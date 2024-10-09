wechselnd bewölkt14°
IDF: Haben Hisbollah schwer geschädigt + Spezialkräfte erschiessen wohl Al-Aqsa-Kommandeur

Die Lage im Nahen Osten erreichte vor kurzem eine neue Eskalationsstufe: Israel startete eine Bodenoffensive im Nachbarland Libanon, Irans Regime beschoss Israel mit 180 Raketen. Die wichtigsten Geschehnisse in der Übersicht.
09.10.2024, 16:4809.10.2024, 20:28
Inhaltsverzeichnis
Das Wichtigste in KürzeDie neusten Entwicklungen im Liveticker

Das Wichtigste in Kürze

  • Die Islamischen Revolutionsgarden haben vergangene Woche von Iran aus Israel mit circa 180 Raketen angegriffen.
  • Die meisten Raketen konnten mithilfe der USA abgewehrt werden. Israel kündigte Vergeltung an. Das Regime in Iran drohte mit weiteren Angriffen auf Israel, sollte das Land zurückschlagen.
  • Zuvor hatte Israel eine Bodenoffensive im Libanon begonnen und damit eine zweite Front, nach jener in Gaza, eröffnet.

Die neusten Entwicklungen im Liveticker

avatar
20:26
Israels Armeechef: Haben Hisbollah erheblichen Schaden zugefügt
Israel hat Generalstabschef Herzi Halevi zufolge der Hisbollah im Libanon schweren Schaden zugefügt. «Die Hisbollah erlebt Führungs- und Kontrollschwierigkeiten, was zu Verwirrung auf der Entscheidungsebene und zu Herausforderungen bei ihren operativen Fähigkeiten führt», sagte Halevi bei einer Lagebeurteilung Armeeangaben zufolge. «Die Hisbollah bemüht sich, den erheblichen Schaden zu vertuschen, den wir der Terrororganisation in den vergangenen Wochen zugefügt haben.»
epa11336601 Israeli army chief Herzi Halevi (C) listens to a message during a ceremony marking Memorial Day for fallen soldiers of Israel&#039;s wars and victims of attacks at Israel&#039;s Mount Herz ...
Bild: keystone
Auch im Iran müsse man erst noch begreifen, wie schwerwiegend der Schaden für Teherans Stellvertreter an Israels Nordgrenze sei, sagte Halevi demnach weiter. Er kündigte weitere intensive Angriffe auf die Miliz an. (sda/dpa)
18:55
Palästinenser: Dutzende Tote nach Angriffen in Dschabalia
Bei israelischen Angriffen auf den Ort Dschabalia im Norden des Gazastreifens sind palästinensischen Angaben zufolge Dutzende Menschen ums Leben gekommen. Mindestens 47 Palästinenser wurden seit dem Morgen getötet, hiess es aus medizinischen Kreisen im Gazastreifen. Darunter soll demnach auch ein palästinensischer Journalist sein. Die Angaben liessen sich zunächst nicht unabhängig überprüfen. Israels Armee äusserte sich bislang nicht zu den Berichten.

Laut dem von der Hamas kontrollierten palästinensischen Zivilschutz können Helfer derzeit nicht alle Opfer erreichen.

Die palästinensische Nachrichtenagentur Wafa meldete 15 Tote in der Stadt bei einem einzelnen israelischen Angriff. Dieser soll dem Bericht zufolge auf den Hof eines Krankenhauses gezielt haben. Getroffen worden seien dort auch Zelte von Vertriebenen. Die Angaben liessen sich ebenfalls nicht unabhängig überprüfen. Die Armee teilte auf Anfrage mit, den Bericht zu prüfen.

Israels Armee kämpfe den fünften Tag in Folge in der Gegend, hiess es aus Sicherheitskreisen sowie medizinischen Kreisen im Gazastreifen. «Kein Ende der Hölle», schrieb der Generalkommissar des UN-Palästinenserhilfswerks UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, auf X über die Lage im Norden des Küstengebiets. «Mindestens 400.000 Menschen sind in dem Gebiet eingeschlossen.» Der derzeitige Einsatz gefährde auch die Impfkampagne gegen das Poliovirus, warnte Lazzarini.

Israels Armee hatte vor einigen Tagen einen Vorstoss mit Bodentruppen in den Norden des Gazastreifens begonnen. Die Hamas habe versucht, sich im Gebiet von Dschabalia neu zu gruppieren, so das Militär.

