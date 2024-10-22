bedeckt, wenig Regen12°
DE | FR
burger
International
Liveticker

Naher Osten: Raketenalarm in Tel Aviv

Liveticker

Raketenalarm in Tel Aviv +++ Israel tötet möglichen Nasrallah-Nachfolger

Die wichtigsten Geschehnisse im Nahen Osten in der Übersicht, fortlaufend aktualisiert.
22.10.2024, 13:3823.10.2024, 07:56
Mehr «International»
Inhaltsverzeichnis
Das Wichtigste in KürzeDie neuesten Entwicklungen im Liveticker

Das Wichtigste in Kürze

  • Im Libanon greift die israelische Armee weitere Ziele in Vororten von Beirut an. Laut dem libanesischen Gesundheitsministerium sind dabei mehrere Menschen umgekommen.
  • Israel kündigt weitere Angriffe gegen die Finanzstruktur der Hisbollah an. Bei einem Luftangriff in Damaskus ist laut Israels Armeesprecher der Nachfolger des Hisbollah-Finanzchefs umgekommen. Zudem gibt Israel an, im Libanon Bunker mit Millionen von Dollar in bar gefunden zu haben.
  • Im Flüchtlingslager Dschabalia im Norden des Gazastreifen mussten Hunderte Einwohner ihre Häuser verlassen auf Anordnung der israelischen Armee. Gemäss Zahlen von Human Rights Watch hat die israelische Armee seit Anfang Oktober 400'000 Menschen in Nord-Gaza dazu aufgerufen, ihre Häuser zu verlassen und den Zugang zu Hilfsgütern blockiert.
  • International wird weiterhin zur Deeskalation aufgerufen. Die Tötung des Hamas-Chefs Jihia al-Sinwar löste internationale Hoffnungen für ein Ende der Kämpfe aus. US-Aussenminister Antony Blinken nimmt in Israel Gespräche über einen Waffenstillstand auf.

Die neuesten Entwicklungen im Liveticker

Schicke uns deinen Input
avatar
22:16
Israelisches Militär tötet potenziellen Nasrallah-Nachfolger
Ein Sprecher des israelischen Militärs berichtet, dass der hochrangige Hisbollah-Funktionär Hashim Safieddine bei einem Angriff auf Beirut im Libanon vor rund drei Wochen getötet worden sei. Es handelt sich um einen Cousin des getöteten Hisbollah-Anführers Hassan Nasrallah, der als potenzieller Kandidat für seine Nachfolge galt.

Die Angaben sind noch nicht offiziell bestätigt. (hkl)
Pagers Attack Victims Funeral By Hezbollah - Beirut Shiite cleric and head of Hezbollah s Executive Council Hashim Safieddine delivers a speech during funeral organized by Hezbollah for four victims k ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
21:26
Wieder Tote bei israelischen Angriffen im Libanon
Bei israelischen Angriffen im Libanon sind erneut mehrere Menschen ums Leben gekommen. Das libanesische Gesundheitsministerium teilte mit, dass bei einem Angriff im Nordosten des Landes fünf Menschen getötet und zehn weitere verletzt worden seien. Bei einem anderen Angriff bei Nabatija im Südlibanon wurden nach Behördenangaben fünf Menschen getötet und 21 weitere verletzt.

Das israelische Militär rief am späten Abend erneut zu Evakuierungen in den als Dahija bekannten Vororten der Hauptstadt Beirut auf. Bereits am Nachmittag hatte Israels Armee dort Gebäude aus der Luft angegriffen. (sda/dpa)
17:45
Über 60 Tote in 24 Stunden nach israelischen Angriffen im Libanon
Bei israelischen Angriffen im Libanon sind nach Behördenangaben am Montag 63 Menschen getötet worden. Das libanesische Gesundheitsministerium teilte am Abend mit, dass 234 Menschen bei Angriffen in verschiedenen Gebieten im Libanon verletzt wurden.

Das Gesundheitsministerium teilt die Gesamtzahl der Opfer für gewöhnlich erst am Abend des darauffolgenden Tags mit. Insgesamt wurden den Angaben zufolge seit Ausbruch der Kämpfe zwischen dem israelischen Militär und der proiranischen Hisbollah im Libanon 2.546 Menschen getötet und 11.862 weitere verletzt. (sda/dpa)
epa11674531 People and members of the emergency services work at the site of an Israeli military strike near the Rafik Hariri University Hospital (RHUH), in the Jnah District of Beirut, Lebanon, 22 Oc ...
Bild: keystone
17:41
Nationalratskommission will Hamas-Verbot auf Hisbollah ausdehnen
Die Sicherheitspolitische Kommission des Nationalrates (SiK-N) möchte wie ihre Schwesterkommission im Ständerat nicht nur die Hamas, sondern auch die Hisbollah in der Schweiz verbieten.

