmungen und Schäden verursacht hatte.