Laut medizinischen Kreisen im Gazastreifen sollen im gesamten Gebiet seit dem Morgen rund 60 Menschen bei Kämpfen und Angriffen ums Leben gekommen sein. (sda/dpa)
18:40
Berichte: Israelische Kräfte töten Palästinenser in Nablus
Eine verdeckt operierende israelische Spezialeinheit soll palästinensischen Berichten zufolge im Westjordanland vier Männer getötet haben. Demnach hätten die israelischen Einsatzkräfte das Feuer auf das Auto der Palästinenser in der Stadt Nablus eröffnet. Israels Armee teilte auf Anfrage mit, die Berichte zu prüfen.

Das Gesundheitsministerium in Ramallah meldete vier Tote, die in ein Krankenhaus in Nablus gebracht worden seien. Weitere Details zum Umstand ihres Todes nannte die Behörde zunächst nicht. Die Identität der Getöteten war zunächst unklar; in den sozialen Medien wird von israelischer wie auch palästinensischer Seite berichtet, dass einer der Getöteten der Kommandant einer der Al-Aqsa-Märtyrer-Brigaden war.
palÃ¤stina anschlag durch israelische spezialkrÃ¤fte
Bild: twitter
Aufnahmen, die in sozialen Medien verbreitet wurden, sollen den Angriff auf die Palästinenser im Auto zeigen. Zu sehen sind bewaffnete Personen, die auf den Wagen schiessen. Auf einem weiteren Video sind vier regungslose und blutüberströmte Männer in dem Fahrzeug zu sehen.

Die ohnehin angespannte Lage im Westjordanland hat sich seit dem Hamas-Massaker vor einem Jahr und dem dadurch ausgelösten Gaza-Krieg noch einmal deutlich verschärft. Seitdem wurden dort nach Angaben des Gesundheitsministeriums in Ramallah bei israelischen Militäreinsätzen, bewaffneten Auseinandersetzungen und Anschlägen von Extremisten rund 710 Palästinenser getötet. (sda/dpa)
18:17
Türkei evakuiert Bürger auf dem Seeweg aus dem Libanon
Die Türkei hat mit der Evakuierung ihrer Staatsbürger aus dem Libanon per Seeweg begonnen. Dazu legten zwei Schiffe der türkischen Marine im Hafen von Beirut an, wie die staatliche Nachrichtenagentur Anadolu berichtete.
epa11650832 Two Turkish navy ships arrive at Beirut Port to unload relief supplies and evacuate Turkish citizens in Beirut, Lebanon, 09 October 2024. According to the Turkish foreign ministry, two Tur ...
Bild: keystone
Bis zu 2.000 Menschen sollen mit den Kriegsschiffen in die türkische Hafenstadt Mersin gebracht werden. Laut der türkischen Botschaft im Libanon wird auch die Evakuierung per Luft in begrenzter Zahl vorbereitet. Dem türkischen Staatssender TRT zufolge leben 14.000 türkische Staatsbürger im Libanon.

Die zwei Evakuierungsschiffe hatten auf dem Hinweg 300 Tonnen Hilfsgüter in den Libanon gebracht, berichtete Anadolu. (sda/dpa)
17:49
Frankreich organisiert internationale Hilfskonferenz für den Libanon
Frankreich organisiert für den vom Nahost-Konflikt erschütterten Libanon eine internationale Hilfskonferenz. Bei dem Treffen am 24. Oktober in Paris soll es um Unterstützung für die notleidende Bevölkerung sowie den Aufbau eines funktionierenden Staatswesens gehen, teilte das französische Aussenministerium mit. An der Konferenz auf Ministerebene sollen Partnerstaaten des Libanons, die Vereinten Nationen, die Europäische Union sowie internationale, regionale und zivilgesellschaftliche Organisationen teilnehmen.

Angesichts der politischen und humanitären Krise im Libanon sei Ziel der Konferenz, Nothilfe für die libanesische Bevölkerung zu mobilisieren und die libanesischen Institutionen zu stärken. Insbesondere gehe es um die Streitkräfte, die die innere Stabilität des Landes gewährleisteten, hiess es in Paris. Die Wahl eines Präsidenten im Libanon sei ein erster Schritt, die Strukturen des Landes wieder in Gang zu bringen.