Die SiK-N beantragt mit 20 zu 2 Stimmen bei zwei Enthaltungen die Annahme des vom Bundesrat beantragten Gesetzes über das Verbot der islamistische Palästinenserorganisation Hamas sowie verwandter Organisationen, wie die Parlamentsdienste am Dienstag mitteilten. Das Hamas-Verbot hatte das Parlament im Dezember 2023 mit Motionen gefordert.

Die Kommission ist der Auffassung, dass dieses Verbot schnellstmöglich in Kraft treten sollte.

Verbot für fünf Jahre mit möglicher Verlängerung

Der Bundesrat will mit seiner Vorlage die Hamas für fünf Jahre verbieten. Das Parlament hätte aber die Möglichkeit, das Verbot zu verlängern. Der Gesetzesentwurf umfasst die Hamas, Tarn- und Nachfolgegruppierungen sowie Organisationen und Gruppierungen, die im Auftrag oder im Namen der Hamas handeln. Sie sollen als terroristische Organisationen gelten.

Das Hamas-Verbot wird nun in der Wintersession sowohl vom National- als auch vom Ständerat behandelt.

Motion zum Verbot der Hisbollah unterstützt

Zudem will die Mehrheit der SiK-N laut Mitteilung der Parlamentsdienste auch die Hisbollah verbieten. Sie stimmte einer entsprechenden Motion aus ihren Reihen mit 19 zu 3 Stimmen bei zwei Enthaltungen zu. Gemäss der in der Motion vertretenen Ansicht ist die Hisbollah der Hamas gleichzusetzen.

Zur Motion für das Hisbollah-Verbot wird der Bundesrat noch Stellung nehmen. (sda)
16:19
Hisbollah reklamiert Angriff auf Netanjahu für sich
Die proiranische Hisbollah im Libanon hat den Drohnenangriff auf den israelischen Küstenort Caesarea vom Wochenende offiziell für sich reklamiert. Er galt dem «Verbrecher Netanjahu», wie ein Sprecher der Hisbollah bei einer Pressekonferenz sagte.

Israelische Medien berichteten, am Samstag habe eine Drohne das Schlafzimmerfenster in der Residenz von Ministerpräsident Benjamin Netanjahu in Caesarea getroffen und beschädigt. Das Ehepaar Netanjahu war aber zu dem Zeitpunkt nicht vor Ort. Nach Angaben der israelischen Armee wurde niemand bei dem Angriff verletzt.

Evakuierungsaufforderung und Angriff während Pressekonferenz

Die Hisbollah räumte bei der Pressekonferenz in einem südlichen Vorort der libanesischen Hauptstadt Beirut zum ersten Mal ein, dass die israelische Armee Kämpfer der Schiitenmiliz festgenommen habe. Bisher hatte sich die vom Iran unterstützte Terrororganisation dazu nicht geäussert.

Während der Pressekonferenz veröffentlichte das israelische Militär eine Evakuierungsaufforderung für zwei Gebäude, die nur wenige Hundert vom Ort der Veranstaltung entfernt lagen. Viele lokale und ausländische Journalisten waren vor Ort. Kurz darauf griff Israels Armee das Gebäude an. (sda/dpa)
13:46
Eskalation in Nahost: Blinken trifft Netanjahu
Angesichts einer Eskalation in Nahost hat US-Aussenminister Antony Blinken Gespräche in Israel aufgenommen. In Jerusalem traf er zunächst den israelischen Ministerpräsidenten Benjamin Netanjahu. Neben einer Deeskalation in der Region geht es Blinken bei seinen Gesprächen vor allem um die Bemühungen um eine Waffenruhe in Gaza und die Freilassung der Geiseln.

In Israel und weiteren Ländern der Region wolle er «intensive Gespräche» über eine Beendigung des Gaza-Kriegs, die Freilassung der Geiseln und die Linderung des Leidens palästinensischer Zivilisten führen, schrieb Blinken zuvor auf der Plattform X. Auch ein Treffen mit dem israelischen Präsidenten Izchak Herzog stand auf seinem Programm.