Die Ankündigung der Konferenz folgt auf einen Besuch des neuen französischen Aussenministers Jean-Noël Barrot in Beirut Ende September. Frankreich ist dem Libanon als frühere Mandatsmacht eng verbunden. Die humanitäre Lage im Libanon hat sich nach Einschätzung der Vereinten Nationen durch die jüngsten Angriffe Israels dramatisch verschlimmert. (sda/dpa)
16:43
Irans Aussenminister zu Gesprächen in Saudi-Arabien
Erstmals seit seinem Amtsantritt ist Irans Aussenminister Abbas Araghchi nach Saudi-Arabien gereist. Dort sprach er mit seinem Kollegen Faisal bin Farhan über die angespannte Lage im Nahen Osten, wie Irans staatliche Nachrichtenagentur IRNA berichtete.

«Wir hoffen, dass diese Konsultationen zu besseren Bedingungen für Palästina, den Libanon und den Frieden in der Region führen können», wurde Araghchi zitiert.



Aus Kreisen der iranischen Botschaft in Riad erfuhr die Deutsche Presse-Agentur, bei dem Treffen solle es auch um ein mögliches Gipfeltreffen islamischer Länder zur Eskalation in Nahost gehen. Irans Aussenminister sollte demnach auch den saudischen Kronprinzen Mohammed bin Salman treffen. Abends sollte er weiterreisen ins Emirat Katar.

Laut einem Bericht des israelischen Fernsehsenders Channel 12 haben die USA und mehrere arabische Staaten geheime Gespräche mit Iran über einen allumfassenden Waffenstillstand in der Region aufgenommen. Israel sei gegenwärtig nicht an den Gesprächen beteiligt, aber darüber informiert worden, hiess es.

Die iranische Staatsführung steht nach militärischen Schlägen gegen ihre Verbündeten, darunter die Hisbollah im Libanon, zunehmend unter Druck. Der langjährige Schattenkonflikt mit dem Erzfeind Israel droht in einen offenen Krieg zu eskalieren. (sda/dpa)
14:25
Sechs Verletzte bei Messerattacke in Israel
Bei einer Messerattacke im Zentrum Israels sind nach Polizeiangaben mehrere Menschen verletzt worden. Sechs Israelis seien bei dem Angriff in der Küstenstadt Chadera verletzt worden, zwei von ihnen lebensbedrohlich, teilten Krankenhausärzte israelischen Medien mit.

Die Polizei identifizierte nach eigenen Angaben den Angreifer als israelischen Palästinenser aus der arabischen Stadt Umm el Fahm im Norden des Landes.



Die Polizei gab an, der Mann sei kampfunfähig gemacht worden, ohne dies weiter auszuführen. Augenzeugen berichteten israelischen Medien, dass er mit einem Motorrad angekommen sei und an mehreren Stellen mit einem Messer auf Passanten eingestochen habe. Schliesslich sei er durch Schüsse verletzt und festgenommen worden.

Über die Motive des Angreifers wurde zunächst nichts bekannt. Da die Polizei die Tat als Terrorakt einstufte, lag die Vermutung nahe, dass sie im Zusammenhang mit dem seit einem Jahr tobenden Gaza-Krieg verübt wurde. (sda/dpa)
13:54
UN: Humanitäre Krise im Libanon spitzt sich alarmierend zu
Die humanitäre Krise im Libanon verschlimmert sich durch Israels Angriffe nach Einschätzung der Vereinten Nationen auf dramatische Weise. Dies passiere «mit alarmierendem Tempo», teilte das UN-Nothilfebüro OCHA mit.

«Die erbarmungslosen Bombardierungen verstärken das Leid verwundbarer Bevölkerungsgruppen», hiess es. Am vergangenen Sonntag habe es an einem einzigen Tag mehr als 30 Luftangriffe in den südlichen Vororten der Hauptstadt Beirut und Umgebung gegeben.



Der Libanon kann mit den rund 600'000 Menschen, die durch Angriffe im Land seit einem Jahr vertrieben wurden, demnach kaum umgehen. Etwa 80 Prozent der nahezu 1000 Notunterkünfte sind voll. Drei Viertel davon sind Schulen, die in Notunterkünfte verwandelt wurden. Der Beginn des Schuljahres wurde deswegen bereits bis Anfang November verschoben. Unter den Vertriebenen sind dem UN-Kinderhilfswerk Unicef zufolge rund 350'000 Kinder. (sda/dpa)
13:05
Reedereien Hapag-Lloyd und Maersk umfahren das Rote Meer
Die Grossreedereien Hapag-Lloyd und Maersk planen, das Rote Meer künftig zu umfahren. Die Unternehmen, die von Februar 2025 an die Allianz «Gemini Cooperation» bilden, hatten im September wegen der Krise im Roten Meer ein neues Routennetzwerk vorgestellt.

Nun teilte Hapag-Lloyd mit, dass das neue «Cape Network» zunächst genutzt werden solle. «Cape» steht für das Kap der Guten Hoffnung an der Südspitze Südafrikas, an dem wichtige Schifffahrtsrouten vorbeiführen.

In der Mitteilung heisst es, an erster Stelle stünde die Sicherheit der Seeleute, Schiffe und Ladung. Man wolle das Rote Meer wieder durchfahren, wenn es wieder sicherer sei. Die mit Israel verfeindeten Huthi im Jemen greifen seit Herbst 2023 Schiffe in der Region an. Um das Rote Meer zu umfahren, müssen die Reedereien vergleichsweise mehr Schiffe nutzen. Für das «Cape Network» sind rund 340 Schiffe eingeplant. Für das andere Netzwerk waren es etwa 300.

Hapag-Lloyd aus Hamburg und Maersk aus Kopenhagen hatten Anfang des Jahres die Allianz verkündet. «Gemini» bedeutet auf Latein und auf Englisch «Zwillinge». Ziel der Allianz ist es, eine hohe Fahrplanzuverlässigkeit von mehr als 90 Prozent zu schaffen. Dazu planen die Reedereien auf den Fernstrecken weniger Hafenanläufe. Maersk ist nach Kapazität die zweitgrösste Reederei der Welt, Hapag-Lloyd die fünftgrösste. (awp/sda/dpa)
A seaplane prepares to land on the harbour as a cargo ship is guided by tugboats from a berth at port, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bild: keystone
11:19
7 Millionen Franken für humanitäre Hilfe im Libanon und in Syrien
Der Bundesrat stellt wegen der Gewalteskalation im Nahen Osten zusätzlich 7 Millionen Franken für die humanitäre Hilfe im Libanon und in Syrien bereit. Finanziert wird das aus für die Nothilfe reservierten Mitteln der Direktion für Entwicklung und Zusammenarbeit (Deza).

Zur Genehmigung dieser Hilfszahlung konsultiert die Landesregierung die aussenpolitischen Kommissionen des Bundesparlaments, wie sie am Mittwoch schrieb. Dies geht auf einen Parlamentsbeschluss vom Dezember zurück. Die 7 Millionen ergänzen die für 2024 bereits gutgeheissenen 79 Millionen Franken für humanitäre Hilfe im Nahen Osten.

Der Bundesrat begründet die Aufstockung mit der sich seit September zuspitzenden Notlage im Gefolge des israelischen Angriffs auf die islamistische Hisbollah-Miliz im Libanon. Nach Uno-Angaben gibt es dort mehr als eine halbe Million im Inland Geflüchtete. 280'000 Menschen flohen aus dem Land, hauptsächlich nach Syrien.

Die ausserordentliche Unterstützung ist für den Humanitären Fonds der Vereinten Nationen (Uno) für den Libanon, das Internationale Komitee vom Roten Kreuz (IKRK), das libanesische Rote Kreuz und das Uno-Flüchtlingshilfswerk für Syrien bestimmt. Diese Organisationen kümmern sich um Unterkünfte, Nahrung, medizinische Versorgung und Schutz der Betroffenen. (sda)
5:52
Bericht: Biden will mit Netanjahu telefonieren
Nach knapp zweimonatiger Funkstille und angesichts eines möglichen Vergeltungsschlags Israels gegen den Iran will US-Präsident Joe Biden einem Bericht zufolge an diesem Mittwoch voraussichtlich mit dem israelischen Ministerpräsidenten Benjamin Netanjahu telefonieren. Das berichtete das Nachrichtenportal Axios unter Berufung auf drei US-Beamte. Beide würden auch über die Konflikte im Libanon und im Gazastreifen sprechen. Aufgrund der amerikanischen Kritik an der israelischen Kriegsführung waren die Beziehungen zwischen Washington und Tel Aviv zuletzt angespannt.


Axios berichtete unter Berufung auf zwei israelische Beamte, Netanjahu habe sich am Dienstagabend mit Ministern und den Leitern des israelischen Militärs und Geheimdienstes getroffen, um eine Entscheidung über den Umfang und den Zeitpunkt der israelischen Angriffe zu treffen. Demnach sollen Israels Vergeltungsmassnahmen «voraussichtlich erheblich sein» und eine Kombination aus Luftangriffen auf militärische Ziele im Iran und verborgenen Angriffen – ähnlich wie die Tötung des Hamas-Auslandschef Ismail Hanija in Teheran – sein. Israel habe auch mögliche Angriffe auf die iranische Ölinfrastruktur in Erwägung gezogen.