Seit Beginn des Gaza-Kriegs vor mehr als einem Jahr ist die Lage in der ganzen Region immer weiter eskaliert. Die mit Israels Erzfeind Iran verbündete Hisbollah-Miliz will ihre Angriffe auf Israel erklärtermassen erst einstellen, wenn eine Waffenruhe für Gaza vereinbart wurde.

Bei Verhandlungen unter Vermittlung der USA, Ägyptens und Katars gibt es jedoch seit Monaten keine Fortschritte. Daran änderte auch die Tötung von Hamas-Chef Jihia al-Sinwar in der vergangenen Woche nichts. Ob Blinkens erneute Nahost-Reise etwas bewirkt, bleibt abzuwarten. Am Donnerstag sollte er bei einem Besuch in Saudi-Arabien auch Kronprinz Mohammed bin Salman treffen, erfuhr die dpa aus Diplomatenkreisen. (sda/dpa)

13:36
Eskalation in Nahost: Blinken trifft Netanjahu
Angesichts einer Eskalation in Nahost hat US-Aussenminister Antony Blinken Gespräche in Israel aufgenommen. In Jerusalem traf er zunächst den israelischen Ministerpräsidenten Benjamin Netanjahu. Neben einer Deeskalation in der Region geht es Blinken bei seinen Gesprächen vor allem um die Bemühungen um eine Waffenruhe in Gaza und die Freilassung der Geiseln.

In Israel und weiteren Ländern der Region wolle er «intensive Gespräche» über eine Beendigung des Gaza-Kriegs, die Freilassung der Geiseln und die Linderung des Leidens palästinensischer Zivilisten führen, schrieb Blinken zuvor auf der Plattform X. Auch ein Treffen mit dem israelischen Präsidenten Izchak Herzog stand auf seinem Programm.


Seit Beginn des Gaza-Kriegs vor mehr als einem Jahr ist die Lage in der ganzen Region immer weiter eskaliert. Die mit Israels Erzfeind Iran verbündete Hisbollah-Miliz will ihre Angriffe auf Israel erklärtermassen erst einstellen, wenn eine Waffenruhe für Gaza vereinbart wurde.

Bei Verhandlungen unter Vermittlung der USA, Ägyptens und Katars gibt es jedoch seit Monaten keine Fortschritte. Daran änderte auch die Tötung von Hamas-Chef Jihia al-Sinwar in der vergangenen Woche nichts. Ob Blinkens erneute Nahost-Reise etwas bewirkt, bleibt abzuwarten. Am Donnerstag sollte er bei einem Besuch in Saudi-Arabien auch Kronprinz Mohammed bin Salman treffen, erfuhr die dpa aus Diplomatenkreisen. (sda/dpa)
11:29
Israels Armee: Marine-Einrichtung der Hisbollah angegriffen
Die israelische Armee will bei Angriffen in den südlichen Vororten Beiruts auch auf eine Marine-Einrichtung der libanesischen Hisbollah-Miliz abgezielt haben. Es hätten sich dort unter anderem militärische Schnellboote und ein Trainingszentrum befunden, teilte die Armee mit.

Die Schnellboote sollten für Angriffe auf israelische Marineboote sowie strategische Ziele in israelischen Gewässern verwendet werden, hiess es weiter. Die Angaben liessen sich nicht unabhängig überprüfen.

Bei den Angriffen südlich von Beirut seien zudem Waffenlager und Kommandozentren der Hisbollah angegriffen worden. Einige davon seien unterirdisch gewesen. Israel hatte zuvor Warnungen an Zivilisten veröffentlicht. Nach Angaben des libanesischen Gesundheitsministeriums wurden bei den Angriffen im Bereich von Beirut mindestens 13 Menschen getötet und 57 weitere verletzt. (sda/dpa)
10:43
Mindestens fünf Tote bei Angriff im nördlichen Gazastreifen
Bei israelischen Angriffen im Norden des Gazastreifens sind nach Angaben von Sanitätern mindestens fünf Menschen getötet worden. Der palästinensische Rote Halbmond berichtete von «schrecklichen Szenen» beim Transport der Leichen, unter denen auch Kinder seien.

27 weitere Menschen hätten bei Artilleriebeschuss in der Gegend von Dschabalija Verletzungen erlitten. Die israelische Armee äusserte sich zunächst nicht zu dem Vorfall.