Netanjahu wolle Biden informieren, sobald eine Entscheidung getroffen sei, hiess es weiter. (sda/dpa)
5:27
US-Reise von Israels Verteidigungsminister Galant verschoben
Die israelische Regierung hat einen Besuch von Verteidigungsminister Joav Galant in den USA kurzfristig abgesagt. «Wir wurden darüber informiert, dass Minister Galant seine Reise nach Washington verschiebt», sagte die stellvertretende Pentagon-Sprecherin Sabrina Singh. Laut einem Bericht der US-Nachrichtenseite Axios wollte der israelische Ministerpräsident Benjamin Netanjahu die Reise seines Verteidigungsministers nicht genehmigen, solange das Sicherheitskabinett nicht über eine Reaktion auf den iranischen Raketenangriff entschieden und der Regierungschef nicht mit US-Präsident Joe Biden gesprochen habe.

Aufgrund der amerikanischen Kritik an der israelischen Kriegsführung waren die Beziehungen zwischen Washington und Tel Aviv zuletzt angespannt. Medienberichten zufolge haben Biden und Netanjahu seit rund 50 Tagen nicht mehr miteinander gesprochen.

Medien: Geheimgespräche mit Iran über Waffenstillstand an allen Fronten

Laut einem Bericht des israelischen Fernsehsenders Channel 12 haben die USA und mehrere arabische Staaten geheime Gespräche mit dem Iran über einen Waffenstillstand an allen Fronten aufgenommen. Israel sei gegenwärtig nicht an den Gesprächen beteiligt, aber darüber informiert worden. Der Iran hatte in der vergangenen Woche Israel mit rund 180 Raketen direkt angegriffen. Ausserdem unterstützt die Regierung in Teheran die Schiiten-Miliz Hisbollah im Libanon und die Huthi-Miliz im Jemen, die ihrerseits immer wieder Israel angreifen.

«Wir befinden uns derzeit in einer Position der Stärke. Ein Waffenstillstand müsste zu unseren Bedingungen vereinbart werden», zitierte Channel 12 einen ranghohen israelischen Beamten. (sda/dpa)
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant attends a press conference in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)
Bild: keystone
1:58
Libanon: Dutzende Tote nach israelischen Angriffen
Bei israelischen Angriffen im Libanon sind am Dienstag nach Behördenangaben mindestens 36 Menschen getötet worden. 150 weitere Personen seien verletzt worden, teilte das libanesische Gesundheitsministerium mit. Damit seien seit Ausbruch der Gefechte zwischen der Hisbollah und dem israelischen Militär vor einem Jahr (8. Oktober 2023) mindestens 2119 Menschen getötet und 10'019 weitere verletzt worden, teilten Behörden mit. Das Ministerium unterscheidet nicht zwischen Zivilisten und Hisbollah-Kämpfern.

Allein am Dienstag registrierte der Notfallausschuss der geschäftsführenden Regierung insgesamt 137 israelische Luftangriffe im Libanon.

Davor hatte die israelische Armee mitgeteilt, insgesamt seien am Dienstag 180 Geschosse aus dem Libanon registriert worden, die auf Ziele im Norden Israels und vor allem in Haifa gerichtet gewesen seien. Die meisten der Geschosse seien abgefangen worden, einige aber auch in Vororten der wichtigsten Hafenstadt Israels eingeschlagen. Eine Frau in Haifa wurde leicht verletzt. (sda/dpa)
22:29
Guterres kritisiert geplantes israelisches Gesetz für UNRWA-Verbot
UN-Generalsekretär António Guterres hat sich deutlich gegen ein vom israelischen Parlament geplantes Gesetz ausgesprochen, das das UN-Palästinenserhilfswerk UNRWA als Terrororganisation einstufen würde. Ein solches Gesetz würde die Anstrengungen, das menschliche Leid und die Spannungen im Gazastreifen – und auch im Westjordanland und in Ostjerusalem – zu lindern, «ersticken», sagte Guterres in New York. «Es wäre eine Katastrophe in einem jetzt schon kompletten Desaster.»
United Nations Secretary General António Guterres speaks during a Security Council meeting, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, at UN headquarters. (UNTV via AP)
Bild: keystone
Er habe sich deswegen schriftlich direkt an den israelischen Ministerpräsidenten Benjamin Netanjahu gewandt und seine «tiefe Besorgnis» über den Gesetzentwurf zum Ausdruck gebracht, «der das UNRWA daran hindern könnte, seine wichtige Arbeit in den besetzten palästinensischen Gebieten fortzusetzen».

Das israelische Parlament will ein Gesetz auf den Weg bringen, das UNRWA als Terrororganisation einstufen und laut Medienberichten seine Arbeit auf israelischem Territorium verbieten würde. Ein Ausschuss im Parlament billigte vor wenigen Tagen einen entsprechenden Entwurf, der damit nun in einer zweiten und dritten Lesung im Parlament verabschiedet werden kann. Es wird erwartet, dass dies passiert. Medien zufolge haben Vertreter des Aussenministeriums Bedenken über die praktischen Konsequenzen geäussert, sollte das Gesetz wirklich kommen.

Israel hatte in der Vergangenheit immer wieder Vorwürfe gegen das UNRWA erhoben. Demnach sollen mehrere Mitarbeiter der Organisation in das Massaker vom 7. Oktober 2023 verwickelt gewesen und die Organisation als Ganzes von der Hamas unterwandert sein. (sda/dpa)
21:58
Mehrere Tote bei Luftangriff auf Damaskus
Bei einem mutmasslich israelischen Luftangriff auf die syrische Hauptstadt Damaskus sind nach Angaben von Menschenrechtsaktivisten und syrischen Staatsmedien mehrere Menschen ums Leben gekommen. Die israelische Armee wollte sich zu dem Vorfall auf Anfrage der Deutschen Presse-Agentur nicht äussern.

Ziel des Angriffs sei ein Gebäude gewesen, das häufig von Anführern der iranischen Revolutionsgarden und der Hisbollah aufgesucht worden sei, berichtete die Syrische Beobachtungsstelle für Menschenrechte mit Sitz in Grossbritannien. Dabei seien vier Menschen getötet worden. Bei zwei der Getöteten soll es sich demnach nicht um syrische Staatsbürger handeln.

Die staatliche syrische Nachrichtenagentur Sana meldete, ein Wohngebäude sei bei dem Angriff getroffen worden. Sie berichtete, sieben Zivilisten seien getötet worden, darunter Frauen und Minderjährige. Elf weitere Menschen wurden demnach verletzt.

Laut dpa-Informationen schlugen drei Geschosse in das Gebäude ein. Mehr als zehn Menschen wurden demnach in ein Krankenhaus eingeliefert, drei sollen in einem kritischen Zustand sein. Der Angriff ereignete sich in einem belebten Viertel von Damaskus. (sda/dpa)
19:34
Laut Israel führender Hisbollah-Tunnel entdeckt
Nach Darstellung der israelischen Armee hat die libanesische Hisbollah einen Tunnel bis in israelisches Gebiet gegraben. Die bereits vor einigen Monaten entdeckte unterirdische Route habe keinen Ausgang gehabt, teilte ein Sprecher des Militärs mit. «Es handelt sich um einen neuen Tunnel», sagte er und bezog sich damit darauf, dass bereits vor mehreren Jahren derartige Tunnel gefunden worden waren. Der «neue» Tunnel sei noch in Arbeit gewesen und nun zerstört worden. Laut dem Sprecher reichte er rund zehn Meter nach Israel hinein.

Armeeangaben zufolge führte die unterirdische Route von der Gegend des libanesischen Orts Marwahin bis nach Zarit im Nordwesten Israels. In dem Tunnel hätten sich auch Waffen und Sprengsätze befunden.

Der Tunnel soll Teil eines Plans der vom Iran unterstützten Miliz gewesen sein, Israel zu infiltrieren, um dort Menschen zu töten und zu entführen, so der Sprecher der Armee weiter.

Israels Armee hatte bereits vor einigen Jahren von der Schiitenmiliz Hisbollah angelegte Tunnel an der Grenze zwischen dem Libanon und Israel zerstört. (sda/dpa)
19:33
Israel erobert Hisbollah-Posten in Grenznähe
Israelische Bodentruppen haben bei ihrem Vorstoss auf libanesisches Gebiet laut Sicherheitskreisen im Libanon einen Militärposten der Schiitenmiliz Hisbollah erobert. Auch die mit dem Iran verbündete Hisbollah bestätigte, dass eine israelische Flagge an dem Posten bei dem Ort Marun al-Ras gehisst wurde. Aus staatlichen Sicherheitskreisen im Libanon hiess es, israelische Militärfahrzeuge seien in der Nähe der dort ebenfalls stationierten Soldaten der UN-Beobachtermission Unifil gesichtet worden. Von den israelischen Streitkräften gab es zunächst keine Bestätigung.