Einwohner des benachbarten Ortes Beit Lahia berichteten, sie seien in Flugblättern der israelischen Armee dazu aufgerufen worden, sofort ihre Häuser zu verlassen. Sie sollten sich in Richtung des Indonesischen Krankenhauses bewegen. Bei Beschuss seien mehrere Binnenflüchtlinge getötet worden. Die Angaben liessen sich nicht unabhängig überprüfen. Es gab auch zunächst keine Informationen der von der Hamas kontrollierten Gesundheitsbehörde.

Israels Armee geht im Norden des Gazastreifens wieder vermehrt gegen verbliebene Kämpfer der islamistischen Terrororganisation Hamas vor. Hilfsorganisationen berichten von katastrophalen Zuständen in dem abgeriegelten Gebiet. (sda/dpa)
10:29
US-Aussenminister Antony Blinken reist nach Israel für Gespräche um Waffenstillstand
Der US-Aussenminister Antony Blinken trifft sich am Dienstag mit der israelischen Regierung für Gespräche um einen Waffenstillstand. Gemäss der Nachrichtenagentur Reuters ist es das erste Treffen einer einwöchigen Tour im Nahen Osten. In Israel trifft Blinken Premierminister Benjamin Netanyahu und den Verteidigungsminister Yoav Gallant. Danach besucht Blinken unter anderem Jordanien und Katar. (nzu)

(red)

Mehr zur Lage in Nahost:
DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
(Du wirst umgeleitet, um die Zahlung abzuschliessen.)
5 CHF
15 CHF
25 CHF
Anderer
Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
Themen
Rückblick auf das Jahr nach dem 7. Oktober
1 / 32
Rückblick auf das Jahr nach dem 7. Oktober
7. Oktober
Im Morgengrauen des jüdischen Feiertags Simchat Tora startet die islamistische Terrororganisation Hamas einen Grossangriff auf das umliegende Gebiet in Israel. Mehrere Tausend Raketen werden aus dem Gazastreifen auf Israel abgefeuert. Mehrere tausend Terroristen überwinden die Grenzbefestigungen und töten an einem Musikfestival und in mehreren Ortschaften wahllos Soldaten und vor allem Zivilisten.
Bild: Ein Zimmer in einem Haus im Kibbuz Kfar Aza nach dem Angriff der Hamas. ... Mehr lesen
quelle: keystone / abir sultan
Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilen
Letzte Aufnahme von Sinwar
Video: watson
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:
Meistgelesen
1
Am Ballermann verkaufen Strassenhändler Deutschland-Trikots mit Nazi-Symbolik
2
Ihre Bestellung wurde geliefert: 25 lustige Fails für mehr Bock auf Dienstag
3
Lustige gefälschte Produkte, die du allesamt haben willst
4
Betrugsskandal erschüttert Ukraine: «Das ist wirklich ein innerer Feind»
5
Hat Keller-Sutter die 3. Säule abgeschafft? «Die Rechten werden das Vorhaben versenken»
Meistkommentiert
1
Brisante Rechnung – diese Auswirkungen hat der Autobahnausbau auf den Benzinpreis
2
Ein Schweizer wird Interimstrainer in Bochum – es ist nicht Urs Fischer
3
Warum nimmt niemand Trumps Drohungen ernst?
4
Nach X-Post von Andreas Glarner wird Mitte-Politikerin mit dem Tod bedroht
5
Wir suchen die günstigste Tankstelle der Schweiz – das sind unsere Vorschläge
Meistgeteilt
1
Israelisches Militär tötet möglichen Nasrallah-Nachfolger ++ Tote bei Angriffen im Libanon
2
«Haben die Firma liquidiert» – Cedric Schild scheitert mit seinem alkoholischen Getränk
3
Düsseldorfer Restaurant serviert Koks-Pizza: «War ein Bestseller»
4
Asylzahlen fallen tiefer als erwartet aus – Bund schliesst 9 temporäre Bundesasylzentren
5
Ex-Iron-Maiden-Sänger Paul Di'Anno stirbt mit 66 Jahren
Grossteil Kubas hat wieder Strom – sieben Tote nach Hurrikan

Gut vier Tage nach dem inselweiten Stromausfall auf Kuba haben Regierungsangaben zufolge mehr als 70 Prozent der Anschlüsse wieder Elektrizität. Zu den Gebieten, wo die Versorgung bisher nicht wiederhergestellt wurde, zählten am Dienstag weiterhin jene in der östlichen Provinz Guantánamo, in denen der Hurrikan «Oscar» am Sonntag schwere Überschwemmungen und Schäden verursacht hatte.

Zur Story