Unifil-Sprecher Andrea Tenenti sagte auf Anfrage der Deutschen Presse-Agentur, die Situation sei besorgniserregend. Die israelische Armee sei auf libanesisches Gebiet vorgedrungen und die bewaffneten Auseinandersetzungen mit der Hisbollah fänden sehr nahe an Unifil-Stellungen statt. «Wir sind in der Mitte», sagte Tenenti. Das setze die Blauhelme einem Risiko aus.

Israels Energieminister Eli Cohen hatte zuvor ebenfalls von einer Einnahme der Ortschaft Maron al-Ras durch israelische Bodentruppen gesprochen. Die Vorstösse seien Teil einer grösseren Anstrengung, die Infrastruktur zum Abschuss von Raketen der Hisbollah zu zerstören, so der Minister. (sda/dpa)
16:10
Israel: Aussichtsreicher Nasrallah-Nachfolger vermutlich tot
Der aussichtsreichste Kandidat für die Nachfolge des getöteten Hisbollah-Generalsekretärs Hassan Nasrallah, Haschim Safi al-Din, ist nach Angaben des israelischen Verteidigungsministers vermutlich ebenfalls tot.

«Die Hisbollah ist eine kopflose Organisation – Nasrallah wurde ausgeschaltet und sein Nachfolger wurde wahrscheinlich ebenfalls ausgeschaltet», sagte Joav Galant nach Angaben seines Büros. Der Minister erwähnte Safi al-Din, den Chef des Hisbollah-Exekutivrats, dabei nicht namentlich.

Es gebe in der terroristischen Schiitenmiliz niemanden mehr, der Entscheidungen treffe, sagte Galant weiter. Auch die Angriffsfähigkeiten der Hisbollah hätten schwere Rückschläge erlitten. Wenn sich der Rauch im Libanon lichte, werde Iran erkennen, dass es sein grösstes Kapital verloren habe, so Galant mit Blick auf die mit dem Regime in Iran verbündete Miliz.

Der Nachrichtensender Al Jazeera hatte vor einigen Tagen berichtet, die Hisbollah habe den Kontakt zu Safi al-Din verloren. Die Hisbollah wies die Berichte als falsch zurück.

Der hochrangige Hisbollah-Anführer war Berichten zufolge Ziel eines massiven israelischen Bombardements in der libanesischen Hauptstadt Beirut in der vergangenen Woche. Er ist ein Cousin des getöteten Nasrallah und soll gute Verbindungen zum Regime in Iran haben. Nasrallah war kürzlich bei einem grossangelegten israelischen Luftangriff südlich von Beirut getötet worden.
epa11405852 Head of Hezbollah&#039;s Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, speaks during the funeral of late Hezbollah senior commander Taleb Sami Abdallah mourns during his funeral procession i ...
Bild: keystone
15:40
Iranischer Kronprinz bietet sich für Übergangsphase an
Irans im amerikanischen Exil lebender Kronprinz Reza Pahlavi hat sich in einer Rede ans iranische Volk und den gesamten Nahen und Mittleren Osten gewendet. Er betont, der Krieg im Nahen Osten sei nicht der Krieg des iranischen Volkes, sondern des tyrannischen Regimes in Teheran.

Das Regime, das Iran seit fast einem halben Jahrhundert in Geiselhaft halte, müsse gehen. Diesem würde kein Machtvakuum folgen, so Pahlavi. Eine grosse Koalition aus Iranern innerhalb und ausserhalb des Landes stehe bereit, um Frieden in die Region zu bringen. Er sei bereit, den Übergang Irans zur Demokratie zu unterstützen, sollte das iranische Volk danach verlangen.



(rbu)
14:13
Italienische Journalisten im Libanon angegriffen
Im Südlibanon haben Unbekannte ein italienisches Journalistenteam angegriffen. Der Vorfall ereignete sich nahe der Stadt Sidon, wie italienische Medien berichteten.

Eine wütende Menschenmenge hatte sich demnach dem Fahrzeug des öffentlich-rechtlichen Senders Rai 3 genähert und das Team bedroht. Der libanesische Fahrer erlitt daraufhin einen Herzinfarkt und konnte trotz Reanimationsmassnahmen nicht mehr gerettet werden. Das Gebiet steht unter Kontrolle der schiitischen Hisbollah-Miliz, obwohl in Sidon grossmehrheitlich Sunniten leben.

Der Sender Rai 3 berichtete in der Mittagsausgabe der Sendung «tg3» von dem Vorfall und berief sich dabei auf die Schilderungen der Korrespondentin Lucia Goracci. Demnach habe das Team zunächst vor Ort gedreht und Menschen interviewt. Später habe sich jedoch ein bewaffneter Mann dem Journalistenteam genähert und versucht, dem Team die Kamera zu entreissen. Anschliessend kam eine Gruppe von Männern auf das Team zu und bedrohte es. Beim Versuch, die Bewaffneten zu beschwichtigen, erlitt der Fahrer einen Herzinfarkt.

Der Konflikt zwischen der Hisbollah und Israel spitzt sich nach der Tötung zentraler Führungsfiguren weiter zu. Auch für Journalistinnen und Journalisten wird die Berichterstattung aus den Konfliktgebieten immer gefährlicher. (sda/dpa)
13:37
Rund 135 Hisbollah-Raketen auf Israel: Verletzte in Haifa
Beim Einschlag mindestens einer Rakete aus dem Libanon in Israels drittgrösster Stadt Haifa ist eine Frau leicht verletzt worden. Sie habe eine Splitterwunde an der Hand erlitten, teilte der Rettungsdienst Magen David Adom auf der Plattform X mit.



Die israelische Armee teilte mit, insgesamt seien bis zum Nachmittag 135 Raketen registriert worden, die auf Ziele in Galiläa und vor allem in Haifa gerichtet gewesen seien. Die meisten der Geschosse seien abgefangen worden, einige aber auch in Vororten eingeschlagen.

Die Zeitung «Times of Israel» sprach vom grössten Raketenangriff auf die Stadt Haifa, seitdem die libanesische Schiitenmiliz Hisbollah vor einem Jahr mit dem Beschuss Nordisraels begann. Auf Videos, die die Zeitung veröffentlichte, waren Schäden an Häusern und Autos in dem nördlichen Vorort Kiriat Jam zu sehen.

Fast zeitgleich hatte der Vizechef der Hisbollah, Naim Kassim, im Fernsehen betont, die islamistische Organisation sei weiter kampfbereit. Zuletzt hatte Israel der Hisbollah unter anderem mit der Tötung ranghoher Mitglieder schwere Schläge zugefügt. (sda/dpa)
12:47
Hisbollah offen für Waffenruhe – aber auch kampfbereit
Die schiitische Terrororganisation Hisbollah hat sich nach Worten ihres Vizechefs offen für eine Waffenruhe mit Israel gezeigt. In einer im Fernsehen übertragenen Rede sagte der stellvertretende Chef der Islamisten, Naim Kassim, er unterstütze eine entsprechende Initiative des Parlamentsvorsitzenden Nabih Berri.

«Wenn der Feind seinen Krieg fortsetzt, wird das Feld entscheiden», drohte Kassim zugleich. Man werde nicht um eine Lösung betteln. «Wir werden weitermachen, wir werden Opfer bringen», sagte er.

Zuletzt hatte Israel der Hisbollah mit der Tötung ranghoher Mitglieder, unter ihnen auch Generalsekretär Hassan Nasrallah, schwere Schläge zugefügt. Zu einer möglichen Nachfolge sagte Kassim, dass nun nicht der richtige Zeitpunkt sei. Bei den Verhandlungen über eine mögliche Waffenruhe vertraue er dem Parlamentsvorsitzenden Berri, der als Verbündeter der Hisbollah gilt. Im Libanon muss der Parlamentsvorsitzende immer ein Schiit sein.

Israels Militär setzt unterdessen seine Luftangriffe und Bodenoffensive im Libanon fort. Auch die Hisbollah schoss erneut Dutzende Raketen auf Israel. (sda/dpa)
12:42
Israel: Mindestens 20 palästinensische Kämpfer in Gaza getötet
Die israelische Armee hat im Norden des Gazastreifens nach eigener Darstellung mindestens 20 bewaffnete palästinensische Kämpfer getötet.

Im Bereich von Dschabalia, wo die Truppen am Sonntag eine neue Bodenoffensive gestartet hatten, seien zudem Waffenlager ausgehoben worden. Die Luftwaffe habe die Bodentruppen unterstützt. Auch aus dem Zentrum und dem Süden des Küstenstreifens berichtete die Armee von weiteren Kämpfen. Die Angaben liessen sich zunächst nicht unabhängig überprüfen. (sda/dpa)

(red)

Mehr zur Lage in Nahost:
